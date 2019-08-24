News
US: How Nigerian scammers duped Japanese woman of $.2m
The United States’ Department of Justice has released details of how some Nigerian fraudsters operating outside of Los Angeles and in Nigeria, fraudulently dispossessed a Japanese woman of $200,000, an equivalent of N70 million.
The woman, simply identified as J.K, was a victim of an online romance scam.
According to the DoJ, J.K had thought she was in conversation with a US Army captain, Terry Garcia, stationed in Syria.
Over the course of 10 months, J.K exchanged daily messages with supposed Garcia and ended up losing $200,000.
In the elaborate scheme to swindle F.K of her money, the scammer who had impersonated the American captain told the woman that he had found a bag of diamonds in Syria and would want to smuggle it out of the country.
He introduced J.k to supposed associate and Red Cross representative to legitimize his claims.
This Red Cross representative would later inform J.K that Gracia had been injured but had given him the box of diamond.
F.K. eventually made 35 to 40 payments, receiving as many as 10 to 15 emails a day directing her to send money to accounts in the U.S. Turkey and the United Kingdom through the captain’s many purported associates.
The fraudsters even threatened her with arrest if she did not continue to pay and at one point she travelled to Los Angeles because she was told a Russian bank manager had embezzled more than $33,000 of her funds.
This was part of the indictment on the 77 Nigerians accused of online fraud and money laundering.
Reacting to the incident, Nick Hanna. United States Attorney for the Central District of California, said: “We believe this is one of the largest cases of its kind in US history. We are taking a major step to disrupt these criminal networks.”
The indictment was a result of about three years’ investigation.
“F.K. was and is extremely depressed and angry about these losses,” the federal complaint states.
“She began crying when discussing the way that these losses have affected her.”
United States’ authorities arrested 14 defendants on Thursday, mostly in the Los Angeles area.
US officials said they are also working with security outfits of other nations to bring the culprits not in America to justice.
News
Trump: Macron asked for my approval to invite Iran’s Zarif for talks
U.S. President Donald Trump said French President, Emmanuel Macron, asked for his approval before inviting Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammed Javad Zarif, for talks on the sidelines of the G7.
Zarif’s brief stay in the resort town of Biarritz came as Macron stepped up efforts to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran that the U.S. has abandoned, adding to escalating tensions in the Gulf.
“I knew he was coming in,’’ Trump said.
“President Macron asked my approval.’’
The president stressed he had a good relationship with Macron.
“I knew everything he was doing and I approved everything he was doing.’’
“I said if you want to do that, that’s Ok, I don’t consider that disrespectful at all,’’ Trump told reporters.
He said the time was not yet right to meet directly with Iran and declined to say if he had sent Zarif a message through France.
“Let Iran be rich again,” Trump said.
“Iran really has a chance to really build themselves up and be a really great nation.
“They have to stop terrorism.”
In Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rowhani backed the effort for more diplomacy, saying that “if it’s clear to me that a meeting could help solve the problems of the Iranian people, then I would certainly do it’’.
He defended Zarif’s trip to Biarritz, saying that achieving 20 per cent of what Iran wants was “better than nothing’’.
Speculation is widespread in Iran that a meeting between Rowhani and Trump could be set for the UN General Assembly meeting in New York next month, which both are due to attend, reports dpa.
News
NNPC spends N19.4bn on refineries in one month
T
he Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) made N2.012 billion revenues on its ailing refineries and expended N19.433 billion on the same assets in one month.
The Monthly Financial and Operational Report (MFOR) for the month of June released by the Corporation yesterday, which showed this, noted that NNPC recorded whooping N17.420 billion deficits on the three inefficient refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna.
Although NNPC had for a long time been suffering deficit on the refineries, the deficit recorded in June was about N5 billion worse than the one suffered in May.
The May data showed that while NNPC made N5.684 billion on the plants, it expended N18.870 billion on monthly operations of the refineries during the month.
The Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) topped the list of losers with N9.556 billion deficit. While the company, a subsidiary of NNPC, raked in N1.849 billion in June, it expended a whooping N11.404 billion on operations, including staff salaries and other running costs.
The Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) is second on the chart of losers with N4.071 billion deficit suffered in June. The WRPC, the MFOR data showed, recorded N4.222 billion expenditure while it made a paltry N151 million in the same month.
The Port Harcourt Refining and Petrochemical Company (PHRC) closely followed the Warri refinery on the losers’ chart with N3.794 billion deficit. The company made an embarrassing N12 million revenues, but expended N3.806 billion on operations, including the staff salaries and other running costs.
Other subsidiaries of NNPC on the losers’ list, according to the report, are NNPC Ventures and the Corporate Headquarters (CHQ). While the Corporation made N448 million on the CHQ, it expended N12.234 billion on the asset in June. This is N11.786 billion deficit in one month.
The NNPC Ventures, in the same vein, suffered N794 million deficits in June. The NNPC subsidiary spent N922 million in June, whereas it made only N128 million revenue in the same month.
NNPC, the MFOR obtained by New Telegraph showed, also suffered a geometric surge of 77 per cent in pipeline vandalism with 106 pipeline rupture and puncture points recorded in just one month.
Despite this loss, NNPC added that it supplied about 1.7 billion litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol to filling stations nationwide. This, checks by this newspaper showed, translated to about N233 billion expenditure on importation of the product – using the N133.28 per litre ex-depot price.
The Corporation, the report stated, recorded 77 per cent rise in cases of oil pipeline vandalism in its network of pipeline infrastructure across the country in the month under review.
According to the report, 106 pipeline points were breached, representing a geometric surge from the 60 points vandalized in May 2019.
It further explained that the Aba-Enugu axis in the system 2E pipeline corridor accounted for 25 per cent of the total pulverized points, while the Lagos Atlas Cove-Mosimi axis of the system 2B had 23 per cent of the compromised pipeline points.
It noted that the Ibadan-Ilorin leg of the System 2B pipeline accounted for 18 per cent of affected lines, followed by the PHC-Aba section of the system 2E, which was responsible for 13 per cent of the affected pipeline.
“Other areas accounted for the remaining 21 per cent of cumulative line breaks,” it said.
NNPC added that despite the wanton breaches of it critical pipeline network during the period, it had ensured continuous fuel supply and effective distribution across the country during the month under review.
According to the Corporation, 58.65 million litres of petrol were supplied and effectively distributed per day.
It noted that to sustain the adequate products sup ply and distribution in the downstream sector, NNPC had continued to monitor the daily stock of PMS across the nation.
In the gas sub-sector, the report disclosed that 223.98 billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in the month under review.
This, it said, translated to an average daily production of 7,466.09 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).
“The figure posted a slight increase of 0.11 per cent compared with the previous month’s gas production.
“For the period June 2018 to June 2019, a total of 3,063.89BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,873.58mmscfd during the period.
“Period-to-date production from joint ventures (JVs), production sharing contracts (PSCs) and NPDC contributed about 68.93 per cent, 21.34 per cent and 9.74 per cent respectively, to the total national gas production,” it said.
The June 2019 MFOR was the 47th in the series.
The monthly report is part of the Corporation’s strategies to open its operations, activities and finances to the public.
News
Drinking fluoride-treated water in pregnancy could reduce kid’s IQs
S
cientists in Canada said pregnant women who drink fluoride-treated water may give birth to children with lower intelligent quotients (IQs).
According to the findings of a new study, published in ‘JAMA Paediatrics,’ the more fluoride that was present in a mother’s urine, the lower her child’s IQ score was.
The researchers from York University in Toronto, Canada, however, found that male children had much lower scores when their mother’s had high fluoride levels than girls did.
Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral found in soil, rocks and water.
Water fluoridation is the controlled addition of fluoride to a public water supply to reduce tooth decay. Fluoridated water contains fluoride at a level that is effective for preventing cavities; this can occur naturally or by adding fluoride.
Similarly, fluoride is added to toothpastes, mouthwashes and drinking water because studies have shown water with optimal fluoride levels could reduce the prevalence of tooth decay.
This was corroborated by the United States (US) Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, which had affirmed that water fluoridation can reduce the amount of decay in children’s teeth by up to 60 per cent.
However, experts have equally pointed out that fluoride in high concentrations can be dangerous.
The team said fluoride can cause dental fluorosis, which is when faint white streaks appear on the teeth when younger children consume too much fluoride.
Excess levels of the chemical can also cause skeletal fluorosis.
As the bones become hardened and less elastic, the risk of pain and fractures increases and can eventual lead to loss of mobility, the team said.
In a previous 2012 analysis led by the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in which children were exposed to high fluoride content in water and found that the children lost an average of seven IQ points on tests.
Another study in a 2017 from the Dalla Lana School of Public Health in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, found that higher exposure to fluoride before birth led to lower scores on cognitive function tests.
The team analysed 601 Canadian mother-child pairs, examined the measures of fluoride women were exposed to during pregnancy through urinary analysis or the women self-reporting the tap water or water-based beverages they drank.
“They found that for every increase of one milligram per liter (mg/L) of fluoride in a mother’s urine, there was about a 3.7-point lower IQ score.
“For boys, in particular, there was a 4.5-point lower IQ score for every 1mg/L increase.”
News
Uwais: FG to prosecute SIPs saboteurs
T
he Federal Government has said it would prosecute saboteurs of its Social Investment Programmes(SIPs).
Mrs Maryam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, gave the warning in a statement by Justice Bibiye, Communications Manager, National Social Investment Office (NSIO), yesterday in Abuja.
Uwais said the Federal Government would continue to mainstream the principles of transparency, accountability and probity in the implementation of the SIPs of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.
She said efforts were being intensified to track down those bent on sabotaging the SIPs by exploiting beneficiaries for personal gains, or sensationalise untruths to discredit the efforts at uplifting poorer citizens of the country from poverty.
Uwais said NSIO was working with the relevant security agencies to ensure that those found wanting were arrested and prosecuted.
She responded against the backdrop of media reports which quoted her to have accused monarchs and other traditional rulers in the country of collecting bribes from beneficiaries of the SIPs.
The presidential aide urged members of the public to dismiss such reports as sensationalism and a total misrepresentation of facts.
Uwais delivered a goodwill message as Special Guest at the 13th Anti-corruption Agenda for the 9th National Assembly, held recently in Abuja.
She said she never mentioned at that event that monarchs or traditional rulers as among those involved in demanding kickbacks from SIPs beneficiaries in rural areas.
According to Uwais, her comments at the function, organised by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda, a Non-Governmental Organisation, were based on the outcome of investigations triggered by an individual in the audience.
She said that the concerns raised at the event related to complaints by some beneficiaries, who alleged being short-changed by some community leaders in Osun State.
“At a similar event held some time ago, a young man had publicly reported that some beneficiaries were being shortchanged in his community. So, I promised to have it investigated.
“This investigation was carried out by ANEEJ, the principal monitor of disbursements of the Abacha restituted funds.
“The report of the investigation revealed that the disclosures were essentially factual; some community leaders and LGA officials were in the habit of demanding levies after payment is concluded in the communities.’’
Uwais said that NSIO resolved to undertake measures to counter those adverse practices in the field.
According to her, the office is planning an event in the communities to engage the beneficiaries with a view to building their confidence, so they can refuse to accede to such demands.
“Those who understand the leadership structure in our communities would know that monarchs are not the only set of persons classified as community leaders.
“Our royal fathers are usually supported by others in the hierarchy to superintend over community affairs.
“It then becomes very disturbing and somewhat mischievous for a reporter to single out monarchs from a comment that focused generally on community leaders.
“We urge the media to avoid sensationalism and keep striving towards upholding the lofty principles of truth, fairness, objectivity and accuracy in their reportage of events of national concern.
“In addition to field reports we get from our independent monitors and volunteers, we have continued to encourage and welcome feedbacks from members of the public, on acts of infraction and other challenges that can assist government to achieve better results in the implementation of the Social Safety Net Programmes,’’ She said.
News
Gbajabiamila, Wase greet Sultan at 63
T
he Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, have felicitated with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III as he marks 63 birthday anniversary.
Both presiding officers sent in their congratulatory messages through statements signed by their spokespersons.
The speaker said the Sultan has been providing good leadership not just for the Muslim Ummah but for the country at large since his ascendance to the exalted seat of the Sultan of Sokoto.
He said the Sultan, who doubles as the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the leader of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and the co-chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), is indeed an embodiment of peace for all Nigerians.
“I wish to therefore use this medium to heartily congratulate His Eminence as he marks his 63 birthday. As a leader, the Sultan has been up and doing and has never failed Nigerians in any way. It is to his credit that he is known as someone who is constantly working towards peaceful coexistence among Nigerians everywhere,” the Speaker said.
Gbajabiamila prayed God to continue to grant the Sultan good health and wisdom for him to carry on with his good leadership in the country.
In his own message, the Deputy Speaker, described Sultan Sa’ad as an icon of peace who through his spiritual counsel brought peace, tolerance not only to Sokoto State but the entire nation.
“His Eminence has over the years demonstrated both in words and in deeds that he is a true man of peace by always preaching unity, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria.”
“As a spiritual leader and traditional ruler, you have over the years, distinguished yourself as an exemplary leader, traversing the length and breadth of the country, preaching peaceful coexistence and building bridges across religious and cultural divides.”
The Deputy Speaker, while praying for many more years in good health in the service of humanity, prayed to Allah to give him long life to continue the good works of uniting the people of Nigeria.
News
Ohanaeze youths to IPOB: You’ve lost Igbo consciousness
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, yesterday told the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that it has lost Igbo consciousness. Besides, it accused IPOB of carrying out politicians’ bidding outside Igboland to destroy South-East and threatened to expose “all the commercial activities of IPOB.”
In a statement issued in Abakaliki by Deputy President-General, Comrade Obinna Achionye, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide further accused Biafra group of doing more damage to Ndigbo against their claim of trying to represent Igbo interest in their agitations. The Igbo youths said IPOB had lost popularity and resorted to blackmail, propaganda and violence which it described as unacceptable.
It reads: “We observed that IPOB started losing popularity before the 2019 elections when IPOB destroyed their members’ Permanent Voters cards, and plotted the fall of Governors Umahi, Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu re-election bids after it was compromised by the opposition parties in the various state to uproot these governors in the 2019 governorship elections after these governors emerged.
“We Urge the South-East Governors to disregard any kangaroo committee set up by to interface between them and IPOB, there’s no reason for backyard settlement except for IPOB openly apologize to Ndigbo and South- East governors.
“We will angrily expose all the commercial activities of IPOB as they have done more damage to Ndigbo more than they appear to salvage the situation Igbo found themselves in 2015, irrespective that Igbo were looking for political succour after 2015,
IPOB wreaked down the old political order and erected their own family dynasty through disorientation missiles and propaganda from Radio Biafra which was applauded by Igbo but unfortunately, IPOB had lost Igbo consciousness nowadays as they are doing the political bidding of politicians outside Igbo land as they did with a northern presidential candidate in 2019 when Nnamdi Kanu declared a few days before the 2019 Presidential election,” it’s done and Dusted” calling of the No referendum, No election slogan.
News
Court fines Ogun N30m for illegal land acquisition
An Ogun State High Court sitting in Ota has awarded N30million against the state government for trespassing and destroying buildings and crops on family land.
The court presided over by Justice O. O. Majekodunmi, also restrained the state government and its agents from the land situated at Sokelu-Efulege village in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.
In a judgement delivered in suit number AB/330/2012, Justice Majekodunmi barred the state government and its agents from further entering or interfering with the land measuring 8.652 hectares.
The family, represented by Alhaji AbdulGaniu Kayode and four others, had dragged the state Attorney General, the state Bureau of Lands and Survey, the state Housing Corporation and four others to court for illegal acquisition of their land.
The family also claimed that the land was acquired without proper notice of acquisition neither was adequate compensation paid for the inhabitants of the village.
Although the state government had in 2006 acquired the parcel of land for Asero Housing Estate Phase II, the claimants argued that the land was later allotted to individuals who had a connection with the government.
On its part, the state government claimed that the land was properly acquired withnoticeandcompensation was being paid “up till date.”
The government also argued that since it was difficult to serve the landowners, the notice of the acquisition was pasted on trees and rocks within the portion of the land.
But Justice Majekodunmi held that the ownership of the land was never in dispute, saying the claimants were able to establish the ownership of the land through descendancy of one Efulega who was the first settler on the land.
The judge declared that the two witnesses called by the state government “could not produce any copy of the said notice and he admitted that there is no evidence in their office that the claimants were served.”
“I find it difficult to believe the testimony of DW2. If the disputed land was thick bush with no visible house or structure, how come there were few farmers seen and served with the notices? The account of DW2 as regards service of the requisite notices just doesn’t make any sense,” he added.
The judge also queried one of the witnesses who was appointed into the service of the government in 2005 but gave evidence about an incident that hap pened in 2000.
He said: “It is also totally irresponsible and reprehensible for the 1st and 3rd defendants to a claim that payment of compensation is ongoing till date with respect to the acquisition which they claimed to have been done in 1974.
“It leaves a sour taste in my mouth that not only did the 1st – 3rd defendants wrongfully jump on the claimants’ land under the guise of purported acquisition, but they were illegally allocating same to individuals, contrary to the intendment of the law in respect of acquisition for a public purpose.”
a
News
CBN reviews credit guidelines for banks, customers
…seeks ban on lending for non-resident
…sets lenders’ exposure limit
C
ustomers of deposit money banks (DMBs) that have enrolled on the Bank Verification Number (BVN) platform, but were resident outside Nigeria for over 180 days in the preceding year, will not be eligible to access bank loans, if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) eventually approve its new exposure draft on review of prudential guidelines for DMBs and other financial institutions.
The apex bank stated that the exposure draft on the prudential guidelines for DMBs, micro-finance-banks (MFBs), finance companies, primary mortgage banks (PMBs), development finance institutions (DFIs) and mortgage refinance companies (MRCs), posted on its website at the weekend, would, if approved, take effect from January 1, 2020 and supplant the prudential guidelines for the sector that it issued on June 30, 2010.
According to the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department of CBN, Mr. Kevin Amugo, who signed the exposure draft, the need for a review of the current prudential guidelines was necessary given that “since the extant guideline was issued in 2010, the Nigerian banking landscape has experienced drastic changes caused by a range of issues, including the crises in the foreign exchange (FX) market, liquidity challenges, high incidence of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs), poor corporate governance, increasing competition among banks fuelled by cutting edge technologies, new approaches adopted by global standard setters (such as Basel Committee for Banking Supervision (BCBS) and International Accounting Standard Board (IASB)), among others.”
For instance, on lending to customers, CBN is proposing, in the exposure draft for DMBs, that “banks shall not lend to corporate entities without Tax Identification Number (TIN) and individuals without Bank Verification Number (BVN) or individuals with BVN that are not resident in Nigeria.”
It added: “Banks that have existing exposure to such entities are required to wind down such exposures within 24 months from the effective date of these guidelines.”
The banking watchdog is also proposing that sanctions it would impose on any DMB that flouts the directive on lending to entities without TIN as well as individuals with or without BVN should include deducting the amount of such exposure from the lender’s capital in computing Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR).
According to the document, DMBs with national/regional authorization and those with international authorisation are required to maintain minimum CAR of 10 per cent and 15 per cent respectively at all times, while lenders designated as ‘domestic systemically important banks’ are required to maintain minimum CAR of 16 per cent at all times.
However, regarding some aspects of bank operations, what CBN is proposing in the exposure draft for DMBs appears to be a rehash of what is contained in the current prudential guideline for the industry.
For instance, the regulator wants banks to prepare comprehensive credit policy duly approved by their Board of Directors and that the policy should, among others, cover loan administration, disbursement and appropriate monitoring mechanism and should be reviewed at least every three years.
The exposure draft is also restating that the tenure of external auditors in a given bank shall be for a maximum period of 10 years from date of appointment after which the audit firm shall not be reappointed in the bank until after a period of another 10 years.
Similarly, on the limit on exposure to a single obligor/connected lending, CBN is maintaining that “the total outstanding exposure by a bank to any single person or a group of related borrowers shall not at any point in time exceed 20 per cent of the bank’s shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses.
“Fifty per cent of a bank’s off-balance sheet engagements shall be applied in determining the bank’s statutory limit to a single obligor.
“The total outstanding exposure (on and off-balance sheet) by a bank to all tiers of government and their agencies shall not at any point in time exceed 10 per cent of the total credit portfolio.”
The CBN further stated that: “A large exposure is any credit to a customer or a group of related borrowers that is at least 10 per cent of a bank’s shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses. Aggregate large exposures in any bank shall not exceed eight times the shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses.”
The obligor limit is the maximum amount a bank is allowed to lend a single borrower or an individual in relation to its total shareholders’ fund.
Equally, the exposure draft for MFBs indicates that the CBN wants the sub-sector to offer loans at one per cent to individuals, while the maximum loan that should be offered to groups of borrowers like a cooperative shouldn’t exceed five per cent of the microfinance banks’ shareholders’ fund.
“The maximum loan to any individual borrower shall not exceed one per cent, while a loan to group of borrowers, a cooperative or a corporate body shall not exceed five per cent of the MFB’s shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses or as may be prescribed by the CBN,” the document stated.
CBN is further proposing that the aggregate insider-related lending must not exceed five per cent of an MFB’s shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses.
News
JAMB: Don wants mobile examination, admission tribunals established
A
former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Bello Salim, has called for the establishment of mobile tribunal courts to enhance the speedy trial and conviction of offenders found guilty of examination and admission misconducts.
This was contained in the board’s weekly bulletin made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by the Head of Information, JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.
According to him, establishment of mobile courts would help to sanitise the system by cutting down the alarming rate of examination, admission and registration infractions that have bedevilled the conduct of public examinations in the country.
Salim, who served as the third substantive Registrar, advised JAMB to partner with relevant agencies to set the machinery for the establishment of the tribunals in motion, while seeking out proactive and potent ways of combating examination misconduct once and for all.
In his words: “Examination malpractice is a global malaise. The battle is ongoing; we haven’t won it. When fraudsters were caught during the paper-pencil examination era, such cases could languish in the courts for years and at the end of the day, nobody would be punished. As such, all examination bodies need to be on the same page as the fight must be a collective one.
“For instance, when you present suspects at the beginning of August and a court hearing is fixed for the middle of October, the hearing is adjourned almost as soon as it starts to maybe January and so on. The court case would thus dragging on and on.
“Since examination has gone digital, the law
governing the conduct of the examination should go digital as well. In this wise, approaches to fast- tracking trials should be sought so that examination infraction cases don’t get bogged down in the courts. Let there be mobile courts just like the election tribunals to treat all cases of examination malpractices and other unwholesome practices promptly.”
Salim, who commended the judiciary for the recent convictions secured by the Board, however attributed the slow prosecution of offenders to sympathetic law enforcement agencies given the long years of incarceration if found guilty.
He maintained that anyone involved in examination misconduct deserved severe sanctions not mercy.
“We should have penalties that are enforceable. The prescribed seven years jail term for anyone involved in examination
malpractice should be enforced. The Registrar is winning the war with the series of convictions he has secured. I urge him to keep up the tempo.”
The former JAMB boss, who also raised concerns over the illegal mobilization of unqualified persons into the National Youth Service Corps scheme (NYSC), lamented that some citizens, whom he described as unpatriotic, falsify their records in conjunction with some unpatriotic elements in some tertiary institutions to ensure they were enrolled into the scheme.
“The desperation exhibited by some Nigerians all in the bid to participate in the scheme is unfortunate. Why should someone who is 45 or 50 years old go to an NYSC orientation camp and claim they are eligible graduates? For any institution or person to mobilize any person who neither attended such institution nor properly graduated is very unpatriotic.”
News
Zamfara to commence construction of Ruga settlements
T
he committee set up by Zamfara State government to identify locations for the construction of Ruga settlements for Fulani communities in the state has visited grazing reserves in Rikwa Forest, Dansadau Emirate Council of Maru Local Government Area for possible commencement of the project.
In a statement by the Press Secretary to the SSG, Alhaji Idris Salisu, the committee led by the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Security Matters, Abubakar Mohammed Dauran, accompanied by experts in land surveying, engineering and animal husbandry and others drawn from state ministries as well had visited one of the proposed sites.
The land, which was proposed for the project contained about 20,000 hectares capable of being utilized for the construction of 500 housing units of one to two bedroom flat, grazing reserves for cattle rearing, earth dam, schools for Western and Islamic education, nomadic education, hospital/veterinary, mosque, livestock market and milk processing factory.
While addressing the community of Rikwa during the visit, Dauran said they were in the area to intimate them of the government initiative to make the area livelier for Fulani to enjoy legitimate living like other citizens as part of efforts to consolidate the peace initiative.
He called on the repented bandits to support the government’s initiatives, stressing that the administration of Governor Matawalle would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the lost glory of the state was returned.
The special adviser according to the statement, while calling on Fulani, religious and traditional leaders to assist to warn their subjects to desist from engaging in actions that may breach the peace, also assured them of government readiness to protect their interest.
Responding, Fulani community leader in Rikwa, Alhaji Amadu Rikwa, assured the state government of their unreserved cooperation for the project to be successful in all the fourteen local government areas of the state.
