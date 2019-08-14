Opinions
Trump and the fear of American whites
For many people outside the United States who have not been closely following events in Donald Trump’s country, the utterances and policies of the American president have been difficult to understand compared to what they have been used to from his predecessors. While his style is abrasive, the political undertone is clear.
As the population of American whites dwindle and non- White population skyrocket through a combination of birth rate and immigration, President Trump is posturing as the defender of white American interest as the struggle to redefine the future of the United States gathers pace. The bitter truth is that American whites are in the process of becoming a minority racial group in a country they believe belong to them.
White Americans are frightened of the threat to their vantage position as the top dog in the food chain.
While the United States originally belong to Native Indians before the arrival of white people from Europe, the country is generally considered to be a white man’s country.
That is the backdrop of the political incorrectness of the Trump administration as frantic efforts are being made to avoid the inevitable change to the demographic map.
To non-whites, Trump’s slogan of Making America Great Again (MAGA) has been interpreted as an attempt to reclaim America for white people, while the concentrated efforts to build a wall in the American southern border is a catchphrase not only to deny entry to the hordes of illegal Hispanic immigrants swelling up at the Mexico-U.S. border but to reduce the population of non-whites in the United States. As it stands today, the U.S. population is 329 million which is roughly about 4.27 per cent of total global population.
White Americans constitute roughly 66 per cent of U.S. population. Hispanics otherwise known as brown people account for 17 percent, blacks constitute 13 per cent, while Asians are 4.8 per cent of the population. But that is changing very fast as the population of non-Whites swell every day, while there is increasing reduction in White population.
The U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics estimate that by 2032, people of colour will make up majority of the American working class, while white Americans will become minority ethnic group as United States move towards a majority-minority society by 2043.
A birth rate of not less than 2.1 children per woman is required to replace the current white population of the country. White women however are simply not making enough kids.
The situation is worsened by the higher birth rate among women of colour, these estimations are coming to reality faster than earlier projected. This is creating panic among white people as the prospect of losing control of the country to an emerging non-white majority is unacceptable to some.
The imminence of the American majorityminority society is being fast-tracked by the unprecedented influx of illegal immigrants from Mexico and Central American countries.
These illegals are crossing the border into U.S. either by just walking across unguarded portions of the long southern border or by presenting themselves as asylum seekers to border patrols.
Many others especially Africans, enter the United States on visiting or student visa and upon the expiration of their visa simply refuse to leave. According to the U.S.-based Migration Policy Institute, the illegal immigration population in the United States jumped from 3.5 million in the 1990s, peaking at 12.2 million in recent years.
Of this number, Mexicans account for half of the illegal immigrants, while about 15 per cent came from Central America and Asia.
Not much is known about the number of illegal immigrants from Africa, but it is believed that their number has greatly increased as the economies of African countries worsen. One solution that has been mooted is to pay White women to have more kids. But there is no way of implementing such policy without including women of colour. Another way is to encourage greater immigration of Europeans.
But the only people who seemed to be interested in coming to America in droves are people of colour from impoverished regions of the world, particularly from Latin America and Africa. To resolve the demographic conundrum, different measures have been suggested among which is mass deportation of illegal immigrants of colour.
Another is to ensure fewer number of such people enter the United States. There are also extremists like the White Nationalists who have proposed radical means to reduce the population of non-whites such as embarking on a race war, a violent strategy to drastically whittle down the population of people of colour.
This has been reflected in the motive behind some of the mass shootings that have taken place in the United States in recent years. But this has not gained traction with majority of white people who are appalled by the sheer audacity of killing innocent people in this modern age without a moral justification. Nonetheless, concern about the future of the United States and its fast-changing demography continue to be a major national topic.
For Nigerians, the implication of the simmering discontent over the ongoing demographic shift is that there are going to be more restrictive measures to reduce their influx into the United States.
This is meant to reduce the number of people who travel to the United States on visiting visa and refuse to go back home at the expiration of their visa, thereby swelling up the illegal immigrant population. Obtaining student visa to study in the United States will also be affected On the other hand, the future of the visa lottery programme by which many Nigerians have been able to migrate to the United States in search of green pasture is yet unknown.
Even if it is not scrapped, the number of intakes from countries like Nigeria will be reduced as part of the overall efforts to reduce the number of non-White immigrants in the United States.
For the numerous Nigerians residing in the United States illegally, these are unhappy times as the hunting down of illegal immigrants intensifies with the apparent consequence being forceful deportation. The United States is a massive, complicated country. And it is only by embracing racial and ethnic inclusion rather than fragmentation that can secure its long-term future.
But for now, America is at the crossroads and the struggle for its soul is well and alive and the looming 2020 presidential election will be a referendum on who wins between the apostles of racial integration and defenders of fragmentation.
Dr. Raufu, a former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of National Mirror Newspapers, teaches at the Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas, United States
Opinions
Digitalizing the civil service payroll system
The Nigerian civil service system has in recent times been deeply characterized by a bunch of cankerworms known as ‘ghost workers’. The syndrome, which isn’t peculiar to the federal level, is indeed ubiquitous that no certain level/unit of government is exempted whenever its scourge is being discussed.
Funnily enough, the anomaly has lingered that anyone could insinuate that it’s a norm.
Three years ago, precisely on Thursday, 5th May 2016, during the meeting between federal ministries and Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in Lagos State as organized by the then Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the then Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, unequivocally disclosed that the ongoing N165 billion monthly salaries cum allowances of federal civil servants was overbloated, thus could no longer be sustained by the Federal Government (FG).
Adeosun who was speaking on the economy reform agenda of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, stated that the said fund represented about 40 per cent (40%) of the total spending made by the FG.
According to her, the figure was outrageous, hence government was pursuing aggressive measures towards detecting as well as prosecuting ghost workers and other saboteurs in the system.
She landed with a mind-boggling revelation that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), which wasn’t fully functional, still had names of about 10,000 workers on its payroll regularly serviced by the FG’s coffers. In a related development, in the same 2016, a huge sum of N4 billion fraud was reportedly discovered in Aso Rock, the Nigeria’s Seat of Power.
The discovery was made by President Buhari’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd). Aside his alleged shocking discovery, which was made after a general security auditing and verification exercise ordered by Mr. President, the NSA further disclosed that names of 29 ghost security personnel had been on security payroll in the Presidency over the years.
In spite of the war against corrupt practices by the Buhari-led government since inception, the payroll of most government MDAs, and even that of the pensioners, at various levels are still presently influenced by the enemies of the society.
This very societal ill, if not aptly tackled, is liable to degenerate into a colossal economic mayhem in no distant time. It’s so baffling that at this digital age, Nigeria is still lagging behind as regards Information and Communications Technology (ICT). We can’t continue indulging ourselves in retrogressive issues in an era when ICT or Hi-Tech has succeeded in simplifying everything, or unravelling every mystery related to information.
Opinion Most times I wonder; is it that Nigeria cannot afford the services of IT, or that she can’t boast of or source for the required IT personnel? This is a candid question we must attend to with every manner of sincerity.
The answer, of course, is No. Nigeria can afford all of the above.
Her plight ab initio, has been lack of orientation and corruption. The people she had had in positions of authority refused to be convinced that ICT is the only way forward concerning the lingering payroll palaver in the country, perhaps owing to lack of political will occasioned by corruption.
However, we ought to be immensely joyful that the current administration apparently detests graft profusely. But it does not stop at just having an interest in a certain cause, but ensuring that the needful is aptly considered and done.
Hence, as the Buhari-led government is ostensibly interested in getting it right, it must acknowledge that obtaining a comprehensive database for all the federal workers is long overdue. Such measure can only be actualized via a forensic approach.
To this end, a special unit/department must be created by law under the Ministry of Finance.
The proposed unit is subject to be manned by well qualified and reliable IT experts; and no one ought to have access to the department, except its staff and the director/ HOD.
Additionally, an agency comprising thoroughly scrutinized individuals ought to be set up by law to monitor or oversee the day-to-day activity of the department.
The agency would ascertain whenever a worker dies or retires, as the case may be, among other likely events, and thereafter ensure that the record is duly implemented by the unit. Moreover, from time-to-time through their oversight functions, the federal legislators should invite the members, particularly the chairman, of the agency to keep them abreast of happenings.
This must not be compromised for any reason whatsoever. For the above unit to function tactically and properly, every federal MDA must equally boast of a competent and reliable IT unit that would regularly update that of the Finance Ministry being the umbrella body, on matters relating to employment, death, retirement, expulsion, retrenchment, or what have you.
The agency would assist in monitoring the genuineness and adequacy of the aforementioned cooperation. For efficiency’s sake, the unit must engage a viable and reliable software consulting firm toward ensuring holistic update of its software maintenance.
The measure ought to as well be replicated on the part of payment of pensions and gratuities. And, the various state governments should, on their part, endeavour to borrow a leaf from the overall proposed approach. It’s arguably time the governments at all levels fully embraced ICT towards enjoying forever. This is an inevitable sacrifice the concerned authorities need to make towards salvaging the entire system of this monster that has already eaten deep into our bone marrow. Think about it!
Opinions
OML 25: HISTORY IS CALLING IN KULA
The people of Kula community in Rivers State are quietly rewriting their terms of citizenship with the Nigerian state. And they need our support.
Kula is an oil-rich community that has been the source of billions of dollars for the Nigerian government and for Shell, the multinational company, over the past 40 years.
But despite its stupendous natural wealth, Kula has no pipe-borne water and children die from all kinds of intestinal diseases.
There is no standard hospital in Kula, and studies show that like in most Niger Delta communities, life expectancy in Kula is twice below the national average.
Children sit on bare earth to learn in roofless and dilapidated schools.
As a fishing community, Kula’s once vibrant marine ecosystem is now a paradise lost; a victim of Shell’s remorseless environmental pollution.
The Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25 operated by Shell in Kula is the cruelest metaphor for corporate greed. But Shell is not alone. It is in collusion with a rent-seeking State that seems bent on grinding it’s own citizens to dust, in exchange for oil rents.
But all that is about to change.
Two years ago, the women of Kula began to occupy the oil platforms, in protest against Shell’s apocalyptic presence in their community, and to challenge the company’s decades-long environmental impunity.
Three decades after the Ogoni uprisings, the showdown in Kula dramatizes once again the crisis of Nigeria’s petro-dollar modernity, and our inability to invent a grammar of citizenship based on egalitarianism and respect for community property rights.
But as indigenous people, Belema and other oil-bearing communities have rights which are recognized by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.This momentous Declaration was made on the floor of the UN on September 13, 2007.
Governor Nyesom Wike’s so-called mediation effort on behalf of Shell was dubious and politically tainted from the start, and the Kula community is right to reject it.
How could a Governor goad a long-suffering community to barter it’s rights in exchange for a fraudulent and exploitative “peace” with Shell?
Governor Wike is negotiating a peace process that allows a rapist to return gleefully to a battered and beleaguered victim.
Why did the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, a sensible man by all accounts, permit himself to be part of such a macabre and cynical plot against the people of Kula?
Since 1999, the Federal Government has allocated over 12 trillion Naira as 13 per cent oil derivation funds to Rivers State.
As Governor, Mr Wike has received nearly two trillion Naira in revenue on behalf of Rivers State, since May, 2015.
What has the Wike administration got to show to the people of Kula, the people of Abua, the Ogoni, the forgotten people of Ogbakiri, Okrika, and other communities in the State, for these oil money receipts?
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Rivers State has the highest rate of unemployment in Nigeria, and Kula is one of the hardest hit communities.
In Rivers State, Demonstration school teachers have not been paid for four years by the Wike administration. All scholarships and bursaries are cancelled, and the State’s per capita school drop out is the highest in the region, under Mr Wike’s watch.
It takes a particular kind of moral blindness for a Governor to trade off the future of the children of Kula, the way Mr Wike seeks to do through his dangerous collusion with Shell.
Last week, the elder statesman, Chief E.K. Clark was alarmed enough to publicly condemn Mr Wike’s outrageous gamble in Kula.
The people of Kula are right to take their destiny in their own hands. They have history and natural justice on their side.
As they try to reclaim their ancestral dignity, the Kula community needs our support. And they need the moral comradeship of the United Nations.
– *Dr. Austin Tam- George is a former Commissioner for Information, Rivers State*
Opinions
The two Agbas as ministers-designate
Skimming and scanning through the list of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministers-designate, one would see therein the inclusion of two Agbas, to wit: Goddy Jedy-Agba and Clem IK Agba. The enclosure of these Nigerians who bear the same surname is one of the rare happenstances in life and in the constitution of this particular cabinet. Apparently unrelated by blood and ethnicity, Goddy and Clem have the good fortune of coming into the cabinet with surnames that are the same in spelling even if they are, as expected, different in meaning.
Although, Goddy is from Cross River State while Clem is from Edo State both within the South-South geo-political zone, yet they share a few things in common on other fronts. For instance, they are both princes of their respective kingdom. Goddy was born into a royal family in Obudu by His Royal Highness Uti J.D. Agba while Clem was born into the family of His Royal Highness, Pius Kadiri Ikanade Agba, the Oliola of Uzanu in Etsako East. They thus bring their blue bloods into the cabinet.
To boot, they are both technocrats with track records of achievements in their fields of interest. Interestingly, both men have been “big players” in the very lucrative oil and gas sectors of the Nigerian economy. Therefore, there is a comical sense in which both could be referred to as oil “Sheiks”. Goddy worked for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) where he retired as Group General Manager (GGM), Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) while Clem has been in and out of work for Chevron Oil.
Clem’s last position was Manager, Community Procurement Operations at Chevron Oil from where he was tapped for appointment as a minister by President Buhari. But before his appointment as a minister, he had gone on leave of absence in 2009 to serve as a Commissioner in the Ministry of Environment and Public Utilities and later in the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Housing in Edo State in the government of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
By way of salutary digression, Clem, as a commissioner in charge of Environment and Public Utilities, championed the urban renewal and construction of drainage infrastructure to combat erosion menace in Edo State. He was largely instrumental to the conceptualization of the Benin Water Storm project to deal with the perennial flooding problem in the state capital.
At the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Housing, he set up the Edo Geographic Information Services (EGIS). He was a member of Edo State Economic and Strategy Team that was then under the headship of the current state governor, Godwin Obaseki. Apparently, Clem has both the private and public sectors under his belt and can then boast of his readiness to engage with the intricate working of executive implementation and supervision of policies and programmes.
For Goddy, with his exposure to the dynamics of public finance management in the NNPC, one can safely surmise that in him the president has a brilliant and sharply-focused minister-designate who could, without thinking twice, given his obvious experience, be picked for the critical petroleum portfolio. While in charge of COMD as GGM at the NNPC, he was, among other duties, responsible for liaising with Crude Pricing and Technical Evaluation Section on Price Movement and other input data for market reports.
Indeed, both men (Goddy and Clem), with their solid experiences, can very well pass for utilitarian technocrats that will offer the marked seriousness and commitment to effective service delivery by government in the next four years, which are critical to President Buhari for building enduring legacies. The resourcefulness of both ministers-designate in the oil sector can be harnessed either as a tag team to address the contending issues in the sector or through inter-ministerial synergies and the complementarities of special purpose committees for holistic solutions to identified issues.
Besides, the princely duo should be expected to commit greater effort to effective service delivery than the dyed-in-the-wool politician-ministers who may be more interested in deploying their offices in bolstering their political interests in the build-up to the 2023 general election. In the circumstance of mitigating the expected pressure between delivering on set-mandates and satisfying the diktats of vested political interests, President Buhari would do well to set his eyes on the likes of the two Agbas and a few other technocrats in the cabinet to handle specialised ministerial portfolios that are critical to national development and to the institution of accountability in leadership in terms of measurable infrastructure development and achievements.
For Goddy and Clem, the consensus among close watchers of the politics of ministerial appointment and assignment of portfolios is that, given the validation of their backgrounds and performances during the Senate screening and confirmation hearing, they could be deployed in driving the critical sectors of any of petroleum, power, works, housing and environment portfolios. As individuals who crave the institution of excellence in public service and from whom much is expected, they must put their nose to the grindstone.
Interestingly, while both of them did not study engineering or any oil and gas-related courses in the university (Goddy obtained a first degree in International Studies and a second degree in International Law and Diplomacy; Clem obtained a B.Sc degree in Economics and two Master of Business Administration degrees; one in management and the second in Supply Chain Management), they thus communicate a fact that there is something unique about their Intelligent Quotient (IQ), to wit: the power and capacity to adapt and focus on areas of interest for self-actualisation, achievement of corporate goals and benefit of humanity.
λOjeifo, an Abuja-based journalist, writes via ojwonderngr@yahoo.com
Opinions
Tony Elumelu: The man that punched above his height
This is the third in the series of stories I love to tell. Stories about living legends and icons that have not only inspired me, but of men changing the world and making some sense out of Africa. This episode is a tribute to Africa’s Number 1 Capitalist, a man committed to helping others who dare to venture and achieve greatness.
This episode is dedicated to Tony Elumelu, a man that punched 110% above his height. Why do I make this assertion about him? Maybe if Tony had accepted to be defined by the book, maybe he will still be selling copiers rather than being that banker that transformed UBA from a local Nigeria bank to a pan African bank with over 19 continental branches and seven million customers and still counting.
He didn’t start his career as a banker or the son of boardroom guru. He was a humble sales man and like every other young man of his time did everything to make a difference until luck, providence and determination smiled on him. When the then All States Bank advertised for a position requiring for a graduate with Second Class (Upper Division) to be employed to the position of Entry Analyst, Tony knew he was disqualified by the book but he nevertheless applied for the position knowing his ability, intelligence, drive and ambition will rather redefine the book.
The cover letter to his application read: “I know I may not have met the qualifying criteria for the advertised roles, but I am intelligent, driven, and ambitious and I will make the bank proud. My 2:2 degree does not demonstrate the full extent of my intelligence and ability, and I know I can do so much more.”
The very words in the cover letter caught the eyes of the bank chairman who decided to hire him. He loved his confidence but barely knew he was creating an African wonder and legend. Twelve months after he was hired as an entry analyst he was promoted to the position of bank manager to become the youngest bank manager of his time at the age of 27 years. He kept his words. He not only did much more, he made the bank proud. And interestingly this was also the time I encountered Tony, having moved my account from the defunct North South Bank to All States.
Indeed, Tony is a pride to his generation, to all that knew him, to Nigeria, Africa and the world. It doesn’t matter how many times his story is told and in what languages they are retold and to what audience. His story to grace is one I love to tell and I am telling it now again with the hope the people of this generation and coming generation will be inspired by it to punch above their heights
Who is Tony Elumelu? Tony was born in Jos, Nigeria in 1963, a native of Onicha Ukwu in Aniocha Local Government Area, Delta State. For those who want to know if Tony is Igbo, yes, he is Igbo despite the geographical divide. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and a Master of Science degree from the University of Lagos. He is married to Awele Vivien Elumelu, a medical doctor, and between them are seven lovely children. Tony has four siblings, one of whom is Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader and a member of the House of Representatives
In his early career, Elumelu acquired and turned Standard Trust Bank into a top-five player in Nigeria. In 2005 he led the acquisition of United Bank for Africa (UBA), later transforming it from a single-country bank to a pan-African institution with more than seven million customers in 19 African countries. This is a no mean fit for a man who didn’t start his career as a banker.
Following his retirement from UBA in 2010, Elumelu founded Heirs Holdings, which invests in the financial services, energy, real estate and hospitality, agribusiness, and healthcare sectors. In the same year, he established the Tony Elumelu Foundation, an Africa-based and African-funded philanthropic organization.
In 2011, Heirs Holdings acquired a controlling interest in the Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. (Transcorp), a publicly quoted conglomerate that has business interests in the agribusiness, energy, and hospitality sectors. Elumelu was subsequently appointed chairman of the corporation.
Elumelu serves as an advisor to the USAID’s Private Capital Group for Africa (PCGA) Partners Forum. He sits on the Nigerian President’s Agricultural Transformation Implementation Council (ATIC). He is also vice-chairman of the National Competitiveness Council of Nigeria (NCCN), whose formation he was a key driver in, and serves as Co-Chair of the Aspen Institute Dialogue Series on Global Food Security. He additionally chairs the Ministerial Committee to establish world-class hospitals and diagnostic centres across Nigeria, at the invitation of the Federal Government and the Presidential Jobs Board, engineered to create three million jobs in one year. He also serves as a member of the Global Advisory Board of the United Nations Sustainable Energy for All Initiative (SE4ALL). He was one of the co-chairs of the 26th World Economic Forum on Africa in Kigali, Rwanda, from 11 to 13 May 2016.
Following his retirement from UBA in July 2010, Elumelu founded The Tony Elumelu Foundation. His stated objective was to “prove that the African private sector can itself be the primary generator of economic development.” The Foundation is charged with the mission of “driving Africa’s economic development by enhancing the competitiveness of the African private sector”. Elumelu is the originator of the term Africapitalism. According to him, Africapitalism is an economic philosophy that embodies the private sector’s commitment to the economic transformation of Africa through long-term investments that create both economic prosperity and social wealth. Elumelu sees Africans taking charge of the value-adding sectors and ensuring that those value-added processes happen in Africa, not through nationalization or government policies, but because there is a generation of private sector entrepreneurs who have the vision, the tools and the opportunity to shape the destiny of the continent. He insists that Africapitalism is not capitalism with an African twist; it is a rallying cry for empowering the private sector to drive Africa’s economic and social growth.
As I salute Tony, I pray that the God of Tony Elumelu will bless our generation with the abundant of His blessings. May His God give us the grace as a nation and a people to punch above our heights.
Opinions
‘Revolution’ meant to entrap government
I
t’s announced as a mass revolt, to take place simultaneously within and outside Nigeria, beginning on Monday, August 5, 2019. Its auspices – Global Coalition for Security and Democracy – depicts a universal embrace.
The promoters of #RevolutionIsNow took a page from the playbook of uprisings in other climes, lately in Sudan. And its convener, Omoyele Sowore, online publisher of Sahara Reporters, and presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, was unequivocal about the aliased “#DaysofRage.”
Post-the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of his political platform, the African Action Congress (AAC) in Abuja recently, Mr. Sowore had declared: “As you know, they did it (revolution) in Sudan and it was started by some women. They (government) were making fun of them but they did not stop until doctors joined them, the labour union joined them and what started with five people became 5,000 and 500,000 and became 5,000,000 and the regime fell.”
There’s no “beating about the bush.” Sowore was straight to the point: a “regime change.” He damned the consequences of his proposal, and vowed to die for its cause.
His words: “Don’t ask me whether I am afraid or worried about the legal implications of what I am saying. I am carrying out a historical duty and only history can judge me, not a prosecutor or a federal judge. You can’t kill somebody who is not afraid of death.”
That’s the setting for the #RevolutionIsNow, and not the so-called “Key Demands” that seem an afterthought when the authorities raised concerns over the scheduled mass action, and their resolve to stop it in the bud.
Germaine, and pressing as some of the issues are, do they warrant a declaration of “revolution” in a society already at tenterhooks due to insecurity, and political, religious and sectional tensions?
It’s like adding fuel to a fire. The government and security agencies had to put preventive measures in place to abort the rioting.
And they did a good job of it, notwithstanding the “collateral damage” in citizens being manhandled by security operatives, who should provide protection for the agitators.
That said, we’re familiar with the phrase, “No responsible government will allow” anything untoward on its watch. Most times, the term is used loosely to emphasis government’s awesome powers, and the capacity to deploy them accordingly.
The appropriate time to test the terminology presented itself that Monday, and the security operatives bared their fangs in taming the alleged insurrection.
My baffle, though: Were the organizers expecting to be ushered into a tea party? A revolution, as defined, is “a forcible overthrow of a government or social order, in favour of a new system.”
It’s “a period of far-reaching social and political upheaval…” mostly achieved through tears, sorrow and blood, as in the Sudanese struggle that Sowore alluded to in his “Manifesto” for the #DaysofRage.
Among revolution’s many synonyms are: anarchy, coup, disorder, insurgence, insurrection, mutiny, overthrow, putsch, rebellion, revolt, riot, seizure of power, sedition, subversion and uprising.
Which of these words is a plaything to be bandied by persons dissatisfied with the status quo, and desirous of change by calling for “sustained” days of rage until the regime falls?
Let’s be honest! No government, not even that of the bastion of democracy, the United States of America, would fold its arms when individuals or groups threatened to levy a “revolution” on it.
Perhaps, the organizers of #RevolutionIsNow played into the hands of the authorities. If by omission, they had employed “revolution” in the place of “protest,” it would indicate naivety and tactlessness: that the security operatives would give them a hug, guide and protect them in their resolve to overawe the government.
But they definitely hit the bull’s eye if, by commission, they had reasoned that by using “revolution” as the call to action, the authorities would be jittery, and pounce on them, as witnessed in the tight security cordon across the country.
Thus, the marchers’ artfulness, seeming fashionable, and a sort of “bragging right” in the polity, is for so-called “activists” to ruffle the feathers of the government, so they could be taken in by security operatives, locked up, and made “popular” by default.
Sowore’s case could be likened to that of Absolom Frederick Jordan, as told in “The Anderson Papers,” written by Jack Anderson (a Pulitzer Prize winner for his investigative reporting), with George Clifford.
In the chapter on “The FBI Story” in the provocative work “from the files” of Mr. Anderson, the authors note that, “For some, having a file with the FBI has become a status symbol,” as related below:
“Absolom Frederick Jordan, a Black United Front member in Washington, D.C., greeted the FBI agents with a satisfied smile. It had taken them altogether too long, he complained, to get around to him. Their confidential report says: ‘Jordan stated he was somewhat hurt that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had not interviewed him. He remarked that practically all of his friends in the BUF had been contacted and he could not understand why he had not been interviewed.'”
The Black United Front’s ideals for “struggle for self-determination, liberation and power for Black people in the United States,” put them on the FBI radar. So, being “interviewed” means invited for questioning over their activities.
As regards Sowore, he wasn’t only grilled, but detained by the Department of State Services (DSS), which has obtained a court permission to keep him for 45 days, rather than for 24 (or 48) hours prescribed by law. The detainee has appealed the court order.
The #RevolutionIsNow organizers’s action may have confirmed the allegation that the government was intolerant of criticisms, and protests against its handling of the nation’s affairs.
Could the administration have managed the situation differently? Surely, as firstly, it had the chance to advance the rule of law by obtaining a court injunction to stop the “revolutionary” march.
Similarly, a warrant could have sufficed in extending Sowore’s quizzing, and detention beyond 24 or 48 hours. It’s the first step, which the DSS sought later.
The Presidency has, however, declared as “victory for democracy” the abysmal outing for the “revolution” only in four states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and with lean crowds.
Does the size really matter? The government, by the manner of its approach, has allowed organizers of #RevolutionIsNow, especially Sowore, to claim, from the DSS cooler, “triumph” for the August 5 crusade, and a nationwide awareness for its cause!
Opinions
Combating the menace of stowaway
A
stowaway, is a person who secretly boards a vehicle such as an aircraft, bus, ship, cargo truck or train, to travel without paying and with the aim of not being detected.
In most of the reported cases, stowaway are usually unsuccessful in their fatal attempts to secretly scram, but those who had mother luck smiled on them had explained their objectives to be driven by the need to escape from the living circumstances; political or harsh economic environment in their home countries and start a new life in a more desirable location.
Stowaway episodes aboard vessels on the seas had from time been a hitherto familiar scenario. In fact, it could rightly be said to date back from ages. Indeed, some notable Africans who later rose to become legendary figures in the political landscape of Africa have had their stowaway experience succinctly narrated in their auto biographies. In these cases, it was invariably an adventure motivated by a desperate quest for acquisition of the Golden Fleece, especially in the U.S.A.
Relatively recent cases were the horrendous saga of Kingsley Ofosu, the sole survivor of a group of nine African stowaways discovered aboard the cargo ship MC Ruby in 1992, and subsequently murdered by that ship’s crew.
However, this was to be followed by successive spates of daring stowaway attempts on Aircraft. From
1947 until September 2012, there were 96 known stowaway attempts worldwide, in wheel wells of 85 separate flights, which resulted in 73 deaths, with only 23 survivors while between December 2003 and last quarter of 2016, more than five cases of such deadly trip emanating from Nigerian airports were recorded. The last unfortunate case involving a Nigerian was in November 2016, when a lifeless body of a stowaway was discovered in the wheel of an Arik Air’s 330-200 aircraft, at the Oliver Thambo International Airport, Johannesburg.
Earlier in that year, a male Nigerian was also found dead in the wheel of an Arik aircraft at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
The latest in this recurring decimal of suicidal dare-devil desperation was again to repeat itself on a particularly fateful day, July 19, 2019, when a man was reported to have appeared at the domestic end of taxi way and attempted to gain access to the aircraft, which was taxing to the holding point for take-off.
Passengers on board the Azman Air flight were nipped in jitters of fear after the man, later identified as Usman Adamu, climbed the left wing of the aircraft as it was about to take off.
A viral video shot by a passenger, captured the grim scenario of the man surreptitiously gaining access to the engines, as passengers showed intense panic and urged the pilot and the cabin crew in frenzied fit of desperation to open the aircraft doors for them to quickly disembark.
The pilot alerted the traffic controllers and the message was intercepted by the aviation security control monitoring centre, who mobilized the patrol teams to the scene of the incident. He was consequently apprehended and detained.
The apprehended stowaway claimed he wanted to travel to Ghana. He however refused to disclose how he managed to navigate his way to the prohibited airside.
The Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, described the incident as a serious security breach that called for grave concern. He stated further that the brazen violation of safety and security was not only unfortunate but most embarrassing in view of the substantial quantum of effort and resources continually expended on the maintenance of the integrity of the airside and airport safety as a whole.
He stated further that the security wheel is ever revolving in response to newly emerging threats, adding that FAAN is working in concerted synergy with stakeholders and regulatory agency (NCAA) in a determined move to tackle the security challenges unfolding from time to time.
Capt. Yadudu recalled that prior to the incident of 19th July, 2019, the same suspect was arrested in the same premises of the airport by the patrol security team. His profile pictures were taken, while he was consequently evacuated out of the airport to a distant location, in accordance with standard procedure.
The procedure is now being reviewed in response to emerging development. Meanwhile, FAAN has commenced a thorough investigation which has warranted the suspension of four of its staff. The investigation was to ascertain his intent, whether criminal or not, as well as an appraisal of his mental and psychological state. All officers found guilty of negligence of duty at the end of the investigation would be held accountable.
Following the incident, the FAAN MD has reaffirmed his resolve to tackle the menace of insecurity with renewed zest and gusto. His concern for a security proof aviation stems from his belief that the industry ranks as a foremost stimulus to foreign investment and economic growth. It is against this background that the slightest threat to security stands to impinge negatively on investments if attempts are not made immediately to nip it in the bud.
As a proactive man of foresight, Yadudu had always been fired by the vision of a security proof aviation. Right from his assumption of office, he had put the security question on the front burner and ever since then, he had never relented in the drive towards an excellent fructification of this vision; just as he has also manifested in words and indeed, an excellent commitment to bequeathing a secured airport management system that ranks among the best in global aviation.
FAAN management has vowed to do everything humanly possible to sustain the ICAO certification of Lagos and Abuja airports while working assiduously to achieve same for airports in Kano, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Kaduna to meet world industry standards
• Atobatele is former General Manager, Public Affairs, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA)
Opinions
Combating the rising climate change affecting Lagos
Lagos is one of the coastal megacities in Africa, a major economic center that is growing rapidly in urban population.
However, at the same time many migrants and people with low income face precarious housing conditions and often have to live in informal settlements with insufficient access to basic infrastructure services and limited political power.
In addition, sea-level rise and extreme weather events (particularly heat stress and heavy precipitation) are likely to intensify in various regions due to climate change.
Based on research conducted by reputable academic scholars and professors across the globe on household level assessments vulnerability to flooding and other extreme climate conditions in five major megacities in the world (New York, London, Tokyo, Kolkata and Lagos), It was revealed that Lagos has the highest vulnerability risk to flooding and other adverse conditions.
The survey and assessment below complements previous studies regarding the vulnerability of this African coastal megacity to flooding.
As part of its urban renewal efforts, the Lagos State Government (LSG) in 2008 put in place a new vehicle to upgrade 10 communities in order to improve liveability in Lagos. This included slum upgrading projects in the Mushin, Itire and Ijeshatedo communities.
The projects encompassed the upgrading of 30 roads and drains, provision of boreholes as well as upgrading of primary schools. The upgrading sub-projects were developed in response to the expressed demand of the beneficiaries in slums — namely Agege, Orile Agege, Ajegunle, Amukoko, Badia, Iwaya, Makoko, Ilaje, Bariga and Ijeshatedo/Itire.
The areas selected were based on a larger survey conducted in 1995 regarding the living conditions in slum communities in Lagos State. In addition LSG’s activities in addressing environmental change issues including climate change in the last five years have included the establishment of a Climate Change Unit.
Against this background and based on research on vulnerability and resilience of urban areas in general and in Lagos in particular as well as conceptual work on transformation.
We examine how Local households in Lagos perceive different hazards, vulnerabilities and risk management options and actual activities from the past and their potential performance in the future.
Aspects of vulnerability, resistance, resilience and transformation are examined through the perspective of households living in highly exposed areas in Lagos.
Consequently, the study focuses on household level vulnerability and risk profiles as well as household level risk management regimes and evaluations about the performance of governmental risk management at local scale.
The findings of the household survey shows that people who have not yet experienced certain hazards view their own exposure in tendency rather low.
Hence, motivating households to prepare for not-yet experienced hazards, such as sea-level rise in Lagos, still seems to be a challenge, since most households do not regard these hazards as a major problem.
The interviews and the respective data of more than 500 households in the selected case study sites in Lagos revealed that many households regard the present risk management of local governmental institutions as insufficient and expect that the level of support will be maintained or decrease rather than increase.
Many of the households with a low level of formal education and low income did not undertake any changes in the risk management regime at their (household) level.
Even though the size of the household survey does not allow for further statistical validation, it is likely that on a continuum from positive transformation, preparedness, resistance and collapse, many of these households can be classified as shifting toward categories of not being prepared and even likely to experience partial collapse, if new extreme events and hazards (sea-level rise) strike or the intensities and frequencies of these phenomena (inland flooding, heat stress) might increase.
The findings of the household survey indicate to some extent that most vulnerable and poor households with only a basic level of education have limited trust in governmental institutions and therefore evaluate their past and future performance rather negative.
Even though Lagos is a relatively wealthy megacity and a major economic hub compared to other urban areas in West Africa, the past urban renewal program seem to have not sufficiently improved slum and low income areas and might have privileged specific other neighbourhoods.
For example, the significant differences between the performance evaluation of governmental institutions in terms of their risk management support along the four case study areas show that households in Lagos Mainland seem to have — in part — benefited from past actions, while the very low values in Badagry and Ajeromi-Ifelodun show that many households in these areas seem to have been left out of this support or do not perceive it as effective.
Even though it still is open whether local governmental risk management performance will increase or decrease in the next 10 years, it is important to acknowledge that those who are particularly marginalized might need to be addressed differently in the future by risk management strategies and development policies due to their more negative and critical judgements and opinions that might also indicate a lack of trust in governmental institutions in general.
In this regard, the assessment and evaluation of factors that make people more prone to be negatively affected by extreme events such as precarious housing conditions, environmental problems in the neighbourhood and a low residential safety are areas where risk management and urban development need to act jointly. Solely integrated strategies that link governmental disaster risk reduction and risk management (early warning, preparedness, etc.), climate change adaptation and broader strategies of urban development/urban renewal (urban and spatial planning) with specific household risk management strategies can be effective.
The improved understanding of various risk management regimes at the household level and the identification of changes and transformation processes within these regimes are important prerequisites for such efforts.
Research reported on in this paper was undertaken by late Dr. Julius Ibukun Agboola and other reputable academic scholars in the world
Opinions
Buhari’s new cabinet: Matters arising
President Muhammadu Buhari recently unveiled the identities of his new cabinet without the long wait as witnessed in his first tenure. As usual, the action met mixed reactions. Whilst a fraction gave was impressed particularly for its right timing, others were not claiming the list neither met their expectations nor reflected optimism chiefly for retaining most members of his earlier cabinet with only few fresh names from his party.
Incidentally, appointment of ministers is an exclusive duty of the President albeit subject to confirmation by the Senate as provided in Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended – “Any appointment to the office of Minister of the Government of the Federation shall, if the nomination of any person to such office is confirmed by the Senate, be made by the President”. However, the President can only have a productive administration with a proficient team that shares his vision. Thus, competence cannot be overemphasized. Nonetheless, competence is not the one and only factor as unity of purpose is requisite.
But by the way, why does a President need ministers and what qualities must be found in a nominee for the position? A nominee for a ministerial appointment must beyond other qualities have managerial capacity to spearhead and coordinate an organisation effectively. Possibly, this formed the basis for opting for scores of former governors with good scorecards.
Invariably, coordination and supervision of a ministry including all agencies, parastatals and statutory bodies under it for efficient operations of the President are the essential tasks of ministers. However, these tasks are no child plays. In other words, a minister is essentially, the President’s eyes; overseer in a ministry who ensures that all policies of the government are carried out efficiently. A minister is therefore President’s reliable representative that coordinates, supervises all activities in a ministry and reports directly to the President. Apart from managerial skill and competence, trust is indispensable. If not, partisanship could frustrate the administration.
Perceptively, the drafters of the Constitution understood that a President may not flow effectively with some ministries vis-à-vis policies of the government if left under the watch of Permanent Secretaries who may pitch their tents in another political party. Yes, civil servants are lawfully free to identify with any political party of their choice as provided in Section 40 CFRN; ruling party or oppositions, as a fundamental right provided it doesn’t interfere with official duties.
Section 40 provides: “Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any other association for the protection of his interests:” So, imagine a Permanent Secretary that belongs to an opposition party heading a ministry; certainly, it will be catastrophic in service delivery as partisanship might play out. Thus, office of the minister aptly exists to remedy such scenario.
On appraisal, there is no cause for alarm. Nominees’ scorecards convincingly show capacity. Probably, some had expected a number of names from some global institutions like the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) etc. Admitted, such prospects are not bad ideas. However, the progresses made by Buhari’s previous administration deserved acknowledgements, and reengaging most of the teamwork demonstrates the government is principally concerned in service delivery against ‘turn-by-turn sharing of national cakes’ that used to be the pattern in the past. And significantly, most of the new ministers are evidently, sufficiently proficient in their respective careers.
Without prejudice, the retained ministers avidly put in their best in the previous administration. Thus, Buhari’s decision acutely reflects astuteness.
On attainment, no one needs to be reminded that by this time during Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, sadly when public schools were facing continuous strikes, Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar were competiting to see who builds the biggest private universities. Yet, every now and then, lengthy open letters are released to disparage the government on how insecurity and other vices thrive in the polity. How wouldn’t the society face such crisis when education wasn’t given its deserved priority by previous governments?
Again, it is noteworthy that since Buhari came on board in 2015, not even one politician including from his ruling party or cabinet has been awarded a national honour as recklessly, lavishly done annually in the past. All these critically attest to a paradigm shift; seriousness and focus of the government to restructure the country for common good and not for frivolities. Even the usual periodic purposeless reshuffle of cabinet merely for compensating politicians is so far a history.
Thus, a benefit of the doubts is judiciously vital. Let criticisms be clothed with value and sense of responsibility. Opposition must not be overstretched to acrimony. Otherwise, even where criticisms are germane, the points may not scale through. Politics therefore should remain intellectual pursuits for power as in other climes.
Optimistically, by willpower, teamwork and continuous conscientious actions, the next level is feasible. At this juncture, interest must shift to means of engaging over 100,000 fresh graduates that yearly join the existing high percentage of job-seekers in the labour market against few employment opportunities but end up roaming the streets. Possibly, curriculums may be reviewed to take into account skill acquisitions and self-development as remedies. This critically demands brainstorm as panacea to rising security challenges.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst and Associate, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom). 08023184542-SMS only.
Opinions
A clarion call for ECOSOC rights bill in Nigeria
The parlance “ECOSOC Rights” depicts Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. These rights are entrenched in Chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution, (as amended), under the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy. The provisions of this chapter include the right to secure adequate means of livelihood, right to adequate opportunity to secure suitable employment, right to adequate medical and health facilities of all persons, right to education, right to equal pay for equal work without discrimination on any ground and other numerous incentives and ingredients to enjoy the rights to life and socio-economic rights.
Despite the incorporation of these rights into the Nigerian Constitution, the economic train of Nigeria has always moved in retrogression. In global poverty rankings, the country has regularly maintained a champion status. There has been a gross underfunding of health services.
The United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF) research estimated infant mortality in developed nations at three deaths per 1000 births. In developing nations, the average newborn mortality is 27 deaths per 1000 births. In Nigeria, the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) conducted by the Federal Government in 2016/2017 estimated the statistics of infant mortality to 37 deaths per 1000 births.
Moreover, there are great numbers of unemployed, homeless and insecure Nigerians. Research shows that 32 percent of Nigerian children are suffering from malnutrition while it is axiomatic that numerous public roads are death traps. Education sector has completely degenerated. The budgetary benchmark recommended by UNESCO to adequately enable nations to cater for education demands is 26% of the national budget. This per centage has been drastically fallen-short in Nigeria budgetry allocation. Ranging from 4.83% out of the 2010 national budgetry expenditure, 6.16% in 2011, 8.20% in 2012, 8.55% in 2013, 9.94% in 2014, 7.74% in 2015, 6.10% in 2016, 7.38% in 2017 and 7.03% in 2018.
Failure to invest adequately on education has led to poor state of facilities in public tertiary institutions, outrageous fee-hike which has incapacitated many from schooling and incessant strike which hindered stable academic activities.
However, Chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) set out stipulated objectives and obligations that Nigerian government at all levels are expected to gear towards, these responsibilities are not enforceable and justiciable as entrenched under Section 6(6)(C) of the 1999 Constitution.
It is obvious that the Nigerian government has failed to harness the country’s endowment to guarantee national prosperity. The individuals in the realm of public affairs have traded societal advancement for personal aggrandizement. It is an outright infringement on the inalienability and universality of fundamental right to life as average Nigerians are inaccessible to basic health facilities, adequate shelter and security, adequate means of livelihood and suitable employment. These rights are essential ingredients to life. The right to life is of no value without a means of sustainability.
Similarly, the right to acquire genuine and adequate education is latent and infeasible when education sector is underfunded. Public education is underfunded in Nigeria. This has wrecked havoc on the right to acquire genuine and adequate education. Its also led to monetization of this sector, an impediment to the masses who are not financially buoyant. In addition, the 1999 Constitution in section 4(34)(a-b) under fundamental human rights’ provisions provides the right to human dignity. Subject to the provisions of this section, no person shall be held in slavery or subject to degrading and inhuman treatment. These provisions have contravened the current happenings in Nigeria. A great number of Nigerians are being subjected to physical and psychological dehumanization as a result of lack of adequate employment, food and shelter.
It is pertinent that the ECOSOC Rights Bill is sponsored, enacted and protected under the Nigerian law to revitalize a solid ground for the dividends of democracy. The enforcement of these rights is the only mechanism to guarantee the fundamental human rights provisions.
Many African countries which are less endowed in resources have enacted “ECOSOC rights” into their laws. The constitutions of South Africa and Ghana guarantee and protect the rights to adequate housing, health care services, social security and other life incentives. Nigeria is endowed with both human and natural resources to harness common good if adequately managed. The enactment of the ECOSOC rights is a crucial step to revive the country’s resources from mismanagement. “The good of the people shall be the supreme law.” Salus Populi Suprema Lex Esto!
Binzak Azeez writes from the Faculty of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State
Perspectives
Governors to ex-governors: ‘You be thief, I no be thief…’
You be thief (I no be thief) You be rogue (I no be rogue) You dey steal (I no dey steal) You be robber (I no be robber) You be armed robber (No be armed robber) Argument, argument, argue Them argue Everybody dem argue Dem dem argue Up and down them argue nonsense – Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – Authority Stealing (1980)
The above headline and lyrics below it were first written by me in an article published on April 14 last year, but I’m reproducing part of the article today because of what is happening between many of the new governors and those that they replaced in the various Government Houses dotted across the country. 0Many of the new helmsmen are accusing those that they replaced of some sort of financial scandal or the other. Of course it is more in states in which the incumbent is from a different party than the former state chief executive; although it is also not unusual to have people from the same party having issues as I will enumerate later.
However, I want to reproduce part of what I wrote back in April last year. “When the late great Afrobeat musician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti released his monster hit ‘Authority Stealing’ way back in the early 80s, little did he realise that 38 years after, it will leap from just being a song to becoming a major topic of discussion across the land. “For those not privy to have listened to the track, let me summarise what the late ‘Abami Eda’ said in the album. In the track, the late musician accused those in authority of being worse than armed robbers, and deserving of hanging because the impact of their stealing is felt more than those of armed robbers.
“According to him, those who steal courtesy of their positions in authority take from the collective commonwealth of the people while armed robbers just rob a few.” In the past couple of weeks, Nigerians and indeed the whole world have been treated to the theatre of the absurd as our state governors have exposed their dirty linen in public by revealing alleged “shady deeds” of their predecessors. I will cite just a few of which Imo State stands out with Governor Emeka Ihedioha or his aides directly accusing his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha of financial indiscipline and running the state to the ground, leaving huge debt liabilities for the new government to settle.
Some of the accusations levelled against the former governor, who now sits in the Red Chamber of the nation’s legislator as a Senator, include an accounted N20billion, poorly constructed roads, bridges and other infrastructure, the “purchase” of choice properties in the state by Okorocha and his family. The malaise was so bad and rife that Governor Ihedioha set up a special committee to recover assets allegedly taken by the former government.
On Tuesday, the chairman of the committee on the recovery of stolen movable assets belonging to the Imo State government, Jasper Ndubuaku, said that the committee had recovered over 70 vehicles since its inauguration, including two asphalt plants! The governor’s aide said that the committee had recovered properties worth N1billion. Ndubuaku, who served as a lawmaker in the state between 1999 and 2007, said the committee was not on a witch-hunt mission against anybody as being alleged by the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.
According to him, not all the recovered properties belonged to the members of the Okorocha family. Before this latest revelation, the Committee had alleged that about N50 billion worth of property belonging to the state was discovered to be missing after the former governor left office. The state also announced that they have taken over the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, after investigations proved that the former governor allegedly used state money to acquire the property, and not his own. Okorocha’s woes are not just limited to the state level as the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has also waded in and have shut down the Rochas Foundation College, Owerri, belonging to the former Governor.
The EFCC has also sealed the East High Primary and Secondary school, Owerri, belonging to Okorocha’s first daughter, Uloma Nwosu. The anti-graft agency also shut down the All-In Supermarket, Owerri, said to belong to a member of Okorocha’s family. The EFCC, after sealing the properties, placed a notice of warning, saying, “under investigation by EFCC, keep off.” Up north in Gombe State, the same scenario is playing out with the present government of Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya having issues with the immediate passed administration of Ibrahim Dankwambo. In fact, right from his inauguration on May 29, Yahaya had left no doubt that he had issues with his predecessor, when he immediately cancelled all projected awarded by Dankwambo from March 10.
Two weeks later, Yahaya set up the Gombe State Recovery Committee, which immediately swung into action and urged the immediate past governor of the state, Dankwambo, and his aides to appear before it. According to the Chairman of the committee, Group Capt. Peter Bilal (rtd), the invitation was for the past administration to account for alleged billions of property, illegally disposed of during their tenure.
In Ogun State it has been no love lost between Dapo Abiodun and Ibikunle Amosun, the former occupant of Government House – even though both are members of the same All Progressives Congress (APC) party. Of course this can be traced back to the last election when Amosun, who is now back in the Senate, did everything possible to truncate Abiodun’s guber ambitions in favour of his own anointed candidate, Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).
However, in spite of this Abiodun triumphed, and has repeatedly accused the past administration of a lot of misdeeds, including awarding contracts indiscriminately towards the tail end of Amosun’s tenure, leaving the state broke. Abiodun subsequently set up a committee to review the appointment, installation and promotion of traditional rulers by the Ibikunle Amosun administration and another one to review the contracts and projects embarked upon by the immediate past government in the twilight of its administration.
Of course the former governor did not take the accusations laying low, as he fired back, insisting through his then Commissioner of Finance, Adewale Oshinowo, that his government had left more than N18billion in the treasury when their tenure ended on May 29. In all these allegations and counter allegations the million naira question is “so what’s next?” It’s one thing to accuse a person, it is another thing to have enough evidence to follow the matter to the logical conclusion of meting out punishment to the culprits.
Unfortunately in this country a lot of our officials love grandstanding without taking the necessary action, which is the major reason why lawlessness reigns supreme. And where there is no law anything goes! It’s time we as a people decide if we want to continue to live like this or some sort of sanity to be brought into the system, so that it will not continue to be business as usual. So, over to you Abiodun, Ihedioha, Yahaya and the other governors with such issues; what are you all going to do to the former occupants of your government houses? Take the cases to its conclusion which may see former state chief executives going to jail or sweep it under the carpet until the next election when the people will be treated to another “you be thief I no be thief” show, which almost always just fizzles out?
