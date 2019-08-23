Varsity workers demand N30bn from FG to avert indefinite strike

As the five-day warning strike embarked upon by Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) comes to an end today, the northern zone of the unions have demanded the sum of N30 billion from the Federal Government to close the gap of discriminatory allocations, or risk an indefinite strike action by university workers.

New Telegraph recalled that the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU, embarked on a five-day warning strike on August 18, 2019 over the refusal of the Federal Government to implement the 2009 agreement it signed with the unions.

Making the demand yesterday in Abuja, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU, SSANU northern zone, raised concerns over the discriminatory payment of arrears of earned allowances owed its members and the exclusion of inter-university centres and the recently established federal universities.

Addressing newsmen, National Vice-President/Zonal Chairman, Solomon Alfa, explained that contrary to the Federal Government’s promise to desist from discriminatory allocations after it had earlier disbursed 89 per cent of N23 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and 11 per cent to non-teaching staff unions in 2017, government had once again disbursed 80 per cent of N25 billion to ASUU and the remaining 20 per cent to members of the non-teaching staff.

According to him, the repeated action of government’s discriminatory practice despite its promise after series of protests and strikes by non-teaching staff was worrisome as government had shown it was poised to destroying the nation’s public university system.

He said: “This repeated discriminatory practice by government of the day in favour of ASUU and against the non-teaching staff is not only worrisome, but has portrayed the present government as bias as well as causing divide and rule, capable of creating disharmony in the system as an avenue to crumble and/or kill the university education system.

“Therefore, JAC of SSANU and NASU is calling on all Nigerians to condemn this act of government with a view to correcting itself. Consequently, JAC is demanding the sum of N30 billion from the Federal Government for payment to the non-teaching staff in order to close the gap it created by the discriminatory allocations. Thereafter, JAC expects that government will not allow such dichotomy to raise its ugly head in the system any longer as it defrays the balance.

“We can authoritatively say that the strike has made a tremendous impact in informing the populace. However, it is imperative to shed more light on the issues that prompted the warning strike so that the public and the good people of our dear country can be well informed and be able to prevail on the government to do the needful in order to avoid the mother of all strikes that would follow this.

“Government is hereby advised to expedite actions in addressing the issues raised and any other, to avoid the imminent mother of all strikes in the university sector.”

Meanwhile, after three years of immense battle, the Federal Government has finally mainstreamed into the national budget to pay the arrears of salaries of the over 2,000 members of SSANU and NASU who were sent out of their jobs via a circular released by the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) since 2014, in violation of the provisions of the 2009 agreement between the government and SSANU/NASU respectively.

This had been one of the core issues under contention between the Federal Government and the non-teaching staff of universities over the non-implementation of the December 5, 2016 judgement of the National Industrial Court on university staff schools.

However, a circular from the National Universities Commission (NUC) with reference number NUC/ES/138/Vol.63/5 had been issued to vice-chancellors in all federal universities in the country, to liaise with relevant stakeholders to ensure payment.

Criticising the move, the university non-teaching unions had lamented that the Federal Government had subjected its members to undue pains and hardship within the last three years over a straight forward issue backed by law.

