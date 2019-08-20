Education
Vocational skills, panacea to national growth –School owner
Aschool owner and stakeholder in the education sector, Dr. Ekua Abudu-Akinsanya has stressed the importance of vocational and technical skills as the panacea to socio-economic crises and high unemployment confronting the country.
Abudu-Akinsanya, the Founder of Vocational and Professional Development Academy (VPDA), disclosed this during the launch of Vocational Training Empowerment Programme (VOTEP).
The VOTEP, she said was a three-day free intensive training in Information Communication Technology (ICT) fundamentals and photography for senior secondary school students and school leavers for public schools in Yaba, which took place at the academy in Yaba, Lagos.
The programme, according to her, is primarily designed to give back to Yaba community, the education hub of Lagos.
During the training, the students will acquire sound training in ICT and photography, as well as sessions on essential skills in leadership, time management, emotional intelligence and personal hygiene.
With the 20 pioneer cohort trainees, Dr. Abudu-Akinsanya, noted: “The programme will run a few times a year and it is our hope that notable companies and organisations will support the academy either through sponsorship or provision of promotional items for the students in order to reach more children.”
She also underscored the need for the country to pay more attention to vocational skills, saying that VPDA would offer first class training opportunities and vocational courses in film production, ICT, customer service and call centre operation, as well as food hygiene and safety.
While conducting journalists round the facilities, comprising film and editing studio, photography section, computer room, beauty room, fashion department, electrical and plumbing sections, as well as training/lecture rooms, she noted that the courses would run for three, six and nine months depending on the courses.
The VPDA, which is being supported by the Custodian Social Responsibility Foundation of Custodian Insurance, will commence classes in fashion design, plumbing and electrical works next month, she added would also offer diverse range of skills training in welding, plastering, bricklaying and carpentry, among other vocational skills.
“We have also established ourselves in a very short time in the area of Continuous Professional Development for middle-level management and below under our Executive/Personal Assistant training, as well as front desk/reception manager training courses, and middle management and teacher training,” Dr. Abudu-Akinsanya added.
The founder, who said VPDA would embark on a nationwide campaign or advocacy to change the mindset of people about vocational training and skills acquisition, noted that what made the academy different are its international qualifications and partnerships including the City and Guilds.
Robbery attacks: UI under siege
- Varsity imposes curfew, reels out new security rules
- Parents: Recent experience worrisome
- Students: Security came after robbers had left
ROBBERY ATTACKS
The management of the nation’s premier university, the University of Ibadan (UI) is currently having sleepless nights over incessant invasion and attack of the institution’s campus by armed robbers, who unleashed agony on the students
These are not the best of times for the students and other members of the University of Ibadan (UI) community.
The 61-year-old ivory tower is under siege of incessant robbery and attacks by armed bandits and hoodlums prowling the campus, robbing the students of their valuables and belongings.
Following the invasion and attacks on the campus by armed robbers invading the institution, the students are now living under fear and anxiety.
This is as the nation’s premier university, like other campuses, which was once revered as a safe haven and no-go-area for robbers, bandits and devoid of other forms of insecurity challenges, is today held in the jugular by armed bandits, who threatened and challenged the security and peace of the university community.
For the students and other members of the institution, the campus is no longer a safe abode, as they now live at the mercy of the armed robbers that invade and attack the campus.
The students’ predicament began on Thursday, July 11, 2019, when some 10 armed robbers invaded and attacked the Obafemi Awolowo Hall, a female hostel in the institution at night, leaving two of the students injured, while valuable items and belongings of the distraught students were carted away by the marauders.
In fact, when the students and the management, who are still counting their loses, and were yet to recover from the robbery incident and rough experience of July 11, exactly a month after, the robbers according to their earlier threat to come back, however struck again on Sunday, August 11, leaving in their trail loses, agony and lamentation.
This time it was at the Abdulsalam Abubakar Hall, which houses both male and female postgraduate students of the institution.
During the attack on the fateful night, the armed bandits successfully invaded only the female wing of the hostel, having reportedly tied up the security man on duty so as to carry out their sinister motive.
New Telegraph, however, learnt that two male students of the hostel, who challenged the robbers were said to have been inflicted with injuries through machete cuts by the thieves. The injured students were rushed to the Jaja Clinic of the university for treatment.
Piqued by the repeated cases of armed robbery on campus in recent times, the management, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka had on August 13 in a swift reaction imposed partial curfew on the campus as a means of precaution, as well as ordered a new security rules on the campus.
The curfew, according to the management, in a statement by the Vice-Chancellor, had since commenced on Wednesday August 14, from 12 midnight to 5.00 a.m.
Meanwhile, the decision to impose curfew on the campus was taken by the University Security Committee after a review of the security architecture of the institution.
Under the new security arrangement, the statement directed that all students and members of staff must present their identity cards when requested for by security operatives, while other members of the university community and visitors should also present themselves for security checks.
The directive also added that male visitors, especially to the female hostels or halls would no longer be allowed into the halls.
However, the management also ordered that all female guests should be screened before being allowed into the hostel areas.
“Any male visitor found loitering around female hostels beyond 8.30 p.m would be considered a threat and dealt with accordingly,” the university warned.
As part of measures to improve the security situation on campus, the management insisted that it would be reviewed in order to prevent future invasion of the university by robbers.
The robbery incident, which immediately went viral on social media, has become a source of worry not only to the students, but also to parents and guardians, who are now expressing anxiety over the safety of their wards.
Reacting to the incidents, the institution’s Director of Public Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, described the incessant invasion and attacks on the university as sad and unexpected, which he said were carried out about 1:30 a.m by the armed robbers.
However, further investigations by New Telegraph also revealed that the students during the robbery operation which lasted for about two hours were dispossessed of various items and valuables including mobile phones, laptops, cash and other valuables.
Oladejo said: “The robbers injured two students during their operation, who were immediately rushed to Jaja Clinic for treatment. Our Campus Security Service with combined efforts of the policemen from Bodija, Sango and Ojoo and the Oyo State Operation Burst, rushed to the scene of the robbery, but the bandits had already escaped.
“But, full investigations had already commenced and we want to assure all stakeholders that the robbers would soon be apprehended.”
Narrating their ordeal, one of the female students had said: “My hostel block was not attacked. But Block A, B and C of Awolowo Hall was attacked. The robbers, who were all men and seven in number entered into the hall about 2a.m fully armed.
The female student, who did not want to be named, however, told New Telegraph that from her observation the robbers appeared to be familiar with the hostel if the way in which they moved from one room to the other in the hall, collecting students’ phones, laptops and other valuables was anything to go by.
“A lady was in the process assaulted with a sharp weapon and sustained deep cuts on her body. She was rushed to Jaja Clinic (the University Health Centre) for treatment,” the student added, saying: “The robbers threatened that they were coming back later but the university could not do anything to stop them. The university security operatives only came after the armed robbers had already left.”
Worried by the development, the student urged the management to provide the students and other members of the university community with adequate security, stressing the urgent need for the management to hire uniformed and armed security men, who would be able to protect the university and not security guards that have only whistles and batons.
“I want to believe that the ban of bikes is the cause of the current security problem. Since the ban of the bikes, the rate of robbery has increased on campus,” she pointed out.
But, when contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident, but said he had not been properly briefed and would call back.
With the attacks, some of the students, who spoke with New Telegraph, challenged the university authorities and security personnel to re-engineer and reorganise their strategies so as to beef up security on campus in order to prevent further occurrence.
She, therefore, lamented that the students were now living under palpable fear and anxiety.
While reacting to the incident, the Chairman of the University Council Committee on Security, Prof. Ademola Aremu, stated that the university was already reviewing the security design and that the police were also working hard to track the invaders.
“The invaders have shown a pattern in their operation by attacking female students and invading during holidays when halls are sparsely populated,” he noted.
As part of policies to guide against future recurrence, the management, Aremu hinted, had banned male visitors to the three female hostels – Awolowo Hall, Queen Idia Hall and Elizabeth Hall – since the attacks were carried out by males.
Also, under the new rule, he noted that any male visitors to the female hostels are now to be received outside the halls of residence.
And again, considering the fact that some female could be working with the male robbers, the university directed that all female guests to female hostels must be screened before being allowed into the campus, stressing that the curfew would continue indefinitely.
The statement by the Vice-Chancellor further read in part: “A major decision of the Committee is to enforce a partial curfew from 12 midnight till 5am as from tomorrow, Wednesday, 14th August, 2019. All students and members of staff should be able to produce a means of identification if and when accosted by security staff. This partial restriction of movement will be in place until further notice.
“Kindly ensure strict compliance, please, as part of efforts of ensuring the safety of all members of the community. In view of recent security situation on the campus, male visitors are henceforth prohibited from entering the above listed female Halls of Residence. Residents of the aforementioned halls can only receive their male visitors outside the halls. Female visitors should be screened at the Porters’ Lodge. Moreover, all male visitors are expected to leave the precincts of the female halls by 8:30 pm. Anyone found loitering will be regarded as a suspect.”
Meanwhile, Fadeyi, has given assurance on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu that investigations were already ongoing to nab the robbers, adding that the force was ready to complement the efforts of the university security personnel to prevent further occurrence.
While raising concern over the safety of their children and wards in the university, a parent, however, told New Telegraph that “the university authorities needed to brace up before this kind of worrisome incident continues.’
He added: “In fact, I must tell you that many parents are now afraid of allowing their female wards to continue to stay in hostels on campus. What many of us were afraid of before which prompted us to prefer our female children to live on campus is molestation and harassment by hoodlums, especially cultist who live on the suburbs of the institution. We cannot all be monitoring the safety of our children always because many of the parents reside outside Ibadan.
“The only solace we have is for our female wards to live on campus, as they will be protected from all forms of harassment or molestation. The university management for ages had been known to be equal to the task of maintaining and ensuring discipline, sanity and decorum on campus. To us, the university hostels were a haven of peace and safety for students.
“However, the recent experience has become worrisome. The authority needed to collaborate with the police to nip this trend in the bud. Unfortunately, this is a reflection of the general insecurity situation in the country due to joblessness and the get-rich-quick attitude of many youths. May God help us.”
VC tasks contractors on timely delivery of projects
The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUT Minna), Prof. Abdullahi Bala, has tasked consultants and contractors handling high impact projects in the institution to be dedicated and take the job seriously so as to deliver the projects on schedule.
The Vice-Chancellor gave the order during a meeting with the various project consultants, contractors and staff of the Directorate of Physical Planning and Development Unit (PPDU) of the university at the Council Chamber, main campus of the institution.
He said: “I want you to handle the projects strictly in line with the specifications and provisions of the contract agreement without any cost overrun or delay in their completion. Every member of staff of the Directorate of Physical Planning and Development Unit that are expected to supervise and monitor a specific project must document such, while the project consultants and contractors should be up and doing. You must take the job seriously, work in harmony and do the right thing.”
“High impact is a very special project because, if properly executed it will allow the university to move two of its faculties from Bosso campus to the main campus. Besides, it will also help in relieving the university of office and lecture rooms congestion on campus.”
Bala, who also disclosed that the university was developing in terms of career, however, insisted that whatever project that would be developed should be executed to its specifications and completed on schedule in terms of cost, duration and quality.
The Chief Marketing Officer of ZAR Constructions Limited, Zubairu M. Boroda, one of the contractors, said some of them were handling TETFund projects and their key concern was quality delivery and result.
He, therefore, assured the management that everyone involved in the project would come together to achieve the task.
At the handing over of site to the consultants and contractors, the Director of PPDU, Mr. Idris Alhassan, an architect, noted that the projects included the construction of the Faculties of Life Sciences, Physical Sciences and the School of Information and Communication Technology, which have between 40 to 42 weeks duration for completion.
Uba: Bauchi versity constrained by funds, poor road network
Professor Auwalu Uba is the Vice-Chancellor of the Bauchi State University (BSU), Gadau. He speaks with ALI GARBA about the university’s zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice and other vices, as well as challenges facing the university and efforts to address them
How have you been able to transform the university within the short span of your administration?
In fact, the secret behind the transformation of the university is firstly by God’s guidance. Secondly, we are focused, hardworking, diligence and prudent in management of the meagre resources available to the university. Again, we are able to attain the current level of transformation and development through various programmes and courses we introduced which are relevant to people. We did this as part of determination to fulfill one of our core mandates as a university, which is community service.
Most of the infrastructural projects in the university are funded through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) interventions. How were you able to facilitate this, when some institutions failed to access the funds?
Well, TETFund as a Federal Government interventionist agency in tertiary institutions is a development partner. Tertiary Education Trust Fund is a fund that it is made available to all public tertiary institutions across the federation and we are lucky to have been accessing our allocations regularly.
The structures you are seeing and the ones we have just flagged off their construction are not only on this campus, but also across the three campuses of the university. We have the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences at Bauchi campus; the Faculty of Agriculture at Jama’are, which we have planned to put into active operation very soon, and the Faculty of Law, where some structures had been put in place by the state government. Although, TETFund has also put in place some infrastructural projects, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) under its corporate social responsibility initiative also executed some projects in the university. We have gain a lot from TETFund. We cannot just thank the agency and other development partners enough, but to say that we are most grateful.
What are the challenges confronting the university, and specifically your administration in achieving its vision?
Like other institutions of learning, we also have a lot of challenges since there is no institution in the world that is immune from challenges and problems. But, these challenges vary from one institution to the other. Every institution has its own peculiar challenges.
Specifically, one of the major challenges we have in this university is the poor road network on campus. As a university, we need good access roads on campus, and we are putting our requests to the Governor of the state and Visitor to the university, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, since he has given us the assurance that his doors are open always. So, we are pleading with him to help us to fix the access roads on our campus. That is the first major challenge facing us as an institution.
The other challenge is the porous nature of our campus, which within the limited resources available to us we have been able to construct part of the perimeter fence, but we are unable to complete the project. There is encroachment on our land by cattle farmers, who graze their animals on the university land and that is part of the reasons it is difficult for the ivory tower to plant crops and raise seedling for local farmers.
There are also other challenges facing the university, which include paucity of funds, and what we have are doing today to address part of the challenges was the flagging off some projects. Right behind the university sporting arena, you will notice that we have planted some crops across the fence which is about two kilometers, which was planted about three weeks ago.
And, of course, we intend to produce a shelter bell to protect our buildings and facilities.
Apart from the aforementioned challenges, the university is also faced with the problem of Wind Bell, and the challenge of lack of students’ hostels.
Lack of adequate hostel accommodation for our students is another challenge and since the Tertiary Education Trust Fund does not involve in the provision of hostels, because it only provides for academic infrastructure that directly affect academic activities.
There are other minor challenges, such as change of attitude among members of the university community. You will agree with me that change is the only thing that is permanent, but when you expect people to change the attitude for the better, it is always difficult. However, we thank God members of staff have already keying into this and we are all striving together to make the university a better place for sound academic, research and community service for the benefit of all and sundry.
When I took over the administration of the university about one and half years ago, our student population was a little over 5,000, but with the massive infrastructure development in Bauchi campus, where we now have about 42 lectures halls presently, some numbers of 500-capacity lecture theaters. With these facilities we can cater adequately for a large number of students.
In fact, our admission quota has increased astronomically. Let me add also that as we are speaking our students’ population has risen to about 13,700 and by the next two years, we expect the population to also increase in what we called our cruising altitude and by the time we attain that, we will continue to maintain that students’ population.
How have you been able stem examination malpractice, cultism and other vices on campus?
Let me say without ambiguity that most institutions around us here are cultism free and since I took over as Vice-Chancellor of the state university, we have not witnessed any incident of cult-related activity.
But, for examination malpractice, when I took over there were couple of cases due to lack of stringent regulations against the menace. Indeed, you will realise that students need to be well educated; they need to be carried along, and the students also need to be provided with regulations and enabling environment which we have provided and put in place to guide the students’ actions. As I am talking to you, the university is free from cultism and any form of cult-related activities, and we have never witnessed any incident of sex for marks because we have zero tolerance for indiscipline and all forms of vices on campus.
How has the university been able to tackle the menace of sex for marks, which is rampant in higher institutions across the country?
Well, on the question about sex for marks, I have never witnessed that in this university, we only hear that in some other universities. We hear about that, but I think our system is water-tight because there are checks and balances guiding the student-lecturer relationship. If you are conversant with the university system, it runs on a committee basis and we have all the committees in place. And again, the students have the right and free to lodge complains concerning their challenges and that is why I said there are checks and balances.
In case a lecturer approaches a student and demands that she has to offer something for marks, such student has the right to inform or complain to the authority, which the management takes very serious. Some of our Deans can bear witnesses to this. I don’t think we have witnessed any such incident of sex for marks involving our lecturers in this university.
The university is a state government-owned institution, but is there any plan by the Federal Government to take over the institution as being touted in some quarters?
This university is owned by the Bauchi State Government and it is financed by the state government; the salary component and the other needs are being met by the state government. So, the question is how would the Federal Government take over the university?
In fact, the university is enjoying tremendous support from the state government.
But, like I mentioned earlier that there is no institution, like as ours, without challenges and because of aspirations, vision and ambition for expansion we have for the growth of the institution, the challenge is enormous. But I will also add here that we are getting every support we needed from the state government, though it might not have been enough.
For instance, in the area of accreditation of academic programmes, the National Universities Commission (NUC), the regulatory body for university education, which regulates the courses offered by the universities, visits the university regularly to look at our programmes and academic activities.
Indeed, by October or November, this year, we are going to host the NUC accreditation team when we are going to present 14 academic programmes for accreditation.
Last year, we also presented about 14 academic programmes for accreditation and all of them excelled, except Pharmacology. We came back with full accreditation by NUC, which is performing its role as regulator, and not funding agency.
What plans does the administration have to tackle the hostel challenge?
We are already talking with a number of private investors. You will also agree with me that all these things depend largely on funds. The reality is that, one of the greatest challenges that I have not mentioned, is the amount of school fee we charged. If I tell you what we charged fresh students in the sciences, where they use materials for practicals on daily basis, you will marvel. They only pay N24,000 per session as school fees. The state government supplements the students’ tuition and so it is difficult for the university to raise the required internally generated revenue (IGR).
And again for the hostel issue, TETFund doesn’t fund the building of hostels for institutions. Like I said, we are already in talking terms with private hostel providers, who will come and build hostels on what we called ‘Build Operate and Transfer (B.O.T)’ basis, under the public-private-partnership (PPP) arrangement. Though, the university would regulate the rate to be paid by the students.
By and large, we have put the request before the state government and as soon as the economic is favourable and the resources are available, we will get over this.
In fact, if you go to the Bauchi campus, you will see that a private developer had already started the construction of a hostel. We are equally on talking terms with some developers or investors and there is a particular investor, who promised to build two hostels of 100 rooms for male and another 100 rooms for female students.
On capacity development, universities sponsor their lecturers for postgraduate programmes within and outside the country, how far has this university gone with this?
First, let me start by answering the question on capacity development of the lecturers. I can tell without being immodest that this university is among the fastest growing universities in the entire country.
I am pleased to also inform you that we have over 400 academic staff members, who are PhD holders that were trained within and outside the country. Almost all of them have returned and we have about 100 of them currently outside the country pursuing their Doctorate Degrees, and some of them are at verge of completing their programmes.
Besides, we have a couple of them that are studying here and it might also interest you to know that we have also introduced our Postgraduate programme. A university introduces Postgraduate programme because it wants to develop its staff capacity and in the process other lecturers will benefit from the programme. I can tell you that I supervise about two to three of our lecturers, who are undertaking their postgraduate programmes here.
ICAN awards scholarship to UNIJOS indigent student
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has awarded N250,000 scholarship to a sophomore at the Department of Accounting, University of Jos (UNIJOS), Dakwak Nerat Musa.
The scholarship scheme was instituted as part of activities to mark the birthday of accounting czar and Africa’s first Chartered Accountant, Chief. Akintola Williams of Akintola Williams Deloitte, who clocked 100 years last week.
Nerat Musa, a 200-Level student, who lost her father 10 years ago and who was accompanied by her mother, Hannatu Musa, to the presentation ceremony was said to have shed tears of joy.
The cheque was presented to her by the Chairman of ICAN Jos and District Society, Mr. Dooiyor Julius at the event, which took place at the institution’s Department of Accounting.
While presenting the cheque, Dooiyor noted that the scholarship was in honour of Chief Akintola Williams, as part of activities marking his Centenary celebration.
He said: “On behalf of the Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), I have the pleasure of presenting to you, Dakwak Nerat Musa of the Accounting Department of University of Jos, the Akintola Williams Scholarship to mark his centenary celebration.
“The scholarship award was instituted by the institute to celebrate the 100 birthday of Chief Akintola Williams, the Doyen of Accountancy Profession in Nigeria on August 9, 2019. The award is in the sum of N250,000.”
The cheque was handed over to the Acting Head of the Department, Dr. Mary Ogenyi and the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof. Samuel Ocholi, who represented to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sabastin Maimako and immediately handed over the cheque to the recipient (Nerat Musa).
Receiving the cheque, Nerat Musa, who thanked the institute and the donor for the gesture, however, said that the scholarship would go a long way in boosting her assurance of completing her academic programme.
This was as her mother said the scholarship would ease the financial burden of the family in raising funds for the education of her daughter in the institution.
He, therefore, expressed gratitude to Chief Akintola Williams, ICAN and the university for finding her daughter worthy of the scholarship.
The Vice-Chancellor, lauded the institute for considering the institution for the award and congratulated Chief Akintola Williams on his Centenary celebration, and wished him more years of service to the nation.
Ajasin varsity moves to boost curriculum, counselling
The Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Missouri, U.S.A, to boost curriculum development and counseling.
The collaboration was crystalised last week when representatives of the American university, led by Dr. Mary Edwin visited the Ondo State Government-owned institution as part of the university’s steady rise to global reckoning.
This was as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, described the development as another in the series of collaborative agreements signed by the Ajasin University with several universities across the world.
Ige, who received the visitors on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, expressed optimism that the latest effort would go a long way in boosting academic content of the university, especially in the areas of curriculum development and counseling programme.
On her part, Dr. Edwin, however, pledged the commitment of the American university to the arrangement with a promise that the concerned units and programmes would be enhanced.
The visiting American don, who was accompanied to the university by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on Innovation and Partnership, Mr. Joel Ogunsola, said she was impressed with the level of development of the university, in terms of the beautiful ambience and neatness of the campus.
Other principal officers of the university at the event were the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Francis Gbore; the Acting Registrar, Mr. Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa; the Bursar, Mrs. Olubunmi Ologun; the Dean of Postgraduate School, Prof. C. A. Daramola and his counterpart in the Faculty of Education, Prof. Iyabo Omoniyi; among others.
Ex-OAU VC harps on local technology to grow agric sector
The former Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and a Professor of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, Michael Faborode, has stated that the fastest way to the growth of the agricultural sector is the development of local technology in country.
This was as he said that home-grown mechanisation and value addition were critical ingredients in transforming the nation’s agricultural sector.
Faborode spoke at the second Annual Engr. Kashim Ali Distinguished Lecture Series, entitled: “Agricultural Mechanisation and Food Production for Youth Empowerment: Engineering Sustainable Development,” organised by the Auchi branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in collaboration with Edo state University, Iyamho.
The don said: “Industrialisation is fuelled locally and hence local ingenuity must be encouraged. Every nation builds technologies based on their local demands. India imports less than five per cent of all the components that goes into the production of its tractors.
“Majority of the work is done and sourced locally. Hence, President Muhammadu Buhari is on the right path in stressing that we should source raw materials and technologies locally.”
Faborode also advocated the development of agricultural value chains and their consolidation in order to boost the overall productivity of farmers, as well as strengthen the viable agribusiness industry and culture that is gradually emerging.
The former Vice-Chancellor said improvement in the agricultural and food productivity in all sector, as well as reduction in food losses and waste, were part of the specific goals to a viable agricultural recov
Foundation harps on youth education, development
A call has gone to the government at all levels to put in place deliberate policies that will accelerate the development of youth by harnessing their potentials for the growth of the country.
This is as stakeholders in the country and Africa by extension should join hands together to build a peaceful and prosperous continent.
The call was made by the Founder of Baywood Foundation, Mr. Chris Baywood Ibe, who insisted that youth development was sine qua non to peace and stability of the society.
According to him, Baywood Foundation was instituted 14 years ago, as a non-profit initiative, with focus on education, health, advancement and investment on youth development, which is also determined to make education a problem-solving and solution to African challenges.
Addressing journalists in Lagos, Ibe recalled that the foundation as part of its concern for youth development, organised a one-day conference, tagged: “Role of Private Sector in Transforming Education Beyond Rhetorics,” to mark the 2019 International Youth Day, being celebrated yearly by the United Nation with the theme: “Transforming Education,” which is deeply rooted in the Fourth Goal for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
He said: “However, we believe at Baywood Foundation that the primary responsibility for shaping the destiny and future of Africa lies in the hands of Africans and more especially with the youth.
The Founder, while outlined the activities of the foundation, however, said that Baywood Foundation was set up to support populations and communities plagued by poverty, unemployment, poor healthcare access, illiteracy, marginalisation and exclusion.
Consequently, he noted that the Foundation had successfully carried out several interventions in education and other sectors including infrastructural development, while over 100,000 indigent community people had been supported with 100 per cent free diagnostic, consultative, pharmaceutical, referral and follow-up services.
Towards this end, he pointed out that plans had been concluded by the Foundation to organise an internship programme for the training of over 200,000 youths in various skills, even as he noted that a technical committee had been set up to develop modalities for the programme.
Ibe, who also bemoaned what he called lack of quality teachers in most schools in rural communities across the country, said Baywood Foundation employed teachers for some schools and paying their salary.
“As a Foundation, we take up pupils in primary schools in rural communities, whose parents could not afford their education needs. We buy books, instruction materials, uniforms and other school needs as well as pay their school fees. Our focus is mostly in the rural areas where we intervene in the areas of education and health, which are the challenges of the people,” Ibe added.
Besides, the Founder added that beginning from 2020, no fewer than 200,000 youths from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, gender and academic disciplines under the auspices of the Baywood Foundation would participate in a special internship programme for a period of 12 months.
“During this period, the candidates, each of whom will undergo a strict vetting process prior to selection, would be placed in an internship role in a relevant institution such as a political party, legislative body and government agency, among other establishments,” he noted.
OOU ex-students in N’America donate computers to alma mater
The Olabisi Onabanjo University Alumni Association, North America chapter has donated educational materials, including computer sets and accessories, to the Ogun State-owned university.
Dr Afolake Mobolaji, a member of executive of the chapter comprising United States of America, Mexico and Canada, donated the items on Monday at the OOU main campus in Ago-Iwoye.
The Vice Chancellor, Professor Ganiyu Olatunde, who was accompanied by other management staff of the university, received the gifts worth millions of naira on behalf of the institution.
Olatunde expressed the management’s appreciation to the alumni association and its chapters for their continued support and interest in the progress and development of the university.
The VC commended the donors, noting that the provision of educational materials and equipment would enhance teaching and learning in the school.
He said the management would collaborate with the alumni towards taking the OOU to greater heights.
“We really are so excited, we appreciate you and your colleagues in North America. We are so glad as our Alumni Association is working actively with the university administration and partnering with us so that we can have a lofty and 21st century university,” Olatunde said.
Speaking earlier, Dr Mobolaji disclosed that the donations, including laptops, projectors, interactive boards, monitors, switch, printers, keyboards, magnifier, scanners, sound recorders, decoders, copiers and UPS, were made to promote academic excellence in the alma mater.
AEAA, world unite for improved educational assessment
CONFERENCE
Some 339 delegates from 28 countries across Africa, Europe and America, comprising examining bodies in Africa, experts, ICT professionals and scholars assembled in Abuja at a five-day conference to chat a new direction for evolving educational best practices on the continent and promote the education of African child
- FG: Africa needs highly skilled, educated labour force
- JAMB Registrar: Innovation is to enhance efficiency
Theirs was a consensus: How to device a new approach through the deployment of technology and innovations in educational assessment to tackle the scourge of examination malpractices in African schools, and to satisfy the collective quest for improved education of the African child.
That was the main focus of the 37th Conference of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA) at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, where over 339 delegates from 28 countries across Africa, Europe, America and other parts of the world converged to brainstorm on the compare notes and share thoughts on ways and means to improve the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) practices towards the attainment of the goal of continuous improvement of the education agenda. The five-day conference, hosted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria took place between August 5 and 9 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.
The central theme of the conference was: “Innovations in Educational Assessment,” while no fewer than 75 papers and four keynote addresses were presented at the various plenary sessions by renowned scholars and eggheads in the education sector, examination experts and Information Technology Communication (ICT) professionals.
The Association for Educational Assessment in Africa is a non-profitable making organisation established in 1982 to promote cooperation among examining and assessment bodies in Africa. Part of its vision is the harmonization of educational assessments on the African continent, while the objectives include encouragement of relevant examining and assessment activities among members; sharing experience and knowledge on issues of evaluation and assessment; sponsorship of international participation in the field of educational testing and assessment within the individual member countries of WAEC, among others. Setting the tone of the conference, which took place between August 5 and 9, the President of the association, Dr. Litsabako Mamothae Ntoi, described the theme of the conference as apt and timely, even as he noted that the Council was aware of the challenges of the 21st Century learners and the urgent need to address such.She said the theme of the conference had become imperative at this time when the world was talking the 4th Industrial Revolution, which is a new chapter in human development, through extra-ordinary technological advancement.
“The 4IR brings together the convergence between physical, digital and biological spheres. Its breath, speed and depth are forcing us to rethink how countries develop and how organisations create value,” Dr. Ntoi added. According to her, in order to help Africa achieve overall development in education, it is imperative for examining bodies and all stakeholders to be innovative in education assessment.
She said the conference would also dwelled extensively on other subthemes such as the assessment for and of teaching and learning; ICT and innovations in educational assessment; innovative assessment for quality education; prospects and challenges in computer-based assessment; the role of ICT in curbing examination malpractice and assertive and adaptive technologies; educational assessment for learners with special needs.
While declaring the conference open, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Echono, said there was a consensus opinion that the AEAA is playing a very critical role in educational development in Africa. Since the world today is evolving into a knowledge-based economy, he hinted that the benefits accruing from the phenomenon could only be harnessed by countries with highly skilled and educated labour force. “With the observed increase in unemployment and poverty in our continent, it is imperative to reappraise and properly situate the relationship between education and national development in the light of poverty in the continent,” Echono stressed.
Towards this end, he added that the Federal Government-led by President Muhammadu Buhari recongnised that Nigeria’s education system must prepare and equip the citizenry to be globally competitive to effectively contribute to national development. He stressed the commitment of the Buhari led administration to education with emphasis on Technical and Vocational Educational Training (TVET), expressing confidence that the conference would impact not only on assessment, but on education in general. He also urged the delegates to reflect on the role of innovations on assessment as the continent breaks new frontiers in education.
“It is on this note that I declare the 37th Annual Conference of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa holding in Abuja today open,” the Permanent Secretary said. Meanwhile, the conference at the end of the five-day exercise by the delegates resolved among others to challenge examining bodies to endeavour to embrace ICT-based innovative approaches in their operations and assessment practices.
In the four-page communique, the conference also said that the AEAA should strengthen its capacity building programme to support the upcoming innovative approaches in member countries; educators and assessment experts should consider reviewing the current ways of teaching, learning and assessment to ensure that meaningful learning takes place to counter the scourge of examination malpractices.
“Innovations in assessment and education should be driven by research findings. Therefore, education and assessment institutions must consider establishing wellresourced research units that will use appropriate methodologies, suitable statistical and qualitative analyses and provide information to support innovations,” the communique added.
Besides, the communique signed by the AEAA President, Dr. Ntoi and Executive Secretary, Dr. Michael Chilala (CEO, ZEC) respectively, said educational and examining organisations must consider exploring, developing, adapting and or adopting various ICT- based solutions to promote meaningful teaching and learning, and enhance their integrity, efficiency and effectiveness. Some of the papers presented include “The over reliance on standardized testing in Cameroon: Implications for the primary school classrooms,” by Dr. Kenneth Ngu Foncha, Dr. John Teneng Awa and Dr. Tah Delphine Berka from Cameroon; “Management of post- Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination computer based screening in Nigeria: Challenges and strategies for improvement,” by Dr. F. Ogba, Dr. N. Igu and Dr. Ugodulunwa from Nigeria;”Rate of inclusion of Special Needs Attributes in Uganda National Examinations” by Betty Nalukenge Habaasa from Uganda, among others.
In one of the four keynote addresses delivered by Prof. Francisca Aladejana from the University of Ilorin, entitled: “Attribute Appraisal and the Imperative of Policy Development for Innovative Educational Assessment,” the don explored the definition and the relevance of assessment, educational assessment, what are the attributes of good educational assessment, the need for innovation in educational assessment.
Her paper also focused on educational assessment practices that make innovation imperative in Nigerian schools and implication for policy making and innovation. The don, however, stressed the need to focus on new ways in which assessment could be creative, performance based and capacity building for teachers.
Similarly, in the second keynote address, entitled: “Innovation in Educational Assessment: A Case Study of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of Nigeria,” Prof. Is-haq Olarewaju Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, outlined that the purpose of innovation was to enhance efficiency, saying everyone must not be satisfied with the status quo, but to be engaged in revolutionary innovations. According to him, the transition of JAMB from paper and pencil test to CBT was to achieve more efficiency and to counter the scourge of examination malpractices.
He, therefore, stated that biometrics, CCTVs in centres and central admission processing system were some of the devices being employed by JAMB to curb examination malpractices. On his part, Prof. Redwood- Sawyerr, who presented the third keynote address, which focused on “The Impact of ICT on Examination,” enumerated the various micro-technology devices available for sale online that candidates use to commit examination fraud. To curb this practice, he recommended that examination bodies, administrators and assessment professionals needed to be aware of the devices and to devise new ways to counter them.
The don also recommended that educators must review the ways of teaching and assessment to counter the scourge of examination malpractices in schools. Prof. Omaze Anthony Afemikhe, in his keynote address, which was entitled: “Innovations in Teaching and Learning Oriented Practice,” stressed that innovation should follow a process that should be understood by the agency aspiring for its implementation and that all stakeholders to drive the innovation should be trained.
He also proposed that emphasis should be on how assessment could be used to improve learning. The conference deliberations also focused on the following subthemes: “Assessment for and of Teaching and Learning,” under which the participants observed that assessment is an integral part of teaching and learning. Based on this, there was a consensus that reliable assessment should be part of the teaching and learning process, and that the need for technological innovations in educational assessment should include instructional processes. Under “ICT and Innovative Educational Assessment,” the delegates dwelt on the pros and cons of application of ICT in educational assessment, and observed that application of ICT in educational assessment was imperative notwithstanding its disadvantages.
Therefore, the delegates noted the urgent need to employ ICTs in all aspects of educational assessment, even as they agreed to continue to explore means of addressing the observed threats of ICT to educational assessment. In the other sub-theme on “Innovative Assessment for Quality Education,” the prospects and challenges of innovative assessment were highlighted, including the role of innovative assessment on quality of education.
It was, however, noted that innovative assessment had the potential to improve the quality of education and therefore should be embraced. Participants also explored ways of addressing the identified challenges, while the various ICT based solutions available for purchase were presented for members to consider. Under the “Prospects and Challenges in Computer-Based Assessment (CBA),” the sub-theme identified lack of infrastructure and other challenges of computerbased assessment in Africa, even as the participants applauded the increasing need to adopt and use CBA in Africa.
While suggestions were made on how the identified challenges could be addressed, the conference, however, cautioned that the nature and purpose of assessment should be of major considerations in employing Computer-Based Assessment. Others are “The Role of ICT in Curbing Examination Malpractices,” where the threats of examination malpractices on the integrity of qualifications awarded by examination bodies were discussed. Apart from this, the participant deliberated on the prospects and challenges of applying ICT in curbing examination malpractices, while the numerous ICT-based solutions were presented for members’ consideration.
Ranking: AAUA leads state varsities on Webometric ranking table
…as UI leads Nigerian varsities on table
The 2019 Webometrics Ranking of World Universities has ranked the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) as the best state-owned university in Nigeria. The university managementled by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, which is still savouring the position of the institution on the world ranking table, said that the Webometrics Ranking, which was released on July 31, placed Adekunle Ajasin University on 9th position among Nigerian universities; 81st in African and 3048th globally out of over 28,000 institutions ranked by the global ranking body.
The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, which is also known as Ranking Web of Universities, is a globallyaccepted ranking system for the world’s universities, using a multiple indicators that take into account the volume of the Web contents, the visibility and impact of the web publications of the ranking universities. In the ranking, University of Ibadan (UI) led the pack of Nigerian universities as 1233rd in the world, while Covenant University, which leads the private universities came third in Nigeria and 1704 in the world.
Other universities among the first 10th on the table are University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), which came second in Nigeria and 1677 in the world; OAU emerged fourth on the table and 2077 in the world; UNILAG fifth in Nigeria and 2094 in the world; ABU, Zaria came sixth in Nigeria and 2216 in the world; UNILORIN seventh and 2726 in the world; FUTA eighth in Nigeria and 2935 in the world; and UNIPORT, which came 10th after Adekunle Ajasin University and 3182 in the world. Meanwhile, this would be the third time in recent years that university would be adjudged best of all state-owned universities in Nigeria. A statement by the spokesman for the university, Victor Akinpelumi, noted: “We are delighted that despite the palpable challenges, including paucity of funds facing the university, it has achieved this remarkable feat. This is a testament to the commitment of every arm of the university and the resolve of the management to place the institution on the global pedestal.
“We thank all stakeholders of the university without whom this heartwarming feat would not have been made possible. We also acknowledge the Ondo State Governor and Visitor to the university; the university Governing Council; the university management; staff and students; alumni, parents and guardians; host communities; friends of the university and the media. “On its part, the management would continue to put in place policies that would sustain this feat and encourage hard work and promote the university’s goals of teaching, research and community service.
