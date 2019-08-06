Opinions
What’s really getting Fayemi ticking?
Have you seen those pictures making rounds of Ekiti State governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi warmly relating with a seven-year-old pupil of a public school? The story has it that Governor Fayemi and the boy met during the launching of the Federal Government’s school feeding programme in Ekiti. Since then, the governor had struck a friendly accord with the boy, forcing the former to invite the latter, his little friend, over to visit him in the office.
The pictures actually brought out another salient character of the governor, whose critics had accused of being disconnected, especially from the lowly. Many would also argue that Fayemi was always too serious and hardly had time for such an affection. For the boy, Master Daniel Olutope, a Primary 3 pupil of St. Michael Primary School, Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti, the visit to his “friend” was an exciting experience, an assurance that a governor was also a human being of likemind and that he could also aspire to attain any height in life.
The gesture was actually a confirmation of Fayemi’s penchant for education, particularly, child education, and an affirmation of his knowledge economy agenda. Prior to when the pictures started making rounds, pundits had been wondering what was making Dr. Fayemi tick. One moment, he was seen flowing freely with the high and mighty, the next moment, he was feeling cosy in the company of those perceived as ordinary persons, without grandstanding or showy about any.
So, what can be described as the secret of the successive successes of the Ekiti Governor and Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum? What thrills him or captures his fancy? And to think those series of successes keep attracting friends and foes alike to him, makes Fayemi’s kind of politics quite interesting as a case study? Like him or hate him, Fayemi is no longer a rookie in the Nigerian politics. Neither is he a pushover. He is seriously making an impeccable statement and an inroad as a bridge builder. Yes, Fayemi is fast becoming a good study in neo-progressivism in the Nigerian political setting, giving Ekiti State, which he governs as his primary assignment, a new facelift after its despoiling by his predecessor in office.
Fayemi’s kind of progressive tendencies is the one that gives support for, or advocacy to social reform, based on the idea of progress, which asserts that advancements in science, technology, economic development and social organisation are vital to the improvement of the human condition.
This has greatly reflected in the five-point agenda of his administration viz: agriculture and rural development, social investment, infrastructure development, knowledge economy and governance. Yet, Fayemi also recognises the need to involve the private sector operators in the development of his state, knowing that the state, Ekiti, is challenged economically.
This policy model of his, which seeks to partner with the private sector for the good of his people is reflected in his administration’s plan to return schools to missions in a bid to further improve the quality of education in the state, and the signing of a partnership agreement with Promasidor by Ekiti State to drive its backward integration initiative aimed at creating local source of raw materials for its dairy products through the state-owned Ikun Dairy Farm, among others, cannot be overlooked. As a progressive, Fayemi is also concerned about the welfare of his people,ensuring equality of outcomes.
In the Nigerian politics, we have the libertarians and we have the progressives. But the ability to find a mid-point for the betterment of his people is what is making Fayemi tick. One can trace it to the emotional intelligence, which the Ekiti governor possesses in a large dose. In case you have never met Fayemi at a close distance, but just seeing him from afar or reading what pundits write about him, let us get into his political closet a bit.
Dr. Fayemi is a calm human being. Very, very calm, collected, but insightful and humane. He is a good listener and just too calm to be taken for an activist, which he was popularly known as before foraying into politics. As a governor or political leader, he is more often than not basing his decisions on what serves the greater good of his people. His goal is to unify the citizenry through genuine love of democracy, good governance and belief in the superiority of values.
Having such a standard is helping Fayemi to avoid the ego trap. It impels him to work to increase the participation of the lower and middle classes. It has inspired him to reduce conflict and distrust among his people. And it has led to his greatest decision of all, which is the resetting of the values of his people to what will transform them back to their original ‘omoluwabi’ status.
To help himself in this deliberative process, Fayemi has opened his mind to as many ideas and options as possible, even without discarding those of his opponents. He imagines all of the possible consequences of a strategy before committing to it. With a calm spirit and an open mind, he hits upon policies that would give his people an “A” status, such as the creation of the Knowledge City. Though Fayemi is urbane and has developed himself to be a global citizen, the governor is still playing local in that the voice of an ‘omoluwabi’ Ekiti continues to resonate in him and simply stands for the higher power that exists within him.
Perhaps this is the potential he feels in his moments of calmness and focus. The perfect idea coming to Fayemi and his connection to the higher power in the present is because his mind is not weighed down with emotions. There is, therefore, the assurance that he will reach the goals he has set for himself because he is very focused.
His attention is not pulled this way and that. There is the rational standard guiding all decisions he make. And, unlike his predecessor in office in Ekiti, he is not a fascist. The kind of emotion most politicians exhibit can narrow the mind and make them focus on one or two ideas that satisfy their immediate desire for power and attention, ideas that usually backfire.
But with a calm spirit like that of Fayemi, one can entertain a wide range of options and solution within a short period. The voice will become clearer and clearer. When people besiege him with their endless drama and emotion, Fayemi, often than not, rises above the distraction and applies his rationality to think past them.
Like an athlete continually gets stronger through training, Fayemi’s mind is becoming more flexible and resilient. Clear and calm, he is dishing out answers and solutions that many Nigerian politicians are not envisioning. Let every Nigerian watch out for this very unique personality, as he continues to display his unique potential in politics.
- Dipe is the Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti Governor on Public Communications.
Jedy-Agba: Necessity hugs experience
One of Nigeria’s very experienced energy administrators, Mr. Godwin Jedy-Agba, is a minister-nominee of President Muhammadu Buhari. And there is, understandably, song and dance in the quarters of those who know the capacity and experience of the nominee in the oil and gas sector. But for those who crave the enthronement of mediocrity to aid and abet the culture of incompetence or the regime of laissez faire in the management of the petroleum sector, the prospects of Jedy-Agba emerging as Buhari’s choice for the critical sector cannot resonate well with them. Regardless of the prognosis of possibilities or otherwise, Jedy-Agba is one of the few “technocrats” in a list that has been largely dubbed “political” by critics.
Notwithstanding his previous temperate, restrained and strategic foray into partisan politics, his accomplishments and exploits as an astute administrator have not diminished a bit. His administrative savoir faire and legerdemain had been writ-large in his public service trajectory from which he retired at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
While the likely portfolio that would be assigned to the Prince of Obudu from Cross River State is not the subject of this piece of writing, it is, however, not in doubt that Buhari has made up his mind about using the few “technocrats” like Abubakar Malami (SAN), Sunday Dare (journalist), Osagie Ehinare (consultant physician) et al, in his list to man some specialized ministries to demand value for knowledge and experience. And, if this is the intendment, then one does not need a crystal ball to guess where Jedy-Agba, a former Group General Manager (GGM), Crude Oil Marketing Division (OMD) of the NNPC will likely be assigned: perhaps, not far away from the petroleum ministry. While it is unlikely the President will hands off his direct control of the Petroleum Ministry, as the substantive Minister-in-charge, he will need a brilliant and effective minister of state who can be saddled with all the basic responsibilities of the ministry without caving in. If the politics of administration is played with humility and wisdom, a minister of state can enjoy the privilege of full control with the confidence of the President to boot.
Nothing suggests to the contrary that Jedy-Agba cannot be trusted to deliver on a presidential mandate with tact and precision. That will be in spite of the salacious narratives by detractors and traducers who are on a voyage of upending a luminous epoch that beckons. With President Buhari’s commitment to consolidating on the achievements of his first four years in the saddle, attention is focused on experience.
The president appears unprepared to gamble with “untested hands”. He is greatly seeking to make a better impression in his second term of office. To do this, he cannot afford to put square pegs in round holes. Buhari cannot afford to deploy a learner who cannot take the pressure off him in the administration of the critical petroleum sector. Besides, time is of the essence. While the nation is waiting to see the ministers hit the ground running, critics are also waiting to feast on the administration’s mistakes. Viewed from any angle, Jedy- Agba is a good pick who could help the administration to weather the storm in the entire oil industry.
That is why the malicious media campaign against him has been thick. His traducers know that he cannot be stopped when he gets cracking in delivering on any mandate. Sadly, we are in a season where traducers who masquerade as critics, are wont to sacrifice everything – knowledge, capacity and accomplishments – at the altar of contrived criticisms in the guise of seeking the promotion of perfection in the land of sinners. This is not unexpected. However, the ninth Senate is urged not to entertain needless distractions in the screening and confirmation hearing of Jedy-Agba. But of course, while the law must take its course where and when it is activated to do so, a phony media campaign to smear someone who has never been questioned or prosecuted by any antigraft commission, must never be dignified as something worth scrutinizing or countenancing. President Buhari was an appointee of the late General Sani Abacha. Hundreds of millions of dollars that were taken out of Nigeria during that regime have been recovered from the late dictator and his family; but, this cannot, in anyway, qualify or translate as an indictment, simply because Buhari served under Abacha.
Unfortunately, the merchant of the smear campaign against Jedy-Agba cannot grapple with the fact that he was a top official of the NNPC, who could not escape working with a Minister of Petroleum. It is therefore disingenuous and wicked to think that everyone who has anything to do with Deziani Alison- Madueke, in the line of duty, is guilty as opined in the media. This is distasteful and uncharitable.
This concern is not just about Jedy-Agba alone but it is also inclusive of everyone who had previously worked with Alison-Madueke. Interestingly, in all the corruption cases filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) involving Alison-Madueke, there is not one in which Jedy-Agba has been listed as a party, whether separately or jointly with her.
This is a matter of judicial records for anyone to verify. In addition, the sponsors of this narrative about his involvement in large scale corruption under Alison-Madueke should also have known that the security agencies must have subjected the nomination of Jedy- Agba to due diligence checks before the final pick.
This nomination, for Jedy-Agba, is a spring board for bouncing back to a familiar terrain of service, having worked for several ministers as a Personal Assistant and in different other capacities between 1985 and 1995. He is perhaps one of the most versatile nominees with requisite administrative experience, who once worked at ministerial level. For decades, he had acquitted himself creditably and meritoriously without scandals. He is indeed a great addition to the Buhari’s team. It is going to be difficult to cut shady deals on his watch behind the government, whether or not he is sent to the petroleum sector.
Edo Assembly crisis: From morality and legality
A
re the conditions precedent for the National Assembly (NASS) to take over the functions of a State House of Assembly present in the dispute in the Edo House of Assembly over its inauguration by nine of its 24 Members-elect on June 17, 2019?
Both chambers of Nigeria’s apex legislative body believe so, and have accordingly threatened to assume the functions of the Assembly if, within one week, Governor Godwin Obaseki failed to issue a fresh proclamation for its “proper” inauguration.
For the record, the Assembly, prior to the inauguration, was split between nine members loyal to Obaseki and 15 members answerable to his predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
The Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC denounced the inauguration of the Assembly, and urged that a fresh inaugural of all Members-elect in attendance be carried out.
The refusal of the Assembly to comply with the directive has brought the sitting and former governors into a face off, resulting in a media war, protests and solidarity rallies by party members.
Lately, the battle has shifted to the NASS and the courts. In mid-July, the report of a 13-member ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives on the matter, was adopted, with three of the five recommendations standing out, as follows:
“That the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in the interest of peaceful coexistence of the state, should issue a fresh proclamation within one week in line with section 105(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), stating the date, time and venue, and publish in any national daily and television station.
“That the Inspector-General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) should shut down the Edo State House of Assembly and provide adequate security to allay further fears of intimidation and threats as alleged by Members-elect.”
And if all else failed, the “National Assembly should invoke the provision of section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to take over the state House of Assembly until the situation normalizes.”
On July 30, the Senate adopted the report of its seven-member ad hoc committee, and gave Governor Obaseki one week to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Assembly.
It urged the Clerk of the Assembly to inform the 24 “Members-elect” about the fresh inauguration, stating the date, time and venue, and published in any national daily and television station.
The Senate vowed to invoke section 11(4) of the Constitution, and take over the functions of the Assembly “if Governor Obaseki fails to issue a fresh proclamation.”
Section 105(3) of the Constitution vests the Governor with the power to issue a proclamation “for the holding of the first session of the House of Assembly of the State concerned immediately after his being sworn in, or for its dissolution as provided in this section.”
Governor Obaseki did issue a proclamation on Friday, June 14, 2019, and thus maintains that he has fulfilled the constitutional requirement, and would not issue another proclamation.
The pronouncements of the NASS may have catapulted the Edo Assembly crisis into the realm of legalism, subsuming the issue of morality and fairness of the nine Members-elect’s action.
There’re several posers. Did Godwin Obaseki, the Assembly and the NASS follow laid-down rules in the Constitution in carrying out their sides of the bargain?
For instance, section 105(3) of the Constitution asks the Governor to issue a proclamation for the Assembly’s inauguration “immediately after his being sworn in…”
There’s no governorship poll in Edo State during the 2019 general election. However, Governors-elect were sworn in on May 29, 2019, while most of the State Assemblies were inaugurated on June 7.
It’s implied that Governor Obaseki would issue a proclamation on May 29, or before the June 7 inauguration. But he didn’t advance the letter to the Clerk of the Assembly until June 14. Yet, the Clerk reportedly “hoarded” the proclamation, and invited, on June 17, only nine (or six) of the 24 Members-elect “amenable” to Governor Obaseki’s camp of the Assembly.
Thus, at 10.30p.m., on the basis of the nine Members-elect forming a “quorum,” the Clerk proclaimed the Assembly that adjourned after the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
The “disenfranchised” and aggrieved 15 Members-elect were to take the matter to the national headquarters of the APC, which, for equity and fairness, called for a fresh inauguration.
But when nothing changed in the Assembly, a member from Edo State raised the matter in the House of Representatives, and an ad hoc committee was set up to investigate it.
The Senate was to follow suit. Interestingly, both committees, and chambers arrived at similar findings, and recommendations, including a fresh proclamation to be issued by Governor Obaseki, for a “proper” inauguration of the Assembly.
Was the NASS right in its decisions, particularly the marching order to Governor Obaseki, and the threat to take over the Assembly if he failed to carry out the directive?
Actually, it can invoke section 11(4) of the Constitution, take over, and “may make laws for the peace, order and good government of the State with respect to matters on which a House of Assembly may make laws as may appear to the National Assembly to be necessary or expedient until such a time as the House of Assembly is able to resume its functions.”
But still, subsection (5) of section 11 enjoins that, “For the purpose of subsection (4) of this section, a House of Assembly shall not be deemed to be unable to perform its functions so long as the House of Assembly can hold a meeting and transact business.”
The “lacuna” in the inauguration of the Assembly aside, would the National Assembly claim it could no longer perform its functions of meeting and transacting business?
Certainly not! The Assembly has elected its presiding officers, and commenced business by confirming nominated Commissioners and Special Advisers, and began consideration of bills.
Besides, the NASS should note some court injunctions restraining it, the APC, Police and DSS, and their agents from removing the presiding officers, and/or interfering in the affairs of the Assembly.
Also, by its own rules, the NASS cannot dabble in a matter in court, to avoid prejudicing the case, and undermining the separation of powers between the Legislature and the Judiciary.
The National Assembly should have waited – and should wait – for the court cases to run their course. Carrying out its avowal would aggravate the crisis, and the “illegality” it’s trying to cure.
Let the sabre-rattling stop, and reconciliation explored between the warring factions in the Edo Assembly, and their promoters in Messrs Obaseki and Oshiomhole, who are all of the APC family.
Dealing with open defecation in Nigeria
Isn’t it just shocking that 47 million Nigerians are practising open defecation? It’s real! According to the 2018 Water, Sanitation and Hygiene National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASH NORM) Survey, at least 24 per cent of Nigeria population amounting to 47 million people are practising open defecation. Also, it was learnt that Nigeria ranks second among countries practising open defecation globally, second only to India. It is appalling and requires pragmatic actions very urgently to curtail this menace.
In a layman term, open defecation is the human practice of defecating outside rather than into a toilet. Of course, there are too many risks attendant on this awful practice. Obviously, open defecation has serious economic, social and health effect on the people. An expert in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene who works with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), Mr. Bioye Ogunjobi, said Nigeria loses about 1.3% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) amounting to N455 billion annually due to poor sanitation and that a third of that cost is as a result of the practice of open defecation. He said more than 100,000 children under five years of age die each year due to diarrhoea; of which 90 per cent is directly attributed to unsafe water and sanitation. Open defecation is countermining our water and polluting our environment.
A medical doctor, Rafiu Isamotun, warns that open defecation poses danger to human health, especially the children. Isamotun, who was a Commissioner for Health in Osun State, noted that it could cause helminths or parasitic worms and the effects would be chronic blood loss, heavy parasitic worms which can lead to malabsorption of nutrient. He explained that this could make the children fall sick and lead to school absenteeism.
Therefore, Nigerians must not ignore this warning signs. They must desist from the practice of open defecation. They must cultivate the habit of using toilets. My recent visit to Jadawa-Fulani and Yammawar-Kafawa communities in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State showed a clear distinction between a community where they indulge in open defecation and a community that has stopped the practice. While Jadawa-Fulani is grappling with consequences of open defecation, Yammawar-Kafawa continues to enjoy its liberation from the scourge of open defecation.
Each family compound in Yammawar-Kafawa community has a toilet and the dwellers including the children have imbibed the culture of using toilet. No wonder this community was endorsed as Open Defecation Free (ODF) community. As the Chairman of Dambatta LGA, Hon. Idris Haruna Zago, promised to deal with open defecation in Dambatta LGA, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State must also act very fast in dealing with this scourge statewide.
Across the country, there are few other ODF communities in Nigeria but it is just a drop in the ocean considering the fact that 47 million people in the country still do open defecation. According to UNICEF, out of 774 local government areas in Nigeria, only 13 of them in just four states have attained Open Defecation Free status and these include two in Bauchi State, one in Benue state, four in Jigawa state and six in Cross River State. I’m excited to hear that Ifedayo LGA in Osun State is very close to attaining ODF status but it’s not yet.
During my visit to Ajape, Alaasan, Oyefe, Onto, Idi-Omon, Abidogun, Akogun and Ajegede communities around Oleyo area in my hometown, Osogbo, capital of Osun State recently, I could not fathom how human being survive in such a disease-prone environment. Pa Lasisi Adeyemi, a community leader and Madam Safuratu Fasaasi, a housewife in the area said after all their efforts to prevent open defecation in the area failed; they became helpless and no longer bother. So, they are looking at it and living with it. One can only appeal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State to deal with this before it causes a full-blown epidemic.
Like Kano and Osun, no state in Nigeria is insulated from the scourge of open defecation at the moment and governors of all the 36 states and the Federal Government must treat the issue of open defecation with seriousness.
Ogunjobi said the nation needs two million toilets per year between 2019 and 2025 to get the 47 million Nigerians to use toilet and stop open defecation.
Meanwhile, of note is the campaign by Federal Government against open defecation with the support of European Union, UNICEF and the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID). The time starts now for all Nigerians to begin to use toilets and desist from the practice so that the country would achieve Universal Basic Sanitation.
The Head of Child Rights Information Bureau in the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mr. Olumide Osanyinpeju, said the Federal Government would not relent in the campaign to end open defecation in the country.
For Dr. Geoffrey Njoku, Communication Specialist with UNICEF, the campaign to combat open defecation was imperative. He urged the media to step up reportage of issues around sanitation and to sensitize the people on the need to shun open defecation and imbibe use of toilet. Njoku said the campaign against open defecation is ongoing with the hastag #endopendefecation and #cleannigeria.
In conclusion, while commending President Muhamadu Buhari for declaring a state of emergency in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector in November last year as well as the inauguration of the national campaign to make Nigeria Open Defecation Free (ODF) nation by 2025, it is necessary for the line Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), civil society organizations, the private sector, the media and the entire people of Nigeria to unite in the campaign and efforts to end open defecation in the country before 2025 so that Nigeria would reap huge benefits by savings the humongous healthcare costs and increased productivity when citizens are healthy.
• Oyegbade writes from Osogbo, Osun State, via oyegbadehammeed@gmail.com
Seyi Makinde: Working to build an enduring legacy
I
n understanding the innate meaning of government and the art of governance, it can be perceived to mean the act of administering a given set of people or resources and ensuring effective and efficient distribution of social amenities for the general good of all.
The government decides on what to do to better the lot of the largest sum at any point in time.
The government, therefore, must be able to both think and act well so as to be able to address the genuine needs of the people it governs, and not just a perceived one. This is judicious use of government discretion.
By evaluating the structural foundation of the Engr. Seyi Makinde administration in Oyo State, and with all what one has seen so far, it would not be out of place for any sincere pundit to be able to predict the erection of a sound and an enduring governmental structure in the state.
And, on the above premise, it is high time that bitter and partisan politicking was given the boot not only in Oyo State but the whole of Nigeria altogether.
For us not to just be counting mere calendar age for Nigeria as a country with nothing to show for it progress-wise, we should endeavour, for our general good, to ditch party politicking in Nigeria and go instead for ‘personality politicking’.
As it were in the Nigeria of today, and per our constitution, any ill-advised electoral decision would cause the citizenry to pine away for four good years at the least.
Therefore, Nigerians generally and the good people of Oyo State particularly should learn to shine their eyes always in attempting to elect their leaders.
Enter Governor Seyi Makinde.
On assumption of office, Makinde left no one in doubt of his resolve in taking the state to the next level of development. He is unarguably the best candidate, going by evaluations from sundry socio-political pedestals, in the last gubernatorial election in Oyo State. He is undoubtedly a gentleman, cool-headed, firm in a dignifying way; one who loves and fears God, and also a staunch believer in the right of all Oyo people to live well.
Barely two months ago, the whole of Oyo State went agog with the cheering news that the present administration of Engineer Seyi Makinde has abolished payment for the Common Entrance School Examination, and has even gone further to direct that such fees as having already been taken from pupils be refunded to them forthwith. The only time any such thing happened in the history of Nigeria was 40years ago.
In fact, upon election as the first Executive Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, issued what can best be described as a premature Executive Order. This was sometime in September of 1979 after he had been elected. He ordered that parents of students and pupils resuming that month should not pay school fees. But the then military administrator of Lagos, Commodore Ebitur Ikiwe, fired back, insisting that the parents should pay and that once Jakande was sworn-in on October 1 1979, he can begin to issue Executive Orders. And upon being sworn-in on Monday, October , 1979, Jakande ordered that the fees must be refunded to parents. I know this to be true because my parents benefitted from that refund. Jakande made that possible and went on to become the best ever state governor in Nigeria – not minding the pretensions by some today whose brand of politics is hinged on hero-worship, which in itself is a function of corrupt enrichment. Shall we then safely say Governor Makinde, starting on this progressive note, is set to liberate the good people of Oyo State from years of inferior governance? Yes, we can.
For, this is an administration that is yet to clock 100 days in power but has shown signs of greater things to happen. This is well-advised government discretion, as it goes a long way in touching the very souls of many indigent Oyo State parents. Verily, no civil engineer that is worth his salt needs to wait for a building to be fully erected before he would be able to determine its structural endurance; he is able to determine this by just evaluating the foundation thereof.
As we all know in elementary political science that peace and security are indeed sine qua non of every government, Governor Makinde promised to turn around the security architecture of the state in order to bring in foreign investors, just as he said his administration has four main pillars with the agric value chain as a key aspect to promote foreign investment.
For us in Oyo State, the last two months have been spent mainly rebuilding institutions that had been turned into total ruins, and providing lasting foundation. The governor has also embarked on providing the infrastructure that will guarantee that the state is governed as a modern state.
Also, he has initiated the process of reaching out to international development partners to bring them in for the development of the state. Everywhere he had been in the last two months, the story had been the same – forward-looking agenda.
As part of the efforts of government to provide a lasting superstructure for governance in the state, the Makinde government, last week, set up the contract review committee, to review projects and contracts awarded by the immediate-past administration. Even babes were aware of the arrant disregard for probity and accountability that reigned in the state in the last eight years and indeed the massive fraud that percolated government.
When the committee submits its report in the next few weeks, government would have found a way out of impunity that characterized the last eight years and for posterity. As intangible as this may appear, it will conform to the words of Marcus Garvey that a people without the knowledge of their past are like a tree without a root.
In the government’s bid to bring succour to our senior citizens in the state, government has committed about N280 million as payment of gratuities to 100 retired civil servants for 2012 on grade level 1 – 17 in the state. It is an underscore of government’s care for retirees.
In the area of labour relations, Governor Makinde has succeeded in reversing the trend where workers in the state were the least paid in the whole of South West. As intangible as it may sound, unlike the practice in the past, workers in the state now collect their salary on 25th of every month, a feat which has been resoundingly applauded by all civil servants in the state. For a state governor who openly declared his asset and his worth, it is reassuring that here is a state governor who wants workers to get paid for job done.
The vision of this government, however, extends beyond the above. It is believed that what matters most to him is the superstructure of governance that is, in the last two months, being put in place. Never will the state of our infrastructure be as deplorable as we had them in the last eight years; never will corruption be an insignia of government of the state; never will our infrastructure go moribund; never will the people of Oyo State live inferior lifestyles: these are the assurances Governor Makinde has been giving the people in the last two months.
Obviously, it is proved that nobody tangoes with God and wins. The good people of Oyo State should endeavour to cooperate vibrantly with the incumbent government for them to experience an enduring betterment in Oyo State this once.
Alonge is a teacher based in Ogbomoso
Adire Day: How Abiodun has opened channels of commerce and prosperity in Ogun
Ogun, the Gateway State, is renowned for many things. Apart from the quality and substance of the indigenes, the state is replete with enterprises and vocations that are unique only to it. One of such enterprises is the Adire textile, which has its roots in Abeokuta, the state capital.
Owing to the massive patronage Adire is enjoying across the country and the fact that the product has become an international textile used even for haute couture , the recent decision of the Dapo Abiodun-led government to declare Friday Adire Day is viewed by stakeholders as a strategic move that will further boost and promote indigenous enterprises
Declaring a day to appreciate the unique textile tradition that is indigenous to the state is seen as a clear indication of the novel direction the Abiodun government wishes to exploit as part of the wholesome economic agenda it has designed for the state and its people.
Adire or Kampala, as it is now popularly known, is a textile tradition that has its roots in Abeokuta and it dates back to the 19th century. The craft of weaving said to have been prevalent in the town then, was expanded to include dyeing of the hand-woven cloth (kijipa) in indigo.
Soon enough, craft gave way to creativity and other forms of Adire emerged. There is Oniko, (Adire Oniko) patterned with strands of raffi: Eleko (Adire Eleko) on which corn pap or starch was used to create different types of design and Adire Batani which uniquely employed zinc.
From Abeokuta, the enterprise of applying indigo to clothes to produce indigenous textile with traditional motifs was to spread to other towns in the South-West and was invariably adopted by people outside the region. It is therefore not a coincidence that Abeokuta hosts the largest Adire market in the sub-Sahara Africa and is indeed regarded as the capital of the indigenous textile.
Perhaps one distinguishing fact of the Adire phenomenon is that unlike other indigenous values which had either diminished with time, taken over or completely effaced by modernisation, this indigenous textile has grown stronger in terms of acceptance. Adire, which some people now prefer to call batik, tie and dye and even Kampala, has over the years transformed from just mere dyeing of clothes by artisans and journeymen into a vast industry patronised by even noble men. It has metamorphosed from the textile of just anybody to a material that scholars and the nouveau riche gladly patronise due to the beauty and durability of its materials. Adire has been seen on the runway in fashion capitals of the world including New York and Paris.
A visit to Itoku area of Abeokuta will reveal how much the trade has grown and what can become of other indigenous enterprises now that the new state government has signified its intention to pay close attention to them. At Itoku, the industry of the women and men who have found a rather rewarding vocation in the business of tie and dye is manifest. From one point to the other, one is confronted by different expressions of creativity. The truth is that Adire in its evolution has become in part a medium of artistic expression that breathes aesthetics in the array of its designs and the identities of its creators. The textile has found a strong expression among talented artists who have also joined the business and making a living from it, giving more fuel to the claim that the enterprise has now become one of the most thriving trades in the South-West of Nigeria and an industry that has offered huge employment to the people.
Though Itoku is acknowledged as the capital of the business, Adire has become a big business in the state and a cultural marker that is identified with the people of Ogun State. The business dots all corners of the state as other people have bought into it.
Even for the singular reason of commerce, the decision of the Ogun State government to set aside a day for the textile is a masterstroke and a highly commendable one indeed, given that one of the cardinal programmes of the Abiodun government is to boost local enterprise and encourage creativity and industry. In simple economic terms, this policy and government’s admonition to workers in the state to wear the textile on Fridays mean that more people are expected to join in the Adire train, translating into more business and more money for the people. This is in addition to the joy and pride the people will exude in celebrating what has become a part of their cultural identity.
Essentially, now that Ogun has proclaimed Adire Day, every Friday of the week thenceforth will be a celebration of colour and indigenous creative enterprise across the state. Expected, also, is the massive boost the policy will give to tourism and the multiplier effect such will produce on the general economy of the state.
Governor Abiodun, given his private sector background, has started his governance journey well. From his actions and the decisions he has so far taken on behalf of the people of the state, there is no doubting that Ogun and its good people are being re-launched on to the path of growth and development. The government’s novel policy on Adire has confirmed that this current government is all about giving back to the people. It has demonstrated its resolve to keep to the letter of its contract, part of which is to run an accountable, service-oriented government and serve the juicy repast of collective prosperity to the people of the state.
Oladipo, a media professional, wrote from Abeokuta
Much ado about ‘bow and go’
T
he screening of ministerial nominees by the Senate has come and gone but the dust it raised may take some time to settle. The announcement of ministerial nominations is always greeted with public excitement. And the case was not different this time round too, for obvious reasons. The President needs ministers to help him in running the affairs of the country. When the ministers are in place, it is generally believed the full complement of the Executive is formed for the business of governance to begin in earnest. This is why the nation was eager about the composition of the next Federal Executive Council.
President Muhammadu Buhari eventually forwarded the names of his nominees to the Senate for screening and approval a fortnight ago. The public anxiety continued until last week Tuesday when the list was unveiled at the Senate plenary by Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan.
The following day, the Senate began the screening after earlier deciding to postpone its recess for the exercise. The prompt commencement of the legislative process by the Senate under the leadership of Senator Lawan is remarkable. It showed the senators were willing to defer their holiday for what they considered a national assignment. And the way they went about it was a clear departure from the past wherein nominees were made to go through some undefined pre-screening rituals before being invited to the Red Chamber for formal screening.
Rather than applaud the Senate for that, a well-known parliamentary practice of giving recognition to former lawmakers, who by virtue of being in parliament before without abusing their integrity had fulfilled the condition for their appointment ab initio, started generating controversy. Eight nominees, out of the 43 on the list, took their turns on Day One. Uchechukwu Ogah, a nominee from Abia State, was the first to be invited into the chamber for screening. For almost one hour, the senators feasted on him. Then former Benue State Governor George Akume, who previously was also Minority Leader of the Senate, took his turn. Standing on his feet looking at Akume in his white babariga as he mounted the podium, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, cleared his throat and said: “I rose for only one purpose to ensure that tradition, that convention be respected in perpetuity so that no question here, other than ‘take a bow and go’ propagated by a few of our colleagues, be maintained.” The privilege was accorded Akume as a former two-term senator.
Akume’s case is interesting. Between 2007 and 2015, he not only had his seat well marked, as others, in the Senate, he also took part in the screening of nominees of the President more than twice. “I rise to support that he should be asked to take a bow and go, given his length of service in this chamber,” said Distinguished Senator Omo-Agege. It was obvious the DSP spoke the minds of his other colleagues.
The President of the Senate then came point-blank on the issue: “Let me also remind us that it is a tradition here to give this privilege, this concession to senators who served in this chamber or in the House of Representatives or indeed the State Houses of Assembly. This tradition must continue despite the fact that some people do not understand it and we need to educate them.”
It is a tradition inherited from previous Senates, which evidently underscores the importance the lawmakers attach to the institution of the parliament such that if one has discharged himself or herself creditably there, he would do even better in other areas notably in the executive branch.
Not knowing the import of that parliamentary practice and one of prerequisites for ministerial nomination, which equates it with the condition for qualification for membership of the House of Representatives, some Nigerians, among them commentators and columnists, queried the essence of the screening if all that a nominee would do at the Senate is to bow and take his leave. I admit that asking these former lawmakers some questions may refresh the memories of their new colleagues and indeed Nigerians about the character and competence they had earlier demonstrated in parliament. It may also be a needless exercise because the former lawmakers had abinitio met the condition for their nominations.
Ita Enang, Special Adviser on Senate Matters to President Buhari, who was formerly in the House of Representatives and Senate and indeed in charge of Rules and Business, first in the House and later in the Senate for several years, put this issue succinctly. According to him, the practice of “take a bow and go” is not new and not peculiar to the Nigerian Senate. “It is a tradition that started in the United Kingdom and the United States parliament and has become a parliamentary tradition everywhere.”
Enang knows his onions and knows well the rules guiding confirmation hearings. If that practice deserves a review as some honestly canvass, I think the Senate will not hesitate do so accordingly. The point, however, is some of those who criticised the practice and erroneously called the upper chamber and its leadership all kinds of names would wish to be at the receiving end of that privilege if previously in parliament and now appeared on the ministerial list.
But before we go for tinkering with that established practice, it is important to know the intention of the law in assigning the all-important confirmation of ministers and other key appointments of the president to the Senate. In carrying out that task, the Nigerian Constitution asks the Senate to ensure the president complies with certain provisions. For ministerial nomination, Chapter 6 Part 1 Section 147 is very apposite here.
Subsection (2) of this section states: “Any appointment to the office of Minister of the Government of the Federation shall, if the nomination of any person to such office is confirmed by the Senate, be made by the President. Subsection (3): Any appointment under subsection (2) of this section by the President shall be in conformity with the provisions of Section 14 (3) of the Constitution;- provided that in giving effect to the provisions aforesaid the President shall appoint at least one Minister from each State, who shall be an indigene of such State. Subsection (5): No person shall be appointed as a Minister of the Government of the Federation unless he is qualified for election as a member of the House of Representatives.”
I consider the scrupulous application of these criteria as the real purpose of the confirmation screening. The same critics of the just-concluded process would have accused the Senate of over-reaching itself if it had done more than prescribed by the law. It would have been more helpful though if the President had provided the Senate the portfolios of the would-be ministers in which case the Senate would assess their competence and appropriateness against the portfolios assigned them. Again, ministerial nomination is the prerogative of the President and the Constitution does not mandate him to assign portfolio to nominees forwarded to the Senate. As such no one can blame President Buhari.
This is where those who equate Senate screening to a job interview miss the point. For a job interview, the candidate knows what to prepare for and the interviewers the questions relevant to specific jobs. In this case, neither the nominees nor the Senators know the portfolios the president intends for the nominees. Unless they speculate based on the educational or professional experience of a nominee, all the senators can do with those they did not know or those that had not passed through their institution previously is ask general questions that may give little insight about them and how they may perform as ministers.
Awoniyi is the Special Adviser on Media to the President of the Senate
‘Real’ or ‘fake’ Boko Haram, Nigerians are still dying
Last Tuesday the Federal Government once again told her citizens that they have “technically defeated” the “real Boko Haram”, implying that the attacks we are still experiencing are being carried out by the “fake Boko Haram”. This is what Mallam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, told the whole world: “The position of the Nigerian government is that the Boko Haram terrorism has been degraded and defeated. The real Boko Haram we know is defeated. “What we have now is a mixture of remnants of the Boko Haram, fugitive criminals and the Islam in Maghreb, together with West African terrorists bonding together.
This is a fall out of the collapse of the Libyan State, and from farther away, of the Islamic State in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. They are taking advantage of our porous Sahelian borders. “Nigeria is a large country covering nearly one million square kilometers. This is roughly equivalent to the size of France and Germany put together.
In addition to our porous borders, in the neighbouring Sahel-Sahara region, a lot of ungoverned areas provide a haven for terrorists’ occupation and training.” Amazingly this statement was made just 48 hours after 68 Nigerians were murdered in cold blood while they were mourning the death of some of them killed in an earlier attack, carried out by suspected Boko Haram fighters. Please how will the families of those killed in the latest attack ever believe their own government’s position that they had “technically defeated” the very same group that slaughtered their loved ones?
How will the soldiers who have repeatedly come under attack by the same murderous group ever believe that they have “technically defeated” the same persons that have been scything down their men and officers in droves! On July 17 a number of senior military officers – a colonel and a captain – were killed after running into an ambush. According to reports, the attack occurred at about 6:00 p.m. along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway during a patrol by the colonel and other soldiers of the 29 Task Force Brigade. Six other soldiers were also killed in the ambush.
On Monday, November 19, 2018, to be precise the same ‘technically defeated’ Boko Haram stormed a military base in Metele village, in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State, and killed more than 100 soldiers. Giving an eyewitness account of what happened, one of the soldiers who managed to escape the onslaught from the terrorists said: “The attack came at about 6 pm on Monday evening. When the soldier on top of the observation post alerted that a large number of Boko Haram fighters were advancing, we all got alarmed as we took cover and waited within the base in Metele”.
The soldier said the terrorists leveled the military base in minutes. Last Thursday. the whole world was treated to the chilling video, where one of the workers of Action Against Hunger, abducted by members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) called on the Federal Government and Christian Association of Nigeria to come to her rescue. Grace, who wore a blue shawl and who spoke, emotionally pointed out that she does not want what happened to another captured Red Cross aid worker, Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, 25, who was abducted in an attack on a military facility March last year and was finally executed on September 17, 2018, to also be her fate.
These are just some of the examples of what the “technically defeated” group has been doing. Incidentally, even though Shehu’s statement gathered traction in both local and international media, the treatment by the foreign media clearly showed that the claim was not believed.
In fact, in a damning expose published just 24 hours after the government’s claim, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) showed how far from the truth the actual situation on the ground is. In the scathing piece titled: “Secret Military Cemetery Conceals Toll of Islamist Insurgency in Nigeria” the New York-based international daily newspaper painted a very sorry tale of the state of the battle against the insurgents. “After dark, the bodies of soldiers are covertly transported from a mortuary that at times gets so crowded the corpses are delivered by truck, according to Nigerian soldiers, diplomats and a senior government official,” the paper wrote.
The paper penned further: “The burials convey a picture at odds with a war Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, a former general, has repeatedly claimed his army has won. “The reality is that Africa’s largest land force—a U.S. counterterrorism ally—is struggling against an insurgency that first flared a decade ago and is now rejuvenated by Islamic State and the return of fighters from Libya, Syria and Iraq.”
Site Intelligence, a terrorism-monitoring group, told the WSJ that: “This group is one of the most effective, if not the most effective Islamic State contingent at the moment.” Units that have suffered casualties and declining morale aren’t in a position to attack, and are instead defending poorly constructed bases in exposed areas against an increasingly well-equipped enemy. “There is a systemic misrepresentation of the war that is having severe tactical and operational consequences,” Chidi Nwaonu, a former Nigerian soldier, who now runs a security consulting firm,
Vox Peccavi also told the WSJ. He said the bravery of troops was being undermined by poor decisions of senior commanders. “It’s part cock-up, part conspiracy,” he said. According to the paper, Western military officials told them that the Nigerian army is stretched so thin that its top brass are no longer talking seriously about defeating the insurgency, merely containing it. The WSJ also wrote: “The military’s secrecy about casualties is so widespread it is unclear whether Nigeria’s political leaders are aware of the state of the conflict.
“When President Buhari visited the Maiduguri base in November, commanders rushed to bury bodies that had collected at the morgue from the recent attack on the base in Metele and several others, according to several soldiers at the base. They moved the bodies from the morgue into the unmarked graves under cover of darkness.
“We could see the headlamps and the torches of the engineering division digging the graves,” said a soldier. “As commanders prepared the base for the president’s arrival, they also drafted in additional medical staff to treat the dozens of wounded soldiers in the base’s hospital wards. The paper said the Nigerian military and the presidency didn’t respond to requests for comment on the war, casualties, and the secret cemeteries. But the expose clearly shows that government’s attempt at papering over the situation is not cutting ice with millions of Nigerians and the wilder world in general.
Even the United Nations on Wednesday said the fight is not yet over against the group which has killed over 27,000 civilians during the 10 years it has operated. I strongly feel that if the government is able to own up to what is actually happening, the more they will win the hearts and minds of the people to support the cause. They should take a cue from the late British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill, who was able to galvanise the citizens to rallying behind the cause by telling them of the precarious situation the country was in during the Second World War.
It went a long way in helping to ultimately defeat Adolf Hitler. Clearly, it’s time for our own government to take a cue from him and stop the propaganda which is obviously at odds with the real situation. At the end of the day, what Nigerians want is an end to the insurgency whether it is being carried out by the “technically defeated real Boko Haram” or the “fake” one
The mystery of seed in sexual life (Part 2)
Keeping a female or male sexual partner outside marriage amounts to investing in a leaking pocket. What do I mean? In most cases, such sexual sin partners demand from you, what your legally married spouse cannot request from you. Today, there are men that have built houses for their concubines but never built one for their legally married spouses. They even sponsor education of children gotten outside wedlock and don’t care about education of children from their recognized official wife.
At the end of the day, the concubine, knowing clearly the ungodliness and future uncertainty involved in the relationship finds a way to either dupe or eliminate the man to enable her children and herself, harvest his wealth. There are many married women today, who have sold themselves as slaves to some man outside their husband, with no hope in sight for freedom because of ungodly sexual investment. The man rapes her, disrespects and maltreats her because he knows that such woman is with him in error and that society can hardly blame him for his assaults even when it is discovered.
If as a married woman reading this piece, you have out of your own making, fallen into the hands of some strange man who is abusing you sexually somewhere because of this ungodly seed that has been sown; by the power that lifted Jesus Christ from the grave, I decree that you shall find liberation this season in Jesus name.
“There is a way that seemeth right unto a man but the end thereof are ways of destruction” (Proverbs 14:12). An African proverb says that “the wife you choose from a dancing floor will sooner or later dance away from your house.” Sometimes, sowing ungodly seed and sowing into an ungodly spoil, looks very sweet. Many prostitutes today believe they are enjoying themselves. When I say prostitutes, I mean both street prostitutes and corporate prostitutes. As you continue to have sex with various guys as a lady, your body keeps undergoing effect of wear and tear.
Your motivation could be just to get money, job promotion, admission, good exam result or even a wedding ceremony. After some years, you discover regrettably, that you have been merely used and dumped like dirt, looking, worthless, rejected and depressed because of ungodly seed. Don’t be a victim of deceit. This truth you read now will set you free.
“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). Illicit sexual intercourse (i.e. sexual pleasure that is illegal and hated by God such as fornication, adultery, rape, homosexuality and lesbianism) look very sweet. In fact, to those involved in any of them, there is pleasure in them.
However, the pleasure is so momentary that there is always a desire for more, almost immediately after each encounter. Once an individual is caught in the web of this trap, such individual is under captivity and is being held hostage by Satan. What I am saying here may not be understood by such individual because there is already a spiritual blindness.
Spiritual blindness entails abnormal reasoning as a result of a veil covering the sanity of the mind. Right from the first incident in the history of illicit sex, it has always produced negative and destructive results. The funny thing however, is that the person under captivity in some cases, persists in the act amidst unnecessary suffering. This is why the man or woman that contracted disease through adultery or fornication continues in the act, rather than seeking God’s mercy and medical cure for the disease. You are keeping a mistress outside your marriage.
The woman keeps duping you, publicly insulting you and giving you all kinds of problems. Yet, you continue to maintain the sinful and stressful relationship. You are having an affair with your housemaid. She is doing everything to destroy your ‘hard-earned’ wife and children.
Yet, you don’t see any reason to end the satanic relationship. Stop sowing and reaping ungodly sexual seed. You can come out of it. There is hope for you. You need to know God but you cannot discover God except you drop every ego and become selfless. Then, you can conquer the flesh. Jesus Christ said: “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, take up his cross and follow me” (Matthew 16:24).
That is what you need to do. Why don’t you surrender your heart to Jesus right now and from today, he will reveal himself to you and your life shall not be the same again. Are you ready to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal saviour? Then, say this prayer from your heart: “Lord Jesus! I come to you as I am. Please, forgive me my sins. Wash me with your precious blood. I confess you Jesus as my Lord and saviour. Visit my case and change my story. Thank you for taking over my life from today in Jesus name. Amen! Congratulations! .
