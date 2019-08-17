We need to restructure our minds before restructuring Nigeria –Bishop Dachenem

Most Reverend Hillary Nanman Dachenem is the Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese. In this interview with ALI GARBA, he speaks on restructuring, unity of Nigeria and his vision for the country. Excerpts…

What is your take on the agitation for restructuring of the country?

We need to restructure our minds first, all of us, beginning with Mr. President. Let us restructure our minds. We all need to restructure our mindset, that is the first thing. If you are thinking of restructuring in terms of unitary system of government, are you talking federalism, are you talking about oligarchy are you talking about fascism or democracy?

What kind of government are you talking about? How do you want to restructure it when the mindset of the people is not at best? We lack the correct mindset. We have to restructure our minds, when we restructure our mind first, we will know what we want, we will know what is ideal for this place.

That is the first thing, let us restructure our minds and make it normal because our minds are not normal for now. Everything that works elsewhere, when it comes to Nigeria, it wouldn’t work. Most of the things that they enjoy in other countries, when you get to Nigeria, you have all these bottlenecks.

Why is it like that? If we go abroad, we will be in a queue to board a train, including some of us you call Bishops.

In London underbridge, like any other, you sit on one seat not like these three seats you kept for me alone. Rule of Law is what we need. We need to understand the Rule of Law. What are the principles? Equality before the law, supremacy of the law and fundamental human rights.

The third is being trampled completely. Now a person returns from abroad and he was waylaid, kidnapped and he swore they will never come back to this country. This is like a curse.

What we are saying is that let us restructure our minds, lets structure our thinking, let us say what we want. If we don’t restructure our minds because we are full of prejudice here and there, we will come with an existing mindset.

Some are saying that I’m Igbo, these people are Hausas, some are Muslims and we have to restructure all these now. We can’t progress with all these prejudice. Restructure them, now you want to set up a government with ministers, more than half are Muslims. Is that how you restructure Nigeria?

With a prejudiced mind?

How will you restructure?

You are partitioning it not restructuring it. When you are a president and you are Christian, you want to make everybody Christians, no! It is unacceptable in a secular state.

We need to go back to the fundamentals. What does the provision of the constitution say? Have we really finished applying the fundamental human rights? We apply them, we have not applied them. People are dying and we are talking about restructuring, let’s restructure our minds.

Is it right to say the church is under attack?

Yes. This is a worldwide phenomenon. That is not new really, the church had always been under attack because it teaches the truth, that is the mission. It is under attack and if I want to add, I will say more so, the Catholic Church. The church has always been under attack.

She is the first revealed religion, the first one before Islam, before Protestantism. It started 500 years before Islam, then 1500 years as just one church until 500 years ago when we had pockets of churches coming. She preaches the truth, she is what we call a sign of contradiction we are not surprised she has always been under attack because she is a sign of contradiction. Her ways, her teachings, her ideals, are not always in tandem with what the worldly people seek. That is why in different ages, she experiences different attack.

Based on what you have, looking at the current events in the church, is the church going through a moment of confusion, particularly the clergy?

Yes a lot of it, that is what we are saying she is under attack but also I will say she is also going through some bit of purification because globally speaking, there are cases that have been traced back to the church, cases of abuses and the rest of them. The cases of abuse, if we are to be sincere, are not particular to clergy. These things are because the clergy are supposed to be above board.

That is why their matter has become serious. That is happening surely, we are not comfortable with that development; that is not supposed to be the case because we are supposed to be models to other people. But we also understand there is an undue interest in the matter by specific groups because there are some abuse cases that have been discovered to be false, but meanwhile, the person’s reputation has been dragged to the dregs. So, we have to be careful in trying to discern this matter properly.

There are people who really want to attack the church and attack the clergy and make sure those things we stand for are watered, down that is another extreme. While we are not saying the clergy themselves are perfect, we are not, but I think sometimes also we expect too much from the clergy. Just like me, you belong to the same family the same two hands we are both born in the same family, maybe you are older than I am, maybe in the house you are more intelligent than me.

My conscience, my human emotions are there intact. So, you imagine that I went to a seminary; there is kind of spiritual laboratory where they will remove all my emotions but it’s not like that, I still remain a human being like you, a toddler in the way of God. I’m struggling, so sometimes we forget all those things simply because I answer clergy, you feel that this guy should be next to God I mean he is almost God. Yeah, we are closer to God; there is no doubt but we are humans. We are always struggling to live above board.

So don’t just crucify us and think when we make one little mistake you forget all the good we have been doing, that is not fair to us. What roles then should the spiritual leaders play in remodelling the Church? Well I thank Pope Francis, he has organised several international conferences.

He has called clerics to sit down and look at some of these issues because we can’t run away from them. We must sit dow, we must talk about those issues, when you talk about the Church I hope you are not referring to me alone.

As a Christian, so when talk about Church you’re involved also that is the thing, we are talking about all of us. All of us have to sit down. We must condemn the condemnable at the same time we must work out the modus operandi and sanction people who have deviated and make sure we create a system that does not make room for these lapses and abuses.

In Europe, they have started what they called child protection committee. They set it up in most of the churches not just about clerics but there have been people who have been abused by their parents, the people abused by some elders.

Those things cut across, we need to have a committee that has to look into these issues and make sure that these abuses are curbed to a very reasonable essence. It is the ugly side of the Church. If you sleep today what Nigeria do you want to see? Very interesting. Well there are many elements that will constitute the kind of Nigeria that I want to see.

First of all, we need to look at leadership. Secondly, we look at policies; thirdly, welfare. Fourthly, we look at infrastructural development and then fifth, we look at provisionss of the constitution.

All these are serious issues I have mentioned that need serious surgery for us to really have a Nigeria of our dreams. If you want my opinion I will say people at 70 shouldn’t rule this country maybe that is too much but I believe strongly that I’m a Bishop, now I need physical energy , I need mental alertness. I don’t believe that someone at 80 can rule this digital Nigeria especially if the person has been turned under an analogy Nigeria.

So, we need somebody, that should be detribalised, not based on religion and not based on just party.

We know political parties; they are the instruments which a government is installed but the machinery INEC and others have to look into so many things we have to look at competence, competence here has to do with knowledge, pedigree has a lot to do with resourcefulness, vision, and clear sense of mission and direction that is for the leadership side. I want to see a Nigeria where the leader comes out, does not even need a script to talk about his nation or to talk about his vision and to say this is where I am going.

His clarity about his policie, his dreams about what development plans he has, that is the kind of leadership I want. I spoke about policies, yes as a policy analyst, ours has not been policies. I have discovered.

There is what we call policy circle or stages or process, I locate the problem of Nigeria under lack of policy formulation, there is policy propagation and then there is policy implementation, that third point policy implementation, that is the problem here. Policies should be implemented seriously, and the policies should be transformative. The policies that must come up must transform lives; must impact positively, concretely on the common man.

The policy should be people friendly. When I say people friendly, just go to overseas, you will see how cities are tarred. The tarred the roads for vehicles. They also tarred them for the convenience of pedestrians too. What does that mean, is a people friendly policy. If you go to the airport, you go to the cars, the buses there is a place for the people we call the handicapped, the disabled.

They are the weak, so called weak, there is a place in the society for them. But the way Nigeria is, is wrong. If you go, they will kick the hell out of you and you will fall with your back, the weak have no place, but the weak are humans, they are human beings. The implementation, formulating good policies and implementing them to the core are still a problem in Nigeria. The policies should be people friendly. This is the Nigeria that I am dreaming to see.

And I talk about welfare. Honestly we are like slaves, we are like sardine lumped together. What is governance?

In all sincerity, governance is a bargain. You don’t govern me if I don’t choose to. I have the right to belong where I want belong particularly in modern contemporary system, where governance and democratic, government by the people, the power is moving from the hands of some hierarchical fellows down to the people, but we are just seeing that it’s a hierarchy upside down or less in Nigerian democracy. You say OK during election we go and vote at end you see our Democracy is hierarchy upside down more or less.

The welfare of the people is important. When we are sick where do we go to? You recall that when Obama came to power in America, the first policy he brought up was about what they called Obamacare in order to ensure the poor have access to healthcare. What have we done here about health care?

Where can our people get that?

Education is another sector that we need to do something drastic abt.

The most burning issue is the issue of our young persons who now finish and they are jobless. While there are so many things to be done in this country, the energy that is vibrant, creative and energetic is being dissipated for irrelevant things, whereas this energy could be garnered together, channelled in industrialisation in so many positive things.

The good thing about the circle of nature is the multiplier effect. If you are developing an industry if you are constructing roads, you’re employing people, so people are eating. But you are employing; those things are not happening. I can’t say precisely what is the GDP of Nigeria now but I am sure it is nothing to write home about.

I am looking for a Nigeria that the welfare of the people is paramount. If you want to move here and there, you don’t go through stress because buses are available for you. In London, to move you don’t really need your car, just on the streets there are fleet of buses every five minutes. You have your card, you just press the button you pay. It makes life easy for the people.

This is the kind of government that cares for the people. Could you tell us about the infrastructure?

Do you care about how people move here? Now, we don’t even have one single undertrain, we don’t have those buses, a government without welfare is no government, they are a band of cheats. The fourth one is infrastructure.

A government I want to see is a government that can put structures on the ground. If you go round most of our roads most of them are in very bad shape. And I say this thing is not too much. This country is into 6 geopolitical zones .You can get Julius Berger Link up all these roads give them the duration of 3-6 years, these things will be okay, they will fix all these roads.

All these states like Jigawa, Bauchi, Adamawa, Borno can be connected together. A government that wants to develop infrastructures will do that.

There are also political structures, there are also government structures, like civil service structures. All those structures, today we talk about civil service reforms.

There is also need to reform the civil service structure. The civil service structure we have today is still analog, if you go back now you will see, now we are in a digital order, but today you can pick up documents here and there. Posting is now unnecessary, computerisation of these systems is necessary.

We don’t have a flight, we don’t have a concrete national carrier that can flyus. Ethiopia has and a few has. Is it that we don’t have money? Why are unable to get a formidable structure of aviation system?

Why is it impossible?

So those structures like that, getting the correct flight that connects, that can fly us to any country. Most of the flights we take overseas are not from Nigeria and yet this is a source of economy for many other countries. I need a Nigeria that we have serious structure.

When I say structure I mean tangible structures, I mean structures in terms of transportation, train, land, water and air. I mean structures of government, governance. The system itself, where the system is not cumbersome, you just want to deal with something, overnight you get it done for you, you don’t have to wait for a long time.

These are the structures I am talking about. This is the kind of Nigeria I want to see. The last one a Nigeria that follows the constitution. Not Nigeria where somebody I’d above the constitution.

You see in America, we must quote that because things are better.if you go there there is traffic light, if it is showing red and you pass your number is taken and you gonna get your bill right there in the house and then you must pay, that is the law.

The law must be effective, the law must be efficient, the law must take its course and it foes not matter that the car that passes across whether its the president car.other issues connect to it, immunity, too many immunities, every body wants to get immunity, the President, governor, senators they want to be treated differently.

Where is the rule of law, the rule of law it says the supremacy of the law, equality before the law then back to the fundamental human rights, that is where the issue of kidnapping comes.

There is no freedom of movement. Now in those days I know I live in most parts of Nigeria before at least in the 90s 96,97, I was in Lagos 1,2a.m we will just go to lekki, have small sight of the ocean, take whatever, no problem, that was the security situation.

But today everybody travelling, the moment its 6 oclock you’re rushing to go back, why? In other countries, people’s work begins from nine, ten in the night, so I shouldn’t go freely to do my work and come back. In other countries they travel by, I remember travelling in the U.S by car from Pittsburgh in pensylvania by car down to Virginia.

It was a whole day’s journey, 13 hours, we traveled through the night till3,4a.m, nothing. You stop, there is a cafe, you take whatever you want, you want to ease yourself, you take coffee, nothing to be afraid of. No policeman stopping you on the road.

We need a crime free society and that is the first job of government. These are the issues of the kind of Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...