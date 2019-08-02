Arts & Entertainments
UK-based DJ, P-Tee Money ‘Won’t Stop’ cruising in new album
P-Tee Money, has become a virtual household name when it comes to infused electronic music with hip-hop. He has no doubt carved a niche for himself doing music which transcends all borders with all beats and sonorous melodies. He recently released a new album, entitled:
‘I Won’t Stop’, which is carefully crafted with the good collaboration of different artistes in the music industry, and he is again currently working on a new collaboration single with a new upcoming Nigerian artiste, ‘Pat-E,’ which should be released any time soon. Don’t be surprised when you suddenly find yourself dancing to these new rhythmic lyrics and accentuated tunes.
‘P Tee Money,’ whose real names are Prince Thompson Iyamu, is a UK-based DJ/Producer, EDM Electronic artiste, performing actor and author, remains one of the most diversified performing artistes in the UK night scene; and his focus and determination are fast drawing attention from the masses, just as he continues to build his classic brand in the music world. His productions cross a wide range of electronic music styles in every genre, with no limit or bounds, from R&B, pop, reggae, and Afro-pop genres.
P Tee Money belongs to a select worldwide list of DJs and producers, whose music is ample proof that the well of rich musical wealth is far from getting dry. He says: “I think I’m a stronger producer now than I’ve ever been, my sensibilities regarding the use of my skills, and my growth as a DJ and music producer. But I’ve always
My hubby won’t be comfortable with me kissing in movies – Ojo-Abas
The Nigerian film industry, also known as Nollywood, is one that has benefitted enormously from contributions made by women who took their stand to confront the status quo with innovations and creativity. One of such women is Endy Ojo-Abas, a producer and alumnus of New York Film Academy, who is poised to improve standards in the Niger Delta segment of the industry as well as employ movie as a tool to curbing youth restiveness in the region. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, the producer of Trapped Heart shares her passions
You produced and directed Trapped Heart. Tell us about it
‘Trapped Heart’ is an intriguing love story that narrates the dilemma of Emily who finds herself at crossroads between her husband’s and another’s love. She must choose between what she needs as a woman and her vow as a wife. ‘Trapped Heart’ takes viewers down the path of Emily’s decision. ‘Trapped Heart’ has a captivating and catchy story line. It’s what young couples can relate with to save their marriage/ relationships.
Why did you choose to invest in Nollywood among several other business opportunities?
I started writing, acting and directing when I was a kid, and I dance very well too. I have strong passion for entertainment and I feel the film industry is where I belong.
You recently open an academy in Port Harcourt to groom budding talents in filmmaking. What motivated this?
I realised that there are a lot of quacks in the industry. People we call, “cut and join” film makers, and it’s not telling well on the industry, especially in Port Harcourt where I operate from and having acquired more knowledge from the New York Film Academy, I decided to impact same knowledge to the youths as a way of giving back to the society with a little token. I know for sure they stand too much to gain, it will serve as a distraction and also an empowerment. They will learn acting, screenwriting, directing, cinematography, photography and film editing for now. As time goes on, we will have special effect and make up.
Many producers lament that cinemas rip them of their efforts by taking the larger share. What’s your view about this?
It’s true. I have had experience myself on my first movie, ‘The Green-Eyed’. There were hidden charges that I wasn’t aware of but been a novice producer, I just wanted my movie to be out there. After showing the movie in their cinemas, while I was waiting to get my money, I was given so many documents to sign, that was when I discovered what had happened to me. I took it in good faith though.
As a producer, what movies have you produced?
I have produced and featured in a couple of movies like ‘The Green-Eyed’, ‘Mama Osaro Goes Kinky’, ‘Godly Mothers’ and ‘The Aggregator’.
How do you juggle home and filmmaking together?
Home comes first. I always try to sort out my home before going out to face the hustle.
Would you say it’s lucrative producing a movie?
Share your experience? Presently, I would say it is not lucrative, but I know with time it will pay off. From experience, after making a movie, to get distributors is a big challenge, it is as if one has to be in a particular cartel or clique.
What lessons have you learnt in the industry?
I have learnt you don’t mix business with pleasure. I have known now that one has to be firm in taking some decisions, if not you will regret. I am too emotional and sentimental in my dealings with people, I am still trying to balance that though, especially when it comes to my business and dealings with people, so that I don’t get frustrated.
You also double as an actor. What kind of character would you like to be known for?
Hmmm… Never really given it a thought though, but I think I just love to be an all-round character, so any role goes.
Producers, at several times, have complained of unruly behaviour of actors on set. How do you manage this?
Never really had such. I have been working with professional actors.
What ways do you think government can assist the creative industry?
I think there should be accessible grants because money is one major problem. If government can sponsor projects especially the ones that sends or pass good message across, I think filmmakers will be encouraged.
Have you ever been a victim of piracy?
Do you think enough is being done to tackle piracy? No. In Nigeria, it may be difficult to fully tackle piracy. For instance, there are several streaming platforms where one can download content for free. Also, streets are crammed with pirated CDs cheaper than original copies. Either relevant anti-piracy agencies don’t have enough manpower or are lackadaisical about it. However, the advent of pay-TV and video on demand platforms has helped producers a lot in not only making gains from their creative rights but also to protect their works.
Tell us about your latest work?
I did a short film titled Implicit though it’s still in post. It talks about the girl child.
What is your dream for the Poise Fendy Production?
Nollywood audience is hungrier for something more interesting and at par with Hollywood. Though Nollywood has come a long way but there are still many stones unturned. Poise Fendy isn’t going to be ‘just there’, but will offer something different and more appealing to a global audience. We want to be known for award winning movies that educate and inform.
As a female producer, have you ever been a victim of sexual molestation?
No. It’s funny. I’m my own boss. Lol.
Netflix interest in Nollywood is growing bigger with the acquisition of a Nigerian original movie. What does this portend for Nollywood?
It’s a good one. It shows Nollywood is gaining more global recognition. Also, it challenges other players in the industry to raise the bar.
How did you meet your husband?
I met my hubby, Sir (Engr) Festus Abanonkhua 2002 in Choba Uniport, Rivers State. I just graduated and went to see a friend when he walked in with another of my friend. He saw me and said “This is my wife” and one thing led to another, we started dating and in less than 6 months, we were married. While dating, he promised to support my chosen career whenever I’m ready, and he kept to his promise financially, morally, psychologically etc.
Any moment of choosing between family and career?
How did you manage this? Hmmm… That sounds difficult, but family comes first. I pray never to be in such a dicey situation. I love my family and I love what I do, and I thank God, my hubby appreciates what I do.
How does he react when you kiss on set?
I have never really kissed on set, but I’m sure my hubby won’t be comfortable with it.
Actress Ikpe-Etim celebrates mother with beautiful message
Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, melted many hearts after she took to her Instagram account to share a totally adorable photo with her mum, showering her with praises. Not so much is known about the personal life of talented screen goddess, Nse Ikpe-Etim.
While many people know about her husband, Clifford Sule, who is a lecturer of Computer Communications at Middlesex University in the UK, not so many know her mom, Martha. In a recent post on her Instagram page, the prolific actress gushed over her mother whom she described as her friend and confidant. She celebrated her mom as her ‘Woman Crush Wednesday’ with a cute photo of them together. She wrote: “Dear Martha, there are no words to say thank you.
I could never have asked for a better friend and confidant. It’s interesting that I call you mother but what else would you call a woman who will give up her life every single time to make you happy? “Eka, for all your sacrifices, I doubt I will ever be able to pay you back. But I’m glad I can let the world know that I don’t have the best mother in world, I have T H E MOTHE R .
Regina Daniels professes undying love to billionaire hubby Ned Nwoko
The marriage between young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her 59-year-old billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, has been the topic of discussion among Nigerians since the news hit social media. Many were unimpressed that the much older man got married to a young lady. Despite the hatred, the couple does not seem to mind the negativity as they openly display their affection for each other on social media.
In a video making the rounds on the internet, Regina Daniels reassured her husband of her love. The young lady was with her friends when she made a video saying she loves Ned Nwoko wholeheartedly and he is the best. She said: “I love you Mr. Ned Nwoko with all my heart. Baby I love you.
You’re the best; you always know that, okay. I’m saying it wholeheartedly again and all over again, I love you my husband.”
Blessing Egbe: The Ten Virgins gulped over N40m
Actress and director, Blessing Egbe has revealed the cost for making her new film, ‘The Ten Virgins,’ putting it at over N40 million. In a brief chat, The ‘Lekki Housewives’ director said the new film is no doubt a high budget film.
“Yes indeed. It is a high budget film. Over 40 million Naira has gone into the film. The cast is huge. We constructed a lot of the locations used. The costumes took a big chunk of our budget because we tried to do our best to be realistic.
This is not to speak about the VFX/Special effects, music, and art direction that also gulped a great percentage. Likewise, the post-production process. We achieved what we set out to despite all the negatives that come with working under this clime,” she opened up. Acknowledging that the new film is different from everything she has done – including ‘Lekki Housewives’ and ‘Two brides and a baby’ – Egbe says the movie stretched her as a director and took her role to a whole new height.
“I would say ‘The Ten Virgins’ took my role as a director to a new level. The process even made me a better director and producer. I stretched my creative self to the max in the hope to achieve a worthy offering. I selected and worked with some of the best hands in the industry and it sure paid off. I worked tirelessly for many months for this film to happen.
‘The Ten Virgins’ is far different from anything I have done. The magnitude and scale of production are huge, the technical input and output for this are far better than the others,”
I ask for N2m before going on dates – Toyin Lawani
A Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, says she demands for N2million before making out time to go on dates with men who indicate interest in her. Lawani, 37, made this statement while discussing her “high taste” when it comes to relationships explaining that her demands help her save time that would have been wasted on broke guys.“I said I was officially single. It doesn’t mean I’m officially stupid. My taste is extremely high. You must pay 2million naira to my account before I go on a date with you. So if you are ugly I can Japaaa quickly and won’t be upset with myself,” she wrote on Instagram.
“I left my work where I get my bread to make time for you. The time that I will use to get dressed and even do makeup is the same time that I will use to make money, run my many businesses, and attend to my amazing clients.
“Before, they used to say love is blind. Now love should choose wisely because men are very deceitful. You will date a guy who doesn’t give you money, you will support him and he will still mess you up.
“So it’s best you are comfortable while they do their cheating. Haven’t dated in a while, so it’s best I start putting what I want out there. I might be loud on social media because it’s a fun place but love to keep my relationship extremely private.”
Lawani, who has a company and fashion academy to her name, is born to Olanrewaju Lawani, a politician from Ekiti state who worked with Gowon during his days. She began her career at 16 and has since built her career as a stylist She has worked with numerous celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry to become one of the most sought-after professionals in her field. The mother of two is unmarried.
US Navy band thrills Nigerian audiences
Vanessa Okwara
For the second time this year, ‘Topside’, a brass band of the United States Naval Forces Europe, visited Nigeria from July 28-30 to bolster the U.S.-Nigerian relationship through the power of music.
Whether it was ‘When the Saints Go Marching In,’ ‘Stand By Me,’ or ‘Water No Get Enemy,’ the high-energy performances of the ‘Topside’ band were well received by Nigerian audiences.
On the first day of their visit, the band performed American and Nigerian tunes to the delight of approximately 300 children and youths at the Johnson Jakande Tinubu Park in Alausa, Lagos.
Topside also captivated a crowd at Freedom Park where they performed a special rendition of Afro-beat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s classic ‘Water No Get Enemy’ to the delight of music lovers who sang and danced along with the band.
On Monday, the group of nine musicians conducted a master class for established and emerging local musicians, including members of the Nigerian Trumpet Guild. Building on their long-standing partnership, the U.S. Navy band shared best practices with their Nigeria Navy, Air Force and Police counterparts.
“We’re really excited to be playing for our Nigerian partners again, our last visit to Lagos was so well received,” said Musician 3rd Class Michael Parker, a member of the Topside band.
The U.S. Navy band performed at a special reception commemorating the 2019 Africa Partnership Station (APS) Mission. The event was held at the Nigerian Naval Dockyards in Victoria Island, Lagos and was attended by U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Kathleen FitzGibbon; U.S. Naval Forces Europe Deputy Chief of Strategy, Resources and Plans, Rear Admiral John Gumbleton; Nigerian Navy’s Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji; alongside Nigerian political and business leaders as well as members of the diplomatic corps.
‘Topside’ was in Nigeria to support the visit by the USNS Carson City, which has been deployed to the Gulf of Guinea on the Africa Partnership Station (APS) mission. APS is U.S. Naval Forces Europe’s flagship maritime security cooperation program, focusing on maritime safety and security through increased maritime awareness, response capabilities, and infrastructure.
‘Topside’ visited Nigeria in March to support the 2019 Obangame Express exercise sponsored by the U.S. Africa Command. This week’s visit underscores the strong bilateral relationship and people-to-people ties between the United States and Nigeria.
WSICE@10: Harvest of drama, dance, poetry, book presentations for Soyinka at 85
I
t was a harvest of performances – drama, dance and poetry – and book presentations, essay writing among others, at the 2019 annual Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange, WSICE, which clocked 10 on July 13. Its maiden edition was held in July 2010 – to mark the 76th birthday anniversary of Akinwande Oluwole Babatunde Akinwande Soyinka, who was also 85 on July 13, 2019.
Therefore, July 2019 is, indeed, a landmark for the WSICE project primarily motivated by the life and career of the quintessential artiste – dramatist, poet, theatre director, teacher, culture scholar and public intellectual. Clocking 85 is as well a milestone in the life of the illustrious son of Africa; distinguished father of Nigerian and African arts and cultural heritage, who is also an iconic global citizen.
This year’s edition, held in three states, namely Lagos, Ogun and Ondo, was also epochal as it marked a decade of consistent programming, which has featured over 10,000 secondary students and more than 200 local and international resource persons, who have served as speakers, artistes, or mentors to the students and youths among others.
For the 85 students from various schools around Nigeria, preselected to (as has been the tradition since inception of the OpenDoorSeries/WSICE) symbolically signpost the 85th birthday anniversary that participated in the essay competition, it was also memorable as they were hosted by Professor Soyinka at his Ijegba Residence, where they engage him in conversations, and drew from his fountain of wisdom, and knowledge.
Indeed, Sunday July 14 was a day of glory for Ajayi Kolajo (Abeokuta Grammar School, Ogun State), Ifeanyichukwu Kemdinachi Lyonette (Dority International Secondary School, Abia State), Soladoye Toluwanimi (The Vale College, Ibadan, Oyo State), Samuel Onyinyechi Goodness (West End Mixed School, Delta State), Okonkwo Okechukwu (Heritage International School, Nasarawa State), Ibrahim Maina Saleh (Gombe high School, Gombe), and Mujahyd Ameen Lilo, as they emerged winners in various categories of the essay writing competition. While Ajayi Kolajo as emerged winner of the 10th anniversary Special Essay writing competition, Ifeanyichukwu Kemdinachi Lyonette, Soladoye Toluwanimi, Samuel Onyinyechi Goodness, Okonkwo Okechukwu, Ibrahim Maina Saleh, Mujahyd Ameen Lilo emerged regional winners, namely, South East, South West, South South, North Central, North East and North West, respectively, and were rewarded with various prizes.
The WSICE, a prime project of the OpenDoor Series, is essentially anchored around Soyinka’s humanist principles as enunciated in his body of works and his consistent patriotic engagement with the socio-political and cultural affairs of Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.
As the Co-Executive Producer of the WSICE, Teju Kareem, notes: “The OpenDoorSeries/WSICE is not to be misconstrued as a mere celebration of Wole Soyinka’s date of birth — the man is not, in anyway, really interested in such vanities as staging a party to celebrate his yearly birthday — but the project is designed to celebrate the quintessential artiste as an eminent promoter of the good of humanity. And especially to set his exemplary philosophies and visionary ideals as promoted in his works and lifestyle as veritable examples for peoples across race, gender, age, religious and political persuasions, especially the young ones, who need models they can relate to.”
Remarkably, the 2019 edition also marked a grand return of the OpenDoorSe-ries/WSICEto Lagos, where its maiden edition was staged, then at the MUSON Centre. Also, as was the design at its birth, the Project extended its programming beyond its traditional base in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
While the adult session – advocacy session, drama, dance and poetry performances, film screening, book presentations etc., were held at the historic Freedom Park, Lagos, the mostly students/youth-focused programmes like essay writing, workshop, youth creative expressions (Do Your Own Thing, DYOT) etc. took place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, which had served as traditional base of the programme in the past eight years. The mentoring session was held in Akure, Ondo State.
Kareem, a renowned theatre designer, scenographer, and chief executive officer of the popular production outfit, ZMirage Multimedia Company, further stated: “The resolve to take the 10th anniversary celebration to the Freedom Park, which remains the topmost hub for artistic productions and creative expressions in the country, is partly in recognition of Wole Soyinka’s status as the patron saint of the Park, and of creativity in Nigeria and Africa.”
From dance, drama to music and poetry, the celebration offered a rich array of performances. These include the stage production of two of Soyinka’s plays: Death & the King’s Horseman by Live Theatre Lagos in collaboration with Park-Theatre; and Childe Internationale by Creative Majesty Theatre Company. Both plays were staged at the Kongi Harvest’s Art Gallery/Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, Lagos; musical and poetry session, featuring a coterie of performers at the Food Court.
There were formal presentations of books: Memo on our Future: Essays by Nigerian Children as inspired by Wole Soyinka’s Visions”, “Igho goes to School”, a children book by the culture journalist, Anote Ajeluorou, which reprint has been facilitated by the WSICE — to be distributed to about 1000 students across the country, “Introduction of The Soyinka Impulse: Essays on Wole Soyinka” (ed. Duro Oni and Bisi Adigun, published by Bookcraft Publishing), at Freedom Park, Lagos.
Memo on our Future: Essays by Nigerian Children as inspired by Wole Soyinka’s Visions” is a compilation of winning essays by past winners of the annual WSICE essays competition, while Introduction of The Soyinka Impulse: Essays on Wole Soyinka is a collection of presentations by various scholars during an international conference held on occasion of the 80th birthday anniversary celebration of Soyinka five years ago.
A new concept in theatre presentation, the Projection Theatre featured the Kendrick and McKenzie multiple projection surfaces. It was held in collaboration with the American theatre artiste, Rebecca Jackson-Moeser, an interdisciplinary artist and activist based in Los Angeles, California.
At the Ijegba, Abeokuta, home of the Nobel Laureate, the 85 students from various schools around Nigeria, preselected to (as has been the tradition since inception of the OpenDoorSeries/WSICE) symbolically signpost the 85th birthday anniversary participated in the essay competition.
Young, black, successful African youths
Book Title: Young, Black and Beautiful
Author: Temitope Adeyemo
Publisher: Makehaven Ltd
Year of Publication: 2015
Number of Pages: 267
Reviewer: Oladipo Kehinde
In this book, Young, Black and Beautiful, the author Temitope Adeyemo talks about slavery, colonialism, racism, the role African leaders played in slavery and how Africans can get out of poverty. Ngugi Wa Thiong’o posits that the whites did not teach the blacks violence and greed. It was already inherent in us. Just one man can re-position Africa. Just one black man can be the Messiah that will birth and lead the way to the promise land. We suffer in the midst of plenty. The problem is that we think collectively and nature does not like it. The crowd is always weak. We have arable lands and yet we struggle to feed ourselves in Africa. For Africa to move forward we have to change our thinking process. We need creative visualization. Adeyemo writes: “Why are we so backward? Why must it be that almost everything negative is associated with the black race? What have we done wrong as a race?”p19.
These are pertinent questions begging for answers. Africa is a meal for other races to have a chunk of her wealth and resources. Nevertheless, Africans are the problems of Africa. Can any good thing come out of Africa? Why can’t we have United State of Africa? The gospel truth is that Africa is a burden to the world. All our able bodied youths are getting to Europe by air or by sea for greener pastures at the detriment of their lives. White means purity and we buy the idea that black means darkness and despair. Our black skin is our consciousness. We need to be black and beautiful in our thinking process.
The Africans have their ways of lives and well organized system of government before the advent of colonialism. All these are rooted in her culture, writing, medicine and their tools for hunting and farming. The author says: “I often wondered, and I am sure many black Africans would too, if Africa would have modernized if we were never colonized. I often wonder where Africa would be today if we never had slavery and colonialism in our history. Could we have joined the rest of the world in modernization? Or would we remain as we were before the era of slavery and imperialism?” p 44. The memory of slave trade has really damage our self-image. We were Hopeless and voiceless during the slave trade. The blacks suffer at home and on the plantations. Men, women and children were stored and packed like spoons inside a drawer in the slave ship. They think and dream of freedom on their bed at night. We eventually got our freedom but what do we do with the freedom? We depend on the Europeans for grant, and the wealth we have, we kept in their banks and impoverished ourselves. We have to move past our past and embrace our future. Adeyemo observes: “the shackles of racism have for long held black race in self-pity, inferiority complex and lack of motivation to succeed.” p 84.
African countries ultimately need to explore and harness the mental and natural resources for her to complete with the developed countries of the world. We should create a foreseeable future for our children. The solution to Africans problems can only be solved by Africans. After independence what can we point out to as global achievement? The outbreak of diseases, genocide, and bad leadership are the proverb and parable spreading about the black race. We have dwelled too long for so long about slavery and colonialism. We have to break the chain of mental slavery and dependency syndrome. The author affirms: “we as a people have focused so much on everything else apart from ourselves. Our story will remain as it is if we do not start developing human capital of Africa.” p 119.
The title of the book depicts that African youths ought to be young, black and successful. The reverse is the case. Our teeming youths cannot lay hands on jobs. The idle mind is the devils workshop. Mind is all: Mind is all. The author points out: “if they do not have what to live for, they will surely look for what to die for. Proof of this lies in many young Africans sojourning through dangerous North Africa routes to Europe.” p 185.
Adeyemo has challenged all African youths to have a daring spirits to change the course of our destiny. This is a motivational piece lace with hope and aspiration for a better Africa.
Rainoil lauds Hymnodia, celebrates Season 1 finalists
F
or reigniting the almost-forgotten hymn culture among young Nigerians, Rainoil Limited, the integrated downstream oil and gas company, has commended Hymnodia, as it celebrated the five finalists of the popular reality television show.
Hymnodia, which concluded its first season last April, that witnessed four other hymntestants (contestants) demonstrate strong resolve to outwit themselves in a keenly contested grand finale dubbed the Hymncert with Kenneth Ekhuemelo, the bassofundo, adjudged the winner and first custodian of the ASAPH.
The other hymntestants who made it to the grand final of the 14-week show were Olumide Dada, the baritone singer and first runner-up, Mobolanle Oladimeji, the architect-baker-hymn writer who came third, Abigael Nnadi and Rachael Darley. Five of them were hosted to a special reception and dinner at Parkview Astoria Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
The reception/dinner turned out to be a reunion of some sort with nine of the 12 hymntestants of the Hymnodia Season 1 present at the event and taking turns to regale the audience with tales from the Hymnstitute and reminder hymns from their time in the show.
The Group Executive Director, Rainoil Limited, Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie said Philosoville Limited, the initiators of Hymnodia, have successfully demonstrated that a reality TV show on hymns and church music could be well structured and produced to the admiration of a wide-ranging audience. She noted that Hymnodia has created the desired impact which could change the perception of young Nigerians in the art of worship.
“Hymnodia has promoted the culture of hymns which gives in-depth knowledge and understanding to hymns, which are not fashionable among young Nigerians. Hymnodia has captured the interest of Christians and its worth celebrating for redefining hymns which inspire and inculcate ethical values. I believe we should be able to sing hymns everyday of our lives, and this has been reinforced through Hymnodia,” she said.
The Rainoil boss therefore urged the initiator to continue in the same stride which made Season1 successful, as interest for the show has heightened. She invited other corporate organisations to support the show while pledging further backing for the programme going forward.
According to her “all the twelve hymntestants took hymns rendition to new dimensions throughout the competition which is worth emulating by young Nigerians. I commend the five finalists for making it to the final out of such an intense talent pool. The excitement and potential that Hymnodia has ignited in the worship of God is enormous and deserves to be supported”.
While applauding Rainoil for the reception, the initiator of Hymnodia and Managing Director of Philosoville Limited, Kufre Ekanem commended the five finalists and the collective efforts of all the hymntestants which led to the creation of 62 new hymns in the course of Season 1. He urged the hymntestants to utilise their talents for gainful purposes to justify the enormous investments made to groom them while at the Hymnstitute.
Free Edo language summer school holds in August
T
he 2019 edition of the Benin Cultural Heritage Centre (BCHC) free Edo language summer school for children is set to hold from 2nd – 30th August 2 to 30, in lecture centres across the state capital, Benin City.
The Centre in a statement signed by its Secretary, Harrison Uwangue, said all “Edo parents and guardian are encouraged to send their wards and children to this summer school, which is meant to teach our children how to read, write and speak in Edo language.”
According to the statement, venues for the summer school initiative include Ogba Zoological Garden, Airport Road; Olua Primary School, Uselu; and Unicoach Education Centre, Upper Sokponba Rd, Ugbekun Quarters.
Lectures will hold on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“There will be free writing and reading materials and lunch for the children during lectures.”
