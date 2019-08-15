Uduk: SEC committed to investor protection

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has restated its determination to ensure capital market investors are adequately protected in all transactions.

This was stated by Acting Director General of the SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, during a meeting with the Association of Corporate Trustees in Abuja, Wednesday.

Uduk, who was represented by Acting Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC, Mr. Isyaku Tilde, said it was the responsibility of the commission to ensure that investors are not short changed in any transactions. She, therefore, urged them to participate to grow the market.

Uduk said to this end, the commission was taking steps to reduce transaction costs in a bid to ensure investors do not bear unnecessary costs.

According to her, “we are doing a lot to boost investors’ confidence in our market. But I want to say that both local and foreign investors are very good for the market. For instance, the foreign investors, because they trade their shares all of the time it leads to price discovery as against the local investors that just takes a long term view on their investments.

“Investors’ fears can be two-fold; firstly, they could be afraid because they feel that capital market operators will mismanage their investments, secondly, it is looking at the volatility of the market that makes investors sceptical.

“For the first scenario, we have a number of initiatives that we have put in place to boost investors’ confidence. We have the e-dividend mandate system, the direct cash settlement as well as multiple subscriptions in place. For the second category, investors have to take ownership of their investments. They have to be able to monitor their investments, attend annual general meetings as well as read the annual reports sent out to them.”

The acting DG said investors were also protected through the National Investors Protection Fund (NIPF) Risk Based Supervision that enables the commission to supervise operators to do the right thing.

According to her, the complaints management framework enables investors to know where to complain to and how long it takes for such complaints to be resolved. For those of the investors that are averse to risks, they should get their financial advisers to tell them where to invest.

“We also advise retail investors to invest in Collective Investment Schemes and Mutual Funds because those are managed independently by professionals and they are diversified thereby reducing risks. We are committed to protecting investors in the work we do. We will keep working on our rules and the possibility of amending them when the need arises, we want more transparency in the market so that investors will feel comfortable and the market can be better,” Uduk added.

In her remarks, President of the association, Mrs. Tokunboh Ajayi, said members of the association were committed to attracting investors to the market without encumbering them with costs and commended the SEC on its efforts in transaction costs reduction.

“This market is dynamic and that is why as a group we keep on evolving and devising ways to make the market better. We will continue to render our best and ensure our members operate within the confines of the rules and regulations in the market,” she stated.

