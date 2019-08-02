WAEC, scholars, others to brainstorm on technology, innovation

Life and living of any man always reflects in his words and deeds, especially, when such traits naturally have direct and positive impact on the common good of all. It was no wonder, therefore, why residents of communities in Owan Federal Constituency in the north senatorial district of Edo State recently rose in demonstration of the joy. CAJETAN MMUTA reports

For the people of Owan Federal Constituency in Edo North senatorial district of Edo State, words are testimony and joy that knew no bounds. It was no wonder residents of the 24 electoral wards in Owan West and Owan East councils that make up the federal constituency, including groups, families, individuals, friends and well-wishers recently rolled out a red carpet in celebration and appreciation.

The people in rich colourful attires had rolled out drums in praise and thanksgiving to God Almighty for the testimony of life touching harvests of projects and achievements of one of their own. Indeed, it was a moment of reflection on the rich history of peace, love and harmonious relationship, life and times of the people of the communities and appraisal of how much government and government have affected the area since the creation of the state.

What was most remarkable at the event characterized with relish of coming together of friends of several years past drawn from different walks of life and eminent personalities in attendance, is the man behind the assemblage of personalities, who converged on Redeemed Auditorium, Amoya-Otuo, Hon Pally Iriase. Ordinarily, the gathering offered double opportunities to celebrate achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker and showering appreciation to God for his successful completion of eight unhindered years of representation of his people in the Green Chambers of the National Assembly.

To them, Pally Iriase is everything in what politics, leadership, listenership, political activism and effective representation stand for. These were so because he meant well and did not fail them when occasions demanded it throughout the period he held sway in legislative business and in attracting the essential constituency projects. In addition, there is a common reasoning by most citizens though with different perceptions about what lawmaking by elected representatives should be.

It becomes more contentious when the issue of constituency projects is in discuss. Obviously, this view stems from the peoples’ common understanding that to whom much is given, much is also expected. Evidence abounds of the living testimonies of developmental impact of constituency projects across the length and breadth of communities in Owan Federal Constituency in the state.

Statistics had it that between 2011- 2019 when the vocal legislator and former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives was at the nation’s legislative arm of government, about 13 roads, which majorly dot two areas of Otuo-Afuze and Otuo- Ikhin were rehabilitated and constructed as constituency projects, while in the health sector, five health facilities, including a Com-prehensive Health Centre with Doctor’s residence and Solar Powered Borehole at Ihievbe; Comprehensive Health Centre at Ikpeyan-Okpujie and Women and Children Hospital at Otuo, speak for themselves as projects executed by Hon. Iriase. Also, over N200 million had been expended in the procurement of a new Ambulance, construction of Radiology complex with X-ray Machines; supply and installation of Incubators, Incinerator; hospital beds, mattresses, trolleys, refrigerators and provision of 24-hour off grid Solar energy at the Otuo Hospital. Worrisome and sadly too, has been that the multi million naira hospital has till date remained shut with overgrown weeds.

The reason for this has been attributed to the delay by the state government to provide needed manpower towards making the multi million naira hospital functional. Besides, the various communities of Ozalla, Uhunmora-Ora, Okpujie, Ukhuse, Eruere, Ugbubezi, Sobe, Otuo, Ake, Ikhin, Igue-Sale, Ikao, Ihievbe, Ogben, Afuze and Errah, are not left out from the harvests of projects as they have been provided with Solar Powered Boreholes while the popular Michael Imodu College of Physical Education, which is now a campus of Tayo Akpata University and Edeki Grammar School, Afuze, have respectively been installed with 110 and 41 Desktop Computers to aid ICT-E learning in their schools.

In addition, blocks of three classrooms have been constructed at Olegama Primary School, Uzebba and Usuobua Primary Schools, Otuo. More so, as part of efforts to ensure effective security system aimed at protection of lives of property of people for the constituency, eight electricity projects, including installations of transformers, Police Divisions in Otuo and Sabongida-Ora have been done with Hilux Patrol Vans. Also, hundreds of youths and women across the communities in two council areas of Owan West and Owan East have been trained in skills acquisition and empowered with starter packs to boost their trades aimed at keeping them off crime and criminality as well as to making them to be meaningfully engaged. Residents of the communities have continued to heap praises and shower prayers on Iriase for his large heart at putting smiles on their faces and making life better and relatively meaningful for them.

In order to appreciate their own for this outstanding feat, commitment, courage and demonstration of honesty, sensitivity and good leadership while representing them, the people of Owan East and West local government areas of the state at a colourful reception ceremony they recently organized in honour of Hon. Iriase, challenged other lawmakers, particularly, future leaders and those presently in the House of Representatives and other key appointed and elective positions on proper representation of the interest of their people, urging them to always go for people-friendly legislation and policies.

The people described the immediate past Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives as true son, who did not let them down. At the well-attended event, chairman of the “Committee of Friends,” a non-partisan group that organized the reception, Hon Ambrose Imoode, also described Iriase as rare son of Owan, adding that “Owan had hitherto been faced with leadership problems and this has always affected our development”.

He said: “It is a jinx that has been broken; kudos to Hon Pally Iriase, whose contribution to the development of Owan as seen from the various wards and projects is immeasurable and laudable”. On his part, chairman of the occasion, Solomon Ogoh, said within the time Iraise was in the house, he attracted numerous projects in terms of roads, health, water, electricity, education, security and empowerment. Iraise, while appreciating his people for the reception, described his journey at the National Assembly as “very successful and that is why they are celebrating me. I feel great, I feel happy.

They didn’t wait for me to die before they write all these on my tomb. I am still alive and they are celebrating what I have done, I feel highly fulfilled.” While advising those who will come after him to, “take this (achievements) as a standard; they should take this performance as a standard, take it as record that you must break”, he added that, “Nigerian politicians must learn from this my experience; the man who spearheaded this reception is the same person I defeated during our election. So, it humbled me to see the same man being in charge of this reception.”

However, baring their minds respectively on the various projects executed within the communities, Mr. Sunday Oboh, who could not control his excitement over the construction of Ukhianvbe/ Ugbo/Ekhare street road and provision of street light in Uhonmora-Ora, lauded Pally Iriase for the gesture but also called for the construction of more street roads in the community. On his part, 33-year-old Mr. Akhigbe Kennedy, who commented on the borehole at Ozalla, Owan West Local Government Area, thanked Iriase, for making the people happy through the project. The graduate of Criminology at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, called for more constituency projects to fix the community’s dilapidated and abandoned school buildings. Also speaking, the Health Officer in charge of Ikpeyan Comprehensive Health Centre, Okpujie, Mrs. Gloria Nosakhare, disclosed that the facility has contributed greatly towards improved wellbeing of people of the community. Mrs. Nosakhare said the Centre provides ante-natal care to pregnant women within and across the locality including the treatment of outpatients with minor ailments, pointing out that patients with complex ailments are usually referred to Sabongida-Ora General Hospital for further treatment. According to her: “We also carry out immunization here.

The patronage of the Health Centre is high”. At Otuo community, Mrs. Ifijieh Ayekemi, commended the effort of Iriase for hearing the cries of the people in the installation of 10,000 litres Solar Powered borehole in the community. She stated that the project has drastically reduced the problem of water scarcity faced by the people in the area. On his part, Mr. John Aigbokhan, said: “We are grateful that in our time, we are experiencing the dividends of democracy through these projects.

It can only get better”. Iriase said that the projects were initiated based on their core benefits to the people. He explained that, “it is based on seeking the greatest good for the greatest number because many communities have their priorities even amongst the community people”.

Iriase, a former chairman of Owan East Local Government Area and later chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Edo State, as well as the National Vice chairman of the body, a banker, ex-Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG) under the administration of former governor of the state and present National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, declared that he “feels very fulfilled to God for making me a tool” to bring succour to his people who now heave a sigh of relief of enjoying dividends of democracy and positive representation. Iriase, however, pointed out that some of the projects yet uncompleted was as a result of the tardiness of the awarding Ministries and Agencies. He said every constituency project that was nominated and has funds released to the tune of 70 per cent would be completed. “As a lawmaker, I was able to attract these projects because my thought processes were re-modeled.

I had to focus on how I would attract Federal projects when people asked me during campaigns what projects I would attract to them. I gave in to chasing projects. I had no resting period as I had to move from Ministry to Ministry to ensure that my people benefitted from Federal projects. I used my constituency projects as seed projects to bait Federal Government to start key projects which the Government later took over”, Iriase explained.

