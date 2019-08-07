Weak governance hampering fight against money laundering, terrorism financing – NFIU boss

Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Mr. Modibbo Hamman Tukur yesterday in Enugu stated that West African countries remained low in capacity in the fight against money laundering and counter-terrorism financing because of weak governance structure, poor institutional framework, inadequate laws and unstable justice system.

Turkur, who doubles as National Correspondent of Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) in Nigeria, spoke during the 3rd Inter-University Speech Contest on Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing (AML/CFT) impact in West Africa economies held at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC).

Speaking on “Fighting money laundering and Terrorist Financing in West Africa: What Next?”, NFIU boss stated that the debate competition among the university students drawn from Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone, would not only create awareness amongst the youths about AML/CFT regime but also foster and strengthen beneficial partnership between GIABA and the youths in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing within the region.”

The NFIU Director, who was represented by Mr. Felix Obiamalu, a senior staff of the agency, stressed that despite combative efforts of various organizations involved in anti-money laundering and countering of terrorism financing the region remains under the threat of implosion as a result of the adverse consequences of the menace.

He said: “To stem this tide, the combative strategy is now tilting more towards inclusion. It is to this end that this competition amongst universities is both handy and timely in that there is an urgent need to bring the youths on board in the fight against this menace and its scourge.

“Engaging the youths against organized crimes such as money laundering, terrorism financing through targeted attitudinal changes, behaviors and beliefs will go a long way in strengthening the system.”

In his opening remarks, Director-General of GIABA, Justice Kimelabalou Aba, noted that money laundering and terrorism financing constituted major obstacles to the region’s development because of the adverse impact on regional security and development, including erosion of reputation to the image of member states.

“In response to the devastating effects of these crimes, the authorities of Economic Community of West African (ECOWAS) established the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) in the year 2000 as a clear demonstration of their political will to address these challenges.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of UNEC, Prof. Edith Nwosu thanked GIABA for choosing the University as venue of the debate in Nigeria, describing money laundering and terrorism financing as hydra-headed monster threatening to devour the region.

