Education
WAEC allays parents, candidates’ fears over withheld results
The Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Mr. Olu Adenipekun has allayed the fears of parents and candidates whose results are still being withheld that the Council will speed investigations on the various cases in order to make the fate of the affected candidates known.
In the 2019 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results released last week, no fewer than 180, 205 candidates, representing 11.33 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination according to the Council, had their results withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.
According to him, the Committee set up by the Council on such cases is already working on the cases and the recommendations would in the next eight weeks be submitted for appropriate action.
The NHO, who noted that cases are of two types, said there were some of the candidates, whose results were being investigated that will be released in the next few weeks, while those found culpable of involvement in examination malpractice, depending on the recommendations of the committee would be appropriately sanctioned.
He said the sanctions range from partial cancellation of some subjects, outright cancellation of the entire results; barring of the candidate from sitting for WAEC examinations; barring the school from presenting candidates for WAEC examinations to appropriate punishment for the supervisor, if found culpable of involving, abetting and aiding malpractice in the examination.
Adenipekun said: “We are concerned about the well-being of our candidates in terms of their admission; hence we are doing everything humanly possible through the committee to get the results of the innocent candidates released as soon as possible. The committee is already begun on the investigations and we want to assure parents and the candidates that the committee would do a thorough job.”
“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council in due course. The Committee’s decision will be communicated to the affected candidates through their various schools.”
In a related development the HNO said that the policy makers, scholars, examination experts across the world would converge on Abuja between August 5 and 9 for the 37th Annual Conference of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA) being hosted by the Council at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.
The conference, which according to him, which would attract delegates and scholars from Africa, Europe, America and other parts of the world, would also feature about 96 papers to be presented by scholars across the globe.
Adenipekun, who said experts would deliberate on how to deploy new ideas, technology and innovation in the delivery and conduct of examination, hinted that WAEC had already bidden for Magic Scanner 1,000 machine to be deployed in the conduct of its examinations.
He said the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa is a non-profitable making organisation established in 1982 to promote cooperation among examining and assessment bodies in Africa.
“Since the rights to host the 37th 3edition of the conference was given to WAEC, Nigeria in Uganda in August 2017, preparations for the conference have been in top gear as the Local Organisating C9ommittee for the conference swung into action to ensure that the delegates have an eventful workshop,” he said.
He, however, noted that the association vision was the harmonization of educational assessments on the African continent, saying part of the objective is also to encourage relevant examining and assessment activities among members; to share experience and knowledge on issues of evaluation and assessment; sponsor international participation in the field of educational testing and assessment within the individual member countries among other objectives.
According to Adenipekun, the association was borne as the outcome of what was then known as the sub-regional conference of Heads of Institutions responsible for educational assessment in Eastern and Southern African.
Expected to be declared opened by the Minister of Education or his representatives, the HNO said security arrangement had been put in place to ensure the safety of the delegates.
Specifically, he noted that the association is intervening in the critical areas of test and measurement, saying the 96 papers to be presented in the five-day conference would be developed into a book, while a communique that would form a framework for examination bodies and other relevant organisations, government and institutions would be issued for their use.
Education
Reform: Probe panel calls for memoranda on institutions in Edo
The Commission of Inquiry set up by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to investigate the activities and operations of three state-owned tertiary institutions has called on members of the public to submit memoranda to the commission in order to have robust engagements for the probe.
The affected institutions are the Colleges of Education at Ekiadolor and Igueben; Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education; College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi and the College of Agricultural Technology in Agenebode respectively
A statement by the Secretary of the Commission, Obobairibhojie John, noted: “The Governor of Edo State, has constituted a Commission of Inquiry into the activities of Colleges of Education, Ekiadolor and Igueben, Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education, College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi and the College of Agricultural Technology, Agenebode from January 2009 to June 30, 2019.”
The statement listed “the terms of reference of the Commission of Inquiry to include “examining the finances of the institutions (receipts and expenditure) and to determine whether they were in accordance with the laws of the institution, as well as the rules and regulations guiding the Public Service”
Other terms of reference are to “examine the administrative structure of the institutions in line with the laws establishing them and examine the mode of employment and promotions at the institutions with a view to determining whether due process was observed, and to investigate any other matter that may be incidental to (i) – (iii) above.”
Obobairibhojie, therefore, called on members of the public to submit memoranda in 15 copies to the Secretary of the Commission at the Office of the Head of Service (HoS) on or before August 14.
Education
NUC approves 5 new academic programmes for Elizade varsity
The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved five additional programmes at undergraduate level for Elizade University, a private university located at Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The Commission, in a letter, signed by its Deputy Executive Secretary, Dr. Gidado Bello Kumo, listed the new programmes to include Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Cybersecurity, Sociology and Political Science.
The academic programmes, the letter further stated, would commence in the current admission year of 2019/2020 academic session.
The Registrar of the university, Mr. Omololu Adegbenro, said the approval followed the earlier Resource Verification visit of experts in the various disciplines to the university in May 2019, saying with the development, the university now runs 38 undergraduate degree programmes.
These courses, he said include Law, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Electrical/Electronics Engineering and Computer Engineering.
Others are Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Environmental Management and Toxicology, Biology, Physics with Electronics, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Mathematics, Cybersecurity and Computer Science.
Also on the list of academic programmes run by the university are Economics, Human Resource Management, Hotel Management and Tourism, Banking and Finance, Accounting, Mass Communication, Sociology and Political Science, as well as English Language, Performing and Film Arts, and International Relations.
Adegbenro, however, noted that all the academic programmes the university presented for the NUC’s accreditation had received full accreditation status.
Similarly, the various professional bodies, such as the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), among others had full accredited the relevant professional programmes.
Receiving the news of the NUC’s approval of five new programmes, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olukayode Amund, commended the Commission for carrying out a thorough exercise.
Amund, who said the university, would continue to deliver on its mandate of providing quality education to its students, while also impacting positively on its immediate community and the nation at large, however, added that all was set for the commencement of the five academic programmes in this current admission year.
Education
Oak Tree School celebrates 3 years of excellence
It was time last week for the owners and management of The Oak Tree School, Ikeja, Lagos to roll out the drums to celebrate the school’s three years of excellent performance and delivery of qualitative education.
The event was the third anniversary of the school, which was established in 2016, to among other vision and objectives, nurture the curiosity of the children to grow in knowledge and in confidence of their capacities.
Basking in the euphoria of the success and accomplishments of the school in its last three years, the Head of the school, Mr. Adebowale Adesida, said The Oak Tree School since inception had consistently providing high standard of education and quality care to the minors from the ages three months to five years.
The school, according to him, recently launched its primary school arm and using the British standard of education, focuses on seven key areas of learning and development required for a child’s all round growth.
These areas of learning are communication and language; physical development and growth; literacy; personal, social and emotional development; mathematics; understanding the world as well as expressive arts and design (which is skills development of the children)
Adesida, who spoke during the third graduation of the private nursery school, which coincided with the third anniversary of the school, however, urged the graduating pupils to be worthy ambassadors of the school.
No fewer than four pupils, having completed their nursery education, bade farewell to the school and their teachers during the ceremony, while some of the pupils had already relocated to abroad before their graduation.
While celebrating the sterling achievements of the school, Adesida said: “We are proud of our achievements over the last years and we hope to achieve more excellent performance in academic and overall development of our children. Our commitment is also to equip these young ones with a good knowledge of Information Communication Technology (ICT) at their tender age.
“The pupils were given computers to broaden their knowledge and they were also taught how to play Chess, which has gone a long way in broadening their scope and social life, at the same time.
He added that the celebration of the anniversary in the past three years had gone a long way in encouraging the children and bolstering their detemination to also work hard so that they could graduate with excellence.
Adesida, who highlighted some benefits of the anniversary to include rewarding the children’s success and hard work, said part of the benefits is also to show other children that there is reward for excellence and hard work.
“Some of the pupils will be rewarded during the anniversary while the graduation gown being worn by them during their graduation is to let the children know about achieving excellence as they pass through a stage in life, and which they will always look forward to achieve. And, as a result, other children are also being eager to graduate with excellence in order to wear the gown,” he said.
The Head of the school, however, thanked the parents for their contribution to the success story of the school, saying they have at all times taken steps to help the school to grow successfully and to attain its present lofty heights.
According to Adesida, the school runs parent-school-partnership programme in which the parents also contribute immensely to the growth of the school as one great family to achieve its vision.
Education
Lecturer advocates establishment of Adventists varsity to curb vices
The need for the establishment of Adventist universities in view of the alarming rate of corruption, crime rates, poor governance, growing rate of insecurity, immorality and other negative vices in the country.
The call was made a lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts and Deputy Director, Academic Planning Division of Plateau State University in Bokkos, Dr. Solomon Obidah Yamma, saying the Adventist institutions all over the world are thriving to restore the lost societal value system.
Yamma, who was the guest speaker at the 2019 Speech and Prize-Giving Day of Hyde Memorial Secondary School, Jengre in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, however, noted that the aim of setting up the Adventist institutions, colleges and universities was to mould and produce unique leaders, who have the fear of God in their hearts.
He regretted that students from poor family backgrounds after graduation from Hyde Memorial Secondary School and other faith-based secondary schools could not afford the expensive tuition fees, are left with no other option other than to resort to public universities being the available option where the doctrines of the church are not being taught.
Yamma, however, advocated the establishment of an affordable Adventists University in Plateau State, saying this would go a long way in creating unfettered access for the children from economically backward background to enroll in the university.
The guest speaker further insisted that the institution would help in restoring the image of God in a sin-sick world and solve the problems bedeviling mankind in strict consideration of values that ensure the stability of the social order.
“In helping our youths to adhere strictly to social values, Adventist education will facilitate the youths’ ability to eschew passive acquisition of knowledge or information. It would make them to use information selectively as a device for analytic capability, and it must proffer thematic depth to encyclopedic superficiality. Only then can we transgress our presuppositions,” he noted.
Also in another paper presented at the speech and prize-giving day of Faith Anchor Academy, Butura in Bokkos, entitled: “The Effects of Social Media on Students’ Performance in Secondary School,” Yamma described social media as a useful servant, but a dangerous master and a two-edge sword which has tremendous benefits.
According to him, students take advantage of the social media networks to share information, building relationship and discussions, but this could distract the attention of the students and affect their academic performance.
He said at the turn of the 20th Century, the revolution that greeted the computer industry came with so much excitement and also with its attendant issues about the new technologies that was meant to ease work for humanity, increase efficiency and bring together people of different settings, civilization and race, thereby closing the barriers that had separated mankind before the invention of the internet or Information Communication Technology (ICT).
Education
Ekiti SUBEB to deploy teachers for efficiency
The Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has spoken of its readiness to commence the redistribution of teachers in public primary schools across the state to enhance greater efficiency in the system.
This, the board said formed part of efforts at improving efficiency and guaranteeing even distribution of teachers to schools in the state.
The Chairman of the Board, Prof. Fransisca Aladejana, who disclosed this while receiving members of the state House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology on a familiarization visit in her office in Ado-Ekiti, however, reiterated the commitment of the Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration to the provision of free qualitative basic education to all children of school age in the state.
The SUBEB Chairman also said that no school would lack behind in the development move of the present administration, but solicited the support of the House of Assembly for efforts of the Board to achieve its mandate of revitalising and repositioning the basic education sector.
While stressing that all hands must be on deck towards ensuring the success of the ongoing reforms in the education sector, Prof. Aladejana lamented the abject neglect suffered by the Basic Education sector under the immediate past administration, recalling that on assumption of office in October 2018, the present administration inherited schools with dilapidated structures. She added that the morale of teachers was very low due to non-payment of salaries and lack of training, while school enrollment was at its lowest ebb due to the inherent problems in the system.
She, however, expressed pleasure at the progress recorded so far, stressing that Governor Fayemi had cleared the arrears of unpaid counterpart funds to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), thereby opening ways for the ongoing massive renovation of schools, provision of infrastructure, including toilet facilities in schools, as well as construction of perimeter fences to bolster security in public schools across the state.
Aladejana also noted that the present administration had been according premium attention to teachers’ welfare and capacity building, as well as provision of instructional materials and payment of running grants to schools in the state.
The SUBEB chair said the Board would embark on aggressive sensitisation on the roles of stakeholders in the development of the sector, stressing that the success of government’s laudable efforts largely depends on the support of all stakeholders.
This was as she added that everyone in the state should live up to their responsibilities and contribute their quota in order to achieve the desired results.
Earlier in her remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Adekemi Balogun, said the visit was to familiarise members of the committee with the management of the board.
She, therefore, pledged the support of the committee for the ongoing reforms of the Governor Fayemi’s administration in the education sector, even as the Committee Chairman described education as one of the major selling points of the state and that all hands must be on deck to reverse the neglect the sector had suffered under the immediate past administration.
Education
59,306 candidates for UNILORIN screening exercise
A total of 59,306 candidates are expected to take part in a four-day screening exercise for the 2019/2020 academic session of the University of Ilorin that will end on Thursday.
Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, on the conduct of the university’s Post UTME screening exercise, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the university, Mr. Kunle Akogun, said that the exercise had commenced on Monday simultaneously at the university’s main campus and their Lagos centre.
Akogun also said that the breakdown of the figure showed that 51,868 are UTME candidates while the remaining 7,438 are Direct Entry candidates.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Age Abdulkareem, had put the capacity of the university for the 2019/2020 admission at about 10,000 students
He said that the screening excercise, which commenced at 7am was very peaceful, adding that the candidates had comported themselves in an orderly manner.
Education
When MAUSTECH, MAPOLY tore Ogun apart
DISAGREEMENT
Rather than serve as sources of development and unity, the establishment of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH), Abeokuta has torn Ogun State apart
- Governor: Bill is to enable MAPOLY come back to life
- Ogun West: Govt should locate MAUSTECH in our community
The establishment of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH), Abeokuta in Ogun State, was meant to bring about development and unity to the state, but this has continued to tear the people apart.
This is as the battle for the souls of the institution and the former Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta is raging.
Apart from the crisis emanating from the procedural take-off of the institutions, two senatorial districts in the state, Ogun West and Central, are currently at one’s throat over where to site the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH) and the Ogun State Polytechnic.
The immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, which established the university located at the site of MAPOLY, while the polytechnic was relocated to Ipokia community as Ogun State Polytechnic.
But, since its establishment, the development has continued to generate mixed-feelings, first among the workers of the polytechnic, who challenged their status as workers and the relocation of the polytechnic, as well as the communities, which frowned at the government’s action, and the students, who lamented the effects of the crisis on the current and prospective students of the institutions.
The controversies trailing the establishment of the university began with its location and the stakeholders worry that the spread of state government-owned tertiary institutions did not reflect three senatorial districts of the state – Ogun Central, Ogun West and Ogun East.
According to stakeholders, in Ogun East alone there are seven public higher institutions – Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye; Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun; Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu- Ijebu; Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, Ijebu-Igbo; Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade; College of Health, Ilese and Gateway Industrial & Petro-Gas Institute, Oni, Ijebu-Ode.
Ogun Central has four tertiary institutions, which are the first university in the state, the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB); Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta; DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, and Federal College of Education, Osiele.
Meanwhile, Ogun West district, which has only two higher institutions – Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro and Gateway Polytechnic, Igbesa, but without a university.
In the composition of the state, Ogun West consists of Yewa/Awori, Ogun Central is made up of the Egba, while the Ogun East has the Ijebu.
Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, formerly Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, was established in January 1979 and commenced academic activities with 220 students, 29 academic staff and five senior administrative officers at temporary sites at Oke-Egunya and Onikolobo in Abeokuta.
The institution moved to its permanent site at Ojere in 1986, where it occupies 959 hectares of land. But, following the death of Chief MKO Abiola, the polytechnic’s greatest benefactor in 1998, was renamed Moshood Abiola Polytechnic.
Determined to address the imbalance in the distribution of higher institutions in the state, the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, in 2017 forwarded a bill to the state House of Assembly seeking the upgrade of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to a university, and the relocation of the polytechnic from Abeokuta to Ipokia.
The bill, entitle: “A bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology and for matters of administration and discipline of students connected therewith,” was passed by the House on January 31, 2017, which upgraded MAPOLY to MAUSTECH.
The two bill creating the MoshoodAbiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta (MAUTECH) and Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia, was subsequently signed into law by Governor Amosun.
While MAUTECH replaced the then Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, and was to operate from the MAPOLY campus, Ogun Poly was to be developed from the scratch at Ipokia and to inherit some of the staff of MAPOLY.
To ensure the smooth take-off of the polytechnic in Ipokia, the foundation laying ceremony was performed in September 2017 after about 250 hectares of land was donated over to the government for the polytechnic project by the community.
Following this, the government commenced the construction of blocks of classrooms, hostels, lecture theatres, lodges, laboratories and others, of which some had already been completed, while others are nearing completion.
To facilitate its take off, Amosun’s administration inaugurated an 11-member technical committee, headed by a former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola, with the decision that the working group would be disbanded once the governing council is constituted for the new institution.
However, on assumption office as governor of the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, ordered that MAPOLY should revert to its status quo ante with full academic activities restored.
Towards this end, the governor set up a committee, headed by Prof. Segun Awonusi, a former Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in the state and a don at the University of Lagos to look into the operational modalities of the proposed Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, and Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.
The Prof. Awonusi-led committee, among others, is to look into issues surrounding the sustainability of both institutions in the light of the uncertainty surrounding their operations.
The committee has eight weeks to submit its report and recommendation.
But, the governor, however, insisted that his administration had not cancelled the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH), Abeokuta.
Abiodun told a delegation of Abeokuta Club, which visited him in his office, stating that the executive bill sent to the House of Assembly was not intended to abrogate MAUSTECH or repeal the law establishing the institution.
He further explained that the bill sought to ask for the return of assets of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta and not repeal the university.
The Abeokuta Club had kicked against the governor’s bill to the House of Assembly, saying the request was filled with “hidden agenda” and against the interest of the Egba people.
At the parley with members of the club, Abiodun said he had no objection to the existence of MAUSTECH, stressing that the executive bill was to enable MAPOLY to come back to life.
He said: “It did not say anything about repealing MAUSTECH, there was no such conception. So, when I began to get reactions that I have cancelled MAUSTECH, I began to wonder where it was coming from. I need to emphasise that I do not have any objection to MAUSTECH. When the Committee finishes with its assignment, we know how to take it from there.”
On his part, the past President and Trustee of the Club, Prof. Afolabi Soyode, expressed regret that MAPOLY had been in comatose in the last two years, saying the development had affected not only the students, parents, staff and other stakeholders but has also affected the local economy.
Consequently, the problems of the relocated staff and lecturers of the institution, the anticipated academic disruption by the students and the financial burden of building an institution from a scratch and also upgrading to a university status from polytechnic, have been dragging the take-off of the institutions backward.
For instance, the students of MAPOLY had in 2017 engaged in series of protests challenged their inability to write examinations scheduled to commence a month earlier, which was disrupted by the law relocating the institution, as well as protracted strikes by the lecturers over uncertainty of the status of a new polytechnic.
Also joined in the fray of protests were the various workers’ union and lecturers of MAPOLY, who were against the government over the terms of the relocation of their institution, while development of infrastructure for the commencement of the poly in Ipokia was a problem.
Subsequently, Governor Abiodun in the executive order for a return to the status quo sought the approval of the Ninth state House of Assembly to reverse the status of the yet-to-take-off MAUTECH to MAPOLY.
The governor in his request letter had said: “I forward herewith a bill for a law to amend the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology Law, 2017 for the kind consideration and passage of the House of Assembly.”
But, worried by the development, the Ogun Central challenged the suspension of the relocation policy, the setting up of a committee and the amendment bill.
Firing the first salvo was the to a socio-economic group, Abeokuta Club, which accused the state government of executing ethnic agenda on issues relating to the establishment of MAUSTECH.
The President of the club, Tokunbo Odebunmi, who claimed he had the mandate of all the first-class traditional rulers in the senatorial district, said the governor, was working against the interest of the Egba.
The Egba in the paper signed by Odebunmi insisted that MAUSTECH should be retained as established by the enabling law of the House, saying: “The Egba would not like to think of a situation whereby the governor being the referee, now chooses to shift the goal post in the course of the football match.”
They, however, added: “This is in relation to the governor setting up a panel on the operational modalities of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology and without waiting for the recommendation of the panel, which had received memoranda from all stakeholders, Mr. Governor hurriedly sent in a request dated 18th July, 2019 to amend the MAUSTECH (establishment law).”
But, the state government said there was no hidden or ethnic agenda in its ongoing review of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, even as it faulted the position of Abeokuta Club on the matter.
Now, the position of Ogun West is to have the first university in its community as aptly amplified by its stakeholders, who spoke of the need for the state government to locate the proposed MAUSTECH in Ipokia Local Government Area as against the initial Ogun Poly.
The stakeholders in their different position papers harmonized and presented to the committee by a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Rahman Bello, who chaired the Education Committee of Yewaland Development Council.
According to the senatorial district, the siting of MAUTECH in Ipokia would not only help to give the area more sense of belonging, but it will also address the gap in university education of the area and the state at large.
Besides, in their respective memoranda submitted to the committee, they requested and affirmed that the siting of the university in Ipokia would incubate science-related innovators and techno-preneurs for the overall growth and development of the state.
Apart from the imbalance in the distribution of tertiary education enunciated, the stakeholders said the University of Science and Technology in Ipokia would complement the Science and Technology Park located in Owode-Yewa as synergy between the park and the university.
“The benefits that the establishment of MAUTECH would bring to the zone to include, partnership with the Science and Technology Park of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology located in Owode, Yewa South Local Government Area, which is just a few minutes away from Ipokia; proximity to industrial hub, access to international students, high community support, among others,” the position paper added.
Stakeholders fighting the course of the district are Education Committee of Yewaland Development Council, Ogun West Stakeholders Forum, Yewa Think Tank, Yewaland Development Forum, Yewa City Club, Ipokia Elders, League of Ogun West Academics, Ilaro Development Council, Ipokia LGA Academy, among others.
However, further argument in favour of the location of the university in Ipokia was that situating MAUSTECH in Ogun West and returning Ogun Poly to its status quo in Abeokuta will be easier for both institutions to commence academic activities.
Prof. Bello said: “MAPOLY should become a degree-awarding institution gradually, without disrupting the already established brand, in line with the global trend. Converting Ogun Polytechnic, Ipokia to a full-fledged University of Science and Technology will be easier to equip gradually and will meet the need and desire of the people of Ogun West.”
Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and the Students’ Union of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic had warned the Abeokuta Club against engaging in actions capable of changing the current position of the polytechnic.
The Chairman of ASUP, Chibuzor Osifalujo, and the students’ union President, Samson Omoniyi, who gave the warning, said they were not opposed to the setting up of MAUSTECH in Abeokuta, but insisted that MAPOLY should be retained on its campus.
The ASUP chairman said: “The bottom line is this, while the agitation on the issues of the proposed MAUSTECH and the new Ogun Poly continues, we at MAPOLY are not against the establishment of the university in Ogun Central as the case may be, all we request is to allow the polytechnic, which has made its name to continue with the provision of its academic service to the teeming members of the public, while the issue of MAUSTECH and the new Ogun Poly continues as the government may deem it fit.”
To critical stakeholders in the state, the recurring question is that would it not be proper to redress the longstanding lopsidedness in the state in terms of location of higher institutions with the siting of MAUTECH in Ogun West.
Education
WAEC restates commitment to improved service delivery
The Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Mr. Olu Adenipekun, has restates the commitment of the examination body to improved performance and ensure the delivery of hitch-free examinations.
This is as the Council also said that candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of its examinations.
On the candidates with special needs, he stressed that a total of 1,918 candidates with varying degrees of special needs registered for the examination, out of whom 299 were visually challenged, 842 with impaired hearing; 158 with low vision; 75 with spastic cum mentally challenged; and 85 were physically challenged.
“All these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination. The results of these candidates have been processed and released along with other candidates,” Adenipekun stressed.
According to him, these set of candidates were identified by their challenges through interface with their respective schools.
Also, the HNO noted that measures had been put in place to checkmate the activities of impersonators, which had hitherto been the major bane of examination malpractice confronting the Council in the conduct of its examinations.
To eliminate the menace, he said the Council had deployed technology through biodata and biometric capturing of candidates, as well as the use of Smart Identity Card to verify bonafide candidates writing its examinations.
He said: “Impersonation and other forms of examination malpractice had been greatly reduced or eliminated through the deployment of technology, such as biodata, biometric capturing devices and Smart Identity Card. Through this technonoly we were able to apprehend some supervisors and candidates, who were fond of snapping the question papers during the examinations and posted same online. We have handed over these supervisors and candidates to the police for prosecution.
Adenipekun disclosed this while announcing the release of the results of the 2019 May/June Diet of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which he added indicated improved performance over that of last year.
In the results released, the HNO said a total of 1,020,519 candidates, representing 64.18 per cent obtained credit and above in minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, against the aggregate performance of 50 per cent recorded in the same examination last year.
Adenipekun, who pointed out that a total of 1,590,173 candidates sat for the examination this year in 18,639 recognised secondary schools across the country, said that 1,309,570 candidates, representing 82.35 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.
This was as he said that the results of 180,205 candidates, representing 11.33 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination were being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.
“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council in due course. The Committee’s decision will be communicated to the affected candidates through their various schools,” the HNO noted.
He said the WASSCE was also conducted or administered to candidates from some schools in Benin Republic, Cote d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea, where the Nigeria school curriculum for senior secondary schools were in use.
Adenipekun, who said the Council did not charge any fee for its certificates, except the registration fees, described as unfortunate a development where some private schools are charging their students certain fees as complained by parents for WAEC certificates.
Education
Varsity unfolds plans for a dual mode institution
Plans have concluded by the management of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) to set the institution to become a ‘dual mode university,’ the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, has said.
Towards this end, the Vice-Chancellor was said to have held several meetings with the leadership of the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), Vancouver in Canada in effort to strategise on transiting the institution into a Dual Mode University.
Under the dual mode system, the university is expected to combine the existing conventional academic programmes with Distance Learning Programme.
The COL is an intergovernmental organisation established by the Commonwealth Heads of Government in 1988 to encourage the development and sharing of open learning and distance education knowledge, as well as resources.
Founded mainly for enhancing the quality of educational programmes of the Commonwealth Nations, COL hosts a biennial Pan-Commonwealth Forum on Open Learning (PCF) and Excellence in Distance Awards programme.
“Nigeria as a prominent member-nation of the Commonwealth and has representatives on COL Board of Governors, and this enables the country’s fast growing academic institutions to have linkages with the organisation on open learning and distance programme,” a statement by the university added.
Soremekun said: “I have visited COL and held series of meetings with the organisation and the matters discussed were focused on developing FUOYE with regards to quality assurance, employability and the strategy to transit the university to a dual mode university.
“The dual mode university means that we are complementing our existing orthodox programmes with the Distance Learning Programme.”
Education
Rector tasks graduating students to sustain standard
Graduating students of Divine Blessing Bible College and Seminary, founded by Cherubim & Seraphim Church Worldwide, Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC), AIT Road, Alagbado, Lagos have been challenged on the need to sustain the high standard and quality of the college in the various capacities.
The students, who were also asked to be good ambassadors of the interdenominational Bible College, founded in 2016, were advised to contribute immensely to populating of the kingdom of God and depopulating that of the devil.
The advice was given by the Grand Patron of the college, Mr. Remi Awode, during the second combined graduation of the institution, held at the main Cathedral of the church, where no fewer than 80 graduating students received their scrolls for the award of certificates, diplomas and degree in Theology.
Awode, who is also the Group Managing Director (GMD)/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints, said: “Today, we are celebrating our men and women that have gone through successful rigorous teachings and trainings for some period of years to learn better at the feet of our Lord Jesus Christ in this great institution.
“This event will be indelible in our heart because it is a platform used in bringing people of different background, denominations and character together with a view to exchanging ideas and coming out with resounding methodology and strategies to evangelise the society at lasrge.”
He, however, lauded the graduating students, lecturers and the management of the college for their commitment to uplift and sustain the quality and standard of the college.
On his part, the Lord Rector of the college, Mrs. Funmilayo Odeyinka, while admonishing the students, said one of the core values of the college is anchored on the mission, which is: “We value the scriptural call to go into the world and make disciples of all nations and therefore position ourselves individually and corporately to fulfill this Great Commission both through personal evangelism and global mission.”
She, therefore, urged them to go into the world to project the name of the college in good light, as well as uphold the standard and quality of the institution.
Meanwhile, the Dean of the college, Pastor S. Ayobami, congratulated the graduating students, saying they had been equipped for the work of God spiritually and physically to preach the Gospel.
“Therefore, move out, go, proceed in the strength of God and rekindle the fire of revival in your denomination, assemblies, environment and families in various ways. Remember all you have learnt, challenges you have received and the necessary amendment to be made on the field in the power of Holy Spirit,” he further advised them.
The high point of the college was the presentation of certificates to the students and gifts to the best graduating students for all the levels.
Trending
-
News16 hours ago
Kaduna court grants El-Zakzaky, wife bail
-
News17 hours ago
#RevolutionNow protesters teargased in Lagos
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Police arraign 2 men, minor for allegedly stealing N2.7m from church
-
News14 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: Soldiers, police disrupt protesters, disperse activists with tear gas
-
Politics13 hours ago
Dickson: Bayelsa spend N6bn annually on political appointees
-
Metro and Crime7 hours ago
10-year-old girl gives birth to baby girl in Benue
-
News16 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: Police stop athletes from training in Kwara
-
Sports13 hours ago
United sign Maguire for world record £80m