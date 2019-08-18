Victory over debts and indebtedness

The Senior Pastor of Love of God Church, Pastor Femi Bankole speaks about challenges attached to the office of pastors, in this interview with AKINYOMBO DEBORAH IYANUOLUWA

Could you introduce your self and ministry

I am Pastor Femi Bankole, Senior Pastor of Love of God Church, Ikorodu am 39 years old and married to Pastor Titi Bankole and we have two lovely boys. The love of God Church has branches at Abuja, Lagos and Abeokuta.

What were you to earn a living before you became a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ?

I was a farmer and I trained as an animal nutritionist, at the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

How has it been serving in the vineyard and do you have any regrets?

I have never had any regrets being a pastor; not that there are not challenges. There are lots of challenges that pastors go through, especially, at the begining of working as a pastor.

The job is spiritual, emotional and financial. Talking of the spiritual aspect of pastor’s task, the pastors fast and pray. It entails lots of emotional challenges in sense that when a pastor begins to see people with their problems and sometimes when after fellowships people want the pastor to counsel them. Hearing people’s problems from the singles, about joblessness, marriage crisis are indeed delicate.

In terms financial issues, people come and tell me that they need money; so a pastor needs to share what he has with an army of needy people. The challenges are always there; but I found it enjoyable because it is what I have been called to do Sometimes people tell me that I am 10 times younger than my age. I am able to enjoy ministry work because it is what I am called to do.

What is you opinion about some ministers of God who get entangled with sexual immorality with members of their congregation or take advantage of the opposite sex?

My opinion is strike the shepherd and the sheep will scatter. Every congregation should pray for their pastor because we are human beings. I am not for or against the issues trending on social media about pastors and their members. Every member of the church needs prayers. I tell church members to please pray for me because nobody is perfect.

Many people have lost their faith due to immoral acts in church. Many people that God has called are weak. For that reason, we need to be prayerful. We all need the grace of God to keep us strong in his word. The Bible says pray to overcome temptation. I believe that pastors need to pray for church members and church members need to pray for pastors. Pastors need to be holy and purified to set examples for other people to follow.

Pastors have also been widely accused of exploiting church members to enrich themselves. What is your take on that?

Number one is that I do not believe that; and I will explain it. A lot of men of God are business people. Now look at my case. I have some members who are doing business and doing well. I am also on the board of some their business. As the organisations get bigger and bigger, so some of them can decide to buy me a car, big house and all kinds of things. Does such gestures extended to a worthy board member that I am in those business mean I am exploiting my church members?

Tithes and offerings from such individuals and organisations are commanded in the scriptures. Incidentally, one of the strongest organisation in Nigeria is the church of God. The reason is that an average pastor is one that understands administration structure and systems. If I am working for First Bank, I will be entitled to cars, houses and other things attached to other board members. And as the business grows bigger, one will still benefit from the company. I am not trying to say all pastors are pure; but I am only speaking based on what I know. A lot of pastors who people are attacking today have clean, legitimate businesses and people that God have blessed.

For example, I will never forget a pastor whose members gave a car and he gave it out to someone else. The same member bought him another one and he still gave it out to another needy person. Something like that happen to me whereby people give me gifts and I kept on giving out to others. There time when within a space of one month, I received 10 different wristwatches from 10 different yet people kept on giving me every things. So if you see me every Sunday wearing different wrist watch you may not know that they gifts from people whose businesses are growing and doing well under my ministry are giving me.

They have in one way or the other benefitted from my counsel, wealth of experience and success business strategies so they come to show appreciation from time to time. Hence, I always educate people that it is not completely correct to say that every pastor is a thief. No there are many with legitimate clean money and I pray the Lord will help all pastors to stand right in Jesus’ name.

Insecurity is at an alarming rate in Nigeria. What is your assessment about how government is performing in that regard?

Every body should be at alert about Fulani herdsmen. I believe that it is the Fulanis and people from neighbouring country like Chad who are coming into the country and influencing it negatively. I advise that we work together and always pray over it because it is not normal for a person to kill another person. It is demonic. The law enforcement agencies should be reinforced and government should provide for ammunition for the military, police force. Vigilante groups in the community should liaise with one another; and anytime they sense suspicious movements they should raise alarm. People need darkness to perpetrate injustice and when noticed security agencies should raise alarm. It is possible for people to stand up to insurgence. So my advise is that every body should sensitize each other and when they notice unnecessary movement should call the attention of each other and face the challenge.

What is the role of the church in nation building?

The role of the church in building the nation is equipping the saint. Our assignment basically as a church is to raise people of love to change the world. For example, I believe I raising generation of people who will rise in organisation, show love to the people and do what is right in the nation. The activities of the generation in society and our system will then ensure that there is justice and loyalty.

Nigeria can only change when the church succeeds in training and more good people who are released into the society with the capacity to reduce bad behaviour in the society. The church will train people and send them to the system to ensure there is morality, justice and loyalty. That way people with good heart will rule the nation.

I see the church doing great things; let me tell you the truth, the church in Nigeria is doing great things. If you go to the United States, there is adequate light, good roads, water supply, jobs and security. But all those things are not in Nigeria yet we enjoy relative peace. The problem we have here is that people tend to put the deficiency or failure of government on the church. That is the mistake we make that result to many people revolting against church leaders. The deficiency of the government should not be placed on the church. The church is playing it’s role which must be completed if government does it’s own bit.

What is your reaction to fake miracle makers within the church of God?

How do you keep out of trouble when pretty female member of your congregation make passes at you.

How doing you prevent yourself from falling sexual immorality in such very common circumstances?

I have seen lots of females in the church who tell me that they love me. I was able to manage it by calling some of them and making them realise that I am their spiritual father. I have seen so many of them. Sometimes what I do is to set protocols; I have protocols and standard that makes it open when people want to see me. If any person wants to see me, that person must pass through my secretary. When I want to counsel people, I make sure it is done in an open environment where everyone can see me. You see, as a pastor I set boundary to protect myself and I pray to Jesus to help and keep me from falling.

Like this: Like Loading...