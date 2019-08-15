Udeze, Lawal fault LMC over delay in league kick-off

Ex-internationals, Ifeanyi Udeze and Dimeji Lawal, have faulted the decision of the League Management Company not to start the 2019 Nigeria Professional Football League season before the commencement of the continental competitions organised by the Confederation of Africa Football.

Three of the country’s representatives on the continent, Enyimba, Kano Pillars and Niger Tornadoes, started their campaign in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup over the weekend with all recording mixed results.

While NPFL champions, Enyimba lost 1-0 away to Rahimo of Burkina Faso, AITEO Cup winners, Kano Pillars, recorded a slim 3-2 victory at home against Asante Kotoko of Ghana, giving their opponents a two away goals advantage, both Champions League games.

It was the same situation with relegated Niger Tornadoes campaigning in the Confederation Cup as they lost 2-1 at home to Santoba FC.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos, Udeze said the clubs performed woefully because they lack proper preparations going into the competition.

“We have been having the same situation because our clubs are not always ready for the competition,” Udeze said.

“There was no league and they are not in any competition mood going into the CAF Cup, and really affected them.”

While speaking with New Telegraph, former Shooting Stars of Ibadan Team Manager, Dimeji Lawal, said there was need to harmonise the country’s football calendar to conform with other leagues on the continent.

He added: “Let me give an example of Kano Pillars, they played in the playoff, played in the AITEO Cup till the final, no time for the players to recuperate and they moved to the Champions League immediately.

“There was no proper preparation for them because apart from the needed rest, they should have been in a competition mode.

“If we look at the South African league, they have ended their season and cup competition long time ago and already resumed for the new season, which is not the case have.

“Enyimba and Rangers have been at home playing just friendly games and how do you expect them to perform well on the continent? There is need to have a proper calendar so we can have good representation on the continent.”

