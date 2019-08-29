UEFA League: Liverpool drawn with Napoli, Spurs face Bayern

Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has said he will work with critical stakeholders to ensure Team Nigeria build on its good run at the ongoing African Games for an impressive showing at the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

The Minister said the athletes had demonstrated uncommon doggedness and patriotism as they are claiming laurels in Morocco.

He said the performance of the athletes had also shown that there are abundant talents in Nigeria who only need to be encouraged to reach a global standard.

He said he was impressed with Team Nigeria showing after they moved from eighth position to third in just four days.

He said: “I have seen the areas that we won gold, we also won silver and bronze, we are going to look at all of them and support their development. We will work with all the federations and Nigeria will excel as we prepare for the Olympics.

“The performance of the team in Morocco has been superlative, we have witnessed a ruthless execution of talents on the part of Nigerians, most of them youths and we have seen the result of discipline and also patriotism.

“Most of these athletes don’t earn as much as their counterparts in other climes, but we have seen patriotism and this time around, the government has taken care of them.

“For those that have won, they have received cash gift and others will also receive theirs.”

He also reiterated his decision to develop other sports as he said he would not be minister of football.

Speaking with our correspondent who currently is in Rabat, Dare said he would be working with the various federations and look at way of developing other sports.

He however expressed his joy on the achievements of the team so far while also promising them more of government supports going forward.

“The fact that I am in Morocco and watched games like weightlifting, athletics and others is a signpost of where my direction will be,” he said.

“I will not be a minister of football, but I will elevate other sports, although football will also not suffer.

