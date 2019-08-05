Water Board begins metering in Niger

…says 255m youths without employment globally

he Director General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Mr. Guy Ryder, has called on the government of Nigeria to make universal access to basic quality education a top priority, if the country must build a workforce of employable youths.

Briefing newsmen on the sidelines at the just concluded Global Youth Employment Forum in Abuja, he revealed that employers have complained at the forum, their inability to find skilled people to fill up vacant places at their organisations.

He added that this leads to the conclusion that there was a mismatch between the skills and the capability of the nation’s educational system which needs to be closed.

While noting that there was an intimate connection between the education and labour systems, he stressed that closing the existing gap between the supply and the demand skills entails endowing young people with the skills required by the labour market, by investing and ensuring every child has access to quality basic education.

Ryder, who lamented that there was a global crisis of youth unemployment, said there were 255 million young people who were neither in employment or training. He added that while 95 per cent of young workers in Africa find themselves in informal employment, in Nigeria, young people are five times more likely to be unemployed as other adults.

“The statistics are really quite disturbing at a high level. The whole question of education, skills provision and access of young people to education training is a fundamental point.

“Nigeria needs to give top priority to universal access to quality basic education and if there are any failures in that regard, then this automatically will store up problems for the future labour market because you will be generating people who do not have the fundamentals of employability.

“Where young people do not have access to fundamental education skills, the risk is when they arrive at the labour market, they will be unemployable or at least have small prospects of employability.

“It is a whole of government approach which is required to be successful in addressing the crisis of youth unemployment.

“It is quite a paradox that even in the situation of very high unemployment and youth unemployment, employers continue to complain that they cannot find skilled people that they need to fill vacant spaces. We are aware that education is the life long process so we believe that we need to operate emphasis on life long learning.

“Despite all of the technological changes, the need to advance digital skills, it is a frequently talked about the absolute essential starting point for any child is to acquire from an early age, basic educational skills and that involves literacy and numeracy; it also refers to the soft skills, social skills that enable the child and the future of work to deal with people in a way which that the labour market demands.”

Ryder further urged government and the private sector to deepen its interaction with the education sector beyond financial support, by participating and getting involved in the contents taught in schools in order to ensure the acquisition of relevant skills and knowledge needed by students in the world of work.

“There is need for greater interaction, greater alignment of public education be it primary, secondary or even tertiary university education and the private sector and the needs of the private sector. Those countries which do best in terms of youth employment and skills, are those countries which have a tight system of cooperation between government, public sector and private industry in skill formation.”

