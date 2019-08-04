Veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu shares cute photo on 56th birthday

…says men to pay N2m before dating her

Fashion mogul, Toyin Lawani literally broke the internet on Thursday, August 1 when she posted her naked pictures, baring all! She said she’s using the pictures to launch her new beauty products.

Toyin also stated that she must be paid a whopping N2m by a male admirer before she can go on a date with him.

She said this after getting a throng of direct messages, DMs, from male admirers following her announcement that she is officially a single lady.

The celebrity stylist also said that being single doesn’t mean that she is officially stupid as her taste is extremely high. She added that the money which must be paid into her account before the date takes off is insurance in case it turns out to be a bad one. She also added that a date means they would only eat and share a conversation but sex is not included.

The mother of one went on to list some qualities she expects from a man that intends to date her. Here’s her long list of qualities: “Take note-no social media love, must be God fearing, must love kids, must be good in bed, and strictly no pictures, must not be lazy. I love hardworking people; it’s a turn on for me, must have good sense of humor and must know how to dress good. I was serious when I said no DMS from broke niggas, I’m still seeing some of you; I’ve replied the rich ones.” She said.

