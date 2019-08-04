Body & Soul
Veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu shares cute photo on 56th birthday
Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu clocked a new age on August 1. The beautiful actress released gorgeous photos on Instagram as she wished herself a happy birthday.
The multi-lingual, super talented actress recently marked her new age in style as she released sweet photos of herself and announced that she is God’s favourite child as she clocks a new age in beauty and grace. The ivory actress posed in lovely dresses while flaunting her eye-catching, flawless skin. She stated that God has been good to her and opened many doors for her. She looked effortlessly beautiful as she clocked 56 in style.
Toyin Lawani breaks Internet with naked photos
…says men to pay N2m before dating her
Fashion mogul, Toyin Lawani literally broke the internet on Thursday, August 1 when she posted her naked pictures, baring all! She said she’s using the pictures to launch her new beauty products.
Toyin also stated that she must be paid a whopping N2m by a male admirer before she can go on a date with him.
She said this after getting a throng of direct messages, DMs, from male admirers following her announcement that she is officially a single lady.
The celebrity stylist also said that being single doesn’t mean that she is officially stupid as her taste is extremely high. She added that the money which must be paid into her account before the date takes off is insurance in case it turns out to be a bad one. She also added that a date means they would only eat and share a conversation but sex is not included.
The mother of one went on to list some qualities she expects from a man that intends to date her. Here’s her long list of qualities: “Take note-no social media love, must be God fearing, must love kids, must be good in bed, and strictly no pictures, must not be lazy. I love hardworking people; it’s a turn on for me, must have good sense of humor and must know how to dress good. I was serious when I said no DMS from broke niggas, I’m still seeing some of you; I’ve replied the rich ones.” She said.
I’m going to raise a child with Stefflon Don –Burna Boy
African Giant, as Burna Boy is now being touted, has hinted that he would love to raise a child with Stefflon Don without attracting the public attention.
In a recent interview with Ebro on a radio show, Beats1, on Hot 97 FM in the United States of America, Burna Boy expressed his feelings for the British rapper and singer and how he hopes to raise the kid(s) they would have together.
The singer also stressed that their affair isn’t a publicity stunt and it means so much to them both.
Burna Boy is hoping he raises a child with Stefflon Don the way his parents – Samuel and Bose Ogulu – raised him.
He said, “It’s not the business part of us, it’s our life. I’m trying to make it right because I don’t want to bring no kid into this life and everyone is disturbing the kid and looking or wondering, ‘what’s Steflon Don and Burna Boy’s kid doing’? I want to raise a kid the way I was raised.”
The ‘Killin Dem’ singer pointed out that his relationship with Stefflon Don is deep and he doesn’t want details out in the public space.
He went further, saying his affair is lovely and he’s unwilling to share all that goes on with fans or the general public.
“It’s lovely (being with Stefflon Don), I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just that I try to now kind of like keep it between us. I don’t want to be putting our thing out there in front of everybody anymore. Like you’d be there and you can see it but I don’t want to put it out there for everyone,” he said.
Olamide: Talented rapper
O
lamide Adedeji popularly called Badoo is a talented music rapper. He was born on March 15th 1989 in Bariga, Lagos State among six siblings. He attended both primary and secondary school Lagos but for his tertiary education, Olamide attented Tai Solarin Univerisity of Education where he studied Mass Communication as a part time student.
His professional music career began in 2010 with the release of his first single, ‘Eni Duro’ which was released under Coded Tunes Records. The song received wide critical acclaim and instantly shot Olamide to limelight.
He released his debut album titled ‘Rasodi’ in 2011 which was an instant success. He went on in 2012 to release his second album titled YBNL, which is also the name of his record label. Songs from his latest album titled ‘Badest guy ever liveth’ virtually became a street anthem.
The Nigerian rapper, whose lyrics are majorly in his native tongue Yoruba, made it big when he signed a deal for luxury vodka Ciroc. The deal makes Olamide the company’s first Nigerian ambassador putting him amongst other international representatives like Rick Ross and French Montana.
Olamide has been nominated for several national and international awards and he won in most of them including the artiste of the year awards.
His fashion sense is synonymous with most rappers. He favours jeans, T-shirts, sunglasses and expensive jewelleries like rings and chains.
Do beards right
I
t is commonly said that a man’s make up and beauty is his beard but at the same time if not groomed properly can lead to an ugly mess. In order to avoid that, here are some tips men can adhere to, just to keep their beards looking healthy, neat and sexy.
– Do not shampoo everyday: Many men would say that they wash their beards everyday with regular hair shampoo but that is wrong. Your beard is to be washed with beard shampoo one-three times a week to avoid itchy beards caused by regular shampoo.
– Apply beard oil: After shampoo, it is important to use essential oils like jojoba oil, grape seed oil, etc to moisturize and make your beard shine.
– Use beard balm: Just like your hair, you need sealants that can help trap moisture. You could use beeswax or Shea butter.
– Combing, shaping and styling: Make an extra effort to comb, shape and style your beards. Doing this keeps the beards neat and stylish.
Harry Akande steps out
Indeed, if history of billionaires in Africa were to be documented, Harry Ayoade Akande’s name would stand out. He is blessed with a larger than life image. It is no exaggeration that he is respected by all, including the Americans, the Europeans as well as the Asians, not only for his wealth but also for his uncommon brilliance. He dines and wines with the most powerful across the world. He is one of the Nigeria’s early billionaires that learnt the rudiment of making billions very early in life. It is on record that his private jet was one of the most expensive then and this was when one can easily count the numbers of private jets in the whole world.
However, among many things that Akande stands for, there is one thing that is almost synonymous with him and that is keeping a low profile. He’s comfortable with his shell that he’s one of those who are hardly sighted at public places or in social gatherings. The Agbaoye of Ibadan land was however spotted recently when he decided to unwind. It was a pleasant surprise to many when the handsome stylish man sauntered into the exquisite hangout, Echos of Calabar. In company of a friend, spotting an up and down, simple but fitted white apparel, the ageless former Presidential aspirant looked simply dashing that everyone could not but steal glimpse of him. Many were also apparently surprised to have seen him interacting freely with everyone around him.
Sexy in Joggers
J
oggers is trending these days and it’s not surprising considering the fact that it’s exceptionally comfortable, loose and practically fits every body shape.
It’s now fashionable to wear gym/sports clothes or athleisure as a fashionable item and lots of celebrities have rocked this trend to different functions.
If you want to spruce up your style a notch higher, you can make your own joggers using the Ankara fabric or wear the two piece joggers to sow off your sexy abs.
Planking: Secret formula for a flat stomach
T
he plank exercise is a core strengthening move that works the transversus abdominis muscle. Because you cannot spot reduce body fat, you must work to lose fat throughout your entire body. The most effective way to do this is through diet, aerobic exercise and strength training.
Jokes aside, planks have received a lot of attention in the past few years, and for good reason. Their list of benefits is extensive and, surprisingly, includes more than just achieving a tight, toned core and six packs.
Unfortunately, many people don’t understand how much power planks have when it comes to building strong abs. That’s because they’ve tried them and haven’t seen results.
Which would obviously lead you to wonder, if planks are so amazing, why aren’t people seeing results?
The answer is simple: Incorrect form.
Form is everything when it comes to seeing results from planks, and if you don’t get perfect form down with the standard plank, you can forget about seeing results doing any of its variations.
Planks are one of those exercises everyone should be doing, regardless if you care about having a six-pack or not. The plank is one of the best exercises for a flat, toned stomach because it works all the muscles in your core, including the rectus abdominus (the ‘six-pack muscles’ you can see), transverse abdominus, internal and external oblique, hips, and back.
Why not just focus on the six-pack muscles? Strengthening your entire core is not only crucial for sculpting a flat stomach, but these muscles also provide support for the entire body in everyday movements, reduce back pain, and improve posture. Plus, planks burn more calories than sit-ups or crunches because they recruit muscles in the legs, arms, and rear too. It’s truly the ultimate total-body toner!
Here are some of favourite plank variations: Start with the first four, holding each exercise for 30 seconds (work up to 1-minute holds). Do each plank variation once and then repeat the entire series 2 more times (3 time’s total). When you feel comfortable with the first four planks, advance to incorporate the next three (No. 5-7), holding each one for 30-60 seconds. For a killer core workout, combine all seven into one routine.
Most extravagant chocolates in the world (2)
C
hocolate is a universal treat. People all over the world love the taste of chocolate. It takes approximately 400 cacao beans to make one pound (450 gr.) of chocolate.
Most couture chocolates are sprinkled with flakes of 24-karat gold, or stuffed with a French truffle, or crafted from rare, exquisitely sourced cacao, they will not be found in your typical box of heart-shaped chocolates.
From Switzerland to Connecticut, from France to Ecuador, here are some of the world’s most expensive chocolates, many from the world’s most famous chocolatiers.
DeLafée of Switzerland’s Gold Chocolate Box (8 chocolates) – $330
Edible 24-karat gold flakes are wrapped into the chocolate, but that’s not the only gold in this goodie. It comes with a gold coin from the Swiss national bank that was minted between 1910 and 1920 and is valued at $133. Another reason for the steep price is craftsmanship. “We apply each gold leaf by hand,” the chocolatier says. Then it goes a step further by packaging it in a silk-draped wood box.
Amedei Toscano Black Truffles in Swarovski Chocolate Box-$294
Truffles have long been recognized as some off the most luxurious delicacies in the world. They are expensive and highly sought after by some of the most notable chefs in the world. Amedei Toscano Black has combined three luxurious elements to create a luxurious delicacy that is almost too beautiful and too expensive to eat. Amedei Toscano starts with truffles and Armand de Brignac champagne, and then adds gold, one of the most expensive minerals in the world, and Swarovski’s luxurious and pricey crystals. Together, this combination spells a chocolate so rare, that they are worthy to be sold at the infamous Harrods department store and London Department store in Knightsbridge. These chocolates sell for an impressive $294 a box.
To’ak Chocolate’s 2014-harvest 50-gram bar-: $260
Only 574 bars of this Fair Trade, USDA-organic, 81-percent dark chocolate were made from the 2014 harvest, and each comes packaged with a 116-page booklet in a Spanish elm box engraved with the bar number. It’s a love letter from To’ak co-founder Jerry Toth, a Chicago native who has a house in Ecuador. It was there that he got the idea for To’ak, the cacao culled from a 1,000-acre forest featuring trees that survived the 1916 “Witch’s Broom” disease, a fungi-causing deformity that makes the tree grow clusters of shoots by fungi that look like brooms.
Knipschildt Chocolatier’s Madeline truffle-$250
Stuffed with a French Perigord truffle and crafted from 71-percent single-bean Ecuadorean dark-chocolate, this 1.5-ounce truffle is the Norwalk, Conn., chocolatier’s highest-priced delicacy. A rich cream infused with vanilla pods and Italian truffle oil is folded into the ganache for 24 hours, but the real gem in this chocolate is the truffle, which sells at $1,000 per pound.
The Aficionado’s Collection by the House of Grauer-$210
This Switzerland based chocolate company is very unique in that it promises to tantalize, and spring to life, the taste buds of cigar smokers. Their claim to fame is that their chocolates will bring these senses to life and leave an impression that will last. The chocolatiers use only the best ingredients with up to 14 flavors to create unique tastes. Some of the ingredients include Japanese Matcha Tea, French Organic Bee Pollen and Turkish Star Anise. You can try the delicious chocolates of The House of Grauer for just $210, making it one of the most expensive chocolates anywhere.
AFRIMA withdraws hosting rights from Ghana
The International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has withdrawn the hosting rights from Ghana for the 2019 and 2020 editions of AFRIMA.
AFRIMA cited the lack of capacity by the host country to meet the financial and contractual obligations entered on July 12, 2018, necessary to retain hosting the biggest music event in Africa.
The body reached the decision after several months of meetings and consultations with relevant stakeholders to remedy the situation with the expectation that Ghana would provide concrete assurances and guarantees to discharge its contractual obligations for hosting the 2019 and 2020 editions of AFRIMA after its disappointing performance on the contract during the 2018 edition of the awards held in Accra between November 21 and 24.
Fox Meek reports that the decision of the African Union (AU) and AFRIMA to award a three-term hosting right (2018-2020) of the awards to Ghana followed the May 21, 2018 declaration of President Nana Akufo Addo of his desire to host the AFRIMA Awards in Ghana during the AFRIMA 2018 Calendar Unveiling Ceremony held in Accra.
The International Advisor of AFRIMA, Rikki Stein, while thanking the young people and the media in Ghana said: “It was a hard decision for us to withdraw the awards hosting rights for the next two years (2019 and 2020 editions) from the Republic of Ghana. As an awards owned for the African people, it is structured to travel around the continent giving the people the true African experience.”
Spicy Nkwobi delicacy (1)
T
his spicy cow foot dish is a South Eastern cuisine served commonly as an appetizer. It’s a simple dish to make but the boiling of the cow foot takes a long time if you do not have a pressure cooker.
Ingredients
• Cow foot (cut into sizeable pieces)
• Palm Oil
• Tablespoon powdered edible potash (Akanwu/Kaun/Keun)
• Teaspoon ground Ehu seeds (Calabash Nutmeg)
• Ground crayfish
• Ugba/Ukpaka (Sliced oil bean)
• Peppers (to your taste)
• Onion
• Stock cubes
• Salt (to taste)
• Utazi leaves
Cooking instructions
1. Wash the cow foot chunks and place in a pot (preferably pressure pot due to the tough nature of the meat) along with crushed stock cubes, chopped onion and cook. There should not be any stock (water) in the pot when the meat is done.
2. While the meat is cooking, pour the palm oil into a clean dry pot.
