Ujiri wants more opportunity for African kids

oronto Raptors President, Masai Ujiri, has said there are so many opportunity for African kids and revealed that he is working so hard on bringing out their potentials.

Speaking during an interactive season with journalists and friends at the weekend, Ujiri said he decided to form his foundation, Giants of Africa, to show the youths the path to greatness.

The retired basketball players returned to the country after leading Raptors to the National Basketball Association title.

Beginning in 2003, when he hosted his first camp in Nigeria, Ujiri has played a pivotal role in inspiring young Africans in Nigeria and beyond to use basketball as a catapult to achieving great things.

While players such as Serge Ibaka from the Republic of Congo and Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid from Cameroon have become well-known stars, thousands of young African men and women have traveled the road Ujiri helped pave.

“I want Africa kids to be inspired by top players that have made it in the NBA and also those that have gone to become coaches,” he said.

“There are opportunities for kids in Africa and that’s what we want to preach with Giants of Africa. We have to show the youths of today the path to greatness. I am proud of the youths of Africa but a lot of works need to be done and also a lot of challenges. Africa is now, we will continue to win and make it better for the youths.”

Meanwhile, Ujiri has called on the government of the country to as a matter of urgency do something about the National Stadium complex in Lagos.

He further revealed that he has been in discussion with some of the other sportsmen in the country like Austin Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and the rest to come together as one body.

He added: “The National Stadium is an eyesore and I keep saying this. We need to start talking about it, we need to form a movement that change things.”

“There are so many talents wasting away. We need to shut down the stadium, and rebuild that ecosystem so that we can create jobs and provide better facility for our youths.”

