US Open: Serena, Federer survive scare to reach third round
Serena Williams survived a second-round scare at the U.S. Open on Wednesday with a 5-7 6-3 6-1 win over American wildcard Catherine McNally to keep alive her hopes of securing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title.
World number eight Williams, who captured the first of her six U.S. Open titles two years before her 17-year-old opponent was born, spent the first half of the match trying to find her rhythm but when she did she was off to the races.
“She really came out and played really well, she showed no fear,” said Williams. “She had absolutely nothing to lose and she played like it.”
McNally, competing in only her sixth tour-level event of her career and against the highest-ranked player she has ever faced, used an old-school serve-and-volley approach along with a lethal slice backhand to unsettle Williams.
So effective was McNally, who has tried to model parts of her game after Swiss great Roger Federer, that at one point in the match Williams screamed at her racquet “why are you missing?”
But Williams, whose earliest U.S. Open exit came in her 1997 debut when she lost in the third round, turned the match around when she finally broke McNally’s serve and then consolidated in a tight service game for a 5-2 lead in the second set.
Williams looked more like herself in the decider – both serving and returning better – as she went up a double break for a quick 3-0 lead before storming home and sealing the match when she broke to love.
“I survived tonight,” said Williams. “I am not too pleased with the way I played at all,” said Williams, whose 28 unforced errors were two fewer than McNally.
“But it’s OK, I’m alive, I’m still here and happy to be on this court. I’ll do better. I promise.”
Williams dropped only one point through her first three service games but it took her some time to make any inroads on the McNally serve as the American was hitting her targets with pinpoint precision.
The match proved a far more gruelling affair for Williams than she had in her opener, where she dismantled Maria Sharapova with one of her most dominant performances since returning from maternity leave in 2018.
McNally said she did not feel intimated walking onto the biggest stage in tennis to face one of the game’s all-time best players and left the match feeling beyond proud of what she accomplished.
“I got a set off Serena Williams. Had her close in the second set, too. Had some chances,” said McNally.
Up next for Williams will be either Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei or Czech Karolina Muchova, who were unable to get their match in earlier due to rainy conditions.
And Roger Federer came from a set down to beat Damir Dzumhur 3-6 6-2 6-3 6-4 under the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof to reach the US Open third round.
The world number three hit 17 unforced errors in losing the first set.
But the Swiss five-time champion dominated the remainder of the match to defeat Bosnian world number 99 Dzumhur.
Victory for the 38-year-old sets up a third-round match against either Britain’s Dan Evans or Frenchman Lucas Pouille at Flushing Meadows.
Evans and Pouille will play on Thursday after rain in New York forced the cancellation of Wednesday’s day session on the outside courts.
Sparks in North London as Arsenal, Spurs clash
Local rivalries are a common feature in football, and today will be no different when North London foes, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur square up in the Premier League’s game of the weekend, reports Tunde Sulaiman
T
hey may be located in the same city, London, which happens to be the capital of the United kingdom, and only separated by 6.4 kilometres, but when it comes to the ‘beautiful game’ there is no love lost between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
And although both football clubs birthed in the last century (Arsenal in October of 1886 and Spurs in September 1882), their fortunes on the field of play have spiralled in vastly contrasting ways with both enjoying some periods of bountiful harvests and some periods drought.
For instance, while Spurs has only ever won the league title twice (they are yet to win the Premier League); Arsenal has been crowned champions 13 times with three of them being Premier League titles. However, the last time the Gunners climbed the summit of English football was way back in 2004.
Arsenal also holds the record when it comes to the FA Cup, with 13 victories, on the other hand Spurs has only won it eight times
However, a lot was to change with the arrival some five years ago to White Hart Lane (Spurs’ old home for more than 118 years) of one Argentinian called Mauricio Pochettino.
Although the impact of the man that arrived from Southampton was not immediately felt (as his first season results showed, Spurs finished fifth), however, the seeds of a seismic shift in the fortunes of the club had been sown by the former Espanyol manager.
And while the influence and ability of Arsene Wenger to ensure his Gunners were still the dominant force in the British capital waned; those of Pochettino grew.
So much so that from often being the cannon fodder for their Holloway, London, N5 foes, the Spurs began to not only match them but also supplant the Gunners as the dominant force in the capital city.
In fact while Arsenal has not qualified for Europe’s top competition since 2017, under Pochettino, Spurs has become a regular Champions League fixture and even made it all the way to the final last season where they lost to Liverpool.
Wenger on his part was now only winning the FA Cup and not even making the Champions League anymore prompting him to finally bow to pressure and quit after more than 22 years in charge in 2018.
And in his place came in a Spaniard in the person of Unai Emery.
Many Arsenal fans had hoped that the arrival of the man who had guided Sevilla to an unprecedented three consecutive Europa League victories would also jump start their club’s revival just like Pochettino had at Spurs.
Although it is still very early to judge the 47-year-old native of Hondarribia, Spain, however, in his first season in charge of the Gunners he did achieve a run of 11 wins in a row, their best run of form since 2007, in finishing the season in fifth.
This campaign he has tried to make the squad more too his liking by spending over £123million (N54, 120,000,000) in the transfer window in bringing in Nicolas Pepe, Daniel Ceballos, William Saliba and Kieran Tierney.
And although they did lose to Liverpool last weekend, there were clearly signs of an improvement in their performance and had Arsenal taken any of their early chances the outcome might have ended differently.
This afternoon though he can immediately bounce back into the good books of the fans by beating their cross city rivals, Spurs.
The Gunners do have a very decent home record against their rivals with 82 wins and only 64 loses and last December both of them served up a spectacle in a game that ebbed and flowed before finally finishing 4-2 in favour of Arsenal.
Incidentally, that was the first time that Arsenal had won a North London derby in the Premier League after trailing at half-time since September 15, 2007. It also meant that Tottenham’s poor run against their foes continued with them only winning one of their last 26 visits to Arsenal in the Premier League (they lost 15).
However, it was honours even in the return leg league clash which ended in a 1-1.
By the way, Spurs got their pound of flesh a few weeks later when they met in the League Cup and beat the Gunners 2-0.
But with both teams suffering defeats last weekend, a return to winning ways will be the best tonic to sooth the feelings of resistive fans who although know that the season is still young, are afraid that come May next year they may not be anywhere challenging for a top four finish.
Incidentally, no matter the disquiet amongst large sections of Arsenal fans, who are yet to be convinced of his suitability for the job, Emery still has a very decent record with only 16 defeats in 61 matches for a win rate of 60.7%.
On the other hand, his Spurs’ opposite number’s winning percentage is only slightly less at 55.6 and will love nothing more than to finally get the better of Arsenal on their own turf.
Then there will also be on display two of the league’s hottest strikers in Harry Kane, who has already scored two goals for Spurs this season, and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has already found the net four times this campaign.
Incidentally, the Gabon international has scored more goals since arriving Arsenal last season than the England skipper has.
In the 52 games both have played since last campaign, Aubameyang has scored 34 times while Kane has only managed 28 in the same period.
Both scored in the corresponding fixture last season and will be expected to again lead the charge for glory this afternoon.
The explosive nature of the fixture should ensure an afternoon of high drama for both sets of supporters.
In the second game of the day, 12th placed Everton will be hoping to bounce back from last Friday’s 2-0 loss to Aston Villa when they welcome Wolves to Goodison Park.
Wolves, currently languishing in 15th place, was one of the sides tipped to possibly break into the top six this campaign; but many pundits are now afraid that their European exertions are now affecting them locally.
Minutes after his dramatic stoppage-time penalty rescued a point for Wolves in a 1-1 draw against Burnley last weekend, Raul Jimenez alluded to such when he said: “I think the travel is something special – too many games, too much travel – but we have to adapt.”
He was talking about the demands his team are facing this season as a result of their participation in the Europa League.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side started their competitive campaign on July 25 in the second qualifying round and have already clocked up more than 7,500 Europa League air miles – in addition to visiting China in pre-season for the Asia Cup.
Managing the challenges thrown up by a first European campaign in 39 years is a new experience for this Wolves side which is yet to win any of their first three games.
They were also in action on Thursday against Torino of Italy who they beat 2-1 – a fact that will not be lost on Marco Silva who will definitely set up his team to exploit Wolves’ weakness.
When both teams met last season, Wolves lifted four points off the home team after drawing 2-2 at the Molineux before hammering the Toffees’ 3-1 right before their home fans.
Silva will be desperate to end this poor run against the team that clearly punched above its weight after gaining promotion last season.
The 10 best players to have graced Serie A (1)
10. Ronaldo
SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals
1997-02 Inter Milan 68 49
2007-08 AC Milan 20 9
Ronaldo fever was in full swing during the mid-1990s and by the time he joined Inter Milan from Barcelona for £19.5million in 1997 it was the second time in as many seasons he had commanded a world record fee, having previously arrived in Spain from PSV.
There was no equal to him. His pace made defenders chasing him look like they were running through treacle, his skill on the ball was among the best and he had the intelligence to find space for a tap-in or just simply fire one into the top corner from 30 yards. He had no weaknesses.
Except one. Injuries. His last three years at Inter were ravaged by them – missing the entire 2000-01 campaign. Yet his reputation hardly diminished. After returning to help Brazil win the 2002 World Cup, European champions Real Madrid were only happy to ignore his fitness concerns and pay £28million for him.
By the time he returned to the San Siro with AC Milan in 2007 for a year, his peak years had passed – but his spell at Inter will always be among the greatest.
Greatest moment: He scored 49 goals from just 75 games in his first two years – and although domestic honours would somehow allude him, he was integral to helping Inter win the 1998 UEFA Cup.
9. John Charles
SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals
1957-62 Juventus 155 108
1962-63 Roma 10 4
Not quite the first British footballer to play abroad but he certainly proved to be a trailblazer as Charles’ success at Juventus paved the way for the likes of Jimmy Greaves and Denis Law to follow suit soon after.
The Welshman arrived at Turin for a British record fee of £65,000 and he did not disappoint. – winning three titles. The striker, who could also play in defence, was an imposing 6ft 2in but as a staunch believer in fair play would become to be known as the Gentle Giant (Il Gigante Buono).
After a brief spell back at Leeds, he returned to Italy with Roma but he could not quite reach his Juventus heights again.
Greatest moment: As part of the celebrations for Juventus’s centenary year in 1997, he was voted by fans as the club’s greatest ever foreign player – that is some acknowledgement when you factor in he saw off the great Michel Platini for that honour.
8. Silvio Piola
SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals
1929-34 Pro Vercelli 127 51
1934-43 Lazio 227 143
1946-47 Juventus 28 10
1948-54 Novara 155 70
Giuseppe Meazza has a stadium named after him in Milan (for at least another couple of years before it is demolished) but he has nothing on his Italy team-mate Silvio Piola when it comes to goals.
Piola may not be the biggest name in this list, but his stats back him up to be one of the greatest as his astonishing record of 274 Serie A goals is going to take a remarkable effort to beat.
It could have been even more had World War II not broken out, yet for all his success in front of goal – he never won the Italian title throughout his 25-year career which came to a close in 1954.
Greatest moment: Winning the World Cup with Italy takes some beating when you fail to win a single major domestic trophy but he was top scorer with Lazio twice in Serie A – bagging 21 goals in the 1936–37 and 1942–43 seasons.
7. Marco van Basten
SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals
1987-95 AC Milan 147 90
One of the biggest headaches in this list was having to leave out a large majority of one of the greatest ever club sides assembled – AC Milan, 1990-spec.
You could argue that at least half the team should be on this list, and at least one does in Marco van Basten whose career at the San Siro helped drag the side from Serie A also-rans to the best side in the world.
Milan had not won the league for eight years prior to his arrival, but along with the Dutchman’s bagful of goals won three of the next six Serie A crowns.
Sadly for Van Basten, he hit the same problems as Ronaldo. Injuries. Ankle problems had followed him during his time in Italy and although he officially left Milan to retire in 1995, he had not played for two years bringing a sad premature end to a career, with the striker just 28-years-old when he played his last match.
Greatest moment: THAT goal against the Soviet Union summed up Van Basten’s lethal ability in front of goal, but for Milan his goal scoring exploits saw him win the Ballon d’Or three times during his time at the San Siro.
6. Zinedine Zidane
SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals
1996-2001 Juventus 151 24
It’s incredible to think one of the greatest players to have graced the game may have had an entirely different career if Blackburn Rovers could have been convinced he was better than Tim Sherwood.
Rovers’ loss was very much Juventus’s gain when they signed him from Bordeaux in 1996. Zidane ‘only’ won two league titles during his time at Juve but he was part of a team that also narrowly missed out in two Champions League finals.
During his time at the Bianconeri, he helped establish them as one of the world’s best and most feared sides. It said everything that a player who joined on a reputation of major promise in 1996 left five years later for a world record fee of £47million to Real Madrid – one that would stand for eight years.
Greatest moment: In the same year as guiding France to World Cup success in 1998 he helped Juventus retain the league title and won the Ballon d’Or.
5. Francesco Totti
SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Goals
1992-2017 Roma 618 250
Had to be dragged kicking and screaming away from Roma in the end after a senior career with the club that is only a little younger than the entire existence of the Premier League.
The midfielder signed professional terms with Roma in 1992, made his debut a year later and was then part of the club and Serie A’s furniture over the next quarter of a century.
Tears were shed all round when he finally retired in 2017 as a one-man club following 785 games and 307 goals.
Greatest moment: Success often evaded him as his beloved Roma were no match for bigger rivals throughout his career, but he did land a league title in 2001 and a couple of Italian Cups in 2007 and 2008.
4. Gianluigi Buffon
SERIE A CAREER Years Team Apps Clean sheets
1995-2001 Parma 168 67
2001-06 Juventus 153 71
2007-18 Juventus 319 157
Clubs scrambled over each other to land Gianluigi Buffon for their academies when he was as young as 13 – but not as a goalkeeper. After Parma saw off AC Milan to sign him up he played in a manner of outfield positions before they finally decided he was in fact better between the sticks. Wise decision.
To Parma’s credit they had enough faith in his ability to give him his debut in 1995 as a 17-year-old and he soon became first choice – even making his Italy debut just two years later.
Even as a youngster he showed immeasurable confidence to organise a defence and errors were scarce.
Rapid progress ensured and after six years and 220 games at Parma, he was off to Juventus in a world record fee for a goalkeeper at £32.6million. It was a record that would stand until as recently as 2018 when Alisson joined Liverpool.
And that’s where he stayed until last summer when he left for a season at Paris-Saint Germain only to return to Juve again this year where at 41-years-old he is now likely to see out his career and try and add to his 901 club career appearances.
Nine official league titles are credited to Buffon who is widely regarded as the greatest goalkeeper of all time.
Greatest moment: Aged just 17, he was thrown in the deep end against champions AC Milan, making a string of crucial stops to frustrate the likes of Roberto Baggio. Of course he kept a clean sheet to earn Parma a point.
Of course he enjoyed greater moments from a career perspective but in a one-off match, this one of his toughest tests and he came through totally unscathed.
AAG 2019: Nigeria tops in athletics
As the curtain fell on the 12th African Games in Rabat, Nigeria held on to top spot in the athletics medal standings.
Traditionally, Kenya always controls that discipline of the Games. But this time around, Nigeria upstaged the East Africans by virtue of having three more bronzes than Kenya.
Each of Nigeria and Kenya have 10 gold and seven silver medals. But while Kenya has three bronze medals, Nigeria has six.
Nigeria caught up with Kenya on the last day of athletics after winning two gold medals, which came from the women’s shot put and the women’s 4x400m relay.
Ndidi returns for Leicester, Iheanacho, Balogun missing
Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi returned to the starting line-up for Leicester City who defeated Bournemouth 3-1 in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday Ndidi, who missed the Foxes last league game against Sheffield United due to injury. featured for 90 minutes in the game. It was Ndidi’s third league appearance for Leicester City this season and he has scored once.
His international teammate, Kelechi Iheanacho was not listed for the game by the hosts. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iheanacho has now been left out of the matchday squad by the Foxes for their last three games in all competitions. Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was involved in all three goals as Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Bournemouth 3-1 in an endto- end contest at the King Power Stadium. Isaac Success featured as a sub stitute in Watford 1-1 away draw against Newcastle United. Success replaced the Hornets goal scorer in the game, Will Hughes in the 71st minute.
The other Nigerian at the club, Tom Dele-Bashiru failed to make the matchday squad for Watford in the encounter. At the Etihad Stadium, Leon Balogun was left out of the matchday squad for the fourth consecutive game as his club, Brighton&Hove Albion lost 4-0 to Manchester City. In other fixtures, Manchester United slid further down the table to seventh after managing a 1-1 draw with Southampton, even though they scored first, West Ham United defeated Norwich City 2-0 at the London Stadium, while Crystal Palace edged 10-man Aston Villa 1-0 at the Selhurst Park.
At Stamford Bridge, Frank Lampard could only watch in anguish as his Chelsea could only muster a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Sheffield United. And a fluke own goal and strikes by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool see off Burnley at Turf Moor as they maintained their 100% start to their Premier League campaign.
The Clarets had fought toe-totoe with last season’s runners-up until the 33rd minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s seemingly intended cross to the far post brushed the back of Chris Wood and sailed over the head of the stranded Nick Pope in goal. Another piece of misfortune occurred soon after the restart.
This time Burnley skipper Ben Mee inadvertently found Reds forward Firmino with a short pass; he then found Mane who fired low past Pope. There were few chances after the break, but Liverpool converted the clearest of them when Firmino fired in from the edge of the area after he was teed up by Mohamed Salah.
US Open: Teenager reaches fourth round
Canadian 15th seed Bianca Andreescu beat former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in the third round of the US Open. The 19-year-old, playing at Flushing Meadows for the first time, won 6-4 6-4 in a match featuring 10 service breaks.
Andreescu, who has won titles in Toronto and Indian Wells this year, will face American Taylor Townsend in the next round.
Elsewhere, Dutch seventh seed Kiki Bertens lost to German Julia Gorges.
Bertens, a former Wimbledon quarter-finalist last year, fought off four match points before Gorges won 6-2 6-3. Gorges, seeded 26th, will face Donna Vekic in the fourth round after the Croat beat Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-1.
World number 116 Townsend knocked out Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the second round and beat Romanian Sorana Cirstea 7-5 6-2 on Saturday
Bundesliga: Bayern fire six past Mainz
Bayern Munich scored six times in a span of 45 minutes to come from a goal down and crush visitors Mainz 05 6-1 on Saturday and climb to seven points from three games, two off the top.
Benjamin Pavard’s fine volley in the 36th minute cancelled out Mainz’s lead through a Jean-Paul Boetius header and launched Bayern’s sustained attack.
A sensational David Alaba free kick on the stroke of halftime turned the game around before Ivan Perisic gave Bayern a twogoal cushion with a header at the far post in the 54th.
Kingsley Coman stabbed in their fourth 10 minutes later and league top scorer Robert Lewandowski also got onto the scoresheet, firing in his sixth goal in three league matches in the 78th. Substitute Alphonso Davies completed the rout two minutes later
La Liga: Barca held to surprise draw at Osasuna
Sixteen-year-old Ansu Fati became Barcelona’s youngest ever La Liga goalscorer on Saturday but could not prevent his side stumbling to a surprise 2-2 draw at promoted Osasuna.
The result left the champions with only four points after three games.
Roberto Torres’ thumping volley gave Osasuna the lead in the seventh minute to send the boisterous El Sadar crowd into a frenzy.
Barca struggled to cope with the home side in a first half in which they failed to have a single shot at goal.
Coach Ernesto Valverde turned to Fati at the start of the second period and the teenager needed only six minutes to get off the mark, rising to head home a cross from fellow academy graduate Carles Perez, reports Reuters.
EPL: Ndidi returns for Leicester, Iheanacho, Balogun missing
Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi returned to the starting line-up for Leicester City who defeated Bournemouth 3-1 in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday
Ndidi, who missed the Foxes last league game against Sheffield United due to injury. featured for 90 minutes in the game.
It was Ndidi’s third league appearance for Leicester City this season and he has scored once.
His international teammate, Kelechi Iheanacho was not listed for the game by the hosts.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iheanacho has now been left out of the matchday squad by the Foxes for their last three games in all competitions.
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was involved in all three goals as Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Bournemouth 3-1 in an end-to-end contest at the King Power Stadium.
Isaac Success featured as a substitute in Watford 1-1 away draw against Newcastle United.
Success replaced the Hornets goal scorer in the game, Will Hughes in the 71st minute.
The other Nigerian at the club, Tom Dele-Bashiru failed to make the matchday squad for Watford in the encounter.
At the Etihad Stadium, Leon Balogun was left out of the matchday squad for the fourth consecutive game as his club, Brighton&Hove Albion lost 4-0 to Manchester City.
In other fixtures, Manchester United slid further down the table to seventh after managing a 1-1 draw with Southampton, even though they scored first, West Ham United defeated Norwich City 2-0 at the London Stadium, while Crystal Palace edged 10-man Aston Villa 1-0 at the Selhurst Park.
At Stamford Bridge, Frank Lampard could only watch in anguish as his Chelsea could only muster a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Sheffield United.
And a fluke own goal and strikes by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool see off Burnley at Turf Moor as they maintained their 100% start to their Premier League campaign.
The Clarets had fought toe-to-toe with last season’s runners-up until the 33rd minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s seemingly intended cross to the far post brushed the back of Chris Wood and sailed over the head of the stranded Nick Pope in goal.
Another piece of misfortune occurred soon after the restart. This time Burnley skipper Ben Mee inadvertently found Reds forward Firmino with a short pass; he then found Mane who fired low past Pope.
There were few chances after the break, but Liverpool converted the clearest of them when Firmino fired in from the edge of the area after he was teed up by Mohamed Salah.
US Open: Federer sick, tired of preferential treatment talk
Roger Federer said he is sick and tired of complaints that he receives a favourable playing schedule after his latest U.S. Open victim suggested on Friday the five-time champion gets preferential treatment.
Federer began day session on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Briton Dan Evans, who because of rain earlier in the week did not finish his second-round match until Thursday afternoon.
Evans looked tired from the outset of his third-round loss to Federer, who completed his previous match under a closed roof on Wednesday, but the Swiss great said his team did not demand an early start time but were asked if they had a preference.
“That doesn’t mean like, ‘Roger asks, Roger gets.’ Just remember that, because I have heard this shit too often now,” said Federer. “I’m sick and tired of it, that apparently I call the shots. The tournament and the TV stations do.
“We can give our opinion. That’s what we do. But I’m still going to walk out even if they schedule me at 4:00 in the morning.”
Federer, who is seeking a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title, also pointed out that whatever time Evans finished his second-round match he was always going to be at a disadvantage.
Still, the 38-year-old Swiss said he understood Evans’ frustration at the quick turnaround but was not about to apologise for something that was out of his control.
“That’s tennis. It’s entertainment, and the show must go on,” Federer said after his 6-2 6-2 6-1 win. “Luck was on my side. There you have it. So, yeah, I understand if Danny is, like, a little bit frustrated.”
While Evans admitted that Federer was simply too good, he also pointed out that he was trying to beat the Swiss while tired a day after a four-set match was “near on impossible.”
Evans also suggested that there are about three players who have a say in when they play their matches and when asked if his team requested a later timeslot, he shot back and asked if a player ranked 58th would actually have a say in the matter.
When told there was a suggestion that Federer requested that match time, Evans did not seem all that surprised.
“That wouldn’t be the first time the higher-ranked player has had pull,” said Evans. “But also, the tournament… would rather Roger be going through that match than me, so it’s understandable.”
Evans is not the first to moan about the subject.
Last year Frenchman Julien Benneteau caused a stir when he accused tournament referees of being kinder to Federer when it came to scheduling matches, reports Reuters.
He felt the Swiss’s status meant organisers at events such as the Australian Open would regularly schedule Federer’s matches during the night session so that he would avoid the scorching temperatures.
But there were plenty of players, including world number one Novak Djokovic, who leapt to Federer’s defence.
“He deserves the special treatment because… (he’s) arguably the best player ever,” Djokovic said last November.
“If he doesn’t have it, who is going to have it? People want to see him play on the centre court, and they want to see him play in showtime, the best hours, which is 7:30 at night.
“Sometimes it does seem that maybe certain players get more favoured… On the other side, you have to understand that Federer is a driving force of tennis in terms of revenue, in terms of attention.”
American John Isner said the likes of Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal should get even more privileges.
“If anything, maybe they should get more special treatment because those guys… have made other players below them a lot of money.
“Roger… He is men’s tennis in my opinion. He deserves everything and more that he’s ever had.”
FIBA World Cup: D’Tigers ready to roar past Russia
…host Argentina, Korea in Group B
Nigeria’s national men senior basketball team, D’Tigers, will start their quest for a memorable outing at the FIBA World Cup in China today as they face Russia in the opening match. The team will also contest against Argentina and Korea in Group B. The Alex Nwora’s team has been labelled as one of the most talented Nigerian squad ever assembled given their imperious form heading into the tournament and which also sees them rise significantly on the world rankings to the seventh position, which is an all-time high for the country.
Remarkably, D’Tigers were the first team to qualify after a dominant qualification campaign and have not taken their foot off the gas by winning the 2019 Peak International Invitational Tournament in China where they outplayed Montenegro in the final with a 89-86 points.
Heading to the World Cup, D’Tigers are ranked 33, but have defeated better ranked countries in their tune-up games despite the fact that much is expected of the team back home.
Recall that D’Tigers defeated Dominican Republic, who were ranked 18th in the world twice, Canada (23), Poland (25) and Montenegro (28). Among the players are some veterans of the national team, including the prominent figures in Nigeria’s victory at the Afrobasket a couple of years ago, as well as some of the best young players in the world’s game.
The players chosen to fight Nigeria’s battles in China are Team captain, Ike Diogu, a regular throughout the qualifying series alongside Ike Iroegbu, Benjamin Uzoh, Al Farouk Aminu, Zanna Talib and Stanley Okoye. Also, following a series of impressive performances in the friendlies, Stockton Kings’ Vincent Nnamdi, booked a spot in the team alongside new kids such as Chimezie Metu,
Jordan Nwora and Joshua Okogie while Udoh Ekpe and Michael Eric also made the team. Baring his mind on the game against the Europeans, Nwora, who rose to prominence by leading Cape Verde – perceived as minnows – to beat Nigeria in the 2013 Afrobasket, anticipated a very difficult, but al so believes ‘victory is not impossible,’ against the world’s 10th best ranked team.
However, Nwora, who after weeks of preparation, is upbeat with the calibre of talents at his disposal, the team can only reach for the skies. He said: “It’s going to be a tough challenge for us, but we have the ability and the talent to match up their skill set. It’s going to be a good one. What we are trying to do is to make sure that we prepare and get ready for the competition.” Meanwhile, Diogu has said Russia will be a good test for D’Tigers level of preparedness for the tourney, which will afford the team the opportunity to assess itself. He said: “I have been telling everybody, one through fifteen, we can match up with anybody in the world. We just have to execute, play hard and I think the odds will be in our favour.”
