BREAKING NEWS
Tribunal sacks Dino Melaye, orders fresh election
The National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Lokoja on Friday sacked Senator Dino Melaye as the Senator for Kogi West.
According toTheCable, in its judgement, the tribunal ordered that fresh elections should be held in the senatorial district
Details later…
BREAKING NEWS
Tribunal sacks Dino Melaye, orders fresh election
The National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Lokoja on Friday sacked Senator Dino Melaye as the Senator for Kogi West.
According toTheCable, in its judgement, the tribunal ordered that fresh elections should be held in the senatorial district
Details later…
BREAKING NEWS
Scores dead, secretariat, houses razed as Boko Haram overrun Borno areas
Two Local Government Areas of Gubio and Magumeri in Northern Borno Senatorial District are currently under the control of Boko Haram when the insurgents in their large number launched a coordinated attack on the communities beginning from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning without confrontation.
Both Gubio and Magumeri have no military presence as troops were withdrawn recently for routine operational changes as enshrined in the Rules of Engagement.
It was learnt that hundreds of thousands of residents have been displaced while others are under the captivity of insurgents, especially those who chose not to flee the attacks.
In Gubio, the insurgents on Wednesday evening invaded the Council Headquarters shooting sporadically, posing fear that scores of residents were killed and injured with setting ablaze of houses, an online news portal Nigeria Newsdesk is reporting.
Confirming the incident, the Caretaker Chairman of Gubio, Hon Zanna Modu Gubio said, the insurgents stormed Gubio town at about 6 pm, performed their maghrib prayers at about 6:30 pm and wreaked havoc on innocent civilians with setting ablaze houses and public structures.
The Caretaker Chairman, who spoke to newsmen while in Maiduguri during the attack, said: “It is unfortunate that a week after deadly attack which took place in Gubio that led to the withdrawal of troops, another armed insurgent stormed Gubio town at about 6 pm, performed their maghrib prayers at about 6:30 pm in Gubio Mosque before wrecked havoc on innocent civilians with setting ablaze of houses and public structures.
“I am presently in Maiduguri for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Commissioners, and all of a sudden, I started receiving distress calls that my people are under Boko Haram attack.
“Although I cannot give you the actual number of casualties for now, from all indications and the reports I have so far, the insurgents have taken over Gubio shooting at sight and burning structures without confrontation,” Gubio lamented.
Also in Magumeri, the insurgents, before taking over, succeeded in razing down the Council Secretariat, other public structures and residential houses including that of the Member Federal House of Representatives of Gubio, Magumeri and Kaga Federal Constituency, Hon. Usman Zannah.
Speaking to newsmen on Thursday Morning, Hon. Zannah who represent the constituency at the lower chamber said, “Two Local Government Areas of Gubio and Magumeri where I hail from have been overrun by Boko Haram.
“As I speak, all good houses in Gubio and Magumeri have been set ablaze including my House and the Council Secretariat. My people have been displaced, and there is nothing we can do than to bring survivors into Maiduguri.
“It is unfortunate that the insurgents took advantage of troops withdrawal from the affected areas and wreaked havoc without confrontation.”
BREAKING NEWS
Russian plane crash-lands in Moscow after striking birds
A Russian passenger jet flew into a flock of birds then crash-landed in a cornfield just outside a Moscow airport Thursday, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
The Ural Airlines Airbus A321 was carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven from Moscow’s Zhukovsky airport to Simferopol — a city on the Crimean Peninsula — when it ran into trouble.
Shortly after takeoff, the plane “struck a flock of gulls,” according to an official from the Federal Air Transport Agency, TASS reported.
“Some of the birds were sucked into its engines,” he added.
The official told TASS that the emergency landing took place in a field less than a kilometer (0.62 miles) away from the airport’s runway.
Twenty-three people, including five children, have been hospitalized, TASS reported.
In May, at least 41 people on board a Russian Aeroflot SU1492 jet were killed after the aircraft crash-landed at a Moscow airport on Sunday, bursting into flames on impact.
And in June, two passengers were killed on a Angara Airlines flight in Siberia after it overshot the runway and burst into flames, reports CNN.
BREAKING NEWS
Alleged 1.23bn fraud: Ex-INEC chair, Maurice Iwu arraigned, denies charges
A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Maurice Iwu was on Thursday arraigned for an alleged fraud of N1.23billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Iwu was arraigned on four counts before the Federal High Court in Lagos.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
While adjourning till Friday to take his bail application, Justice Chuka Obiozor ordered that Iwu be remanded in the custody of the EFCC.
BREAKING NEWS
#RevolutionNow: Heavy security presence at Lagos’ Freedom Park
A very heavy security presence has been noticed at the Gani Fawehinmi, Freedom Park in Ojota, Lagos State Tuesday morning, ostensibly to thwart any possible protest by the leaders of the #FreedomNow movement.
The activists had issued a statement indicating that they would be holding g a protest rally at the park, which was the epicenter of the massive protest against former President Godluck Jonathan ‘s decision to increase the pump price of petrol some years ago.
However, as at the time of posting this report, protesters were yet to arrive.
Only 24 hours earlier an attempt by the #RevolutionNow movement to hold rallies across the country to protest poor governance was prevented by the police.
Many of the protestors were arrested in Lagos, Oshogbo and a number of other cities as the police often used heavy hand tactics to stop it.
One of the arrowhead of the campaign, Omoyele Sowore, who is the publisher of online news medium, Sahara Reporters, was picked up in the wee hours of Saturday by Department of State Services (DSS) operatives from his house in Lagos.
The DSS later explained their action on the ground that they could not allow anyway threaten the peace and security of the nation.
The police also said Sowore’s action was treasonable felony.
BREAKING NEWS
Report: Sowore flown to Abuja
Sahara Reporters is reporting that their publisher, Omoyele Sowore has been moved to Abuja.
The online news portal broke the news on Sunday morning in a “flash” post on their site.
Sowore was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, by armed security operatives, believed to be from the Department of State Services (DSS).
The activist had been making claims of leading a “revolution” against “bad governance”, which was to kick off on Monday.
However, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had on Saturday described as “treasonable felony and an act of terrorism” calls for revolution against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
In a statement, the police boss vowed to deal decisively against anyone or group that tries to.
According to the police chief, the objective of the protest, was to force a regime change, hence the determination of the force to assert its will, in the interest of the state.
Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who conveyed the IGP’s warning in a statement yesterday, said the Force will not watch idly, while acts of “terrorism” were being plotted.
BREAKING NEWS
Seven killed, 24 injured in fresh US shooting
At least seven people have been killed after a gunman opened fire in Ohio just hours after a mass shooting in Texas.
The shooter opened fire on a bar in Dayton at 1.55am.
Initial reports state that 24 people have been left injured and the gunman was shot dead by police, reports metro.co.uk.
BREAKING NEWS
Abducted RCCG ministers: Police rescue four remaining victims
Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta
Police in Ogun State have rescued the four remaining ministers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who were abducted by suspected kidnappers on Thursday.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this to our correspondent on telephone, said the victims were rescued unhurt.
Oyeyemi, who stated that efforts were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the abduction, promised to provide details of the rescue operation later.
Those rescued include Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe and Ndubuizi Owuabueze.
The police had earlier on Saturday rescued Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma, who was abducted alongside the four RCCG ministers.
The ministers were abducted on Thursday at the J3 area of Ogbere while on their way from the eastern part of the country on their way to attend the Ministers’ Conference taking place at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Oyeyemi had explained that the kidnappers, who kept the victims in separate locations, were changing their locations from time to time within the forest.
BREAKING NEWS
Ogun police: We’ve rescued abducted female RCCG pastor
The Ogun State Police Command said on Saturday it has rescued a deaconess of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Chidinma Ibelegbo, who was among the five pastors of the church kidnapped along Sagamu-Benin-Ore Expressway.
The General Overseer of the church, Enoch Adeboye, announced the abductions on Friday. He said the pastors were abducted on their way to the church’s camp.
The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists that the woman was rescued unhurt, while efforts were ongoing to rescue other victims.
“The Ogun State Police Command wish to inform the general public that one of the kidnap victims Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma the only woman amongst them has been rescued unhurt,” Oyeyemi said.
“Effort is on top gear to rescue the remaining victims as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest,” the spokesman said.
“The command hereby wish to assure members of the public that the remaining victims will soon be rescued,” Oyeyemi stated.
BREAKING NEWS
Turkish Airways plane closes Lagos International airport runway
A runway at Nigeria’s premier airport, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos is currently shut following the breakdown of a plane belonging to Turkish Airways.
According to reports, the airport’s 18Runway is currently closed due to the plane which is stuck on the runway.
However, there will be minimum disruption at the airport as both international and domestic flights will now be using the runway reserved for domestic flights until the stuck plane is removed.
Details later…
Trending
-
News21 hours ago
Afenifere, YCE, youths kick as Akintoye emerges Yoruba ‘leader’
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Officer crushes widow to death inside Abia police station
-
News18 hours ago
Aregbesola to NSCDC: You’re not lead security agency
-
Politics19 hours ago
Revelations as Reps probe dearth of Eastern, Southern ports
-
News20 hours ago
Customs frustrating Buhari’s fight against insurgency, corruption – SINET
-
News18 hours ago
FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N769.523bn for July
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
New Telegraph’s report: Umahi gives homeless triplets’ mother lifeline
-
Politics7 hours ago
Supremacy battle: Ortom, Akume resume war of words