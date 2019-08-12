Business
UK economy shrinks for first time since 2012
The UK economy contracted 0.2 per cent between April and June, its worst performance since 2012, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said at the weekend. The surprise contraction came after a boost to economic growth in the first three months of the year because of Brexit stockpiling. Rob Kent-Smith, head of GDP at the ONS, said manufacturing output fell and the construction sector weakened. The pound slipped after the data was released, raising fears of a recession.
A recession occurs when the economy contracts in two consecutive quarters. This is the first contraction since the fourth quarter of 2012. Economists had not been forecasting a contraction in the British economy in the second quarter, but had expected it to stagnate, with the consensus forecast for 0% growth.
The economy had shown 0.5% growth in the first quarter after manufacturers’ stockpiling ahead of Brexit helped to boost output, when the manufacturing sector recorded its biggest quarter rise since the 1980s. The ONS said GDP had been, “particularly volatile” so far this year because of the changes to activity sparked by the original Brexit date of 31 March. The statistics body said its latest figures showed that those increased stockpiles had been partly run down in the second quarter and that a number of car manufacturers had brought forward their annual shutdowns to April as part of contingency planning, which also hit growth. Mr Kent-Smith was quoted by the BBC as saying that: “Manufacturing output fell back after a strong start to the year, with production brought forward ahead of the UK’s original departure date from the EU.”
He added: “the often-dominant service sector delivered virtually no growth at all”. The economy has contracted over a quarter for the first time since 2012, raising the risk that the UK might be in a technical recession.
Nigeria cuts oil price by $2 per barrel
…as india raises oil import to 82%
Bearish
Glut in Atlantic basin keeps Nigeria’s differentials sinking
N
igeria has forced down prices of her crude grade by $2 per barrel, as crude sale woes rocking the global market took a toll on the country.
Two cargoes of August prompt-loading Forcados, a grade from Nigeria, still await a buyer, while 13 cargoes of other grades from the country are also caught in the web of search for buyers.
Struck by this bearish sale for August loading when September sale schesule is already appearing, Nigeria, a loading schedule sighted last weekend showed, had been forced to downgraded prices of its grades by $2 per barrel below the Brent market price.
This is among the lowest prices a Nigeria grade is sold at the global market in 2019.
“A glut of light sweet crude in the Atlantic basin owing to a surge in U.S. exports and homeless North Sea cargoes has sent differentials for Nigerian sliding,” a report by Reuters stated.
“Around 15 cargoes of Nigerian crude remain from the August loading programme, with the prompt barrels dragging down prices for September cargoes yet mostly failing to attract much buyer interest despite seller mark-downs.
“Bonny Light and Qua Iboe were said to be trading below dated Brent plus $2.00,” the report added.
Meanwhile, India has depeened its appetite for Nigeria’s oil following U.S. sanctions on Iran.
India ceased crude oil imports from sanctions-hit Iran but ramped up shipments from Nigeria, Venezuela, USA, Iraq and United Arab Emirates (UAE), fresh data sourced from the commerce ministry showed.
Overall, the country’s crude oil imports last June declined 13 per cent to 16.9 Million Tonne (MT). In the three months ended June, oil imports dropped 2.29 per cent to 55.4 MT.
While oil imports from Iran ceased in June, imports rose 82 per cent from Nigeria, 26 per cent from Venezuela, 96 per cent from USA, 12 per cent from Iraq and 66 per cent from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Interestingly, while the government-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have stopped crude oil imports from Venezuela in the light of US sanctions, private refiners continue to import crude oil from that nation.
“Government-owned OMCs have stopped importing oil from Venezuela since US announced sanctions on the country’s oil company PDVSA.
However, it seems that private companies continue to import Venezuelan crude either directly or indirectly, ”an executive from one of the three government-owned OMC requesting anonymity told ETEnergyWorld.
According to data published by the commerce ministry, Nayara Energy-owned Vadinar Port received 1.45 MT of Venezuelan crude oil in the first three months of the current financial year compared to 0.55 MT handled in the corresponding period last year.
Similarly, Sikka port, which primarily receives and evacuates petroleum and petrochemical products for RIL’s Jamnagar petroleum and petrochemical products for RIL’s Jamnagar refinery, handled close to 1 MT of Venezuelan crude oil in the three months ended June 2019 as against 1.32 MT handled in the same period last year. RIL’s port located in Jamnagar’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) handled close to 1.27 MT of Venezuelan crude oil in the first three months of the current financial year, compared to 1.74 MT handled in the corresponding period. A year ago, RIL had in April said it had purchased crude originating from Venezuela from companies such as Russia’s Rosneft in full knowledge of US authorities.
Overall, India’s share of crude oil imports from Middle Eastern countries decreased to 56.6 per cent of the total oil imports in the April-June 2019 period.
Ayoade: AMCON shouldn’t have been established
Mr. Adebayo Ayoade is the Managing Partner, AAC Professional Services. In this interview with Tony Chukwunyem, he speaks on topical financial issues, including the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria’s (AMCON) bid to recover its debts and the Federal Government’s efforts to improve revenue generation. Excerpts:
Where do you stand on this current debate about what govt needs to do as regards generating revenue through taxation: Should it increase taxes or widen the tax net?
It is normal for government to think that it can collect more taxes or expand its revenue base. It is also a good idea that government is thinking in that direction. What that suggests to me first, is that they now know, they now see that there are a lot of infrastructure that has decayed and requires renewal; that there are a lot of infrastructure that also has to be built for the populace. At least, having been to some other countries, they now know that we are really behind and there are a lot of things to be done for the people in order for the government to meet up with its social contract with the populace. But even at that, it is also obvious that ordinarily, not only in Nigeria alone, the world over, people don’t really want to pay tax; that is the issue. Now in a clime you are compelled and you also know that you have to pay tax, then, you want to pay what is due. And the willingness to pay what is due should not be a license for government to now think that they can keep increasing. My own view is that I think we already have more than enough type of taxes. People have it is about 120 types or something; I am not too sure about the figure now. I think the best government needs to do now is to expand the number of taxpayers in its tax net. Let’s take VAT for instance. In some climes, VAT is as high as 17.5 per cent, 10 per cent; in Nigeria it is 5 per cent. My view is that 5 per cent is just adequate. And what they should do is how do we administer VAT to cover all? What procedures should we adopt to cover more consumers into VAT tax net? Apparently, tax is a very big revenue earner for the government, both Federal and States. When the federal collects, it shares down the line. So, I think we should be looking at expanding tax base in terms of bringing more payers into government tax net.
The exemption on payment of VAT for transactions in the capital market expired recently and there are demands in some quarters that it should be renewed. What is your take on the issue?
Yes, I’ll suggest such holiday, if we can call it that, is restored back. This is because even as we speak, the capital market is not doing well. That is the truth. And of course, we have so many regulations for these public interest entities-too many regulations. Now, the share capital has to be a particular amount. The modus operandi should be in a particular way; and returns must be made, they must have some particular structures; you must have internal auditor; you must have Chief Finance Officers (CFOs). So all of these do not even allow for size. Another issue is that they are also expected to pay minimum tax. Minimum tax is a tax to ensure that everybody pays tax as long as you are in business. So even if a company is making loss, like you have brokers making losses as we speak, they are still compelled to pay tax. As a tax practitioner, I found out that you are asking these people to pay tax from their capital. This is because minimum tax is based on about four parameters (the highest of it). If you say a company should have N300million share capital and the same company cannot generate income of about N100million, look at 0.05 per cent of such amount as the amount to be paid, or the net assets. Let the company not have any other thing, the net assets will still be represented by that share capital. And you are asking that company to pay a percentage of that as minimum tax, you are killing the company the more. So, if the government wants to help stock brokers and operators in the equity market, they should restore that VAT suspension. Even when they do that, it is still not like really making the sector to work well, but at least it will minimize their losses.
In its search for funds to fix infrastructure, the government has borrowed heavily in recent years thus significantly raising the country’s debt profile. While the government maintains that Nigeria’s debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio is still within acceptable limits, critics contend the issue should be on our debt to revenue ratio, what is you stance on the issue?
Actually, it is just about gearing. Just like a company or business entity will talk of its own capital structure bearing. And that is why govt is saying all of that. But in my own view, even when we claim that the situation is still healthy for government to borrow more, I think the question should be what did with what we have borrowed. For infrastructure; no doubt. But are they all translated to physical development that we can all see? And that is where we have the issues. And of course, corruption.. We talk about corruption;
apparently it looks as if nobody does anything about it. Let’s take railway line for instance. We borrow money to develop our rail system, its my view that it will pay for itself in the long run; it will definitely pay. But for it to pay for itself, there must be controls. There must be a system that will ensure that nobody escapes using the service without payment; nobody will have the opportunity of going behind the scene to convert these funds when they are generated. And we should go into good contracts when it comes to procurements. For instance, coaches that cost about $10million, we are buying for $20million (I’m not saying that there is a case in particular like that), but good contracts will ensure efficiency of resource utilization. And if we have efficient resource utilization, such infrastructure built will provide more facilities for the teeming populace to use. You need to see the number of people using the rail line between Iddo and Abeokuta and people around Ifo area to Iddo, you see them hanging on the doors, everywhere. That means you can have coaches moving at about an interval of five, 10 minutes and there is no doubt that it will be filled up, and they will pay. And if the coaches are filled up and they pay, that means more income. So I feel strongly that yes, the economy is still underfunded in terms of capital requirement, but my issue is the utilization of the funds when we get it. We have to more discipline and we have to know that these are loans that will be paid back. So that infrastructure must first generate its cost and profit for expansion. Yes, not big profit in terms of being a social service, but it should be able to maintain itself; it should be able to expand itself. So that is my position on that.
A lot of analysts have suggested that the government will save a lot of money if it goes ahead to scrap subsidies on petrol, for instance, which costs the economy trillions of naira. What are your views on the issue?
If the economy is efficient, there would be no reason for petroleum subsidy. My position is that if government can assure us that if that hole (trillions of naira) is blocked, such revenues will be available to bridge infrastructure gap for the populace, people will pay. For instance, let’s look at the minimum wage. They agreed on N30, 000 and they are still foot dragging. What is it that N30,000 can even meet up with in terms of requirements at today’s prices. If the system can pay for itself, there would be no reason for subsidy. Also, the subsidy we are even talking about, is it real? Whether it is real or not, it is only people that are right on those seats that can tell us. And of course, it would be a surprise to expect that we should take what they tell us as the truth. I really don’t have figures for the subsidy in terms of whether it is real or not real, but it is certain that if you do simple arithmetic, look at the number of motor vehicles in Lagos or in Nigeria that requires petrol and the amount of subsidy they are talking about, you will see that it is out of gear. And of course, that tells us from the surface that something is still not clear to members of the public.
AMCON has been in the news in recent weeks over efforts it is making to recover over N5trillion bad debts it acquired from banks. Experts seem to believe that the debts will not be recovered before 2023/2024 when AMCON is expected to close shop. What are your takes on the issue?
As far as I’m concerned, there was no need for AMCON in the first place. It is because the system is not working well. If the system was working well, there was no reason of any sort in the first place to set up AMCON. Why is somebody buying bad debt? How does he want to turn it around? If it is possible to turn it around, the original people who incurred the bad debt should have done all of that. And the moment they are unable to do it, they should have gone under. Yes, we don’t want public interest to suffer, but at the end of the day, some people are beneficiaries of those loans; you know them! In my mind, the system should just run perfectly, not really ‘perfect’ in the meaning of the word, perfect. What I’m saying is that you take a loan and it becomes bad, did the entity giving out that loan do due diligence? If you look at the most recent case-the Polaris Bank (former Skye Bank) that would have gone under, yes it was rescued. But we know those people that took the money, what did you do to them? Quite a number of them will have assets; the assets should go for it. But you also find out that in the course of stripping an asset, you are still seeing some other interest behind it, you are still seeing that it is not going for the right price, you are still seeing that people will just refuse to do the right thing at very critical times. So, if we revert to status quo, AMCON should stop buying toxic debts and we should allow whosoever to pay the penalty. But, of course, I know our system is still having some issues and probably that is why people are saying AMCON should continue to buy bad debts and the corporation is saying that it cannot recover the ones it has bought. Where did AMCON find the money to buy toxic debts in the first place? CBN created the funds thereby causing another distortion in the economy. It is a distortion because it can never be better if it doesn’t get worst. So if an organisation cannot sustain itself, it should go under. But those responsible for its collapse should be brought to book and be made to pay for their inadequacies. We have enough laws on all of these; the CAMA is there; the CAMA is very clear. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Act are all there. Why are we not using them?
Regarding the former Skye Bank, it appears your constituency also has questions to answer. For instance, there were allegations that the former management sacked by the CBN kept two sets of books. Is ICAN unable to address this issue?
I’m happy you said, “alleged”. I will give my personal opinion; I’m not speaking for ICAN. But all the same, I know one or two things that ICAN is doing when it comes to this kind of things. Let us look at producing two sets of books of accounts for an organisation. Whoever does that know that he has committed a crime. And I also know that the person stands a chance of being stripped of his membership of ICAN except the case does not come to limelight. If it comes to limelight, he cannot go scot free, I can assure you of that. Now let’s look at the people that might be tempted to do that-may be a very small number of practitioners that are not even in any city centre where ICAN can quickly get to know. I am a member of ICAN’s public practice peer review committee and I know that we go out to check all of these things. Now, let us refer to former Skye Bank, probably that is one of the reasons that the bank collapsed. But the allegation against ICAN-my constituency is not true! If you had the opportunity to read through how they got to where they were, you would have been seeing lines of disagreement between the auditors and the management. For God’s sake, the auditor says, this is his own position, the management is saying this is what you want, what do you want the auditor to do? He will express his opinion and his opinion will include either qualifying or not qualifying the financial statement as being a representation of true and fair situation of the bank. And I know that if you go back to former Skye bank, I know that they have been using one of the’ Big 4s’ (audit firms) for a long time. And there would have been disagreements before eventually it got to the position where they found themselves in. I would be surprised if any auditor currently engages in the unprofessional practice because when anything happens to an entity, the first place of call is the auditors. But let us look at the situation. The auditor will come to do audit of a bank, it is usually a maximum period of two months-eight weeks. And they will be expected to issue statement on the financials. Apart from tests that he can carry out to satisfy himself that the books have been properly kept and what he has submitted represents a true and fair situation, there is no way the management would still not want to hide one or two things. And the issue is, if the auditor does not see it this year, probably he is expected to see it the following year. But when he sees it, that would be the first instance, if it is not too material, he would still write what they call a management letter to the management and the management will still defend its positions, and if it is still not material enough immediately, the financial statement will go, but the second year, third year, the issue of qualification will come in. And if the issue of qualification comes in, the regulators are there; coming to visit regularly, probably quarterly, and they are expected to make returns. What comes out of this? So it is not really about the auditors issuing two statements. I’m not supporting issuing two statements on the same organisation for the same period, it is an aberration. And I don’t see how one of the Big 4 would do that. I’m not a member of any of the Big 4, but I don’t see how they can do that because of their international connections and supervision, it is like losing franchise.
Base stations: IWG flays NCAA’s demand
DISCRIMINATION
The demand for Aviation Height Clearing fee from telecom operators is seen as discrimination against the operators
A
n Industry Working Group (IWG) on multiple taxation has berated recent demand by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
The group set up seven years ago by Nigerian Communications (NCC) to address issues of multiple taxation in the sector, expressed worry that several government agencies in the country see telecoms as cash cow, hence various demands.
NCAA had last April threatened to demolish 7000 base stations over the failure of the mobile network operators to obtain the statutory Aviation Height Clearance (AHC) from NCAA, stressing that without AHC, all the masts and towers constitute danger to safety of air navigation. Although 30 days ultimatum issued by the aviation regulator had lapsed, it is yet to carry out the demolition.
However, rising from its meeting, the IWG comprising key stakeholders in telecoms sector, noted that the demand for renewal of Aviation Height Clearance is discriminatory, as owners of high-rising buildings are not made to pay same. The group resolved that the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), which is the umbrella body of the MNOs, should demand for evidence of payment of owners of high-rise buildings across the country with a view to strengthen its position against tax discrimination. ALTON was also urged to review all the NCAA laws to understand the position of the operators.
ALTON had earlier warned NCAA that its planned demolition of base stations would throw the country into black out, noting that the telcos would not repair any facility that is destroyed. While arguing that the renewal fees being demanded was unnecessary, ALTON’s Chairman, Engr. Gbenga said: “In the first place, NCAA measures the height of masts before they are built and fees are paid for that. When they are now requesting renewal fee for another validation, do the masts grow in height and have become taller than they were before?” Adebayo queried.
“So, if they say they will shut down the masts, let them go ahead and no telecom operator will rebuild any mast that is shut down. They will only throw the country into service blackout. This will also be at the expense of national security, when security agencies are unable to communicate,” he said.
Adebayo added that issue like this was the reason the telcos have been clamouring for declaration of telecoms infrastructure as critical national infrastructure. “If there is such policy in place, someone will not just wake up to say he will shut down masts. In the days of NITEL, nobody dared touch a cable belonging to the telecom company, the person would go to jail,” he said.
Former Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management at NCC, Mr. Sunday Dare, had also expressed dismay at the unilateral decision of the aviation regulator, arguing that the issue ought to have been addressed at inter-agency level instead of turning it to a media issue. He said: “The NCC immediately wrote the ONSA about the threat of demolition by the NCAA. The Commission takes this renewed attempt to carry out the demolition very seriously and will activate all necessary and legal means to forestall it.
“NCC expects that at the minimum, the NCCA would relate directly with the Commission, as the regulator on this matter in the spirit of government inter-agency collaboration towards some sort of arbitration and resolution. To have chosen to make the matter a media issue suggests some kind of subtle ambush against the operators.” According to him, the NCAA would unduly expose the country to national security risk, as its action would trigger communication blackout while financial institutions, which automated teller machines (ATMs) depend on the telecoms towers would not be able to function.
“The path the NCCA is towing is not in the best interest of the country as the proposed demolition will have serious security implications. Thousands of subscribers will lose connectivity, bank ATMs will shut down and critical equipment leveraging telecom infrastructure will no longer function,” Dare said.
Naira weakens on falling oil prices, lower bond yields
The naira weakened to 364 per dollar last Friday, from a quote of N363.50/$ the previous day as falling oil prices tightened liquidity on the currency market, Reuters reported traders as saying. According to the news agency, a dollar shortage was initially caused by a slowdown of foreign inflows after local debt market yields declined.
The naira broke through resistance at 363 per dollar, where it has been quoted this week, as liquidity worsened, traders said. Pressure has been building on the naira as oil prices drop and foreign investors book profits on local bonds in response to falling yields. Crude sales account for the bulk of Nigeria’s foreign-exchange earnings and government revenues.
“The (naira) is reacting to external shocks while local (dollar) demand is increasing,” one trader said. “(Dollar) inflows have slowed, yields have tanked and oil prices are declining.”
The global oil price dropped to $58.69 per barrel last Friday while Nigerian oil suffered the slowest sales of the year in August, traders said, as U.S. exports of competing light, sweet grades flood traditional markets in Europe and Asia. “The fall in the oil price could have been responsible for Wednesday’s (open market) treasury sale by the central bank.
If the currency weakens further, the central bank might intervene,” another trader said. The central bank held an unscheduled open market auction this week, its first such sale since mid-July as it sought to lure foreign investors to boost dollar liquidity. It sold the most-liquid oneyear bill at 12 per cent owing to excess demand for the notes, lower than the 12.25 per cent it paid at its last auction in July and compared with as high as 18 per cent a year ago.
Meyer Paints wobbles under cost pressure
High operational cost has continued to weigh down on Meyer Paints Plc’s earnings. Chris Ugwu writes
T
he general business environment has remained turbulent in Nigeria, especially with the manufacturing sector due largely to effect of foreign exchange fluctuations as well as infrastructural challenges, multiple taxation and high cost of operation arising from adverse fiscal and monetary policy, inflation and high cost of funds.
Again, the security landscape remains a major concern particularly in the northern part of the country, making free enterprise increasingly complicated in the affected states.
The high quality of imported goods has also been listed as reason Nigerians patronise them to the detriment of locally produced goods.
This is why many local industries, including paints manufacturers that cannot stand the competition are fast disappearing from the industrial landscape.
Also, domestic constraints such as depletion of fiscal buffers, dwindling foreign reserves, among others have remained a hydra-headed monster to the business environment.
Given headwinds such as weak demand on the back of slim household wallets, most consumer good companies in Nigerian have continue to find it difficult to weather the storm.
Market watchers also believe that for paint industry to survive, more is needed to be done to curb the problem of counterfeiting. Individual companies must also be able to come up with technological innovations that will help counter the activities of counterfeiters.
Meyer Plc, (formerly DN Meyer Plc ) had swung back to profitability during the Q3 and financial year of 2018 amidst daunting challenges, but the company could not sustain the tempo of improved earnings and reverted back to loss position from the first quarter of 2019.
The market sentiments for the shares of the company have also dropped, reflecting the general trend in value of shares quoted on the floor of the Nigerian stock market.
Due to volatility in the economy, investors had remained hopeful on the back of expectation that the company’s innovative distribution strategies would boost revenue for the company.
The share price, which closed at 68 kobo per share at the close of business in September 2018, has declined in value that when the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at 59 kobo, representing a drop of 9 kobo or 13.23 per cent year to date.
Financials
The group ended the 2017 financial year in the red with a loss after tax of N267.844 million from loss of N219.196 million posted in 2016.
Its loss before tax stood at N264.809 from a loss of N215.832 in 2016. However its revenue grew marginally by 0.55 per cent from N1.091 billion in 2016 to N1.097 billion in 2017.
Expectations that Meyer Paint would revert to profitability in the current year appears dashed as it began 2018 with a loss after tax of N61.289 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 as against a loss after tax of N64.980 million in 2017.
According to a report from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the group’s revenue dropped by 6.66 per cent to N244.501 million from N261.944 million a year earlier.
The paint manufacturing company also reported a loss after tax of N93.920 million for the half year ended June 30, 2018 as against a loss after tax of N98.259 million in 2017.
According to a report from the NSE, the group’s revenue dropped marginally by 1.26 per cent to N512.990 million from N519.514 million a year earlier.
Though the company’s operational costs continued to be a source of concern, the firm broke the jinx of losses with a profit after tax of N186.107 million as against a loss of N156.584 million in 2017. Revenue dropped marginally by 3.31 per cent to N752.461 million from N778.243 million posted a year earlier. Cost of sales stood at N491.983 million in 2018 as against N556.979 million reported in 2017 while administrative expenses were N248.889 million during the period under review from N231.653 million posted in 2017.
Meyer returned to profitability in Q3 ended September 2018 with a profit after tax of N280.148 million as against a loss of N58.323 million in 2017. Gross profit rose to N26.06 per cent from N73.440 million in 2017 to N92.575 million posted in 2018 while net assets rose by 53.90 per cent to N531366 million from N345.259 million in 2018.
The paint manufacturer finished the 2018 financial year ended December 31, with a profit after tax of N319.187 million as against a loss after tax of N267.844 million reported in 2017. Profit before tax stood at N182.302 million from a loss of N264.8709 million a year earlier. Revenue for the period dropped by 11.56 per cent to N970.134 million from N1.097 billion in 2017. Cost of sales stood at N584.589 million in 2018 from N764.263 million posted in 2017.
Investors’ hope of profit sustainability was a mirage as the group began the 2019 financial year ended March 31, with a loss of N292,000 as against a loss of N61.288 million reported in 2018. The revenue grew by 33.99 per cent to N327.629 million from N244.501 million in 2018. However the cost of sales equally grew by 22.36 per cent in 2019 to N212.157 million as against N173.378 million posted in 2018.
Meyer Paints sustained loss position with a report of a loss after tax of N29.581 million for the six months ended June 2019 as against loss of N93.720 million recorded a year earlier.
Loss before tax stood at N27.314 million in 2019 from N93.920 reported in 2018. While revenue grew by 17.83 per cent to N604.454 million in 2019 from N512.990 million in 2018, cost of sales equally grew by 13.38 per cent from N345.086 million in 2018 as against N391.259 million in 2019.
Profit deflators
Speaking at an annual general meeting (AGM), the Chairman of the company, Mr. Kayode Falowo, had said that the year was indeed a very tough year for group as a business.
“Although, the year started on a bright note leveraging on the good performance of the previous year, by half-year the business started to record a downturn that lingered till end of the year. The challenges the business faced were both external and internal in nature and these significantly impacted our performance as a business.
“We struggled to gather some momentum in the last two months of the year but obviously, that was not good enough to bring about the desired change in the fortune of the business.
“The forex impact in terms of availability, accessibility and exchange rate was huge and significantly affected our business, as almost 90 per cent of our raw materials are imported. This further weakened our working capital base and management had to devise some ingenious ways to stay afloat. You will recall that several manufacturing companies stopped doing business in the heat of the crisis. We however managed to keep the factory opened although our capacity utilization dropped significantly,” he said.
Outlook
Speaking on the future horizon of the company, Falowo said the future was very bright despite the current challenges faced by the business.
“We are reinventing and repositioning our business to become a major key player in the paints business in Nigeria. We have plans to deploy our model of color pavilions in key cities in the country to further make our products available to our numerous customers. This will increase our footprints across Nigeria and bring our products closer to the customers.
The Managing Director, Meyer Paints Plc. Mr. Bosun Lawore, speaking at an event recently, said: “In this 21st century, we realise that doing more will not be enough but being different holds the key to success.
“Hence, we are strategically positioned to revolutionise the paint industry through novel initiatives and also our background of Sigma international and Dunlop extractions have positioned us as a Multi-Product Company that offers world class quality and services”, he noted
Speaking further, Lawore said that Meyer had expanded into complimentary and allied areas of the paint industry.
He said: “Our recent heavy investment into the R & D of road lining Paints has made us the preferred local supplier of road lining paints with tremendous application capacity.
“Furthermore, we have a fully owned subsidiary DNM Construction Limited that has exhibited its project management expertise in the construction of two housing estates – Abeokuta and Abuja within a space of three years, whilst expanding the Meyer Painters Club with over 800 members in eight states of the country.
“The company is committed to the vision of being the undisputed and dominant leader in the finishing business of the construction sector with quality and reliable products, excellent customer service and market presence.
“With over 56 years of existence, Meyer Plc. has the greatest opportunity to reinvent herself for breakthrough as a key player in Nigeria’s emerging economy.
“Our mission remains; to employ all resources at our disposal in positioning our company as the leader within our chosen sphere of activity and effectively satisfying the total quality demand of our market, the aspiration of our employees and providing optimum return on our stakeholders’ investments through focused profitable growth whilst we remain a responsible corporate citizen.
Last line
The business climate for Meyer Paints like any other building material companies has remained challenging due to intense competition and hash operating environment.
Ecobank Transnational appoints Group CBH
E
cobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has appointed Nana Araba Abban as its group consumer banking head with immediate effect.
She has held several senior positions with Standard Chartered Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and other institutions in product portfolio management, product accounting and banking operations.
Abban obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, business in emerging markets from the University of Liverpool and a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics & statistics from Queen Mary & Westfield College, University of London, UK.
Also, she is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).
A statement by the bank’s Group Head of Corporate Communications, Adenike Laoye said that Abban would be a member of the Group Executive Committee (GEC) and report directly to the group chief executive officer.
She is a chartered accountant with over 25 years experience in the financial services industry.
During her career at Ecobank, Abban has held several senior positions including group head of direct banking, head of client engagement and senior group manager for personal banking.
Recapitalisation: Ultimate elixir for big ticket retention
The call for insurance sector recapitalisation has become necessary considering the poor risk retention capacity of local underwriters. Sunday Ojeme reports
L
ast week, the media was awash with reports of big ticket risks running into billions of dollars that were ceded offshore due to local underwriters’ inability to fully cover them.
The risks made up mainly of oil assets included that of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation as well as equipment for the upcoming Dangote Refinery.
Offshore gains
According to the breakdown, the top 10 insurance risks, showed Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), under its consolidated insurance package, had prospect totaling N35.8 trillion ($99.5billion), while it insured N27.9trillion ($77.5billion) locally and took N7.9 trillion ($22billion) risk sum abroad; Chevron Nigeria Limited, under its energy package insurance, had a total risk sum of N5.1trillion, N3.7 trillion retained locally and N1.36trillion ceded abroad.
Mobil Producing Nigeria Limited, in its energy package/physical damage insurance retained N3.5trillion insurance risks in the local market and took N1.15trillion of its risks offshore.
Lafarge under its combined property damage/business interruption and public liability) retained N383.4billion risks in Nigeria and ceded N181.4billion of its risks abroad.
Similarly, Dangote Fertiliser Limited, in its construction/erection in all risk and third party liability, totaling N396billion, retained N237.6 billion locally and ceded N158.4 billion risks abroad.
Others in the league are Sahara Power (Egbin Power Plc), Yinson Production, StarDeep Water Petroleum Limited, Dangote Refinery Plc, Aviation Refueling and Centre for Energy Research and Trainings affiliated to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) took some of their risks abroad because of the limited risk retention capacity of local insurers.
Poor premium showing
The latest revelation is an amplification of the low capacity paraded by the sector over the last couple of years. Efforts made by NAICOM on several occasion to improve on the fortunes of the sector through policy redirection has, in most cases, never been followed up with the same zeal by the operators.
As the biggest economy in Africa coupled with having the largest population, it is rather appalling that recently released gross premium written for 2018 between Nigeria and South Africa showed that while the latter grossed $47.7 billion, Nigerian, which has all the resources to match that figure, could only boast of $1.09 billion.
During its recent annual general meeting, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) put the industry’s total gross written premiums at 10.19 per cent increase to reach N400 billion ($1.09 billion) in 2018, compared to N363 billion ($999 million) in 2017.
The premium written, which is believed to be estimated in the meantime, represents another poor showing, a development that has compelled the regulator to mull another round of recapitalisation.
It also gave credence to revelation at the Africa Insurance Organisation (AIO) conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, where Nigeria’s premium growth ticked negative alongside Algeria and Kenya, according to the 4th Africa Insurance Barometer.
The negative growth rate is amid $67.7 billion premium posted by the continent’s underwriters in 2018.
According to the survey, in Africa’s largest insurance markets, total real premium growth was positive in Egypt (+9.8 per cent), Namibia (+7.8 per cent) and Morocco (+3.0 per cent), stagnant in South Africa (+0.1 per cent) and negative in Nigeria (-10.5 per cent), Algeria (-2.8 per cent) and Kenya (-2.0 per cent.)
The whole of these poor perceptions, no doubt, compels the need for another round of recapitalization, which the regulator has graciously set in motion, a development that is expected to strengthen the sector as regards technical and human capacities as well as adequate capital.
Despite the poor showing, however, some foreign investors, who identify the country’s potential, have been making inroad into the sector, the latest in the series being Allianz, which bought over 90 per cent stake in Ensure and the acquisition of 39.25 per cent stake in Royal Exchange General Insurance by the InsuResilience Investment Fund (IIF).
New capital
According to part of the recapitalisation details, the commencement date for new applications shall be May 20, 2019, while existing insurance and reinsurance companies shall be required to fully comply not later than June 30, 2020.
The circular said: “In 2005/2007, insurance industry witnessed its last recapitalisation and despite the astronomical increase in value of insured assets, consequent exposure to higher level of insured liabilities and operating cost of insurers, the same capital continued to rule in the insurance industry.
“The provision in respect of requirement of statutory deposit as stipulated in Part III, Section 10 of the Insurance Act 2003 shall apply for effective date of commencement of this circular. All insurance and reinsurance companies are required to ensure strict compliance with this circular. The commencement date of this circular shall be May 20, 2019.”
In the current dispensation, Life Insurance companies are to jack-up their capital from N2 billion to N8 billion; general business operators from N3 billion to N10 billion; composite business, N5 billion to N18 billion and reinsurance, N10 billion to N20 billion.
The move to get the sector recapitalised, according to industry observers, remains a positive development as the last exercise was carried out over 10 years ago despite the fact that the operators now carry more risks.
What has played out in the country over the years is that the industry had failed to exploit the expansive human and natural resources to up its game and raise its premium to an acceptable standard.
It also remains an irony that with such resources to boast as well as being classified as the biggest economy in Africa, Nigeria takes the fifth position in the continent’s insurance ranking with penetration still less than two per cent and contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) dangling between 0.4 per cent and 0.6 per cent.
Excessive risks
The Acting Commissioner for Insurance (Technical), Mr. Sunday Thomas, had two years ago expressed worries over the fact that some insurance operators were turning deadly weapons against themselves by covering risks worth over N1 trillion with gross premium of about N350 billion.
“The risk insurers are carrying is over N1 trillion and the premium is still at N350 billion. We take 30 per cent and discount 70 per cent,” he said.
In an attempt to reform the sector last year through reclassification, the regulator met with stiff opposition compelling the commission to cancel the Tier Based Minimum Solvency Capital (TBMSC) policy
Essentially, the introduction of the reclassification exercise was aimed at sanitising the sector in such a way that those without the financial muscle to participate in big ticket risks stick to wherever their capacity could stretch them to.
Regulator’s stance
The immediate past Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Mohammed Kari, while recounting the evolvement of the sector had s id “until we wake up, we are not going to meet up with other sectors of the economy,” adding that oth r sectors were investing in insurance because they realize the potential therein.
According to him, “insurance industry is in another crossroad; a crossroad of survival or destruction. Insurance industry is now being better placed. The stocks are now being traded like never before because investors are now seeing the potential. It is our hope and confidence will come back to the industry.
“The intention is not to send anybody out of business; whenever you find yourself you can create a niche market. It is chaotic for everybody to be everything. It is not practical, not acceptable, and we want to ensure the insurance industry does not suffer when the next financial crisis happen.”
Kari had maintained that the tier-based minimum solvency capital was part of the risk-based supervision, which the industry had been educating the operators on for almost two years.
According to him, introduction of the risk-based supervision model in the Nigerian insurance industry is based on three major areas of corporate governance structure, capital base increase and regulatory guidelines, stressing that the minimum solvency capital increase was meant to protect shareholders, the insuring public and the operators.
He said it was for operators’ protection, though they were resisting the initiative, saying that the relationship between the operators and the regulator was like that between a baby and his parents.
“They are like the children and we are the parents and parents stop children from breaking their toys while playing with it, but you know, some children are resistant, so are the operators,” he stated.
He said presently, the insurance industry in Nigeria was at a crossroads of failure or survival, adding, “but the interesting thing is that stakeholders, the consumers and investors, mainly investors that are not organised investors but those that watch the stocks everyday, are happy with what we are doing.”
Although the commission did not reveal reasons for the cancellation, it is, however, believed that the step was taken as a result of the suit filed by shareholders, asking the court to prevail on the commission to halt the process.
Kari said that the planned recapitalisation exercise would enable local underwriters retain huge risks, which are presently ceded abroad.
Although he felt Nigerian insurers must be responsible in meeting and surpassing customers’ expectation in the area of product delivery and prompt claims payment, he, however, noted that the low risk retention capacity of the sector also needs to be addressed.
While restating that the recapitalisation exercise was long over due as foreign exchange rate, asset replacement values as well as claims volume have increased in the last 12 years, he added that operating with the current capital base was putting insurance firms at risk.
He said insurance operators are fond of resisting recapitalisation exercise, whenever the idea is mooted, saying that some insurers prefer to continue to write huge risks in aviation and marine sectors, with small capital, a development, he said, was responsible for difficult claims payment.
Last line
With more facts emerging on how low the local insurance sector had played out over the years, there is no doubt that the planned recapitalization exercise remains the solution to redefining the industry for the best.
This has also become very necessary considering the fact that the economy is opening up rapidly for local and foreign investors, a development that will provide greater opportunities for the operators to boost their premium, have enough capital to boost their human and technical capacity needs as well as contribute largely to the nation’s gross domestic product.
NSE lifts suspension on shares of Universal Insurance
T
he Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has lifted the suspension placed on the trading of shares of the Universal Insurance Plc. This was announced on the NSE’s website on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
With this development, trading on the company’s shares would resume on the floor of the stock exchange forthwith as the dealing members have been duly informed.
The notification posted on the NSE website stated that “Universal Insurance Plc, one of the 11 companies that were suspended on July 2, 2019, has now filed its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 with The Exchange.
“In view of the company’s submission of its audited financial statements, and pursuant to Rule 3.3 of the Default Filing Rules, which provides that: “The suspension of trading in the Issuer’s securities shall be lifted upon submission of the relevant accounts provided the Exchange is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable rules of the Exchange.
“Dealing members are hereby notified that the suspension placed on trading on the shares of Universal Insurance Plc was lifted today, Wednesday, August 7, 2019”, the statement added.
Universal Insurance Plc has, over the past five years, sustained its momentum in terms of profitability, cutting edge customer services, innovative products designs tailored to meet special needs of its teeming customers and prompt claims settlement.
Recently the company embarked on total restructuring and re-engineering of its operations and developed a full-fledged retail unit with requisite qualified personnel to man it.
To drive its expansion and growth strategies, the company in addition, expanded its marketing team engaging highly qualified hands in both core marketing and retail units. Universal Insurance Plc has also expanded its E-platform.
This was confirmed by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the company, Mr. Ben Ujoatuonu, in a recent interview.
He further stated the company had been able to increase the numbers by growing premium income by over 130 per cent from N700million in 2017 to over N1.6billion in 2018.
“We have developed a full-fledged retail unit with requisite qualified personnel to man it and also expanded our marketing unit,” he added.
Seplat: Technology’ll check poor forecast, risks
T
he Executive Operations Director at Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Mr. Effiong Okon, has said the right adoption of contemporary technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data and mobile technology will not only drive planning and forecast in Nigerian oil industry, but will help in addressing risks associated with the business.
The Seplat EOD said this at the 43rd Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition held in Lagos, with the theme: “Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Mobile Technology: Changing the Future of the Energy Industry.”
In a presentation titled, “Transforming Big Data and Technology to Business Value: Challenges and Strategic Options,” during a panel session, Okon said leveraging cloud computing and big data, for instance, promotes accurate forecast of oil production for planning, which in turn drives operational excellence (production optimisation and asset performance).
The use of predictive and data-driven maintenance for production and cost efficiency, according to him, has helped to reduce Mean Time To Repair (MTTR), and increase Mean Time Before Failure (MTBF) in the industry.
For drilling, operators can get predictive analysis through smart drilling; guarantee early identification of drilling anomalies, hazards to well control problems; develop more Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) techniques; and real time data through Logging While Drilling (LWD) and Measurement While Drilling (MWD), the Seplat Executive noted..
He added that in the area of exploration and appraisal, technology had made it possible to obtain big data from sensors attached to equipment used during exploration/appraisal activities (seismic, wells), which will further help in improving subsurface mapping and new well delivery performance through micro-seismic 3D imaging.
NSE extends weekly decline by 1.17%
Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the weekend sustained downward trend as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 1.17 per cent to close the week at 27,306.81 and N13.307 trillion respectively.
Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Industrial Goods index, which appreciated by 1.32 per cent, while NSE ASeM index closed flat.
A total turnover of 1.081 billion shares worth N12.014 billion in 16,246 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange in contrast to a total of 759.266 million shares valued at N14.038 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 16,209 deals.
The Financial services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 900.334 million shares valued at N9.076 billion traded in 8,693 deals; thus contributing 83.30 per cent and 75.54 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
Conglomerates followed with 51.224 million shares worth N64.388 million in 897 deals. The third place was Consumer goods with a turnover of 40.906 million shares worth N946.210 million in 3,090 deals.
Trading in the top three equities namely, Sterling Bank Plc., Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. and Access Bank Plc. (measured by volume), accounted for 511.856 million shares worth N6.133 billion in 2,074 deals, contributing 47.36 per cent and 51.05 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
Twelve equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 32 equities in the previous week. Forty three equities depreciated in price, higher than 27 equities in the previous week, while 113 equities remained unchanged, higher that 109 equities recorded in the preceding week.
Further analysis showed that a total of 36,011 units valued at N495,359.07 were traded last week in 13 deals compared with a total of 87,142 units valued at N1.180 million transacted the previous week in 18 deals.
A total of 18,100 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N20.049 million were traded last week in eight deals compared with a total of 433,774 units valued at N445.318 million transacted the previous week in 16 deals.
According to analysts at Cordros Capital, “in the absence of a positive catalyst, we guide investors to trade cautiously in the short term. However, stable macroeconomic fundamentals and compelling valuation remain supportive of recovery in the long term.”
