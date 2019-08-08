It was Fela Anikulapo Kuti, who at the height of his persecution by the Nigerian military government between 1970 and 1980s for his anti-military opinions when they subjected him to all manners of harassment and intimidation that ruminated in one of his songs about the concerns of Nigerians who felt so appalled by government’s persecution of him that they started questioning the propriety of the situation, and asked, ‘Wetin this Fela do’? Likewise, just as Nigerians wondered what offence(s) Fela committed to be persecuted by government, the same way that one, among millions of Nigerians are wondering what offences the Shi’ites committed to be objects of government’s coercive treatment and violent suppression, especially under the current government.

So, ‘wetin these Shi’ites do?’ Who are the Shiites? By ordinary dictionary definitions, ‘Shi’ite’ according to Chambers 21st Century Dictionary is “a Muslim who is an adherent of Shia.” The New American Desk Encyclopaedia states that “Shi’ites” are members of an Islamic sect opposed to the orthodox Sunnites”. It went ahead to explain that “the Shi’ites reject the first three caliphs and recognize Ali (Prophet Mohammed’s son-in-law) and his descendants as rightful successors to Prophet Mohammed.”

This encyclopaedia states that the Shi’ites “number some 40,000,000, concentrated principally in Iran and Iraq.” However, for a fuller understanding of the light thrown on the identity of Shi’ites by the New American Desk Encyclopedia, one would need to read a standard text book of history to understand the age long schism in Islam especially between the Sunnites and the Shi’ites. Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be upon Him), a Hashemite of the Quraysh tribe of western Arabia upon revelation by Allah established Islam in late 6th century AD in Arabia. He was violently opposed by Arabians especially his related tribe, the Umayyads.

The prophet prevailed over them especially after the conquest of Mecca which made the Umayyads to convert to Islam to join the Prophet. But after the death of Prophet Mohammed in 632AD he was succeeded by a line of Caliphs (Abu Bakr (632- 634), Umar (634-644) and Uthman (644-656) and during this period Islam suffered internal politico-religious strife.

The first challenge was the schism between the Hashemites and the Umayyads when Caliph Uthman, an Umayyad, was assassinated in 656 AD with Caliph Ali succeeding him. Caliph Ali was the prophet’s cousin and his son-in-law having married Fatima, daughter of Kadija the prophet’s first wife. Caliph Ali, by virtue of direct blood relations with the Prophet and by marriage also claims the office of caliph as of right. These competing claims between the tribes and between the individual contestants created turbulence which boiled over into civil wars (fitnas).

The Umayyads prevailed and Caliph Ali was forced out of Arabia and killed by a Kharijite in Kufa, in present day Iraq. A series of fitnas (civil wars) broke out between the contending tribal claimants (Hashemite, Kharijite and Umayyads’) with the Umayyads prevailing after the death of Ali’s son, Husain at the battle of Karbala in modern Iraq.

The partisans of Ali were later to be known as Shi’ites and the followers believe their group is entitled to succeed the prophet by virtue of Ali and his wife, Fatima, being the prophet’s cousin and daughter, that is, direct descendants while the followers of Umayyads’ Caliph Mu’awiya became the Sunni claiming to be custodians of Islamic orthodox teachings and practice. The split between Sunni and Shi’ite has led to great violent contestations in Islam. The Hashemites were later to launch back into power in 750 AD with the help of Shi’ites and Khoresan forces based in Persia.

They established the Abbasid dynasty and moved the capital of the Caliphate from Damascus to Baghdad. The ascendancy of the Abbasid dynasty would have thawed the Sunni/Shia schism but for the rise of Ottoman Empire that took control of Islamic world between 15th and 16thcenturies which created rivalry between it and Persian Empire’s Safavid Shi’ite dynasty.

This rivalry ignited prolonged Sunni-versus-Shia struggles that forced the Ottoman Empire to embrace and adopt Sunni Orthodoxy thereby concretizing the schism in Islam. From the above background it can be seen that the longstanding schism between the Sunnites and Shi’ites creates misunderstanding and quarrels between the two sects in Islam. And where one is dominant and controls the leverage of power and authority, it suppresses the other.

In the context of world geopolitics, this schism explains the irresolvable differences between the Sunni-and-Shia-controlled states. In Nigeria, the dominant Islamic sect is the Sunnites. The Sunnites control the local communities by reason of the Sokoto Caliphate with its emirate system that operates as quasi but parallel local government system which in substance interface and leverage the political and constitutionally recognized local government authority. It is a dual system that nobody has ever questioned its propriety in Nigeria peculiar democracy.

The emergence of the Shi’ites movement is credited to the current leader Sheik El-Zakyzaky who as student at Ahmadu Bello University floated and led the movement in Nigeria. Since then, the sect has grown in size and has some impressive substance in states of Kano and others, but majorly in Kaduna State.

Apart from few religious disturbances, which are now being highlighted and showcased as the “trouble with” the Shi’ites and therefore the reasons for suppressing the sect, nobody otherwise than the Muslim Umma knows about the schism between the dominant Sunni orthodox Islamic faith in Nigeria and their minority cousins, the Shi’ites. In any case, the troubles of the Shi’ites were localized affairs until the emergence of Gen. Muhammadu Buhari as president when his government presumably acting to curb the alleged excesses of the sect descended on them with high-handed suppressive actions.

Their usual religious marches which were tolerated under the governments of Presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Jonathan suddenly became an anathema or even subversion attracting charges of treason. Matters degenerated when Shi’ites during their usual marches somewhere in Zaria in Kaduna when Chief of Army Staff, General Buratai’s convoy ran into their procession. Army’s attempt to clear the way for the convoy became riotous during which 347 members of the Shi’ites (by official count) were massacred.

Their leader has been incarcerated and his abode devastated. Now, what are the activities and crimes of these Shi’ites that the law and the Constitution of Nigeria cannot contain and check to extent that they become a security threat of which only designating it “terrorist” organisation can solve? It is a little bit perplexing how government frets over mere irritations but appears seemingly unmoved by serious threats. Nigeria is supposed to be a secular state. Every person is entitled to his freedom of conscience to hold religious opinion of any kind and to practice same within the realm of the law and the Constitution.

No group or person has the right to suppress any person or group merely because the person or group holds contrary creed or practices same to the annoyance of anybody or authority. Likewise, nobody can use the instrumentality of state institutions or agencies to suppress any such belief or its practice as doing so is treason and subversion of the State.

So, let’s allow the Shi’ites to hold their creed and practice same within the ambit of the law. The State can go after offending individuals or groups when they transgress the law and such must be proved beyond all reasonable doubts in a court properly constituted and the accused be fairly heard before a decision is taken.

