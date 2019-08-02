News
When Owan communities rolled out drums to celebrate
Life and living of any man always reflects in his words and deeds, especially, when such traits naturally have direct and positive impact on the common good of all. It was no wonder, therefore, why residents of communities in Owan Federal Constituency in the north senatorial district of Edo State recently rose in demonstration of the joy. CAJETAN MMUTA reports
For the people of Owan Federal Constituency in Edo North senatorial district of Edo State, words are testimony and joy that knew no bounds. It was no wonder residents of the 24 electoral wards in Owan West and Owan East councils that make up the federal constituency, including groups, families, individuals, friends and well-wishers recently rolled out a red carpet in celebration and appreciation.
The people in rich colourful attires had rolled out drums in praise and thanksgiving to God Almighty for the testimony of life touching harvests of projects and achievements of one of their own. Indeed, it was a moment of reflection on the rich history of peace, love and harmonious relationship, life and times of the people of the communities and appraisal of how much government and government have affected the area since the creation of the state.
What was most remarkable at the event characterized with relish of coming together of friends of several years past drawn from different walks of life and eminent personalities in attendance, is the man behind the assemblage of personalities, who converged on Redeemed Auditorium, Amoya-Otuo, Hon Pally Iriase. Ordinarily, the gathering offered double opportunities to celebrate achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker and showering appreciation to God for his successful completion of eight unhindered years of representation of his people in the Green Chambers of the National Assembly.
To them, Pally Iriase is everything in what politics, leadership, listenership, political activism and effective representation stand for. These were so because he meant well and did not fail them when occasions demanded it throughout the period he held sway in legislative business and in attracting the essential constituency projects. In addition, there is a common reasoning by most citizens though with different perceptions about what lawmaking by elected representatives should be.
It becomes more contentious when the issue of constituency projects is in discuss. Obviously, this view stems from the peoples’ common understanding that to whom much is given, much is also expected. Evidence abounds of the living testimonies of developmental impact of constituency projects across the length and breadth of communities in Owan Federal Constituency in the state.
Statistics had it that between 2011- 2019 when the vocal legislator and former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives was at the nation’s legislative arm of government, about 13 roads, which majorly dot two areas of Otuo-Afuze and Otuo- Ikhin were rehabilitated and constructed as constituency projects, while in the health sector, five health facilities, including a Com-prehensive Health Centre with Doctor’s residence and Solar Powered Borehole at Ihievbe; Comprehensive Health Centre at Ikpeyan-Okpujie and Women and Children Hospital at Otuo, speak for themselves as projects executed by Hon. Iriase. Also, over N200 million had been expended in the procurement of a new Ambulance, construction of Radiology complex with X-ray Machines; supply and installation of Incubators, Incinerator; hospital beds, mattresses, trolleys, refrigerators and provision of 24-hour off grid Solar energy at the Otuo Hospital. Worrisome and sadly too, has been that the multi million naira hospital has till date remained shut with overgrown weeds.
The reason for this has been attributed to the delay by the state government to provide needed manpower towards making the multi million naira hospital functional. Besides, the various communities of Ozalla, Uhunmora-Ora, Okpujie, Ukhuse, Eruere, Ugbubezi, Sobe, Otuo, Ake, Ikhin, Igue-Sale, Ikao, Ihievbe, Ogben, Afuze and Errah, are not left out from the harvests of projects as they have been provided with Solar Powered Boreholes while the popular Michael Imodu College of Physical Education, which is now a campus of Tayo Akpata University and Edeki Grammar School, Afuze, have respectively been installed with 110 and 41 Desktop Computers to aid ICT-E learning in their schools.
In addition, blocks of three classrooms have been constructed at Olegama Primary School, Uzebba and Usuobua Primary Schools, Otuo. More so, as part of efforts to ensure effective security system aimed at protection of lives of property of people for the constituency, eight electricity projects, including installations of transformers, Police Divisions in Otuo and Sabongida-Ora have been done with Hilux Patrol Vans. Also, hundreds of youths and women across the communities in two council areas of Owan West and Owan East have been trained in skills acquisition and empowered with starter packs to boost their trades aimed at keeping them off crime and criminality as well as to making them to be meaningfully engaged. Residents of the communities have continued to heap praises and shower prayers on Iriase for his large heart at putting smiles on their faces and making life better and relatively meaningful for them.
In order to appreciate their own for this outstanding feat, commitment, courage and demonstration of honesty, sensitivity and good leadership while representing them, the people of Owan East and West local government areas of the state at a colourful reception ceremony they recently organized in honour of Hon. Iriase, challenged other lawmakers, particularly, future leaders and those presently in the House of Representatives and other key appointed and elective positions on proper representation of the interest of their people, urging them to always go for people-friendly legislation and policies.
The people described the immediate past Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives as true son, who did not let them down. At the well-attended event, chairman of the “Committee of Friends,” a non-partisan group that organized the reception, Hon Ambrose Imoode, also described Iriase as rare son of Owan, adding that “Owan had hitherto been faced with leadership problems and this has always affected our development”.
He said: “It is a jinx that has been broken; kudos to Hon Pally Iriase, whose contribution to the development of Owan as seen from the various wards and projects is immeasurable and laudable”. On his part, chairman of the occasion, Solomon Ogoh, said within the time Iraise was in the house, he attracted numerous projects in terms of roads, health, water, electricity, education, security and empowerment. Iraise, while appreciating his people for the reception, described his journey at the National Assembly as “very successful and that is why they are celebrating me. I feel great, I feel happy.
They didn’t wait for me to die before they write all these on my tomb. I am still alive and they are celebrating what I have done, I feel highly fulfilled.” While advising those who will come after him to, “take this (achievements) as a standard; they should take this performance as a standard, take it as record that you must break”, he added that, “Nigerian politicians must learn from this my experience; the man who spearheaded this reception is the same person I defeated during our election. So, it humbled me to see the same man being in charge of this reception.”
However, baring their minds respectively on the various projects executed within the communities, Mr. Sunday Oboh, who could not control his excitement over the construction of Ukhianvbe/ Ugbo/Ekhare street road and provision of street light in Uhonmora-Ora, lauded Pally Iriase for the gesture but also called for the construction of more street roads in the community. On his part, 33-year-old Mr. Akhigbe Kennedy, who commented on the borehole at Ozalla, Owan West Local Government Area, thanked Iriase, for making the people happy through the project. The graduate of Criminology at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, called for more constituency projects to fix the community’s dilapidated and abandoned school buildings. Also speaking, the Health Officer in charge of Ikpeyan Comprehensive Health Centre, Okpujie, Mrs. Gloria Nosakhare, disclosed that the facility has contributed greatly towards improved wellbeing of people of the community. Mrs. Nosakhare said the Centre provides ante-natal care to pregnant women within and across the locality including the treatment of outpatients with minor ailments, pointing out that patients with complex ailments are usually referred to Sabongida-Ora General Hospital for further treatment. According to her: “We also carry out immunization here.
The patronage of the Health Centre is high”. At Otuo community, Mrs. Ifijieh Ayekemi, commended the effort of Iriase for hearing the cries of the people in the installation of 10,000 litres Solar Powered borehole in the community. She stated that the project has drastically reduced the problem of water scarcity faced by the people in the area. On his part, Mr. John Aigbokhan, said: “We are grateful that in our time, we are experiencing the dividends of democracy through these projects.
It can only get better”. Iriase said that the projects were initiated based on their core benefits to the people. He explained that, “it is based on seeking the greatest good for the greatest number because many communities have their priorities even amongst the community people”.
Iriase, a former chairman of Owan East Local Government Area and later chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Edo State, as well as the National Vice chairman of the body, a banker, ex-Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG) under the administration of former governor of the state and present National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, declared that he “feels very fulfilled to God for making me a tool” to bring succour to his people who now heave a sigh of relief of enjoying dividends of democracy and positive representation. Iriase, however, pointed out that some of the projects yet uncompleted was as a result of the tardiness of the awarding Ministries and Agencies. He said every constituency project that was nominated and has funds released to the tune of 70 per cent would be completed. “As a lawmaker, I was able to attract these projects because my thought processes were re-modeled.
I had to focus on how I would attract Federal projects when people asked me during campaigns what projects I would attract to them. I gave in to chasing projects. I had no resting period as I had to move from Ministry to Ministry to ensure that my people benefitted from Federal projects. I used my constituency projects as seed projects to bait Federal Government to start key projects which the Government later took over”, Iriase explained.
Interconnect debt: NCC reassures telecoms consumers of protection
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reassured the over 174 million telecoms consumers of their protection from suffering any service disruption as a result of the ongoing regulatory intervention towards resolving the rising interconnectivity debts among telecoms operators in Nigeria.
The Commission, in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Henry Nkemadu, also called on debtor operators to settle interconnect debts owed their creditor networks without further delay to prevent possible revenue drop and customer flight from their networks to competitors.
The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, gave the assurance in Abuja yesterday.
The EVC noted that as a consumer-centric telecoms regulatory authority, the NCC was keen on ensuring that the consumers continue to enjoy uninterrupted service while efforts were being made to address the issue of indebtedness in the industry.
Danbatta stated that the issue of interconnection is a matter that the Commission is handling delicately within the purview of the regulatory provisions to protect consumers by ensuring that their quality of experience (QoE) is not acutely affected.
The EVC said while regulatory approval on permission for disconnection was granted to creditor networks late last year, as a last resort towards resolving the huge interconnection debts threatening the health and sustainability of the industry, the commission is ensuring that no telecoms subscriber is disconnected.
“Though the commission granted approval to MTN’s request to disconnect debtor networks from its network in line with Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, the Guidelines on Procedure for Granting Approval to Disconnect Telecommunications Operators, 2012 and other regulatory instruments, what is happening now is that the creditor networks are restricting certain services to their debtor networks in form of one-way disconnection.
“It is one-way disconnection because, as a regulator, we prevented total disconnection; not doing that would be frustrating for the consumers. So, we have ensured that subscribers on the affected debtor networks are able to receive calls and text messages from creditor networks. This means they might not be able to make seamless calls or send text messages to the creditor’s network at all times because of restriction of access to debtor networks, pending when satisfactory payment plans are reached with respect to the interconnect indebtedness. This is to prevent further accumulation of interconnect debt by the debtor networks,” he said.
Danbatta, who frowned at the slow pace at reaching settlement over undisputed interconnect bills among the affected operators, said with over 90 per cent of pre-paid customers on mobile networks, “operators have no reason not to be settling their interconnection bills as and when due.”
“Consumers experiencing such difficulty in reaching certain networks could also use alternative lines, bearing in mind that Nigeria is a multi-SIMing telecoms market,” he said.
I want to create jobs for Nigerian youths – President
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said that a major focus of his administration is to create jobs for the youthful population.
The President stated this during an audience with Guy Ryder, the Director General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
According to Buhari, “In the last four years, this government prioritised agriculture, housing and infrastructure development. Our focus in these areas was to create jobs today and ensure peace and equitable prosperity for future generations.
“On agriculture, it was simple; a country with a population of close to 200 million has to be able to feed itself. We cannot rely on importing food.”
The President also told the ILO chief that his government had “attacked head-on the big deficit in power, roads, bridges, rails and housing… in order to ensure adequate housing is available today and for many years to come.”
He attributed some of the achievements of his government so far to consultations before taking critical decisions affecting the labour force.
“Our achievements to date were as a result of strategic fiscal and monetary policy decisions. In some instances, we partnered with stakeholders such as the labour unions.
“A good example was during the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) review and the National Minimum Wage negotiations. This consultative approach aligns with the vision of the ILO to keep communications open, create jobs, ensure social justice and eliminate worker exploitation,” he said.
Buhari used the opportunity to congratulate the international organisation on its 100th year anniversary.
Earlier in his remarks, Ryder told the President that he was in Nigeria to attend the Global Youth Employment Forum where over 60 countries have gathered to address practically the most pressing challenge of finding decent jobs for young people.
He also expressed the commitment of the organisation to existing partnership and cooperation with Nigeria.
“We have worked with the Labour Ministry to prepare employment policies about youth employment, migration safety and health productivity. The focus is the practical implementation of these plans,” he said.
Group dismisses Okorocha’s claim over daughter’s assault
A group, Legislative Watch (LW) has called on former Governor Rochas Okorocha and his family to shun claims of assault on his daughter, Uloma Nwosu, by operatives of the Imo State Committee on the Recovery of Moveable Government Assets as the claims had remained blatant falsehood.
Executive Secretary of the group, Hon. Ngozika Ihuoma made the statement while reacting to statements credited to a group, Igbo Women in Nigeria and Diaspora (AIWND), which mandated Imo state Government to fish out the state officials who purportedly slapped the daughter of the former governor.
According to him: “AIWND is a faceless organization which is non-existent in the country, as it is not registered anywhere in Nigeria.
“The AIWND is just a façade for a group of hatchet men who are bent on distracting the rebuilding work going on in Imo state after nearly a decade of pillaging and plundering of Imo state by the former administration.”
He maintained that the “theatrical agitation about the purported assault on Uloma Nwosu, is another perfidious insult on the sensibility of Imo people.
“It is a cheap diversionary antic designed and funded by the prime suspects in the primitive looting of Imo state. But Imo must be rebuilt and everything stolen recovered.”
Ihuoma went on: “For the records, let us state that the government under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has a lot of respect for women, mothers and girls and would do everything to defend, protect and stand by any woman on any legal/legitimate mission in Imo State.
“We are certain that Ihedioha, with his known precedents, will never stand in the way of any legal protest as it is a Constitutional right but will frown at assault, disinformation, black mail and threats aimed at scoring cheap political point.”
Buhari: We’ve lifted 5m Nigerians out of extreme poverty in 3 years
The Federal Government, through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), has lifted no fewer than five million Nigerians out of extreme poverty in three years.
President Muhammadu Buhari, who made the disclosure at the opening of the Global Youth Employment Forum of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) yesterday in Abuja, stressed that the forum was an opportunity for young persons to address the challenges of national economic stability.
According to him, the Federal Government had an in-depth understanding of the rapidly changing demographics and the emerging world of work.
Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, also noted that some sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, solid minerals, power, works and housing, trade and investment, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which are known to have high propensity for massive job creation and employment generation, were specifically targeted by the government for various forms of support.
He said: “We note, at this point, that the issue of youth unemployment has assumed a global significant and on the front burner of development discourse.
“The government of Nigeria understands the need to focus attention on youth empowerment by creating the enabling environment for job opportunities and capacity building.
“The present administration, from the onset, made the investment in our people one of the key goals of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, which is the national development blueprint from the period of 2017 to 2020.
“The implementation of the plan also has the flagship programme such as the NSIP. It has yielded some measurable outcomes in the form of increased school enrolment and the creation of more jobs.
“One of the key components of the NSIP is the N-Power programme and its sub-components which have led to the creation of job opportunities in different sectors of the economy for young persons.
“For example, in the past three years, the programme has yielded over 2 million direct and indirect employment opportunities and has lifted over 5 million Nigerians out of extreme poverty.”
The President further disclosed that some programmes of the Federal Government were also targeted at the informal sectors, improving their capacity and boosting the domestic economy, such as the import restriction and the executive order on ease of doing business.
The ILO Director General, Mr. Guy Ryder, called on governments and the social partners to foster pro-employment growth and decent job creation through macroeconomic policies.
According to him, with right macro-economic policies in place, it will promote youth employability, youth entrepreneurship and rights to tackle the social consequences of youth unemployment.
“There is the need to promote macroeconomic policies and fiscal incentives that support employment and stronger aggregate demand, improve access to finance and increase productive investment, taking account of different economic situations in countries.”
He recalled that at its 101st International Labour Conference in June 2012, the ILO adopted a Resolution calling for immediate, targeted and renewed action to tackle the youth employment crisis.
On his part, President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Ayuba Wabba, said the event was an opportunity to cross-fertilise ideas in addressing the global challenge of unemployment and under-employment.
A huge squabble over land, economic trees
The host community of the University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State is on the warpath with the University. The residents allege serious encroachment on the land they gave to the University by the authorities, a situation that has affected some of their economic trees. They are more worried that governments at all levels have not responded to their cries. TONY ANICHEBE reports from Uyo
The Nung Abasi Umoh Family of Nsukara Offot village, the host community of University of Uyo, has called for intervention of the state government to forestall a breakdown of law and order between them and University community.
The Head of the family, Obong Sylvester Asuquo Usoro, said the Oil palm Plantation spanning 3,521 acres of land in Nsukara was surveyed and cultivated in 1962 by the forebears of the family. Obong Usoro disclosed that, over the years, UNIUYO, in what he described as a daring land grab has gone beyond its legitimate boundaries to trespass on the property of the family and have declined every peaceful entreaty to stop the menace. According to the Nung Abasi Umoh Family Head, the University of Uyo has encroached on the oil palm plantation, annexing the land and destroying the economic trees without consultations with, or the consent of the family.
He regretted that all the measures taken by the family to call UNIUYO to order and have an amicable resolution of the matter have been frustrated by the University management, stressing that the family which has four sub family units have now ran out of patience with the cruel injustice and trampling on their rights.
Throwing more light on their grievances, Pastor Bassey Okoh, Chairman of the Nung Abasi Umoh family, said the Oil palm plantation was part of land, known as Amasa’s shrine and farmland, which was excised from the land donated to the then College of Education in 1981 by their community, which was thereafter assumed by the University of Uyo, who later requested for access road. Pastor Okoh explained that, the Nsukara community graciously obliged and gave the University 18 metres for the access road, but flayed the latest development, which according to him, is the expansionism of UNIUYO which has since usurped and annexed their land without further negotiations or compensation. Pastor Okoh further revealed that part of the excised Amasa’s Land and Shrine is now occupied by the Qua Iboe Church, while the University of Uyo poaches on the Oil Palm plantation.
He lamented that the Oil Palm Plantation, which is the only source of empowerment for the family and which they sell to train their children in schools, engage and care for their widows and employ the youths has been usurped by the University of Uyo for setting up their commercialized Water bottling factory, known as Uniuyo Water and where the Alumni building is located. The entire family leadership, he added, earlier took their petition to the Clan Head of Offot Ukwa and current Paramount Ruler of Uyo, His Royal Highness, Edidem Sylvanus Okon, who intervened without much reprieve as the UNIUYO management continued to snub every effort to engage with the aggrieved family. According to Pastor Okoh, the family has also submitted their SOS to the National Assembly, Office of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, The State Police Command, Offot Ukwa Clan Council and the Etteidung Elect of Nsukara Offot, Venerable Eyo Asuquo Esen, to intervene in the matter, all to no avail. Pastor Okoh said the youth and helpless widows of the family are becoming restive as UNIUYO continues to destroy the remaining economic oil palm trees on the plantation which is their economic mainstay.
The prayers of the family is that, the University of Uyo should be prevailed upon to stop forthwith, further encroachment on the land and compensate the family for the severe economic losses, they have inflicted on the family, given the large number of oil palm trees they have already destroyed and the massive land the University has annexed.
The leaders Nung Abasi Umoh family, rising from a meeting, resolved to immediately and urgently embark on a last ditch effort to engage meaningfully with UNIUYO, observing that, as a responsible family, the pressure to report to selfhelp will not augur well for all parties concerned. Meanwhile, a cross section of indigenes and residents of Nsukara Offot community who were interviewed on the matter called on the relevant authorities to urgently intervene in the matter with a view to finding lasting solutions to the problem.
A community leader, who identified himself as Chief Usoro Jonah, expressed worry over the disinterest and nonchalant attitude so far demonstrated in the handling of the matter by the various governments up-to the Federal Government and the apparent helplessness of the traditional institutions over the matter.
Usoro called on the authorities to urgently demarcate the original boundaries of UNIUYO with erected demarcation, so that the seeming endless expansion into private lands and the attendant conflicts would be put to an end. As at the time of going to Press, efforts to reach the top management staff of UNIUYO to comment on the matter remains unsuccessful.
South-East APC lauds FG’s social investment, agric programmes
The zonal meeting of the South-East Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Social Investment and agricultural programmes of the Federal Government.
The youths gave the commendation in a communique by Mr Olisaemeka Onyeka, APC South-East zone youth leader at the end of its one day zonal caucus held yesterday in Abakaliki.
The zonal meeting was attended by youth leaders from the five South-East states of Abia, Anambara, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo.
The meeting lauded achievements of the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari in the areas of economy, security and war against corruption.
The caucus which also passed vote of confidence in the APC national leadership, said that the social investment programme and reforms in the agricultural sector had lifted many Nigerians out of poverty.
The youths also commended the economic diversification policies of the present administration, stressing that the nation’s economy had been repositioned to compete in the global economy.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the Federal Government established the National Social Investments Programmes (NSIP) in 2016 to tackle poverty and hunger across the country.
The programme would focus on ensuring a more equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable populations, including children, youth and women.
The meeting, therefore, urged youths across the country and across party lines to take advantage of the ongoing N-Power scheme to economically empower themselves.
The N-power programme was designed to assist young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35 to acquire and develop life-long skills for becoming change makers in their communities.
It, however, appealed to the youths to utilize the N30, 000 monthly stipend from the N-Power to enhance their capacity and economic viability.
The forum urged APC youths in all the states to form cooperative unions to enable them benefit more from the federal government agricultural loan facilities.
The youths in the communique lauded the nomination of six indigenes of the zone including, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Chief Chris Ngige, Chief Geofrey Onyeama, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor and others as ministers in the Next Level cabinet.
“The nomination of the six ministerial nominees justifies the confidence reposed on them by President Muhammadu Buhari and we rejoice with the nominees and call on them to extend hands of fellowship to members of the party after inauguration.”
At last, soldiers arrest kidnapping kingpin in Aba
Soldiers attached to 144 Battalion Asa, in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, have arrested a suspected kidnapper popularly known as ‘Phyno’.
The suspect whose real name was yet to be known as at filling this report, alleged to be a member of a notorious kidnapping gang operating in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state and its environs.
The suspect also known as Red Mood, military sources claimed had been on its wanted list for various crimes that he and his gang had allegedly committed.
A military source said that ‘Phyno’ was arrested in a hotel located on the outskirt of Aba where he had taken refuge after a robbery operation.
According to the source, “he snatched a motorbike from somebody at Uratta junction before he was apprehended by soldiers.
“Information has it that he was in a hotel (outside Aba main town). On getting the information, soldiers traced him to the said hotel on mufti where he was picked.”
According to the source, efforts were being made to track down other members of the gang.
Naval War College appeals to Ayade for greater collaboration
The Commandant of the Naval War College (NWC), Rear Admiral Adeseye Oke Ayobanjo, has appealed to the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, for greater collaboration between the college and the state. He said that was in order to ensure adequate security.
Ayobanjo made the appeal in Calabar on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy call on the governor to formally announce the relocation of the College from Rivers State to Cross River, which he said would be the College’s permanent home.
The commandant described the current security situation in Nigeria as “asymmetric and complex,” but emphasized that with the support of the state government, the College will, along with other security agencies, reduce the insecurity in the state.
Ayobanjo admitted that the current security situation was abnormal and goes beyond the normal military solution of going to war, saying with collaboration with governments at all strata, traditional, and civil organizations, the insecurity would be tamed.
He said the College, established in 2017, in Rivers State, trains senior level naval officers from Nigeria, saying the college was now admitting Naval officers from other countries, thereby enhancing Naval presence in the state.
He said military course have been approved and they are aimed at enhancing the capacity and equipping Naval officers on warfare, disclosing that the college is currently the highest naval training institution in the country.
Responding, Ayade called for practical presence of the College in the state, assuring them of the state government’s support whenever, when such is required.
He expressed happiness over the relocation of the College to the state, which he said would allow the state and its people to benefit from it.
He called on the College to use its presence in the state to help curb maritime crimes, kidnapping and piracy which has been threatening maritime businesses in recent times.
EFCC arraigns Naval officer, 4 others for bunkering
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned a Naval officer, Mrs. Bola Labinjo, four men and a vessel, M. T. Adeline Jumbo, at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged bunkering.
They were arraigned on a 2-count charge bordering on conspiracy and unlawful dealing in petroleum product.
The four men docked alongside the Naval officer, whose service name is Lieutenant Commodore S. A. Ibe, are; Jonathan Abaka (alias Joe boy), Charles Ikemefuna Agaba, Benjamin Gold Gageche and Hamza Yakubu.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence following which the EFCC’s lawyer, Stephen Odiase, sought for trial date and asked that they be remanded in prison.
Responding, defence lawyers; Jerry Omoregie, O. J. Omoruwayo, Uche Obi and Nelson Otaji, drew the court’s attention to their clients’ bail applications.
They informed the court that the defendants have been in detention since last year August and that they were brought to court following an order of Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Lagos Federal High Court, that ordered their release.
While seeking the defendants’ release on liberal terms, the lawyers argued that their clients were first time offenders without any previous criminal record.
But the EFCC’s lawyer, Odiase, while expressing his opposition to the defence lawyers’ bail request, urged the court to reject the plea because the alleged offence constitutes an economy sabotage which affects the country negatively.
In his ruling on the bail applications, presiding judge, Justice Chuka Obiozor, overruled the objection of the EFCC’s lawyer, saying he is inclined to granting the defence lawyers’ request considering the length of time in which the defendants have been incarcerated.
The judge consequently admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N10 million each with one surety each in like sum.
The sureties, according to the judge, are to produce three years tax payment, means of livelihood, statements of account, title of landed property and two of their recent passport photographs.
All the bail conditions which must be fulfilled within two weeks are to be verified by the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR).
However, Mrs. Bola Labinjo, Jonathan Abaka, Benjamin Gold and Yakubu Hamza, were released to their lawyers by the judge following a request in that regard.
In granting the request, Justice Obiozor directed the lawyers to deposit the originals of their Call-to-Bar certificates with the court’s Deputy Registrar.
Edo Speaker: Oshiomhole wants to deny Obaseki 2nd term
Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye, has said that the current crisis rocking the state legislature was a smokescreen by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to eventually deny the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki of a second term.
Fielding questions from newsmen on the crisis rocking the state legislature, the speaker said the planned takeover of the state Assembly by the Senate was capable of destabilizing Edo State, adding that the Red Chamber should act as agents of peace and not merchants of crisis.
He said: “The truth is that the Edo State Assembly and my office as the speaker are not the real targets of this crisis. The plot is actually aimed at Governor Obaseki and the endpoint is to stop him from getting a return ticket as governor next year.
“Comrade Oshiomhole is actually after Obaseki. The state Assembly was only a smokescreen to his plans. The idea now is to take over the house, destabilize the state and possibly impeach the governor. The Edo Peoples Movement that originated this crisis has boasted that they will ensure that the governor does not come back for the second tenure.”
Noting that the threat of takeover from the National Assembly was part of the grand plot of Oshiomhole, who was the immediate past governor of the state, Okiye said: “I have said it before on several occasions that we know who is beating the drum for them in the National Assembly. They have found themselves in the position of stooge to make it look like they cannot think outside the box. It’s unfortunate.”
Urging his aggrieved colleagues to come over to the Assembly and regularized their documents as lawmakers elect, the Assembly Speaker said plenary activities is in full swing as lawmakers are considering bills, screening commissioners and aides and other legislative activities.
“We have been sitting as a parliament. I just drove out of office after the plenary session. Lawmakers are going about their committee work. We just invited Commissioner for Works to appear before the House over a matter of public importance.”
“The door is open for the remaining lawmaker-elect. They should come to Assembly, complete and regularize their documentation and they will be sworn in.
“The constitution says when the House is unable to sit, that means when it cannot perform the function it was supposed to perform. And this notification was supposed to be given or declared by the governor who will say that there is no one to clear my commissioners, oversee my legislative requests and so on. That was what the constitution contemplated, not the National Assembly sitting over a state Assembly as if we are a colony under them.”
Speaking on the next line of action, he said: “We are in court; we have sued them and got two separate injunctions and we are going to cite all the cases in court on the pages of newspapers. The other 12 members-elect have also sued and challenged the legitimacy of my speakership.
“So, which means all the parties in this issue have cases in court already. We have a restraining order against the National Assembly, against the security agencies, against the party and their agents. So, why is the National Assembly trying to usurp the function of the court?” he said.
