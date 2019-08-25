News
We struck Syria to send message to Iran – Israel
Israel said on Sunday an air strike against an arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in Syria that it accused of planning “killer drone attacks” showed Tehran that its forces were vulnerable anywhere.
A senior Revolutionary Guards commander denied that Iranian targets had been hit late on Saturday and said its military “advisory centers have not been harmed”, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported.
The Israeli military said its aircraft struck “Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite militias which were preparing to advance attack plans targeting sites in Israel from within Syria over the last number of days”. The elite Quds Force is the overseas arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).
Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, told reporters “a number of attack drones”, each armed with several kilograms of explosives, were to have been launched simultaneously at targets in northern Israel on Thursday but the plan was thwarted.
He did not disclose what measures Israel took that day. He described the “killer drones” – designed to slam into targets – as highly accurate.
Conricus said the drones, accompanied by “Iranian operatives”, had arrived at Damascus airport from Iran several weeks ago and were taken to a Quds-controlled compound in a village southeast of the city.
Israel carried out Saturday’s attack, Conricus said, after learning that another attempt to launch drones was imminent.
Writing on Twitter after Saturday’s Israeli strike, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “Iran has no immunity anywhere. Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian aggression. If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first.”
A war monitor said on Sunday that two members of Tehran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah and one Iranian were killed in the attack.
Syrian state media said Syrian air defenses intercepted “hostile targets” over Damascus, the capital, on Saturday night. Witnesses in Damascus said they heard and saw explosions in the sky.
The Syrian army said in a statement that “the majority of the Israeli missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets.”
Conricus, however, said the impact of the Israeli attack was “significant.” Israeli forces in the north, he said, were now on “elevated alert” for any retaliation.
Israel says it has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria against Iranian targets trying to establish a permanent military presence there and against advanced weapon shipments to Hezbollah.
Iran and Hezbollah are helping President Bashar al-Assad in the eight-year-old Syria war. Russia, which is also aiding Assad, has largely turned a blind eye to the Israeli air strikes. Netanyahu spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, the Israeli leader’s office said.
Israel made no comment on what the Lebanese army and Hezbollah said was the crash of two Israeli drones in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut early on Sunday. Hezbollah officials said one of the drones was rigged with explosives and caused some damage to the organization’s media center.
On Thursday, Netanyahu hinted at possible Israeli involvement in a series of blasts in the past few weeks that have hit weapon depots and bases belonging to paramilitary groups in Iraq, many of them backed by Iran, reports Reuters.
On Wednesday, the PMF, the umbrella grouping of Iraq’s mostly Shi’ite Muslim paramilitary groups, said the United States had allowed four Israeli drones to enter the region accompanying U.S. forces and carry out missions on Iraqi territory.
The U.S.-led coalition, in Iraq to fight remnants of the Islamic State group, dismissed the statement and the Pentagon denied it.
On the Israeli YNet news website, military affairs commentator Ron Ben-Yishai described the alleged Iranian killer drone attack plans as revenge by Tehran for the purported Israeli drone strikes in Iraq, noting that the two enemies were using similar weapons.
Killing of priest: IGP orders security beefed up around clergymen, worship places
Following the gruesome killing of a Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. David Tanko, at Kpankufu Village in Taraba State on Thursday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered Commissioners of Police in the 36 states’ of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to beef-up security around the clergy as well as places of worship.
Reports said Fr. Tanko was on his way to Takum for a peace meeting convened to find a lasting solution to the Tiv, Jukun crisis, when he was ambushed and killed along the Wukari Road.
While condemning the dastardly act by yet-to-be apprehended gunmen, the IGP ordered his men to identify, arrest and punish the killers.
It will be recalled that the Parish Priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka in Enugu State, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, was killed by suspected herdsmen early this month, who were later arrested the the police.
In another incident, the Parish Priest of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Obinofia Ndiuno, Eziagu LGA of the state, Fr. Clement Ugwu, was murdered in similar circumstances about six months ago
In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, the IGP called for public support, to contain crime and criminality in the country.
Spectator gored to death during Spanish bull run
A man watching a bull run at a festival in central Spain has died after being gored by one of the animals.
The incident occurred on Thursday during a bull run in the town of Cuéllar. A 62-year-old man received “several deadly horn blows” to the chest and neck and nothing could be done to save him, the town mayor, Carlos Fraile, told local media.
The man was a spectator at the festival and did not run in front of the animal when the bulls were released but was pushed into a field and gored.
Spain is renowned for its bull runs, which are held across the country in the summer months. The most famous takes place during the San Fermín festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, where hundreds of people come from across the world to run at their own risk in front of bulls through the city’s streets.
Eight people were gored and 35 were injured at this year’s Pamplona festival. At least 16 people have been killed in bull runs since records started in 1911, reports The Guardian.
No president has invested more in infrastructure than Buhari – Mohammed
Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says no government has invested more in infrastructure development than the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Mohammed said this at the 9th quadrennial conference of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) 0n Thursday, in Abuja.
He assured Nigerians that the “Next Level” administration of Buhari will witness a faster pace of infrastructure development, adding that a lot of ongoing projects would be delivered and put to use for the comfort of the people.
“The government is investing massively in the provision of critical infrastructure to enable you to discharge your duties effectively and efficiently,” he said.
“As a matter of fact, no government has invested more in infrastructure development than the Buhari administration.
“As I speak, there is at least one federal road under construction in each of the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The setting up of the 650 million dollar presidential infrastructure fund is aimed at accelerating the ongoing construction work on the Second Niger bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, east-west road, Abuja-Kano expressway and the Mambilla hydro-electric project.
“There is no better demonstration of president Buhari’s commitment to deliver on critical infrastructure across the country.”
The minister also called on the NURTW to support the government as it develops innovative measures to tackle the challenge of insecurity on the roads.
He encouraged the union to support the fight against insecurity by providing timely information to security agencies, particularly on all black spots on the nation’s highways.
Imo: Tension as suspected Okorocha thugs attack Govt Properties Recovery C’ttee
What would have been a routine task of recovering stolen government movable properties nearly ended in fatality on Thursday evening as the members of the Imo State Committee on Recovery of Movable Government Assets were attacked by heavily armed thugs suspected to have been hired by former Governor Rochas Okorocha.
The committee had gone to the former governor’s house to recover 20 security and protocol vehicles, four speed boats donated to the state by the NDDC, the only serviceable crane owned by the state used to install and repair street lights, over 100 street lights poles amongst other things.
Unfortunately for the committee, they walked into a well-laid ambush.
The mayhem that ensued saw the thugs stripping the head of the recovery team and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Jasper Ndubuaku naked and pushed into the gutters where he was mercilessly flogged by an armed thugs, stationed inside the premises, while some passers-by received the beating of their lives.
A trending video captured the moment he was being flogged by the arm-bearing thugs inside the gutter.
It was learnt that members of the committee had gone to the Spibat home of Senator Rochas Okorocha in Owerri, to recover some of the government properties still kept at the former governor’s premises.
On getting to the place, it was learned that members of the committee met with security operatives made up of the military and police guarding the house, who requested to know why they had come.
An eyewitness informed our correspondent that Jasper Ndubuaku, head of the committee, brandished a warrant from the court and equally gave the security men the list of things they were coming to collect.
Trouble, however, started when the security men told Ndubuaku to go across the road and wait for them to confirm whether or not the properties were still inside the compound.
As Ndubuaku and his committee members waited across the road, more than 50 youths, mostly armed, stormed out of Okorocha’s house and attacked the committee members, most of who fled for their dear lives, leaving their chairman behind.
The rampaging thugs subsequently pounced on Ndubuaku who fell into the gutter.
Speaking with journalists after the incident, Ndubuaku said he and his committee members had gone to the former governor’s premises with a court order to retrieve the items that were still kept in his house.
NCC warns on health risks of using sub-standard telecom devices
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned Nigerians that using sub-standard telecom devices could adversely affect their health.
Prof. Umar Danbatta, NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, said at a sensitisation workshop for stakeholders that using sub-standard and counterfeit telecom devices was dangerous to human health and safety.
The workshop had as theme: “Hazardous Effect of Non Type Approved Handsets and E-Waste: Impact on Quality of Service and E-Waste.”
Represented by Mr Clem Omife, NCC’s Assistant Director, Zonal Operation, Danbattta said that sub-standard devices also increase cyber security-related threats such as Zero Day attack.
According to him, the NCC is collaborating with other stakeholders in the industry to evolve ways of curbing the menace of sub-standard and counterfeit devices.
He said the Commission found it necessary to educate the general public on the effect of using non-type approved devices in the country through the sensitisation workshop.
Danbattta further stated that using fake devices has a wide range of negative impacts on the quality of services given to telecom service consumers.
“Using genuine handsets and other devices will help consumers to prevent economic losses and associated ailments.
“As a Commission, we are not relenting in efforts to ensure that Nigeria is saved from the hazardous effects of using fake devices,” he said.
In a paper entitled “The Socio-Economic Effects of Counterfeit Devices,” Mr Chukuma Nwaiwo of NCC’s Technical Standard and Network Integrity Department, said the proliferation of fake products and devices was having negative effects on both government and the general public.
He urged consumers to avoid patronising fake telecom devices and equipment, adding that “Nigerians should support NCC’s move to prevent fake and counterfeit devices from entering the country.”
The sensitisation programme was attended by members of the National Youth Service Corps, security agencies, government officials, civil society groups and other stakeholders.
Insecurity: Army establishes ‘Super Camp’ in Niger
The Nigerian Army has established a ‘Super Camp’ in Kotonkoro, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.
Conducting the Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane round the ‘Super Camp’, the Commander, 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna, Brig. Gen. Gideon Ajetonmobi told the SSG that the establishment of the camp would create military presence in the locality thereby putting an end to the insecurity that is hitherto bedevilled the area and other parts of the state.
Brig. Gen. Ajetonmobi further explained that the state shared common boundaries with Zamfara and Kebbi states, and therefore the ‘Super Camp’ would no doubt bring about the much desired solution to the migration of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers from the neighbouring states into Niger State due to military operations in the neighbouring states.
The Commander told the SSG that the ‘Super Camp’, which is provided with facilities, is situated on 700 by 700 metres of land and has about 200 soldiers.
Addressing the soldiers the SSG, Matane, who was delighted with what he saw at the camp, commended the Nigerian Army for its establishment, stressing that the military’s presence in the area would put an end to insecurity.
In his remarks, the District Head of Kotonkoro, Alhaji Isa Usman expressed optimism that establishing the ‘Super Camp’ would address the migration, unacceptable wanton carnage and other security challenges perpetrated by bandits and kidnappers in the area.
Alleged N1.6bn fraud: Court clears Dudafa, ex-Jonathan’s aide
Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged and acquitted a former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Gooluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, of alleged N1.6 billion fraud.
Delivering judgement in the two-year-old case, Justice Idris (now elevated to the Appeal Court) held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) failed to prove any of the 22 counts against Dudafa and his co-accused, Iwejuo Joseph Nna, beyond reasonable doubt.
The judge said EFCC’s case was “based on suspicions” and that suspicions “cannot take the place of legal evidence”.
Justice Idris further noted that the failure of the EFCC to call vital witnesses, including Jonathan, former NSA Sambo Dasuki and one, Sompre Omiebi, who could have linked the defendants to the offences was fatal to its case.
Details later…
Why I am being prosecuted by EFCC – Kalu’s co-accused
A former Director of Finance in Abia State Government House, Mr. Jones Udeogu, on Thursday disclosed that he is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud because he turned down the anti-graft agency’s request to testify against a former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.
He made the disclosure while continuing with his defence against the allegation.
Udeogu is currently standing trial alongside Kalu and a firm, Slok Nigeria Ltd, on a 39-count charge of alleged N7.2 billion fraud before Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos.
In his evidence, Udeogu said he ran into troubled waters after he refused to stand as a prosecution witness to testify against Kalu.
He said: “I was asked to be a prosecution witness and I turned it down. That is why I am being prosecuted. It is because I don’t want to cooperate with EFCC to prosecute the first defendant.”
Responding to the allegation, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs, while denying Udeogu’s claims said the agency is at liberty to decide who it will use as a prosecution witness.
At Thursday’s proceedings, a banking and financial consultant, Emmanuel Ahunanya, also testified to prove Udeogu’s innocence.
The witness told the court that he went into private practice in banking and finance after spending 18 years with the erstwhile ACB.
He was questioned extensively on general banking practice by Udeogu’s lawyer, Chief Solo Akuma (SAN).
The third defendant, Slok Nigeria Ltd, had to close its case following the judge’s refusal to grant an adjournment.
Slok’s lawyer, Mr. K. C. Nwofo (SAN) had pleaded with the judge to grant him a short adjournment to enable him brought in his witness.
However, in turning down the request, Justice Idris said he was constrained from doing so because the hearing of the case was time bound.
Afterwards, the judge gave the prosecution and the defence lawyers 21 days each to file their written addresses.
The matter was subsequently adjourned to October 22 for parties to adopt their written addresses.
It would be recalled that Dr. Kalu had in his evidence before the court denied allegations that he stole N7.2 billion while at the helm between 1999 and 2007. He said that Abia State under him had no such funds.
The former governor while responding to a question from his lawyer, Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN) over the allegation, disclosed that there was no way he could have stolen what was not in existence.
“Abia State doesn’t have such amount. Even the day I was leaving, we borrowed money to pay salaries. Abia State doesn’t have even a billion naira in any account at the time I was governor,” he said.
To back up his denial of the allegations, the former governor, who is currently the Chief Whip of the Senate, also spoke about the difficulties he encountered in running the State with allocations from Federal Government.
Customs nabs 7 smugglers, impounds 16 exotic cars, fake drugs worth N502m
The Zonal Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit(FOU) Zone ‘C’ Owerri, Imo State, Mr. Olusemire Kayode has said his men have impounded 16 exotic vehicles and 4338 bags of foreign rice and other items with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N501.7million between June and August this year.
Olusemire, who took journalists to witness the seizures in Benin City, the Edo State capital, also said that one truck load of fake pharmaceutical drugs (Chakarain Xtra Tablet) with a duty paid value of N57million was intercepted by the Customs officials along the Benin-Ore Expressway.
He said seven persons were arrested in connection with importation of the rice.
The Customs controller listed the items impounded during the period to include, a bullet proof Toyota Land Cruiser (2013); Toyota Land Cruiser (2012); Lexus IS 250(2006); Mercedes Benz 4Matic MLS (2012 model); four Toyota Venza; three Toyota Hilux (2018, 2017, 2016 models) among others.
He also said that 595 bags of foreign rice were concealed in a Dangote Cement Truck with bags of cement at the back as well as hundreds of other bags of foreign rice concealed with house hold wares and plastics. Bales of used clothing and tyres were also seized during the period.
Olusemire, who said the vehicles, would be forfeited to the Federal Government, lamented that the smugglers were being decimated and losing a lot of money daily as a result of not doing the right thing.
Buhari: Nigerians abroad indulging in crime not representing our values
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the few Nigerians abroad indulging in criminal activities do not represent the values of majority of the people of the country.
Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman in a statement in Abuja, said President Buhari stated this when he met with leaders of the Nigerian Community living in Japan.
The meeting was on the sidelines of the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), on Thursday in Yokohama, Japan.
The President declared: “Let me also say that there are few Nigerians in the Diaspora that are giving us a bad name by engaging in criminal activities.
“These Nigerians are a minority, they do not represent the values of our country, and I plead with them to change their ways.
“We will not condone any crime whether at home or abroad, and we will also not allow these Nigerians define us as a people with reputation for criminality.”
While urging Nigerians in Japan to be good ambassadors of their fatherland, the Nigerian leader said, “I am personally very happy that there are millions of Nigerians all over the world, like you here, who are truly making us proud.”
He described majority of the over 17 million Nigerians in Diaspora as “the face of Nigeria globally and our ambassadors for good.”
The President noted that, “Many of our Diasporans, like your good selves here today, have excelled in varying fields of endeavour, both professionally and individually.
“You have also made significant and overwhelmingly positive contributions to your Nigerian and international host communities.
“You have continually been a positive bridge between Nigeria and the world. It is not an easy feat and we commend you, salute your courage and efforts.”
According to him, Japan is at the cutting edge of technology and efficiency, “two very important attributes that can play a role in Nigeria and improve our capacity for development.”
President Buhari urged members of his audience to continue to contribute their quota by helping to develop their host country and Nigeria as well.
He added: “I look forward to your inborn gift, ability, and capacity in taking up this challenge.”
He also commended many of them who had been “positively impacting the Nigerian economy through financial home remittances, promoting international trade in Nigerian commodities, our music, culture, tourism, sports, and education.
The Nigerian leader noted with delight that some of them had also helped to establish industries in Nigeria.
The President urged them “to encourage legitimate Japanese entrepreneurs to come and invest in Nigeria.”
“We are continually working to create the necessary enabling environment for investors to thrive, through improvements in our Ease of Doing Business practices, providing security, diversification of the economy, infrastructure and fighting corruption.
“We have put in place the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERPG) to put the country on a path of sustained recovery and growth,’’ he said.
The president further explained the rationale for his regular meetings with Nigerians abroad and the establishment of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.
Buhari said: “As you are aware, I have regularly held town hall meetings with Nigerians in the Diaspora on all my foreign engagements be they in Europe, Asia, America and Africa.
“At these fora, I have always, appealed to our citizens to be our good ambassadors, observe the laws of your host countries, excel in whatever you do legitimately, and also remember us at home (Nigeria).
“I have established the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission specifically to engage with you, signifying a coordinated attempt by our administration to increase the involvement of our Diaspora in our national development.
“Collectively, your resources, skills, and talents will be a positive force for our country which can help accelerate our national growth and development.”
In her remarks, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Diaspora Commission, who coordinated the event, described the President as “the most Diaspora-friendly leader we have had in Nigeria.”
The event, according to the presidential aide, witnessed “a parade of the brightest and best of our citizens, plying their trade in Japan.’’
Prof. Ejiogu Emenike, President, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Asia (NIDOASIA) and an energy expert, commended President Buhari for efficient leadership, and disclosed that his members had “comparative advantages in human capital development, which we are trying to bring back to Nigeria.”
He added: “Any problem that science and technology can solve, we are able to, and we can help Nigeria in areas of need.”
Mr Ochade Osakwe, Chairman, Nigeria/Japan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, recounted businesses that had been attracted to Nigeria in recent times, promising to do more, as the security and investment climates back home improved further.
Mr Nnaji Fintan, the President of Nigerian Union in Japan, asked for more exploits in the areas of education, quality infrastructure and security, which incidentally, are focal points of the current administration.
Other in attendance of the meeting included academics, industrialists, top businessmen, scientists, economists, and many others.
