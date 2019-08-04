UNICEF, NOA, mobilizing for essential family practices

A review of Soulmate & Ndukwe Osogho-Ajala: The Uncommon Story of a Nigerian Entrepreneur by U.K. Eke MFR

Soulmate & Ndukwe Osogho-Ajala: The Uncommon Story of a Nigerian Entrepreneur, is a biography, published by Kraft Books Limited, Ibadan Oyo State, Nigeria in 2018. It has 332 pages. It is the masterly work of Onyekwere Okpara and Ezechi Onyerionwu, with contribution from Uwadiogbu Soni-Ajala.

By way of credentials, Onyekwere Okpara is a media expert, scholar, biographer, teacher and education administrator. Today, he is the Acting Rector, Abia State Polytechnic Aba.

Ezechi Onyerionwu is a literary scholar, teacher and writer. Uwadiogbu Soni-Ajala, PhD is a legal practitioner, public policy consultant and literary analyst. He is Ndukwe’s immediate younger brother.

The book attempts to demonstrate the power of character, the essence of integrity, the end-product of purposeful leadership and most importantly, the irreducible centrality of God in fulfilling destiny. On the last point, it nullifies the relevance of god-father, except one comes prepared, with determination, honesty, hardwork, diligence and focus.

There is a lot of story-telling, which the authors deliberately employed to hypnotise the reader, drawing full attention to the challenges which adversity, lack, deprivation and denial can pose to advancement and self actualisation. Yet, we are reminded that every person is accountable for God-given talents.

So, the book is easy to read.

Chapter One introduces the subject’s father, Osogho, a product of the home of an avid traditionalist, Ajala, with 7 wives, yet accommodating of Christian tendencies. Osogho’s quest for education was truncated by the withdrawal of the sole teacher in Apanu Item. He was admitted into the sacrament of baptism and confirmed by The Methodist Church. Dropping “Phillip”, his baptismal name was beyond exuberance as the authors volunteer.

Item is presented as a fertile land. The odyssey of the people is profoundly recounted. The elusive search for “akom”, a special pre-historic stone used in manufacturing knives, hoes, spears and other defensive weapons, the dependence on their deities and yet hiring of mercenaries to ward of attacks, a show of a peace-loving people, unlike their warlike Abiriba and Ohafia neighbors.

Osogho, the apprentice at the shop and steward at the home of his master, Nmaju Igara, reaped nothing after his service years due to collapse of Nmaju’s business. At 18, he took charge of his destiny, starting a business at Akpoha. His staying power and courage are recounted succinctly with 2 profound events—drowning a hippopotamus that attempted to capsize their boat and the rare feat of paddling a canoe across the Calabar ocean to Mamfe Cameroon, earning the title “Oji akpara aga anyim,” meaning one who traverses the ocean with a mere paddle. The relative success and comfort he enjoyed was shattered however, when his boat-load of merchandise, largely tobacco, was confiscated by Customs, rendering him bankrupt.

Relocating to Jos at the invitation of his maternal uncle, Emma Chukwu, opened another vista, first as a bus conductor, to deploy the wooden wedge, not the fare collector, and then ultimately starting business, with coconut and cigarettes as stock in-trade. Marriage at 28 in 1953 to the resourceful maiden, Ogbonne Eleke Oteh Adana, was a feather on his hat. Here, we are introduced to the products of the union, 3 boys and 3 girls, Ndukwe being the 4th child.

The defining essence of Chief Osogho Ajala is accentuated in the depiction of Ndukwe, who is discussed in chapter 2. This is best summarised in the words of the authors and I quote “…an in-built strength, confidence and belief in one’s ability, an incredible never-say-die attitude, uncommon bravery, courage and resilience, inch-perfect accountability and integrity and above all, an unshakeable belief in the Almighty “.

Born in Jos on the 16th day of March 1964, his earliest memories of life are woven around parental love, kindness and care, coupled with absolute devotion to siblings and family, without compromising discipline.

Ndukwe recounts the dark period of our history when the pogrom, a deliberate, organised and systematic massacre of his Ibo stock in 1966, forced the family to flee Jos in over filled trains, 16 years after his father settled in a place he considered home. The author recounts events across the country at the time, from the pogrom, crisis in the western region, jailing of late Obafemi Awolowo, the population census conundrum, Tiv uprisings and the first military coup d’etat which effectively ended the first republic and set the stage for the counter coup.

The horrific and traumatic experiences of the family, leading to escape to Aba are told by Pa Osogho-Ajala of blessed memory, the wife, Ogbonne and Dr. Soni Ajala in the most graphic ways, ending with an affirmation that Pa Osogho-Ajala abdicated his Jos residence without a pin, meaning that life was starting completely afresh at 40 years.

Surviving the fratricidal war and the dreaded kwashiorkor was divine, a product of Pa Osogho-Ajala’s ingenuity and provisions that were supplied by Ajala, Ndy’s eldest brother who was with the Biafran para military force. The hallmark of the losses and anguish, as chapter two ends, is the burning of the family house at Item and total loss of the property therein.

In Chapter Three, aptly titled “Surviving After the Survival” the devastation that attended the 3 years Biafran war is revealed so poignantly, even as Ndukwe’s family settled to a new normal in Aba.

Soni introduces us to the mercantilist and entrepreneurial tendencies of Ndy, as both Soni and Ndy hawked used clothes at the army barracks, always returning with bare metal hangers as proof of their prowess, to the excitement of their dispatching parents. Talk of Ndy, the hawker at 6 years.

The authors evoke emotions, recounting the ordeals of returning Biafrans, with tales of abandoned property, forfeiture of bank deposits in exchange for £20 and displacement from their work places.

Ndy’s first post-war claim to civilisation comes with his unplanned acceptance into primary 2 class on account of space constraints in primary 1. Yet, limited resources meant that his parents could not afford to pay his school fees whereupon he was turned over to an uncle who converted him to a veritable money making asset. In Ndy’s words, “when I hear of child labour today, I remember my childhood experience”. Yet, he was thoroughly deprived of food at the early stages of life. Again, hear Ndy “I was fed simply to remain alive and labour, to make money”.

Poetically, perhaps lovingly, Ndy submits that he would not have become who he is today without the unsolicited training in anguish he was subjected to and therefore holds no grudges against any body on account of his experience.

Arguably, the most astonishing account of this chapter should be Ndy’s near-miss of his common entrance examination due to over-load of domestic work, arriving late to the centre in extreme hunger, having been denied a meal and the helping hand extended by Ola Imaga, a classmate who volunteered 3 pence that fetched him “mgbadume” (a local bread, baked hard on purpose in order to immediately satisfy hunger). His success at the exam elicited hate by his uncle and his posting letter was confiscated and sold. By divine intervention, his father got to know. His instant reward was outright dismissal by his uncle and return to his parents, with ignominy. Clearly, these hardship and experiences laid the foundation for his later years’ philanthropy and indomitable character.

The contradictions of our nation-state are laid bare in Chapter Four, particularly in the context of overflowing earnings from oil and the absence of a deliberate policy on educating the children of the eastern region, post the civil war. As it affects the subject of this book, the Ajalas were yet to recover from the socio-economic lacerations of the war when Ndy gained admission into Wilcox Memorial Comprehensive Secondary School, Aba. At the minimum, the authors contend, a free education scheme for the South Eeast should have been embedded in the reconstruction, rehabilitation and reconciliation policy of that era. For Ndy and his siblings,“the largess of the boom came and went unnoticed”.

The unbelievable sacrifice of Ogbonne, their matriarch, for her children’s progress comes full cycle here as we read of the sale of one of her only 3 wrappers, to enrol Ndy into secondary school, leaving her with just 2 wrappers, one for church services and special occasions and the other for the market and home. Gratefully, additional support came from a relative, Ndukwe Okorie, who pledged to pay his tuition fee.

Notwithstanding, the basics, including shoes and sandals were still lacking, creating restricted association and social interactions, ultimately influencing his character today as an introvert. In his words “I didn’t really have many friends as there was no time to play and hang out with them and secondly, my poverty was so significant, no good clothes, books, choice provisions to share”.

The good, excitement and plenty that the world offers were what Wilcox presented, saving him from becoming a total social misfit. Here he mingled, socialised and carried out tasks with others, including participating at march-past competitions where the school always emerged the clear winner. Ndy confirms to us here that his discipline and efficient time management could only have come from the regimented and regulated activities the school implemented with exemplary fecundity.

On page 70 of the book, Ndy regales in excitement of the healthy academic competition his core friends provided, ensuring that he always aspired to get better. He is generous enough to mention yours truly, Urum Kalu Eke, as one of such friends.

In Chapter Five, the authors narrate the inflexion point, the rekindling of hope of university education sponsorship offered by Chief Ogbonnaya Maduka, a wealthy businessman to whom Ndy was offered as apprentice. The excellent WASSCE result was sufficient to trigger a promise of university education instead of learning the clearing and forwarding business.

The young Ndy picked up casual labourer jobs at Lever Brothers, Nigeria Breweries and finally settled at Dubic Breweries as a laboratory assistant, waiting to write the JAMB examinations.

Excitedly, the family now had Ndy available to support Ajala, the elder brother, to cater for family needs. Life was “good” at Dubic but not even the tempting offer of accelerated promotion and training in Germany will sway him from university education.

The authors take the reader on an intellectual excursion, citing with deliberate alacrity, the works of Rick Pitino, David Niven, Jim Davidson, Stephen Covey and Joel Osteel, to expound the power of dreaming, visioning and sense of purpose. Ndy’s life is said to be centred around always daring to be different, outstanding, unique, peculiar and attempting something never attempted and subscribing to constructive rarity while refusing to be a crowd-pleaser, a people’s man, a spell-binding orator or a charmer.

Nothing more could move the reader to tears than Ndy’s account of how he stopped his father from borrowing to pay his university tuition fee, preferring instead to write the Item Community Development Union for a loan which was ultimately declined, leaving him with no choice than to secure part time jobs at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, library, working at the cafeteria to pack and wash fellow students’ plates, supporting that with carrying loads for travellers at the motor parks. These incomes were augmented by Soni Uwadiogbu’s remittances, who even as a secondary school student, set up a barbing salon to support Ndy and the family.

As the saying goes, “God has a good sense of humour” and He rewarded Ndy with awards as Best Graduating student in his department in addition to winning the FUTO Scholar award in 1986, 2 awards from Nigeria Breweries and Federal Government, then crowning it all with the Vice Chancellor’s commendation and Presidential handshake from Gen. IB Babangida, the Military President and Head of State at the time.

At FUTO, Ndy’s talents and personae were honed and chiselled and in the words of the authors, “the seeds of success as a scientist that had been sown earlier in his life blossomed”, even as he pays tribute to his alma mater.

Chapter Six positions Ndy as a pan-Nigerian. His posting to old Oyo State was for him, an opportunity to build the young students of the secondary school he was posted to, who though eager to learn sciences, found no teachers. This was a reminder of Unachukwu, the youth corper at Wilcox Aba, that assisted Ndy. Beyond this call to help, Ndy recalled the denials and losses occasioned by the civil war, with a contrarian leaning that while other policies may theorise national integration and harmony, the NYSC practices it.

The decision to settle in Lagos instead of Aba post NYSC will prove the turning point of his life. For the first time, he decided to soak less emotional distraction from the family, specifically, to gather momentum that would launch him into the orbit for self actualisation.

Lagos, the less-forgiving city, is painted wholly in Chapter Seven and lives up to its reputation, by offering no job opportunity to FUTO’s best graduating student of Industrial Chemistry, causing Ndy to step down his resume, resorting to his school certificate result, still to no avail. To maintain his sanity and his body, he secured a job as a casual staff in Guiness breweries but augmented the pay check with money earned as a block and cement carrying labourer in a construction company. The authors posit that Ndy was “a helpless victim of the Nigerian socio political process, purposeless leadership and blatantly reckless management of its huge material resources.”

There is a generous chronology of regimes, civilian and military, leading to the introduction of the Structural Adjustment Programme by the IBB regime, the devaluation of the Naira and the de-industrialisation concomitantly, a natural progenitor of unemployment right at the time Ndy was prospecting for jobs. N400 per month at Chemiron was God sent, providing Ndy with an opportunity to sharpen his marketing skills, a move that will ultimately lead him to accepting a job at Emily Millionaire, a cosmetic manufacturing company, paying N500/month instead of at Nigerian Hoestch that offered N12,000 per month. Stupid? Well, maybe not. When one is driven by a sense of purpose, instant gratification gets relegated.

We are introduced to Soulmate in chapter 8, providing context to Ndy’s rampaging entrepreneurial acumen. Disappointment from prospective sponsors and investors, post presentation of his business proposals or feasibility studies did not deter Ndy. Not even a vigilante group that detained him through the thick of the night after a forgettable and failed fund-raising trip to Aba will stop the dreamer. The inspiring and motivating acts of his role-model lecturers, particularly Dr. Unuigboje, Prof Amagh Nduka and John Idiodi were sufficient reminders that “doing humiliating things” were stepping stones to greatness as they firmly established the nexus between theory and practice in entrepreneurship. Ndy also pays respect to Oga Dom, who chaperoned him to buying a Peugeot 404 pickup van, fit for personal and business purposes. Here, he also acknowledges numerous helpers that believed his dream. It is a long list: His father who blessed his foray into private business after Ndy’s letter was read to him 4 times, Uwadiogbu Soni Osogho-Ajala, PhD, Chief Israel Ajala Osogho, Okechukwu Mba who also squatted him, the landlady, Mrs. Adedeji, of blessed memory and her son Adebayo who helped in chores, Samuel Ebiwano, Jude Eze, Emeka Nwachukwu, Imo O. Imo and a host of others.

Chapter Nine reveals the inner workings and philosophy of Ndy’s mind, running through apprenticeship, innovation and the imperatives of deep foundations which shape success. We see an elucidation of the core principles of small beginnings, anchored on well set up processes and efficient organisational structure which ultimately morphs into multinational conglomerates. This model has catapulted Soulmate from humble beginning to a behemoth of global acclaim.

The undeniable shame that failure brings is projected as fickle, compared with the success and recognition that follows, for those that acknowledge their mistakes, endure the power of belief and dare to act. This, the authors argue, is the indispensable principle of the successful entrepreneur and Ndy’s feat at Emily Millionaire aptly confirms this. But if Ndy was seen by others as the talisman at Emily Millionaire, it was for him, the launching pad to revolutionising the hair care products industry in the country and the globe at large, following the examples of the greats before him in the industry like Annie Turnbo Malone, Madam C.J. Walker, Sarah Spencer and Madame Nobia Franklin, not forgetting Milo & Tito Carter and Dr Shawn Bullard. But Ndy remains unique in more ways than one. As the authors remind us in this chapter, Ndy possesses the distinctive advantage of being a scientific entrepreneur with no boundaries for innovation, originality and authenticity. In modesty, again we are told that Ndy shares this rare distinction with the legendary Dr Ronald M. Di Silva, Dr Alan J. Bauman, Dr. Tiffani Bailey Lash and Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy.

His place in history is considered cemented through an absolute commitment to quality, details of which are provided in chapter 10, which highlights his trademark laboratory ethics, rigorous research, testing and commercial quantity production competences. For Ndy, a long gestation period before product launch is justified and can only accentuate acceptability and consumer protection. The fact of his direct involvement and supervision of all production processes are attested to by numerous employees.

With pontifical exactitude, the authors state that Ndy is always ready to sacrifice drastic growth and mind blowing turnover on the altar of reputation for quality products which translates to sustainable and enduring growth.

In Chapter Eleven, the character of Ndy is put on the front burner. He challenges the dogma that integrity in business is inconsequential and as the authors note, for Ndy, there is no other way to successful life and business outside the sacred turf of integrity and prudent management of resources, regardless of societal, peer and business pressure, although this has earned him the toga of a perfectionist. He is called out as a stickler for detail and time management. In fact, he is given the rating of the younger version of Nigeria’s Mr. Integrity, Gamaliel Onosode of blessed memory.

His insatiable pursuit of truth and transparency manifests in full disclosure of the constitution of Soulmate’s products and ultimately informs his refusal to brand Soulmate products “Made in USA” which was and remains the general inclination, in the face of competition and unbridled preference for foreign products. This reputation of integrity and trust transcends the domestic scene as Ndy affirms with gusto and pride, the unparalleled access the company has, to lines of credit from suppliers, stretching from Germany, France, India and the USA. For effect, he has never had his cheque returned. As he always says, “my word is my bond”.

We read the raison d’etre for Ndy’s obsession with biographies in Chapter Twelve. The transformational leadership tendencies that characterise his relationship with his workers, tending more towards influencing and inspiring them to be committed to the pursuit of excellence with a shared understanding that they are a family and partners in progress. With confirmatory and affirmative testimonies by numerous workers, his character and obstacle-free information dissemination structures are presented as the critical ingredients he has deployed to consolidate influence over his workers. This is what distinguishes him from the transactional leader.

To foster information symmetry and opportunity to co-create a lasting and best-in-class institution, The Soulmate “Meet the MD Forum” has been institutionalised as an open communication field, ensuring no-holds barred conversation between the MD, the rank and file.

Boldly, there is a resounding adoption by the entire team, of the globe as the target market for Soulmate’s products, anchored on the “raising the bar” mantra which Ndy continues to preach.

Interestingly, this doctrine has also been applied in the reward and compensation practices of the company to ensure attraction and retention of the best talents in the industry.

In this chapter, the reader notes the award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger to Ndy by an appreciative country in 2005 in recognition of his positive contributions to nation building.

In an era of globalisation, dominated by multinational companies, what does the future hold? This question is the focus of Chapter Thirteen. The answer is not obvious from original vision statement of the company, to wit: “our vision is to be dedicated to researching and developing high quality and effective products that contribute to restoring and maintaining the hair’s health and beauty”.

Driven by the popularity and wide acceptance of its products across major African countries, Soulmate has its eyes set on the global stage, with Africa as the centre piece. Ndy does not prevaricate about this aspiration and there is a groundswell of opinion among the management team that this is attainable. According to Ndy, this is not wishful thinking as they are already in execution mode

“Today, Soulmate’s African presence has continued to increase with firmly established operational bases in South Africa, Guinea, Botswana, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Cameroon, Liberia, Tanzania, Kenya, etc”.

It is also envisaged that the various departments will metamorphose into autonomous and stand-alone businesses with independent boards and profit and Balance sheet targets.

Away from Soulmate, we see Ndy as a consummate business man with interest in multiple sectors, ranging from Information communication technology, to internet services, CCTV, travel agency, bureau de change, banking, stockbroking, banking, trading and real estate among others, each with different success or failure stories.

Perhaps, key to successful entrepreneurship is negotiation and Ndy in this chapter, provides a lesson to us all as we deal, at personal or corporate levels. For him, “the best outcome from the negotiation table should be “win-win”. He continues, “my philosophy about negotiation is …” we must shake hands”.

The most philosophical underpinning of Ndy’s entrepreneurial spirit is philanthropy and this is the subject matter of chapter 14. There is a clear statement of understanding of his role in the wealth flow process, that of a “mere custodian, a conduit, through which the good things of life can be delivered, are to be delivered, to his society”. For Ndukwe, “if wealth is not ploughed back into society through well-organised, effective and consistent philanthropy, then the aim of attaining the status of the wealthy would be serially defeated.”. He brings a spiritual dimension to the discourse when he asserts that “God could withdraw all He has given if He decides the purpose for the giving has not been realised and shudders at that possibility, praying God should continue to give him the grace and internal strength to consolidate on his giving – back mandate”.

Ndukwe tries as much as possible to create a curious distance between him and those outlining markers and signposts of superior welfare— heavenly mansions, sleek luxurious automobiles, private jets, yachts, ocean view homes,audacious jewellery, and what have you.”.

So what then is the conclusion of the matter? Ndukwe denies himself the good things of life so that he can have enough to give out.

This chapter is replete with details of his philanthropy and generosity, through the instrumentality of the Ndukwe Osogho-Ajala Foundation and Soulmate Foundation and I truly will encourage us to spend time reading this chapter.

Beyond the national honour of OON, the chieftaincy title of Omekaozuo Oha (he who does good for all) of Item, Knight of John Wesley (KJW) by the Methodist Church and more are profound attestation by an appreciative world.

Saving the best for the last, the authors unpack the home front in the final Chapter Fifteen. Ijeoma, the wife speaks of her husband as a thoroughly motivated man. He admires his kids, Kelechi, Ezinne, Onyinyechi and Chinaesom for their luck and is grateful to the Almighty for deeming him worthy of children of such exceptional talents.

Conclusion.

What do I make of this work? This is an epic account, akin to the proverbial rags to riches story, written in flowing English which makes it difficult to put down once you begin to read it. Despite the pressure of my work, I completed it in less than 10 days. It is a must read and I strongly recommended everyone to grab a copy and read it, to understand life.

The book is gripping, intriguing, engaging and beautifully written, devoid of grammatical and syntax errors. The authors demonstrated scholastic rigour through well researched analysis and sequencing. As proof, they referenced over 70 publications by motivational speakers, renowned authors and pastors. They also referenced the bible at several junctions, to suggest a spiritual or divine alignment to Ndy’s odyssey.

There is therefore, I have to say, no better way to motivate the youth, particularly of Africa, who daily, evaluate difficult options, including crossing the deadly desert or seas in an attempt at escaping the reductionist policies of the state. The book reminds us that life is always about the choices we make daily and that the circumstance of birth is not sufficient. For as Cassius, a Roman nobleman told his friend, Brutus, in Shakespeare’s play, Julius Caesar, “the fault dear Brutus, is not in our stars/ But in ourselves, that we are the underlings”. In simple english my dear friends, we can only be limited by our character. To a very large degree therefore, I must say that the purpose of the book was achieved by the authors.

Mr. U.K. Eke, MFR is the Group Managing Director, FBN Holdings Plc.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related