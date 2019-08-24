When ‘all your mates’ are married (part 2)

Every photo tells a story so is the photo of the re-arrest of the alleged kidnapper kingpin, Alh. Hamis Bala aka Wadume. In the photo below used by most major newspapers on their covers on Wednesday, there are four men in it. Three of them are policemen while the man who is sandwiched between the two of the policemen is Wadume, the suspect.

The policeman on the right of the suspect beams with a smile on his face. The smile, I believe, was not as a result of the barrage of flashes coming from the cameras of photojournalists. It is a smile of victory, and contentment that the chase for Wadume has come to a glorious end. Or better still, the triumph of good over evil.

The policeman on the left of the suspect, however, wears a stern look. Perhaps, to depict the seriousness of the situation. The said policeman who places his right arm on Wadume’s shoulder, also points the index finger of his left hand towards the chest of the suspect . This nonverbal gesture could be interpreted to mean: ‘Yes, we got him!.’ Yet, the policeman behind Wadume flashes the victory sign with his fingers.

Yes, it’s a worthwhile victory for the Nigeria Police Force, a victory that has brought out the gallantry of its men and shamed the men of the Nigerian Army as wicked,liars and perhaps criminals in this Wadume saga, who have no reason to wear the green Army uniform of the Nigerian Army.

Re-arresting Wadume has confirmed that criminals can only hide, they cannot run from the long arms of the law. It has also corroborated the axiom that everyday is for the thief but one day is for the owner. Expectedly, Wadume wears a forlorn look, the look of a man who will soon face the consequences of his actions. It’s not surprising that he has been singing like a bird since he was caught. Such men don’t like to go down alone, especially if they have accomplices, those who feathered their criminal nest while they were into crime and criminality. Without prejudice to the outcome of the ongoing investigation, there is no point wasting time on the matter again. Justice must be done on time.

We needlessly lost three of our best investigators to this saga. We lost gallant policemen in a premeditated attack allegedly spearheaded by a Captain who is allegedly on the payroll of Wadume. What a shame! We have erroneously assumed for too long that it is only among the police that we can find bad eggs. But we now know better. The humiliating manner in which the policemen were killed is nauseating and those who carried out such despicable act deserve no mercy.

They have murdered sleep and don’t deserve the comfort of their beds again. Years of military rule have relegated the police to lowest rung of the ladder among military and para-military groups in Nigeria. Right from training school, the policemen are regarded as worthless and when they are on the job, they are treated with disdain even by the government. This could be one of the reasons they release their pent-up emotions on hapless citizens at times.

The worst military barracks will compete favourably with the best police barracks. The average soldier goes about with a sense of superiority and sees the average policeman as a “bloody civilian.” Our policemen had suffered in the hands of our soldiers in the past without any consequences borne by those soldiers who always believe that might is right. From the video that went viral showing how the policemen were killed, it’s safe to conclude that the gallant policemen were premeditatedly killed by the wicked soldiers acting on the instruction of their officer.

Even while flashing their identity cards to reveal their true identities and while begging that their lives should be spared, they were shot at close range and killed in a humiliating way. One of the policemen even defecated on his body after he was shot. What a painful way to die. The civilians who took part in this show of shame should not be spared either.

They were part of this conspiratorial gangup and should bear the consequences of their actions as well. When people who are supposed to cooperate and forge a comonn front see one another as competitors, sad things like the Ibi killings are bound to happen. Now that Wadume is in the custody of the police, it is in the interest of the police that nothing untoward must happen to him. The police now have a big catch hitherto freed by the soldiers and I expect them to guard him jealously.

Not all policemen can be trusted with his custody. The pendulum of public opinion is still swinging in favour of the police as far as this saga is concerned. In this instance, the police are good but the soldiers are bad. So, the police cannot afford to squander this goodwill they are enjoying for now Wadume being alive will reveal how the plot against those gallant policemen was planned and executed.

Who are those that are on the payroll of the suspect? How much did Wadume pay to ensure the soldiers foribly freed him after he was arrested by the police? This is the only way we can ensure justice is done to the memories of the slain policemen and it will encourage others. We need gallant policemen and members of the armed forces now more than ever before in view of the ernomous security challenges facing the country at the moment.

With the re-arrest of Wadume, it is no longer a case of ‘unknon’ soldiers. Nigerians are already aware that a Captain allegedly gave the order to the soldiers to kill the policemen. So, identifying the men who actually pulled the trigger should not be difficult. They should be named and shamed. In a matter of days, we need to see faces of these wicked men. Our gallant policemen should not die in vain. They died so that we can be free from kidnappers and bandits. They could have compromised when they got Wadume.

But they chose a part of honour and needlessly paid with their lives. They could have toed the same path with those soldiers who lack modicum of honour in them. It is given that they will be given decent burials befitting of the gallant policemen they were. But the police must ensure that the families they left behind do not suffer so that the gallant policemen will not be turning in their graves.

For Wadume and his co-travellers, they should bear full consequences of their actions even if more superior officers either from the army or police directly or indirectly knew one or two things about how these courageous policemen were killed, they should not be spared. Nobody involved in this show of shame should be spared.

The blood of those killed including two civilians will continue to cry until justice is done. We don’t need too much ceremony before we finally end this saga. I forsee that a lot of lies will be told in the days ahead. Some dogs will be given bad names just to desperately justify why they deserve to be hanged. The Army will fight back. But painstaking efforts should be made to separate the wheat from the chaff. To avoid a recurrence, we also need to know if our policemen still go for such high profile operations without making necessary preparations that will limit their risk to exposure and dangers.

