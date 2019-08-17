US issues warrant to seize Iranian oil tanker, Grace 1

…say 200 million figure a projection from rejected 2006 head count

In any country, governments, business and civil society need accurate population figures to plan their services properly. Credible census data are required to ensure equitable distribution of government resources, planning, and for the achievement of basic development goals as well as in the delivery of essential services. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that Nigeria’s population has remained unknown, leaving planners to mainly guess or depend on unreliable estimates

Controversy over census figures

Controversy over Nigeria’s census figures is nothing new. Accusations that the country’s official population figures had been rigged date back to even before independence in the 1950s and have continued under both military and civilian regimes.

In the run up to independence in 1960, the British authorities were accused of skewing census figures to favour the interest of northern political elite. After independence, the same accusations were made about the seriously flawed 1963 census.

The next official population count, conducted in 1973, was no better. It was officially annulled and no figures were published. After that, there was no attempt at a head count until 1991 when a census was conducted and just as quickly discredited and annulled.

The most recent attempt came in 2006, which declared that the population had reached just over 140 million. Festus Odimegwu, a former Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), in an interview with journalists, said no census in Nigeria’s history has been valid and that trying to count Nigerians was “impossible”.

He said that was why he resigned his appointment as the National Population Commission (NPC) chairman after 20 frustrating months (the presidency insisted he was sacked).

Also speaking, Dr. Akanni Akinyemi, a lecturer in Demography and Social Statistics, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said cultural practices in the North and difficult terrains in the South had made head counting almost impossible in the country.

“There is a concept of ‘Ba Shiga’ in the northern part of the country, which forbids entry, particularly of a male guest into house.

That means that enumerators must accept potentially erroneous numbers given to them by the male head of the household,” he explained.

Nigeria’s total population

Towing the same line, Dr Loretta Ntoimo of the Department of Demography and Social Statistics, Federal University Oye-Ekiti, admitted that the population of Nigeria is not certain. “We depend on projections. It was from the projections that the 200 million figures for 2019 were arrived at.”

She, however, said that the projection was based on the 140 million census figures of 2006 which was questioned by experts because they did not analyse it. She added: “If you do the projections from past censuses like that of 1991, you will get something close to the 200 figure being brandied as the country’s population this year.”

However, according to the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF), about 70 per cent of the children born annually in Nigeria are not registered at birth. It noted that this failure to track the biggest source of population growth – babies – makes it “difficult to verify the information on census forms” later on.

Other demographers spoken to by Sunday Telegraph at the weekend insisted that no one can give a firmly reliable estimate for the total population of the country, saying the figures commonly cited today are from the World Bank, “and they are extrapolated from the derided and rejected 2006 headcount.

“That implies that today’s statistics – taken from faulty figures – are equally misleading,” they said.

Also speaking, Odimegwu said: “These figures are just guess estimates. Nobody knows whether the population of Nigeria is 120 million, 150 million, 200 million – no Nigerian, not the NPC, the UN, and the World Bank. Unless you conduct a proper census, which has never been done without political interference, it is not possible to know.”

Politics, money fuel population census rigging

According to Africa Check, Africa’s first independent fact-checking organisation, the real cause of controversy in Nigeria’s population censuses has always been the influence of politics and money (revenue sharing). In a research carried out by Adewale Maja-Pearce and Eleanor Whitehead on Nigeria population figures, it noted that the reason the British rigged the pre-independence census figures in the 1950s was reportedly to allocate more seats in parliament to those they favoured in the North, and diminish the political influence of the South.

It further noted that Nigeria’s census results are a loaded issue because they largely determine the distribution of public funding and power between states. “The higher a state’s population, the more money it gets from the Federal Government.

“The censuses of 1963, 1973 and 1991 were also widely seen in the South as having deliberately underrepresented the southern population to justify the distribution of resources to the North,” the research report indicated.

According to Prof. Olasupo Ogunjuyigbe of the Department of Demography and Social Statistics, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, censuses conducted after independence suffered from the problem of overcount.

“The people who refused to be counted during the colonial era were counted more than once and some had multiple counts.” Four failed attempts on national headcount Prof. Ogunjuyigbe said it is no surprise, therefore that four censuses have been aborted since Independence in 1960 “due to logistical difficulties and allegations that ethnic or religious groups had sought to inflate their numbers”.

Sunday Telegraph notes that results of the first postindependence census conducted in 1962 were withdrawn. The reliability of the 1963 census was questioned. The results of the 1973 census were discredited and never saw the light of day, and no census was conducted in 1981.

The 1991 census was marred by allegations of cheating when some states showed every household in the state having exactly the number of members as the census form provided lines to list people. Dr. Akinyemi said unsurprisingly, the 2006 census was subject to all the same flaws as before.

“There was huge influence from the communities and political class to manipulate the whole processes.

In my view, there was a competitive manipulation across many communities and states,” he said.

Arguments and counter arguments since have revolved particularly around the number of people in Lagos State in the South and Kano in the North. In a report on the 2006 census process, Odimegwu said: “Even before the census was conducted, highly placed individuals and organisations in several states had already determined to the decimal point the population of a particular area or region.”

This last census was also marred by abductions of census officials, abandonment by enumerators, shortages of materials and violence.

Different population figures for one country Nigeria is reputed to be the most populous country in the black race and seventh most-populous country in the world in 2019 with the estimated population of 200.9 million, using the unaccepted 2006 headcount.

A census was supposed to be conducted since 2016, 10 years after the last one, but this has not happened three years after and a peep into the 2019 Appropriation Act, shows that the headcount will most likely not take place next year.

According the National Population Commission (NPC), Nigeria’s population has risen to 198 million as at July 2019.

Chairman of the Commission, Yusuf Anka, in a media briefing to mark the 2019 World Population Day in Abuja, said that the NPC arrived at the figure through application of appropriate census tools.

“The current population of Nigeria is about 198 million people. Recall that about three months ago, UNFPA brought out a figure of 201 million, and we were also asked to comment on that.

“Our comment was for us, the difference between the UNFPA figure and our own figure is a function of assumption they have made and the assumption that we have also made. And as you know, in the absence of an accurate census, you have to use a model or projections to arrive at the figure that you are projecting,” he said.

However, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OCED) using the Africapolis urban study puts our population at 190.56 million for 2019.

“The OECD has adjusted Nigeria’s population figures on the basis of the much reduced urban populations estimated by the Africapolis team,” Dr Deborah Potts, a reader in Human Geography at Kings College London told Africa Check.

He said: “Their calculations put Nigeria’s population at 110.1 million in 2000, compared to a UN estimate for that year of 123.7 million.”

In the report, the organisation estimated that Nigeria’s population in 2006 was just over 134 million; below the 140 million reported in the census. “Using a similar growth rate to project the OECD figure to today gives an estimate of around 190.56. It was 162 million in 2014,” Dr Potts said.

Last line

“The entire world community takes the statistics issued by the United Nations Population Division (UNPD) essentially at face value.

What we aren’t really told is that even the UNPD can hardly pinpoint the current and future population of Nigeria with any accuracy.

This is due to the fact that the underlying data on the ground are so suspect and erratic,” said Dr Potts. “When one is relying upon international agency population projections for analyses of countries such as Nigeria (and thus the world), it is worth taking it all with a grain of salt,” she added.

