US issues warrant to seize Iranian oil tanker, Grace 1
The United States has issued a warrant for the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker captured by British Royal Marines in Gibraltar last month for allegedly violating international sanctions.
The Grace 1 vessel, which was ordered to be released by the Gibraltar Supreme Court after 43 days in detention, shifted position but remained anchored in the British Mediterranean territory late on Friday.
The tanker was seized by British Royal Marines at the western mouth of the Mediterranean on July 4 on suspicion of violating European Union sanctions by taking oil to Syria, a close ally of Iran.
Washington had attempted to detain the Grace 1 on the grounds that it had links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which it has designated a “terrorist” organisation.
According to the warrant issued on Friday, the US Department of Justice alleged that the ship was part of a scheme “to unlawfully access the US financial system to support illicit shipments to Syria from Iran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”
The court document said the vessel and the 2.1 million barrels of oil aboard are subject to forfeiture based on violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, as well as bank fraud, money laundering, and “terrorism” statutes.
It also ordered the seizure of $995,000 in an account at an unnamed US bank associated with Paradise Global Trading LLC, which it called a shell company associated with businesses which act for the Revolutionary Guards.
There was no immediate word from Britain or Gibraltar over whether they would act on the warrant, as Iran said it was sending a new crew to pilot the tanker.
“This US complaint alleges that Iran has violated US sanctions after the US pulled out the 2015 nuclear deal last year,” said Al Jazeera’s John Hendren, reporting from Washington, DC.
“The big question is will the British government help the US by seizing this ship, will Interpol be involved or will the US government try to seize that ship,” he added.
Need for repairs
On Thursday, a Gibraltar judge ordered the release of the Grace 1, six weeks after it was detained, rejecting a last-minute legal move by Washington demanding that the ship remain detained.
The release came after Gibraltar’s government said it had received written assurances from Iran that the ship would not be headed for countries “subject to European Union sanctions.”
“We have deprived the Assad regime in Syria of more than $140 million worth of crude oil,” Gibraltar chief minister Fabian Picardo said.
According to radio transmission exchanges overheard by Al Jazeera, the ship is expected to set sail on Sunday evening.
The Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper also reported that the vessel was unlikely to sail before Sunday, citing an unnamed source who added that it was waiting for six new crew members including a captain to arrive that day.
A lawyer for the Grace 1’s current captain, an Indian national, said that his client had asked to be replaced.
“He doesn’t want to stay in command of the ship, he wants to go home, because he wasn’t happy to go back and pick up the broken pieces,” his lawyer Richard Wilkinson told The Associated Press news agency. “But he’s a professional skipper and needs to wait for a new crew to do a proper handover.”
The lawyer said the tanker had been due for repairs in Gibraltar even before it was seized and its detention impeded the replacement of parts, making the tanker unfit for an immediate long voyage.
Renamed for voyage
Earlier on Friday, Iranian officials said the tanker was preparing to set sail under an Iranian flag after its registration was switched from Panama and would be renamed the Adrian Darya for the voyage.
Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons, reporting from Gibraltar, said the Grace 1 signage had been removed as well as the Panamanian flag.
“The navigation sytems, all of them, indicate that it’s still Grace 1, but in terms of maritime law, this vessel really has no visible identity,” he said.
The Grace 1 vessel and its July 4 seizure came amid surging tensions in the Gulf after several alleged Iranian attacks on smaller tankers.
The US – citing Tehran’s threat to American allies – expanded its military presence in the region with a new aircraft carrier task force, missile batteries and strategic bombers
Iran called the detention of the Grace 1 an “illegal interception” staged by the United States, while Washington cheered it as “excellent news.”
Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since US President Donald Trump withdrew last year from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran, reimposing crippling unilateral sanctions.
Ekiti begins public naming, shaming of sex offenders
In a bid to fulfill its promise of tackling rape and child abuse in the state, the Ekiti State Government has started public naming/ shaming of convicted sex offenders in the state.
The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, had earlier this year issued a statement on practical measures aimed at curbing sexual violence in the state.
Fapohunda had said: “The state government is concerned about the frequency of reported cases of sexual violence. It has therefore become necessary to put in place proactive measures to halt this trend. One of these measures include public notification of the status of convicted sex offenders by showing their photographs on Ekiti State Broadcasting Service and announcing their names on radio stations in the state.”
According to a statement issued yesterday, the state noted that: “The Ministry of Justice has today began the publication of the names and photographs of convicted sex offenders in the state. “We are commencing with a public notice on the status of Reverend Asateru Gabriel, a former Anglican priest who was convicted for sexually abusing a seven – year – old girl. Reverend Gabriel is currently serving a five – year prison sentence in Federal Prisons, Ado Ekiti.
“This publication is in furtherance of the Fayemi administration’s zero tolerance policy for all forms of violence against Women and Children.” Other additional measures to curb sexual violence in the state as announced by Fapohunda include: “Pasting the photographs of convicted sex offenders in prominent public spaces in their communities and their Local Government Headquarters; issuing an advisory to the traditional ruler of the sex offender’s community on the status of the offender.
Why soldiers are on the rampage, by experts
That the killing of three policemen and a civilian in Taraba State last week, precisely on August 6, sent shock waves down the spine of Nigerians and especially, policemen across the country, is stating the obvious. Officers in the Police are concerned that a civilian and three policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), whose names were given by Force Spokesman, policemen DCP Frank Mba, as Inspector Mark Edaile from Edo State and Sergeants Usman Danzumi and Dahiru Musa who were both from Taraba State, could be killed in such a manner. They wonder what fate awaits those who are regular policemen and who often come in contact with soldiers almost on a daily basis.
But as other Nigerians were still grappling with the death of the policemen in the hands of soldiers along Ibi- Jalingo Road in Taraba State and the alleged setting free of a suspected kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Balla (aka Wadume), who had been arrested by the police team, other unnerving issues linked to soldiers have since been recorded in different parts of the nation. As if that did not constitute enough reputation damage for the military, news filtered in on August 8 that a soldier had shot and killed a commercial motorcyclist in Ohanze Isiahia, a community in Obingwa council area near Aba. The deceased, whose name was given as Chimaobi Uzoukwa, was reportedly killed for allegedly refusing to part with a N100 bribe at a military checkpoint in the town.
It was alleged that one of the soldiers at the checkpoint ordered another motorcyclist to chase after Uzoukwa and reportedly shot him to death on the spot at a close range. A press release by Onyebuchi Ememanka, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, announced the arrest of the suspect later when the governor paid a condolence visit to the deceased’s family at Umuokereke Ngwa community in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state. Giving the name of the alleged killer-soldier as Cpl. Ajayi, Ikpeazu said the fleeing soldier had been arrested while describing the killing of the 30-year-old motorcycle rider as “wicked, malicious, unprofessional and cowardly” as he vowed to exhaust all avenues possible to ensure that the deceased, who left behind a pregnant wife, two sons and an aged mother, got justice.
Just within the week, on August 14, the Ogun State Police Command alleged that soldiers attached to the 81 Division in Lagos were involved in the killing of some residents of Isheri Olofin, a boundary community between Lagos and Ogun states, during an annual festival known as Isheri Day. The command further alleged that one of those killed was a patient, who was receiving treatment at a hospital following injuries sustained during the clash, was stabbed to death with a bayonet according to the police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who was quoting statements from eyewitnesses. “The Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the “Isheri Day” shooting incident in Ogun State on August 13, 2019, by suspected soldiers believed to be from Ikeja Cantonment, with a view to bringing the suspects to justice.
“Credible Information at the disposal of the command has it that on the said date, four men of the Nigerian Army believed to be from Ikeja Cantonment and posted to Kara Market, left their beats and went to Isheri Olofin, a border town between Lagos and Ogun State, where the indigenes of the town were celebrating their annual “Isheri Day”. “The soldiers, on getting there, had a minor disagreement with some youths, which made the soldiers start shooting sporadically into the air,” Oyeyemi stated.
Further, he said: “Consequently, one Damilare Adelani was hit by bullets and he died on the spot. The ugly incident infuriated the people at the scene who in turn reacted violently against the soldiers leaving one of the soldiers and three other civilians injured. “The soldiers quickly took their injured colleague to a hospital where they met one of the injured civilians being attended to by a medical doctor on duty. “The statement from the officials of the hospital reveals that the soldiers ordered the doctor at gunpoint to leave the injured man and attend to their colleague. “They then dragged the patient out of the bed and subsequently stabbed him to death with a Bayonet attached to the muzzle of his rifle.”
Before all these, reports had indicated that some soldiers attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade in Akure allegedly raped a 300 Level female student of the Adekunke Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) in Ondo State. The incident reportedly occurred on a Wednesday evening in July at a military checkpoint in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government. According to sources, soldiers stationed at the checkpoint allegedly raped the 300-level student of the Department of Religious and African Studies while she was returning home from the campus. A student of the institution, who witnessed the incident and alleged that soldiers were fond of molesting female students, said: “We were coming from Akungba in a mini-bus on Wednesday evening. On getting to the checkpoint, a soldier looked inside our vehicle, pointed to the victim and ordered her to get down. We didn’t know why he did that.
When the lady alighted, he took her to their mini-barracks and asked us to leave the scene. “Out of fear we left the place, hoping that she would be released immediately, but she was not released until one hour later.
We discovered that she had been raped by the soldiers at the checkpoint. “Immediately, we went to Ikare Police Station to report the incident and took the victim to Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko for examination and treatment.
Doctors have confirmed that she was raped.” Following the decision of the university’s management to step into the matter, the soldier, identified as Sunday Adelola, a Lance Corporal, was handed over to the Police after his dismissal by the Nigerian Army. Although the student was said to have been gangraped, with fingers pointing to at least five soldiers at the check point, the other soldiers appear to have been cleared, with only Adetola, remanded in prison custody on Friday, left to face the consequences. As the Nigerian Army continues to be in the news for the wrong reasons, experts have offered their views on the likely causes of the reign of misconduct besetting the service as they have gone on the rampage in recent times.
According to a security expert, Richard Amuwa, the best solution to the recent issues of serial misbehavior in the army is due to the erosion of professionalism in the military. He said: “I just feel the professionalism of the military is being eroded and they need to get back to their core duty. “The military men are beginning to see themselves as civilians. Remember the 400 million they took from their boss. I think we are losing it in terms of the military set up we have; the military is not supposed to be involved in the internal security of any nation.
“Unfortunately, today look at the 36 states of the country and even Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, and tell me where you won’t find soldiers on the streets,” he stated in a chat with one of our correspondents. Amuwa stated further that the military cannot be divorced from the lack of discipline and order pervading the Nigerian society. “So, they are beginning to see themselves like the Police and most of these acts of misdemeanours that we hear the military engage in today are things the Police used to do. That is why we keep saying the agents are a reflection of the society itself. “If the society is disciplined, the Army would be disciplined but unfortunately we are in a society where there is no discipline and there are hardly a course of consequences for actions in the country,” he submitted. Another security expert, Dr Davidson Akhimien, agrees with Amuwa, adding, however that the increased interaction of soldiers with civilians is always going to cause friction. “Talking about several incidences of military misdemeanors in the society, this is mainly as a result of the exposure of the Nigerian Army to various internal security areas in the land, and the exposure of the army to internal security situations is one too many.
So what you find is that this clash between the military and civilians is inevitable. “Two, there is a Department of Civil Military Relations in any army anywhere in the world because there will of necessity be this clash. Now, there is also the threat to the existing structure of command within the national security architecture, for example we have known overtime there is this lack of cooperation between and public security agencies. “This (manner of) brining soldiers into almost every security situation in the country further exacerbates it so soldiers should be in the barracks and when they are involved in internal security situations, it should be very critical,” he said.
The solution, as far as he is concerned, is restricting soldiers to the barracks and letting the Police do its avowed job of protecting lives and property internally. “So when you bring soldiers into town for every little internal security matter, then there is bound to be such cases so that means you need to enhance the capacity of the police and that is just to say the Police are understaffed, ill-equipped and under-motivated. “I think what the Federal Government needs to do now is to see how they can staff the Police Force, equip and train them properly and let soldiers take care of the protection of our territorial integrity.”
“In the first place, if the soldiers had been deployed in that manner, this incursion of our different borders would not have occurred in which they are now having to fight them on the inside rather keeping them away from the perimeter,” Akhimien stated further.
However, a retired army general has blamed the acts of misconduct on alleged ‘dissatisfaction’ of troops with the authorities, stating that the reported cases of extra- judicial killings and other misconducts are signs that all may not be well within the system. The army general, who insisted on remaining anonymous, hinged his argument on the fact that the training and disciplined nature of soldiers would ordinarily not allow them act in such manners as Nigerians have seen in recent times. “The position is that there is total dissatisfaction in the Force (Army). Our soldiers are not known to behave like that.
If at all they, (soldiers) are doing that (engaging in alleged misconduct), then the system should check itself from the command. “It is something nearing mutiny, when soldiers begin to behave like that they are not happy. In fact, they are ready to die. There is dissatisfaction, they are showing it through those (acts of) misconducts,” he said. On his part, a retired state’s Director of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, said the development is an indication that some criminal elements have found their way into the military.
While blaming the situation on economic hardship, Ejiofor, nonetheless, called for thorough cleansing with a view to flushing out bad eggs in the military. According to some observers who don’t want their names in print, the recent issues might not be unconnected with the alleged consideration for recruitment into the Nigeria Police and Nigerian Army former Boko Haram members believed to have become repentant not so long ago. Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant on Media to CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, was one of those who raised the alarm in a statement in June 2018. According to him, “CAN is visibly disturbed at reports that the Federal Government has allegedly directed the Nigerian Army and Police to recruit some former members of Boko Haram terrorists who recently underwent deradicalisation programme.
“If it is true, CAN condemns such a policy in strong terms and ask the Federal Government, especially security agencies, to withdraw that directive which is capable of compromising the nation’s security system.” Although Ejiofor didn’t make any reference to this, he said the mindset of soldiers is crucial in looking at the issues. “What is responsible is that we have some criminal elements in the military.
Don’t also forget that the military is peopled by Nigerians. There is economic hardship everywhere. “So, people are going into crime to make money. That is why you can see that soldiers will deliberately go out and (allegedly) kill a fellow law enforcement agent for no justifiable reason. They are not representing the Army, they are not representing the institutions; they are representing their personal interests. And, it is part of the decay in the society. “So, what the Army should do now or all the agencies, is to do some inhouse searching to fish out the bad eggs giving them a bad name,” he stated further.
Oyo Anti-grazing Bill: Fulani group seeks alternative grazing space
National President, Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDA), Alhaji Sale Bayari, yesterday said that Nigeria needed to review her position and pull out of the ECOWAS free movement protocol which is affecting her national security.
Bayari stated this while briefing journalists at the Oyo State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), on the proposed anti-grazing bill which has passed second reading by the state House of Assembly.
The group called for human face and alternative grazing space before the law is passed, noting that small and light weapons were not only in the hands of herdsmen but all Nigerians suffering insecurity. Bayari, however, stated that there has been a drop in kidnapping in the zone since the group met with former president Olusegun Obasanjo, adding that there are over 300 clans of Fulani extraction of which Bororo is just one of them.
The Gan Allah leader said generalising the crime of a few on the majority would be tantamount to injustice.
He added: “We pledge today that we shall ensure that our members are law abiding, obedient and respectful to constituted authorities while promising to go all out to ensure that criminal elements are flushed out of our communities and ethnic group which may even make the enactment of the anti-open grazing law no longer necessary or absolute.
Odigie-Oyegun @ 80: My wish for APC, Nigeria
Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie- Oyegun, has expressed his wishes for his political party, the APC and Nigerian democracy, as he continues the celebration of his 80th birthday.
Odigie-Oyegun, who spoke yesterday in Abuja at a press briefing through his Public Affairs Adviser and chairman of the Local Organising Committee of his birthday, Chief Ray Morphy, said he cannot ask for more.
According to him, it has been a journey of success in the last 80 years and he cannot wish anything less for his party, APC and Nigeria democracy. Speaking, Morphy stated that the crème-de-la-creme in Nigeria and outside would be honouring the former APC national chairman, former Edo State governor and former federal Permanent Secretary as he continues the celebration of his birthday today.
The LOC chairman, who made the briefing alongside Mr. Obiorah Ilo, dismissed the reports that some notable Nigerians shunned the birthday celebration in Edo State. According to him, the Odigie- Oyegun birthday celebration in Edo State was a state affair anchored by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki and his wife, in recognition of him (Odigie-Oyegun) as the first elected governor and his contribution to the development of the state. He said Nigerians should expect more guests including those mentioned to have shunned the celebration in the state to be in attendance.
Responding to question that some persons shunned the Benin celebration, he said: “My reaction is very simple and straightforward. Remember I said that Benin was a state function. We are two batches of the event.
“The state function, which was done by the state which is more like regional, we have national function which is being organised tomorrow (Saturday). Well, I would have a response if tomorrow we record the same kind of situation. “But I know that most people who attend event will look at which one to attend. For instance we have all this governors who were not essentially there because we have the main functions which will be a national celebration will be tomorrow (Saturday).
“We have invited everybody and across party lines. Both those who were in Benin and those who were not in Benin. They have all been invited. I am sure that you saw the advert placed by the current National Chairman.
That is to tell you that there is nothing personal between them.” On the person of Odigie- Oyegun, he said: “He has kept his name clean right and fair over the years. Even as he left office as the national chairman of the APC, you noticed that he has never engage in any battle with anybody in the party. “Until we began to hear accusations left and right which are basically just accusations.
Which was why it became necessary as his Public Affairs Adviser to begin to take on those things. We took them on not because we are interested in just replying but because at 80 what time does he has to build his name.
If people throw mud at you when you are 80, what time do you have to clean it up. “By his nature he would have kept quiet but he reached a point when he realised that he didn’t do that kind of thing, those things will soil his name and soil him and practically for life.” On the future, he said: “So, this celebration is a recognition of God’s blessing on him and his family, recognition of the contributions he’s made in our democratic development and the fact that everybody on both sides of the divide should be emulated by the younger generation “Odigie-Oyegun’s foundest wishes is for the strength and growth of not just the party but for the strength and growth and opportunities for all of us and Nigeria democracy.”
Court freezes accounts linked with Yari
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered that a bank account linked to a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, over alleged fraud, be frozen.
The order was sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC). The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, while ruling on the application also ordered the seizure of two firms linked to the former governor. The anti-graft agency had while moving the ex-parte application alleged that the former governor and the two companies linked to him engaged in shady deals whose interests were not favourable to Zamfara State and the country. The court further ordered that the accounts in Polaris and Zenith banks, which have funds in dollars and naira to the tune of N24,289,910million and $669,248 respectively be frozen by the ICPC. Justice Taiwo also ordered the ICPC to publish the order within 14 days in a national daily.
The court however ordered Yari and his alleged accomplices to appear in court on the adjourned date of September 11 to show cause why the accounts should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.
A petition dated July 1, 2019, wherein Yari was accused of leaving the state in huge debts had earlier been submitted to the anti-graft agency. In a further petition to the Commission dated July 5, 2019, Yari was accused of financial recklessness, looting and stealing of funds belonging to Zamfara State. According to the petitioner, the former governor was accused of fraudulent award of rural electrification contracts to the tune of N25billion.
He said: “I the undersigned hereby forward additional petition for the investigation and prosecution of the former Zamfara State Governor Abdullaziz Yari Abubakar for misappropriation, diversion and embezzlement of funds belonging to the Zamfara State Government. “In accordance with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC (establishment) Act 2004, the commission is empowered to prevent, investigate, prosecute and penalise economic and financial crimes and is charged with the responsibility of enforcing the provision of other laws and regulations relating to the economic crimes.
“I call on the commission as a matter of urgency to invite the former Governor Abdulaziz Yari and his co-travellers involved in the financial recklessness, fraudulent practices in the looting of the funds belonging to the good people of Zamfara State.” It was also alleged that the contract was awarded and funded jointly between State government and fourteen (14) local government councils without due process followed in the award of the contract to the company in total violation of provision of the Public Procurement Act 2007.
The petition further alleged that the company doesn’t have the financial and technical capacity to handle rural electrification project awarded to it to the tune of N25 billion, adding that there was no evidence of technical experience and financial capacity to handle such gigantic project.
“The company to date has executed less than 30 per cent of the project which was poorly executed with many electric poles, power lines, high tension and low tension wires laying down on the ground.”
The petition further noted that” the worst part of the contract is the certification and valuation of old projects executed and paid for previously by the supervising government agency as newly completed project in collaboration with the company.
It was also revealed that the ompany was awarded with the rural electrification projects as compensation for the investment he made in funding Abdulaziz Yari election in 2011 and 2015 respectively.
The petition reads further: “It is still fresh in our memory that the previous administration of former Governor Mamuda Aliyu Shinkafi had completed the design and obtained electricity generation and distribution licence and approval to construct 100 Megawatts Gotawa Hydro Power Plant at the total cost of N10 billion before he lost his re-election to Governor Abdulaziz Yari in 2011.
“The commission should swing into action to conduct a forensic accounting audit of the project and examine all records of payment made in favour of Abba Aleiro-owned company.” It was alleged that N20 billion was paid from the Zamfara State public treasury and the project is yet to be completed by Abba Aleiro’s company.
“The commission should investigate the amount of public funds Abdulaziz Yari wasted on chartered private jet each week, N10, 000,000,000 million per week multiplied by 56 weeks, multiplied by 8 years, amounts to N4.480, 000,000,000 billion without including trips to Saudi Arabia, Dubai, China, Europe and America etc. “It was approximately estimated that he spent over N3billion jucketting all over the world for eight years without attracting one simple foreign investment to the state.
“The commission should investigate the shadow contract of supplying N40,000,000:00 million eggs to the government schools in Zamfara State by Rufai Farms solely owned by Senator Ahmed Rufai Sani (Yariman Bakura ) on monthly basis. N 40 Million x 1Months x 8years = N3.840,000,000:00 Billion the governor approved Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (IPSO) to the Ministry of Finance pay to Rufai Farms on a monthly basis for the supply of eggs to government schools even when the schools were on holidays . “The commission should conduct forensic accounting audit to examine how much was looted from the Zamfara State public treasury.
“The commission should investigate the contract for the construction of township roads across the 14 local government areas of the state to tune of over N75 billion jointly awarded and funded by the 14 local government councils and state government by the past administration.
“No due process followed in the award of the contract to the companies in accordance with Public Procurement Act 2007 still some township roads are yet to be completed but more than 80 per cent of the amount were paid to the contracting companies. “The commission should investigate how the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission spent the sum of N2 billion on the most undemocratic and shameful local government election conducted within 10days of expiration of the past administration of Abdulaziz Yari.”
I’ve defrayed N104bn inherited bond –Dickson
Bayelsa IGR surpasses
Bayelsa State Government yesterday said it had completely defrayed the N104 billion bond loan inherited from the Timipre Sylva administration.
The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Maxwell Ebibai, disclosed this during the monthly transparency briefing for the months of June and July, in Yenagoa. Ebibai explained that the state government painstakingly undertook the repayment of the debt in spite of numerous financial obligations.
The commissioner, who noted that the Governor Seriake Dickson-led administration was not against deficit financing, but emphasised that borrowed funds should be utilised for development purposes. He said: “The state government has concluded the payment of bond that was taken by the previous administration.
“And as a government, our concern is that it carries the assets and liabilities of every government. We have taken on that responsibility painfully and we are done with it. “There is nothing wrong with a government deciding to do deficit financing but what is important is what we are using it for and we have put it behind us as a state.”
Presenting the revenues and expenditures for the month of July, Ebibai said in the month of June the state recorded an internally generated revenue (IGR) of N1.5 billion as against N910 million in May. He noted that the gross income from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), stood at N11.6 billion, while total FAAC deductions amounted to N1.1 billion.
According to him, the statutory allocation for the month of July was N3.4 billion, derivation, N7 billion, Value Added Tax, N928 million and exchange gain differential of N23 million. Ebibai further explained that total funds available for spending was N13.4 billion, consisting of a net FAAC inflow of N10.4 billion in addition to total other receipts of N3 billion.
On outflows, the commissioner said government spent N2.4 billion on bank loans, civil servants and political appointees salaries came up to N3.5billion, and grants to higher institutions N695 million among other items.
The commissioner who announced N701.5 million as balance brought forward from the month of June, put funds available as at the end of July as N399 million. Ebibai also said recurrent and capital payments gulped a total of N6.4 billion. Earlier in his remarks, the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso- Markson, had expressed expectation that the transparency and accountability policy would be sustained as it is backed by the law. Iworiso-Markson who was full of gratitude to Bayelsans for their support of the government, urged the people to maintain the peace and ensure a smooth and hitch-free transition programme.
Ondo approves Ogunoye’s nomination as Olowo, upgrades Aboto’s stool
The Ondo State Government has approved the selection and final ratification of Prince Gbadegesin Ogunoye as the new Olowo of Owo, in Owo Local Government Area of the state.
Ogunoye, who is in his early 50s will replace Oba Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi as Olowo of Owo, who joined his ancestors earlier in the year. Ogunoye will become the 33rd Olowo of Owo when he eventually assumes the throne of his forefathers. The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, disclosed the approval yesterday after the state executive meeting held during the week. Ojogo said the state government appreciates Owo Local Government and the Senior Omolowos for the peaceful process leading to the emergence of the new monarch.
Ojogo said: “One of the key issues that was discussed at council is the issue of the Olowo of Owo. You will recall that the Olowo stool is a grade A stool and recognised by government under the Chiefs Law of 1984.
“The stool became vacant after the demise of Oba Victor Folagbade Olateru Olagbegi, and as expected, the selection process commenced and it followed due process and today, the climax of the process was brought to the council by the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs “It’s with gratitude to God and profound thanks to the Local Government and the Senior Omolowos that Council today, gave approval for the selection and final ratification of Prince Ogunoye Ajibade as the new Olowo of Owo kingdom.
“The thrust of the process is that Prince Ogunoye is now the Olowo-elect as graciously approved by the State Executive Council. You will recall that Olowo stool is among the prominent ones we have, not only in Ondo State, but in the entire South West “I have the approval of the governor to thank the senior Omolowos for the selection and final ratification of the Olowo Elect.
This is the final process for the selection and appointment of the new Olowo. There are no legal encumbrances since the ministry of justice has also cleared it.”
The government spokesperson also disclosed that the state government has effected the upgrading of Chief Beniah Adeola Idiogbe from Oloja of Aboto to the position of Alaboto of Aboto in Ilaje local government area of the state. He said the request for the upgrade had been approved by the State Executive Council (SEC) 12 years ago, adding that the present government came in and decided to effect the upgrade. The commissioner said: “Another issue that council looked at was the traditional stool of Alaboto of Aboto. This is not a new process.
The process had been approved almost 12 years ago (2007). An existing Oloja of Aboto has been upgraded to the stool of Alaboto of Aboto. “In other words, council has approved the elevation of Chief Beniah Adeola Idiogbe from the position of Oloja of Aboto to Alaboto of Aboto. “It’s not a new one. One or two administrative encumbrances had delayed the pronouncement. We met in on ground and Government felt justice must be served. It’s not a fresh process. Council gave approval since 2007, but it wasn’t effected.”
N3bn fraud allegation: CSO gives Oyo-Ita 72 hours to resign
A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Independent Public Service Watch (IPSW), has called for the resignation of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo- Ita, following the allegation of N3 billion fraud levelled against her. The CSO in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, by its Executive Secretary, Mr. Okpanachi Jacob, vowed to commence nationwide protest against her if she fails to resign within 72 hours.
It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating Oyo-Ita over alleged N3billion contract scam, abuse of duty tour allowance, money laundering, among others. The group said it would henceforth take legal action against the likes of Oyo-Ita to ensure that public servants facing corruption trial vacate their seats pending the outcome of their investigation. “As stakeholders in the Nigeria project, we shall henceforth go all out including seeking legal means to ensure that public servants facing corruption trial vacate their seats pending the outcome.
“We hereby issue a 72- hour ultimatum to Mrs Oyo- Ita to resign from office barring which we shall massively mobilise our civil society partners to picket wherever Oyo- Ita is.”
Jacob stressed that Oyo-Ita ought to have resigned her position pending the outcome of investigation, as all efforts to reform the civil service would amount to nothing if she remained in office with the level of the allegation against her.
IMN: We’ll resume protests after DSS rearrests El-Zakzaky
The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) yesterday disclosed that the Federal Government was allegedly trying to use its contacts in India to kill its leader, Ibraheem El- Zakzaky. This is as they also said the government had an ulterior motive for insisting that only their own doctors will treat the IMN leader and his wife Zeenat, even when their preferred physician followed them to India. The sect vowed to return to the streets in protest over the re-arrest of its spiritual leader.
A statement made available to journalists in Kaduna entitled, ‘Sheikh Zakzaky didn’t refuse treatment in India’ and signed by the President, Media Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Musa, said: “The interference of the government raised suspicion that it was planning to kill the Sheikh in India using its international connections.”
He also alleged that the government presented El- Zakzaky to the Indians as a dangerous suspect. Musa said: “He (El-Zakzaky) insisted that if he would not be allowed to see the doctors that brought him to India he would rather come back to Nigeria and seek another destination for his treatment. “This became clear because of the government’s stance insisting on other doctors than the ones that he was in India to meet.
They finally decided to bring him back for refusing to succumb to be treated by their chosen doctors. “It is worth noting that the Kaduna High Court allowed the Sheikh to go to India with the government only supervising, instead the federal government presented him to the Indian government as a dangerous suspect with an unknown ailment coming to India and demanded stringent security placed on him.
“There was even a report that the security agents in India subjected him to physical assault. It is glaringly clear that the Nigerian government had an ‘ulterior motive’ it was nursing using its connections in India when it violated court order and interfered with the procedures of the Sheikh’s treatment. “This can also be deduced from the way the security agents whisked him away to unknown destination after arrival at Abuja international airport, without allowing him to have audience with the journalists that were waiting for his arrival.
“The Islamic Movement will, however, continue its struggle to ensure that our leader gets the appropriate medical treatment he deserves as ordered by the Kaduna High Court. And as we continue with the struggle, we wish to reiterate our call for the Federal Government to comply with an earlier Abuja High Court that has freed him since 2016. “We believe obedience to this court order will finally solve the crisis that has been lingering since the Zaria genocide of December 2015.” Part of the statement also said: “As our leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky has landed safely at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport today, we wish to set the records straight in order to disabuse the minds of Nigerians from the false claims perpetrated in some sponsored stories and articles in the media concerning his aborted medical treatment in India. “However, before we do that, we vehemently condemn the way the security agents whisked him away upon arrival without allowing the multitude of journalists that were waiting for him for hours to have a chat with him. “We urge the security agency holding him hostage to declare to the public where they are keeping him in the country.
“It is a well-known fact that the Nigerian authorities had tried all their antics to see that the Sheikh wasn’t given a medical leave.” The IMN also said: “Distrustful of the Nigerian government’s offer of a jet to take him to the destination, having survived its attempts to poison and kill him while in detention, our leader Sheikh Zakzaky declined the offer and chose to pay for his trip through the Emirates Airline.
“Their ordeal started right here in Nigeria when they were schedule to board the plane to Dubai. After a 2 hours’ drive from Kaduna to Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, they were not given enough time to rest before boarding the plane. “They endured an eight hours flight to Dubai and another 3 hours flight to New Delhi.
Under normal circumstances, as patients suffering life threatening ailments they shouldn’t have been subjected to such exhaustion. “Nonetheless our leader and his wife endured the journey hoping that they will get good treatment when they reached New Delhi. “However, even though they needed rest, on arrival they were wheeled to a hospital without their personal physician that accompanied them from Nigeria. They were then subjected to physical examination in the absence of the doctors that examined them in Nigeria and when they requested for their presence, it was turned down.
“Even a physician that came from London was also denied access to them. It was at this point that Sheikh Zakzaky refused any attempt to have him forcefully treated. “More so, the Hospital compromised its stance and medical ethics, as a result the Sheikh lost interest in the hospital and demanded to see his own doctors for a substitute arrangement. It is well within every patient’s right to decide whether or not to be treated and to also decide who attends to his health. “It is called ‘giving of consent’, which every sane autonomous person with capacity is entitled to. Contrary to the Nigerian government’s press statement, that misinformed that it was against “medical ethics and standard practice,” it is in fact at the very essence of medical ethics, which every elementary medical person knows.”
Kashamu to build Eid prayer ground for Ijebu-Igbo Muslim community
The immediate past Senator (Ogun East) and former governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Buruji Kashamu, has promised to build Eid prayer ground for the Muslim community in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state. He made the promise in honour of his late mother, Alhaja Wulematu Kashamu, who died last week at the age of 96. At the eighth day Fidau prayers held at his residence in Ijebu-Igbo yesterday, Kashamu thanked the Muslim community, indigenes and residents of the town for standing by the family in their moment of bereavement.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on State and Local Governments, Senator Lekan Mustapha, and the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), Senator Ifeanyi Uba, were among the dignitaries present at the special prayers. In his lecture, the Chief Mufasir of Ijebu-Igbo Muslim community, Alhaji Sofiyullahi Aliyu, extolled the virtues of the deceased, saying she contributed immensely to the development of Islam during her lifetime as the Iya Suna of Ijebu-Igbo
