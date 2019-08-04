Faith
US Bishops calls for an end to gun violence
Following the shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday, the U.S. Bishops call for support of the victims and for actions to end gun violence. The Gilroy Garlic Food Festival was winding down on Sunday afternoon when a 19 year-old man began shooting at random with a semi-automatic rifle. Three people died, including a 6-year old boy and a 13-year old girl. At least another 12 were injured. Police killed the shooter within minutes of him opening fire. The motive for his shooting rampage remains unclear.
Bishop Frank Dewane of Florida is Chairman of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. In a statement issued earlier this week, he calls for support of the victims and for actions to end gun violence. “It is heartbreaking to learn yet again of a mass shooting that has taken innocent lives, and wounded many others”, reads the text of the statement.
“The Lord calls us to comfort those who mourn and to be peacemakers in a violent world. We pray for the victims and their families”. Bishop Dewane says the Church should act in ways that heal and support all those affected by gun violence.
“It is disturbing that our society would seem to allow some to feel comfort in being violent”, he says. “Our legislators must make changes to our gun policy to prevent the loss of life”. In the statement, the Bishops addresses his fellow Americans, saying: “We must be honest with ourselves that we have a sickness, almost a plague, with the problem of gun violence. As Christians, we must look to the Cross, repentant of the ways that have led us to this point and, with God’s grace, abandon such senseless, inhuman acts”. Bishop Dewane concludes with an invitation to “make the sacrifices necessary to end the violent killing that saturates our nation”. •Courtesy: vaticannews. va
Faith
When God visited you last
What is man, that thou shouldest magnify him? and that thou shouldest set thine heart upon him?And that thou shouldest visit him every morning, and try him every moment? (Job 7:17, 18) I was a boarder in a disciplined Secondary School. We had master-on- Duty, Hostel Master and also House-master. Almost every night one of them would visit the Hostel or what we called Dormitory. They would try to count the number of students, and find those who were sick or had one challenge or the other.
This happened almost daily. From the scriptures above, when last did the Lord visit you and your family? This morning? Yes. Ward Round is a visit made by a medical practitioner, alone or with a team of health professionals at their bedside to review and follow-up the progress in their health.
House-masters and medical practitioners learnt it from where it originated – from God. When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers, the moon and the stars, which thou hast ordained; What is man, that thou art mindful of him? and the son of man, that thou visitest him? For thou hast made him a little lower than the angels, and hast crowned him with glory and honour. (Psalm 8:3-5) This is another testimony that God visits you always.
It is Ward Round by the Lord Jesus Christ. What does God do when He visits? He checks the family folders, goes through them, review, and followup all the family case files. The Lord minutes on them and appoints those to ensure you are free and discharged to work, to marry, to have children, have business, etc. Infact, the Lord’s visitations are to turn Challenges into Miracles – all problems, all that disturb you, He will convert all into Miracles.
The Lord cannot visit you and leave you the same. No, it does not happen. His scriptures said in Job 7:17 (what is man, that Thou should magnify him?) His purpose is to make you great, magnify you, lift you up and raise you up to become prominent.
It is God’s plan to visit you, and the entire family every morning. It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness. (Lamentations 3:22, 23) Every morning, the Lord comes to visit you with His Mercies and compassions. He adds and leaves His mercies for you every morning. His compassions increase daily for you. If you look at your circumstances, you will not understand or benefit.
When you ignore the happenings around you and believe in His visits, you will gradually or suddenly begin to see changes that warrant you to praise God. Once again, His visits are to convert the challenges in your life to Miracles. He will show up in your matter, and you will see His glory. God’s glory is His Presence when He shows up in your matter, as He visits. Every visit of God makes you see His glory. All challenge turn to Miracles from now. This month of August, is month of Divine Visit and Miracles for you.
Faith
The faces of God’s mercy
The parable of the Good Samaritan pictures the physical relieving aspect of mercy, and also it is a communicable nature.
“But a Samaritan who was on a journey, came upon him, (most likely being a Jew] and when he saw him, he felt compassion and bandaged up his wounds, pour oil and wine on them and he put him on his beast and brought him to an inn and took care of him,” Like 10:33-34.
Most often, it refers to God’s mercy towards the miserable sinner. “Blessed be the God and father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His great mercy has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” 1 Peter 1:3. For you were once not a people, but now you are the people of God; you had not received mercy but now you have received mercy” -1Peter 2:10. There are three types of mercy: General mercy – This is that mercy which God shows to all His creation.
The Lord is good to all and His mercies are over all His works –Psalm 145:9. Special mercy – This type of mercy is distinctive and elective and come upon any person or persons.
The Bible says “Be sons of your father who is in heaven for He cause His sun to rise on the evil and the good, sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous –Mathew 5:45. Sovereign mercy –This type of mercy is specifically directed to the heir of salvation
“For He says to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion, so then it is not him that willet nor him that runneth, but of God that showeth mercy –Roman 9:15-16. There are also types of God’s mercy scripturally categorized as follows:
Great mercy –“Then Solomon said; you have shown great loving kindness, that you have given a son on his throne, as it is this day.- 1Kings 3:6 Covenant mercy- :I said, I beseech you, O Lord God of heaven, the great awesome God, who preserves the covenant and loving kindness for those who love Him and keep His commandments Nehemiah 1:5.
Abundant mercy –“For your Lord, are good and ready to forgive and abundant in loving kindness to all who call upon Him –Psalm 86:5. Everlasting mercy – “For the loving kindness of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting to those who fear Him, and his righteousness to children’s children Psalm 103:17.
Tender mercy –because of the tender mercy of our God, with which the sun rises from on high, will visit us – Luke 1:78 Rich mercy –“But God, being rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us” –Eph 2:4 Full mercy – “We count those blessed who endured. You have heard of the endurance of Job and have seen the outcome of the Lord’s dealings, that the Lord is full of compassion and merciful James 5:11
Faith
Unlocking the supernatural via the power of new birth
Welcome to August! Thank God for taking us through the school of divine wisdom all through the month of July 2019.
My prayer is that each one of us shall begin to walk in the reality of wisdom from above, with undeniable proofs from this time onward, in the name of Jesus Christ! Today, we shall focus on: Unlocking the Supernatural via the Power of New Birth! We saw from scriptures that the supernatural is real and it is the natural habitation of every child of God. That is, every child of God is a supernatural being ordained to command signs and wonders on the earth.
As it is written, The wind bloweth where it listeth, and thou hearest the sound thereof, but canst not tell whence it cometh, and whither it goeth: so is every one that is born of the Spirit (John 3:8). However, unlocking the supernatural begins with a proven new birth experience; without which, we cannot flow in the supernatural. By new birth, we mean the supernatural restoration of our human dignity.
Let us recognise that new birth is not fun and it is not religion. Rather, it represents a change of status that places us above principalities and powers. We saw from scriptures that the believer, at new birth, is a recreated being with all the potentials of God in him.
Essentially, the new birth brings us into a new sphere of existence where we cease from being a struggling human being to a commander of signs and wonders in all facets of our lives (John 3:8). As we all know, a sign is something beyond the ordinary; a proof of God’s omnipotence! It authenticates the involvement of God in any issue.
Therefore, by virtue of our new status, we are to be followed by signs, not sorrows. Unfortunately, many who are born again do not know the worth of their new birth; no wonder they remain strugglers.
Until we know and have an understanding of who we are by virtue of our new birth, we may still remain in the very bondage of satan from which Jesus has already set us free. This is why new birth is much more than merely responding to an altar call. An in-depth understanding of our new birth in Christ is required to reflect the heavenly life on earth.
Let’s Examine Some of the Worth in New Birth * Our lineage has changed: By the mystery of New Birth, every child of God has been disconnected from his/her old family tree (natural/ biological) and grafted into a new family (spiritual).
That is, before we became born again, we were sons of men but after our encounter with Christ at new birth, we became sons of God (Ephesians 2:19 see also John 1:12; 2 Corinthians 5:17). *
We Are Wonder-Working children of God: Our God is a wonder-working God; and because like begets like, we are wonder-working sons and daughters of God (Genesis 1:26; Romans 8: 19). * We are seated in heavenly places with Christ Jesus, far above the realms of torture and torments of life: The mystery of new birth has repositioned us for ‘sweatless’ triumph over all circumstances of life.
We need a consciousness of our new position in Christ to command dominion because our liberty is the product of our insight (Ephesians 1:20-21, 2:6). * Health and vitality: One of the principal offers of new birth is health and vitality. This is because health is one area the devil torments humanity most. Moreover, Jesus Christ paid the price for our total health on the cross and any resistance against it.
Faith
The Kingdom of God, a Kingdom of grace
‘Then He lifted up His eyes toward His disciples, and said: Blessed are you poor, for yours is the kingdom of God,” (Luke 6:20) As we’ve seen in the previous articles, the kingdom of God belongs to those qualified by God.
He chooses those He wants to be partakers, and then He qualifies them-not by deeds but by His grace. As Paul stated in Colossians 1 verse 12 and 13: “Giving thanks to the Father who has qualified us to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in the light.
He has delivered us from the power of darkness and conveyed us into the kingdom of the Son of His love.” God made us fit to enter His kingdom, and He is happy giving us the kingdom (Luke 12:32, 22: 29-30). It is by His grace we are chosen to be partakers of His kingdom; our deeds/works are not enough to qualify us for the kingdom.
Then, when we talk about the Kingdom of God, we are talking about His grace shown to those who are poor in spirit. It is those who are poor in spirit that partakes in the grace of His kingdom. In the above text, what Jesus means by “the poor” is a kind of spiritual poverty -one we should seek.
“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matt 5:3). What this means is that we should be humble in our spirits. When we come to God we must realize we are sinners and we are spiritually empty and poor. Pride can take all forms, but the worst is spiritual pride.
We must not be self-satisfied or proud in our hearts, feeling like we don’t really need God. Pride prevents us from inheriting God’s kingdom. The kingdom is for those who acknowledge the fact that they are spiritually poor and that it is by God’s grace they can gain access to the kingdom.
We must humble our spirits just as the Bible says, “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble” (James 4:6). When one loves to occupy the lowest place, not because he desires to be more esteemed, but because he thinks that this is precisely the place that it is suitable for him; does not exalt himself; he is not proud, he obtains grace from above and then becomes a partaker of the kingdom. Poverty in spirit is really something to strive after.
When we are poor in spirit our ears are opened to God’s voice, not just to enjoy it in self-satisfaction, but in order to do what he has heard (James 1:22); when we are poor in spirit we will be willing to live our lives for the purpose of laying it down as sacrifice. (John 15:12-13); when we are poor in spirit we don’t draw back in the sufferings of Christ, so that after we have been tested, we can be of help to others.
(Romans 8:18); when we are poor in the spirit we deny ourselves so that we may not be offenses to others in any way. (Matt 16:24) It is expedient we strive to be spiritually poor so that we will become partakers of the kingdom of Grace. The question now is are we poor in spirit?
Faith
IEIEPC, RCCG collaborate on individualised education plan for children with special needs
A frontline non-governmental organisation for education of children with special needs, the Inclusive Education and Individualized Education Plan Centre (IEIEPC) in partnership with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, recently focused on special and inclusive education for parents and caregivers of children with special needs.
The conference featured a mix of presentations and specialized therapeutic consultations facilitated by specialists in various fields of special education.
Over 600 children with special needs, parents and care givers from Lagos and neighbouring state of Ogun as well as Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Kwara participated in the one-day event which featured presentations from seasoned special education professionals, breakout sessions and individual case therapies with consultants.
Speaking in his welcome address, the Director of the Inclusive Education and Individualized Education Plan Centre (IEIEPC) and Convener of the workshop, Mr. Oyeyinka Oluwawumi, said the Workshop was intended to train parents, teachers and social workers on the skills required to support and bring out the best in people living with disabilities.
“Every child with special needs has a strength that can be annexed for maximal performance.
We want to help in the best possible ways and that was why we organised the conference to enable us design an individualised education plan for the children concerned,”he emphasized. Mr. Oluwawumi also described the partnership with the RCCG as a laudable development just as he revealed that the Church’s strides in CSR was a major appeal coupled with the need to build strategic synergy with individuals, groups and institutions to effectively address (Make attribution)
Also speaking, the Pastor in Charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Liberation Area, Tony Egbe said the church’s involvement was in furtherance of her commitment to ensuring the total wellbeing of man just as he expressed satisfaction with the level of participation by the focused groups.
Meanwhile, some beneficiaries of the programme have commended the organisers for the high-impact it has had on them. Alhaja Idiat Sanni of the National Orthopaedic Special School and Second Vice President of the Association for Intellectual Development of Nigeria (AIDN) described the workshop as enlightening and called for more specialised platforms like the IEIEPC to enable indigenous solutions. “We need more platforms like the IEIEPC. We cannot continue to be referring people overseas for treatment when we can create our own solutions with the team of indigenous professionals,” she said.
Another participant, Mrs. Adelokun Latifa, a mother of an 18 years old son who suffers from cerebral paralysis said the workshop has provided her with practical tips on how to help the son become independent. “My son has been on medication, but it is becoming very difficult to meet up because of the cost. And this drug, when you miss out on a dosage, the impact could be quite telling on him. But with this programme, I have been enlightened especially in the area of nutrition. I have also learnt about therapy which we will start immediately,” she stated.
Faith
Christ’s ambassador indeed?
Memorise: Ye are our epistle written in our hearts, known and read of all men: 2 Corinthians 3:2 Read: Acts 4:13-16 13 Now when they saw the boldness of Peter and John, and perceived that they were unlearned and ignorant men, they marvelled; and they took knowledge of them, that they had been with Jesus. 14
And beholding the man which was healed standing with them, they could say nothing against it. 15 But when they had commanded them to go aside out of the council, they conferred among themselves, 16 Saying, What shall we do to these men?
for that indeed a notable miracle hath been done by them is manifest to all them that dwell in Jerusalem; and we cannot deny it. Message Who is an ambassador? An ambassador is simply an official who lives in a foreign country as the representative of his or her own country.
Two things are striking in this definition. The first is that an ambassador in an official and a representative of his or her country’s government. In order words, there is a relationship between the ambassador and the country he or she represents. Secondly, an ambassador lives in a foreign country.
From these points, it is obvious that Christ’s ambassadors must have a relationship with Him.
There are many people today who claim to be representatives of Jesus Christ. Concerning such people, Jesus says in Luke 13:26-27: “ Then shall ye begin to say, We have eaten and drunk in thy presence, and thou hast taught in our streets. But he shall say, I tell you, I know you not whence ye are; depart from me, all ye workers of iniquity.” Furthermore, Christ ambassadors must see themselves as strangers living in a foreign land called earth. Unless you live your life as a pilgrim with temporary stay on earth, you cannot be Christ’s ambassador indeed.
Learn from those who have gone ahead of us, of whom Hebrews 11:13 says: “These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off, and were persuaded of them, and embraced them, and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth.”
The early apostles are great examples of how to live our lives as Christ’s ambassadors. Although most of the were ignorant and illiterate men, they were also something else, which supersede every other thing: they were clones of the Lord Jesus Christ, reflecting the life and principles. He brought from heaven. It is therefore not surprising that they did the same feats the Lord did while in the flesh- thus fulfilling the prophecy Jesus made that we would do the works He did, and even greater works than He did (John 14:12).
Even the Jewish leaders who persecuted the disciples admitted that they resembled their Master. Beloved, to be Christ’s ambassador indeed requires learning of Him (Matthew 11:28-30). Are you ready to learn of Him? Do you see yourself as Christ’s ambassador in all that you do? The disciples of old lived their lives as Christ’s ambassadors and did not regret it. In fact, Jesus promised them a hundredfold return on their commitment, and this promise is yours also (Mark 10:29-30). Prayer point: Father, grant me grace to live my life as Your worthy ambassador in Jesus’ Name.
Faith
RCCG Christ Worship Centre, Ladipo donates pipe borne water to community
As part of the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, RCCG Christ Worship Centre, Odalume, Sogunle-Ladipo, Lagos Province 60 donated a pipe borne water project to the Ladipo community to ameliorate the hardship being encountered by the people over inadequate portable drinking water.
Speaking during the unveiling and hand-over, which took place at the church premises on Sunday July 21, the Pastor in Charge of Lagos province 60, Pastor Ephraim Osunde, said CSR has its root in Christianity and the church is meant to be an example for the world to follow. He said the donation of the water project was a conscious avenue for the church to make visible impact to its host community.
He promised that the church will remain at the forefront in its effort at providing solution to challenges, especially identified infrastructural challenges in its host communities.
The hand-over and unveiling of the water project was witnessed by the Vice- Chairman of Oshodi Local Government, Hon Daisi Osho, community leaders including the CDA Chairman, Elder J.A Adewale, Mr. Azeez Hakeem CDA secretary, Alhaji Wahab Sadiq; former chairman Oshodi Isolo Local Govt amongst other dignitaries. Hon. Osho lauded the church for standing up to be counted.
He said the Redeemed Christian Church of God had been outstanding in the provision of social amenities and solving societal challenges. Other community leaders who were gathered at the formal unveiling and hand over of the water project to the community were full of praises to the Redeemed Christian Church of God for initiating the laudable project.
Faith
110-year-old woman credits God’s blessing for longevity
A Texas woman who celebrated her 110th birthday Saturday isn’t crediting diet or genes for her long life; instead, she is giving all of the credit to God. “Blessing of the Lord. He’s the one keeping me. That’s why I’m living,” Elizabeth Francis told ABC 13 in Houston. Francis was born in Louisiana in 1909.
That year, William Howard Taft was president. Wilbur and Orville Wright had flown their famous plane just six years earlier. World War I had not yet started. Civil War veterans were still alive. In 1909, the life expectancy of a woman in America was only 54 years old. Francis defied those odds for yet another year, as she celebrated her 110thbirthday this Saturday. For her birthday this year, Francis celebrated surrounded by family, friends, community leaders and balloons.
She even wore a “Happy Birthday” crown. Among the community leaders joining the Francis Family in celebration of Elizabeth was Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. Louisiana born and Houston, Texas resident, Francis has enjoyed six generations of family members. According to ABC 13, the 110-year-old has remained mentally sharp and is “relatively healthy.” “It’s really special because she’s been able to watch and see all of her grandchildren grow up and be a part of their lives,” said Francis’ granddaughter Ethel Harrison.
Faith
Catholic Knights task govt on regional policing
The Supreme Knight of the Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba (KSM), Nigeria, Sir Diamond Ovueraye, has urged the Federal Government to establish regional security agencies in Nigeria, so that the people, as well as government can tackle the nefarious activities of criminals and curb insecurity in the country.
Ovueraye, who gave this charge during the fourth degree investiture ceremony of the Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba, Nigeria recently in Lagos, further urged the government to stop the activities of killer herdsmen through regional policing, so that the country does not witness something similar to the Boko Haram menace. He said: “What we need to consider is the possibility of having regional security forces; what we can call regional policing. If we have that, those people know the people, they know where they are, and they know where the forests are, and they can tackle insecurity.
“These killings must stop; if it doesn’t stop, it may grow and become an animal like the Boko Haram. Federal government needs to tackle it seriously, and make sure that we don’t have what happened a year before where a lot of people were killed in Benue State, Plateau State.”
“Herdsmen are on rampage everywhere; even in the western region, killing and kidnapping people: this must stop. The Federal Government needs to tackle it seriously, and make sure that there is security in the country,” he added. Speaking on the achievements of his administration, the SK said they have embarked on changes that will enhance the operation of KSM, as well as ventures that will generate funds for the order to impact on the Church and society at large. “The cornerstone of my administration is asking our brothers to look after themselves, to be our brother’s keeper and to be our sister’s keeper.
Even though we have a challenge, and we have a responsibility to help the public and to help the church, we also have to look after ourselves. “The knighthood is essentially a body that fights for the church. We also help the church in very many activities that they do. We have also embarked on the beatification and canonisation of our father founder, Father Anslem Abraham Isidahome Ojefua who died so many years ago. “We are lucky to have a Supreme Chaplain, Monsignor (Dr.) Pius P. who has enumerated to us before now, the process we have to follow for the beatification and canonisation; he is actually the pilot in that area.
He said the KSM built a church, seminary, as well as a hospital which they equipped at Abeokuta, Ogun State. “We train priests and reverend sisters. We helped to equip the science laboratory of one of the schools owned by the Lagos State government. We built a chapel which is like a church actually, at Veritas University, Abuja at a cost of over N400million.
These are ways in which KSM helps the church and society,” he said. On what differentiates the fourth degree from the other degrees in the KSM, he said: “When you go to school, you will go from class one to class two to class three to class four essentially to acquire more knowledge and you pass exam to go class one to class two. We apply the same principle in the order.
Faith
Family sues church for $1m after exminister allegedly sexually abused girl
A Texas megachurch led by popular evangelical pastor Matt Chandler is facing a massive legal battle after a congregant claimed she was sexually abused by a former staff member. In the sprawling lawsuit, the family accused former associate children’s minister, Matthew Tonne, of sexually abusing their then 11-year-old daughter – identified only as Jane Doe One – while she was attending a Bible camp run by the Dallasarea church.
After suffering from a host of mental health issues as a result of the abuse, the girl, who is now in her late teens, finally told her family of the incident in 2018. Upon learning of the allegation, the family immediately contacted both law enforcement and The Village Church. According to the family’s claims, the church failed to “implement reasonable policies and procedures to detect and prevent the sexual abuse of Jane Doe One by Tonne,” and did not “adhere to the policies and procedures it had in place at the time” to prevent the abuse from happening in the first place. In June of last year, the church fired Tonne as a result of suspected alcohol abuse.
Earlier in the summer, Chandler held a meeting with the Southern Baptist Convention leadership during which he admitted to that his church had made some errors in the handling of the case.
“I make mistakes. I am painfully aware of my limitations, of the weaknesses of the Village Church, of our failures. They are numerous. I don’t think I’m naïve to that,” he said, according to Relevant. “But when it comes to reporting as soon as we had heard, taking our cues from the detective and family, I’m not sure what we could have done different.” Chandler noted that he held back from identifying Tonne publicly until a formal charge had been issued against him. In addition, he said that “no persons of interest in this investigation” had any “access to children at The Village Church.” “We would not let anyone who is under investigation for a crime like this be near any of our children at TVC,” the pastor added. Tonne, who is currently out on a $25,000 bail, is set to face trial in August.
•Courtesy: christianheadlines. com
