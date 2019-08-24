When will we have strong institutions?

‘Africa doesn’t need strongmen, it needs strong institutions’ –Former US President Barrack Obama, Ghana in 2009

Events that have unfolded across the country in recent time have further shown the decadence the nation is sliding into primarily because of our failure to build strong institutions as harped upon by former US President Barrack Obama some 10 years ago. Firstly let me take the most recent happening.

On Tuesday reports filtered in that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had swooped on two homes belonging to the immediate past governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, ostensibly as part of their investigations into an alleged financial malpractice running into the billions – N9.9billion to be exact.

A couple of weeks ago, the anti-graft agency said it was looking into an account belonging to Lagos State which was opened by the past administration and which some “suspicious” financial transactions had occurred. According to the EFCC some of the transactions had been linked to a close associate of the former governor. Of course predictably Ambode brushed aside whatever insinuations were being made insisting that he had nothing to hide and the account belonged to the state.

So Tuesday’s action was clearly a follow up on the investigation being conducted by the Commission into the affairs of the former administration, which only vacated the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja barely 90 days ago. However, on getting to the country home of the former Lagos State governor, the EFCC officials were, according to some versions of the report, allegedly prevented from carrying out their lawful duty by residents of the area! Even though they (EFCC operatives) were with a valid court order allowing them go into the house, people of Epe refused to allow them entry into the property.

Of course when the situation was becoming very heated with the people vehemently refusing to budge from their position, the EFCC operatives wisely made a hasty exit rather than insisting on carrying out their lawful duties – thus clearly adverting what could have turned into a bloodbath had they opted to use force. On that same day, a video clip emerged on the Internet, capturing EFCC's operation at Ambode's house in Epe.

The video shows scores of presumably Epe residents surrounding a minibus and a white pick-up van, with at least two armed personnel, parked in front of Ambode’s residence. Amid chaos, some of the residents attempted to open the vehicles without success. Moments later, one of the residents was heard shouting in Yoruba language: “burst their tyres.” As the commotion continued, the vehicles were forced to drive away with the armed officers shooting intermittently into the air. The back windscreen appeared broken.

While the action of the people (dubbed ‘hoodlums’ by the EFCC) is very condemnable, it also shows the way the populace now view government and its various agencies. In times past it would have been virtually unthinkable for citizens to dare a person lawfully employed to carry a weapon acutely aware of what fate befell him. But sadly because many government agencies have become willing tools for “ogas at the top”, or those in power, people have equally come to see them as being merely extensions of those who do not see eye-to-eye with their benefactors.

In the minds of many of those who stopped the EFCC operatives from carrying out their duty on Tuesday, they (EFCC) would not have done so had their “son” (Ambode) still been in the good books of the “powers that be”. And it was primarily for this reason that they denied the anti-graft agency entrance into the former governor’s compound.

Thankfully, Ambode quickly waded in and appealed to his “supporters” not to do anything rash. Ironically a comical side to the whole saga, which only exposed the shoddy manner of our government agencies in carrying out their statutory functions was exposed when the EFCC first denied that they had raided the former governor’s home only to back track a few hours later to admit they did and it was only after Ambode himself had said so. “This morning, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission visited the Epe country home and Parkview, Ikoyi residence of Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, a former governor of Lagos State, with warrants to conduct a search. These searches were carried out extensively and the operatives left without any incident,” was the statement released by the former governor’s media aide, Habib Aruna. It was only after this that the EFCC in a late statement by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said three operatives of the commission were allegedly injured during the operation.

The commission said the officers were injured by “hoodlums loyal to the ex-governor who also vandalised a white bus.” Uwujaren said: “The commission’s operatives were attacked and prevented from executing the search warrant in Epe by irate youths who injured three officers and damaged EFCC official vehicle.”

The other example I want to cite is the shooting of three policemen and a civilian in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State early this month by soldiers ostensibly at the behest of a captain who appeared to be in cohorts with the now recaptured suspected kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume.

The incident happened on August 7 and rather than both the Force Headquarters and Army Headquarters immediately initiating a probe of the incident to find out what actually transpired, both government agencies were busy throwing brick backs at each other in effort to grab the moral high ground in the eyes of the general public. It took the intervention 24 hours later of the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari to wade in and order an inquiry into the incident.

The President’s move, while commendable, however, only further exposed the weak nature of our institutions. Had proper structures, independent of the whims and caprices of those in power, been in place; then without waiting for the Commander-in-Chief’s directive, the protocol for handling such incidents would have immediately kicked in. Thus such agencies like the EFCC, ICPC, police and others are perceived to be unable to move against any influential person being given the green light to do so from superior powers.

Yet if it is someone without any clot in society such a person can be easily picked up without ruffling any feathers at the “top”. It is because of such things that people no longer trust them (government agencies) to carry out their functions free of being teleguided by the “powers-that-be”. And from all indications, the situation of our weak institutions is set to continue as those that have the ability to change the narrative by making such agencies truly independent are not willing too because they are often the greatest beneficiaries of the status quo. Sadly, unless something drastically changes, we will continue to have such incidences occurring on a regular basis with our nation only becoming the worse for it.

