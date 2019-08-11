Back Page Column
Why and how history defines who we are (5)
INTRODUCTION
In the last four parts, I have been able to demonstrate why and how we must study history. By way of summary, history must be taught across schools so that the new generation is well guided and prevented from committing the mistakes of the past.
THE KINGDOM OF BENIN: A QUINTESSENTIAL REMINDER OF THE IMPORTANCE OF HISTORY
REMINISCENCES
While in primary school, I was taught the history of great historical figures such as Vasco Dagama, Mungo Park, Clapperton, Lander Brothers, Booker T. Washington, Prince Henry the Navigator, George Washington Carver, Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther, Mary Slessor, Lady Nightingale, the Slave Trade and the Abolitionists, etc. I had earlier, in part 2 of these historical series named specific teachers that taught me history in primary school between 1964 and 1969. They fired the embers of my knowledge of the indispensability of history in human affairs.
However, some other historical personalities and historical facts that I have already dealt with, or yet to treat, were taught me in secondary school, not primary school. In this categorical are Kingdom of Benin, Oyo Empire, Mansa Musa, Songhai Empire, Haile Sellasie, Kanem Borno Empire, the Asantes, Fantes, etc. I have decided to write exclusively on the Benin Kingdom today. I have, therefore, decided to devote more time to this unique Benin Kingdom. Very proudly also, I am the ENOBAKHARE OF BENIN KINGDOM and I sit comfortably in the pantheon of the highest league of High Chiefs of Benin Kingdom, in the Oba’s palace, called EGHAVBONORE. Our leader is Chief Sam Igbe, the Iyase (traditional Prime Minister of Benin Kingdom).
In this prestigious group you find the Eson of Benin Kingdom, Chief Amos Osunbor, the Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri and the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief (Dr) Gabriel Igbinedion, etc.
ORIGIN OF THE KINGDOM
The kingdom of Benin, or Benin Kingdom, or Benin Empire, or Edo Empire, are one and the same reference to a large pre-colonial African state of modern Nigeria. The Benin Kingdom, which began in the 900s when the Edo people settled in the rain forests of West Africa, was one of the oldest and most highly developed Empires in the coastal part of West Africa until its annexation by the British Empire in 1897. By the 1400s, the people of Benin Kingdom had created a very wealthy kingdom with a pre-eminently powerful ruler known as the OBA. This Oba lived in beautiful palaces decorated with shining brass.
These people who lived in small family groups, and who began to cut down trees and make clearings in the forests, gradually developed into a great Kingdom. The Kingdom was called “Igodomigodo” and was ruled by a series of Kings called the “Ogisos” (Kings of the Sky). The first Ogiso was called Ogiso Igodo, was wielded much influence and gained popularity as a good ruler. Upon his death after a long reign, Ere, his eldest son succeeded him. About the 12th Century, a great battle for power erupted between the warrior crown prince, Ekaladerhan (the only son of the last Ogiso) and his young paternal uncle. Ekaladerhan was sentenced to death as a result of the act of the first Queen (who was barren) deliberately changing an oracle’s message to the Ogiso. The Palace messengers, who were directed to carry out the royal instruction to execute Ekaladerhan, had mercy on him and set him free at Ughoton near Benin. The death of Ekaladerhan’s father ended the Ogiso dynasty. The people and royal King makers preferred their late King’s son, Ekaladerhan, as their king.
The exiled prince, who had by this time changed his name from Ekaladerham to Izoduwa (“I have chosen the path of prosperity”), sojourned across forests and found his way to Ile-Ife in Yorubaland. Ekaladerhan arrived Ile-Ife at a time the Yoruba oracle had pronounced that their king will come out of the forest. Thus, when Ekaladerhan arrived Ile-Ife, he was promptly and warmly received by the native people and given the title of Oni Ile-Ife Imadoduwa (now known as Ooni of Ile-Ife Oduduwa). The elders of Benin led by Chief Oliha, mounted a search for the banished Prince Ekaladerhan, to return home and ascend the vacant throne. But, he could not return to Benin due to his advanced age, and the fact that, as he argued, a king cannot leave his Kingdom. He told the messengers that since he had seven sons, he would direct one of them – Oranmiyan-to go with them and become their king.
NOW THIS
Oranimiyan was fiercely resisted by Ogiamien Irebor, one of the Palace Chiefs. He therefore took up his abode in the Palace built for him by the Elders at Usama (now a coronation shrine till date).
Soon after his arrival, he married a beautiful lady, Erinmwinde, daughter of Ogie-Egor, the ninth Enogie of Egor, by whom he had a son. After residing there for some years he called a meeting of the people and renounced his office, remarking in vexation, Ile-Ibinu (“ile” means land, “binu” means anger; and thus the kingdom was called Ibinu, which was mispronounced “Bini” in the 15th and 16th centuries by the Portuguese). This was out of frustration as he often expressed that “only a child born, trained and educated in the arts and mysteries of the land could properly reign over the people”. He arranged for his son, born to him by Erinmwinde, Eweka, to be made king in his place, and returned to Yorubaland thereafter. His son the new king was soon found to be deaf and dumb, and so the elders appealed to Oranmiyan. He gave them charmed seeds known as “omo ayo” to play with, saying that to do so will make him talk. The little Eweka played with the seeds with his peers at Egor, his mother’s hometown. While playing with the seeds, he announced “Owomika” (meaning “I captured it”), when he struck the only remaining he took this as his royal name. Thus, he gave rise to the tradition of the subsequent Obas of Benin spending seven days and nights at Usama before proceeding to announce their royal names at Egor. Eweka, taken from “Owomika” thus started a dynasty that now bears his name. Oranmiyan went on to serve as the founder of the Oyo Empire, where he ruled as the first Alaafin of Oyo. His descendants now rule in Ile Ife, Oyo and Benin.
AND THIS
EXPANSION OF BENIN KINGDOM
By the 15th century, Benin had expanded into a thriving city-state. The twelfth Oba in the line, Oba Ewuare the Great (1440–1473) would expand the city-state’s territories to surrounding regions.
It was not until the 15th century, during the reign of Oba Ewuare the Great, that the kingdom’s administrative centre, the city of Ubinu (or Ibinu), began to be known as Benin City, by the Portuguese, a pronunciation later adopted by the locals as well. The Portuguese would write this down as Benin City. Benin’s neighbours, such as the Afenmais, Esans, Ika, Ijaw, Itsekiris and the Urhobos, continued to refer to the city as Ubini up until the late 19th century.
Aside from Benin City, the system of rule of the Oba in the empire, even through the golden age of the kingdom, was still loosely based upon the Ogiso dynasty’s tradition, which was military protection in exchange for pledged allegiance and taxes paid to the royal administrative centre. The language and culture was not enforced, as the empire remained heterogeneous and localized according to each group within the kingdom, though a local Enogie (or Duke) was often appointed by the Oba for specific ethnic areas.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Men make history and not the other way around. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better.” (Harry S Truman).
LAST LINE
I thank Nigerians for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D. I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s treatise.
Keep your man, there’s no spare (2)
As unmarried women desire husbands to have their own homes, conversely, a horde of married women are looking for windows of opportunities to quit their marriages. That’s the irony of life! Reasons for those who want to quit their marriages are as divergent as the challenges facing the individuals.
Last week, I counselled women to work harder in order to keep their homes as ‘perfect’ men do not exist anywhere. This advice was premised on the fact that largely many women lack the spirit of tolerance, perseverance, submission and wisdom to handle marital issues. If some experiences and regrettable actions of some women are anything to go by, many broken homes would have been salvaged.
I know a number of women who confessed to being misguided or wrongly advised by friends, siblings, parents, and even spiritual guardians as reasons for quitting their marriages prematurely. They regretted trusting in those whose advice (perhaps not intentionally) led to their exit out of their marriages over reconcilable issues, only to feel like a fish out of water afterwards.
“I’m wiser now. If I had been this exposed to the reality of life, I would have kept my marriage. I was very intolerant of my husband’s bossy attitude and demands for perfection. I felt he was becoming overbearing as his penchant for details were suffocating to me. I told him we’re equals and partners and so he should limit his level of control over me since I’m not his maid. I shared my worries with a couple of friends and they encouraged me to reject his imposing attitude. At some point, they advised me to leave him for some time to make him sober, thinking he would come begging. Sir, that’s how I lost him. I even decided to return he refused saying he didn’t send me away in the first place,” a single mom sent this as her response to last week’s article.
Men are practically the same in many respects. Just as it rains where you are, so it rains elsewhere. If you leave your husband over a trivial matter(s) thinking another man will be better, it will surprise you that the baggage you are likely to meet in your fantasied relationship might be worse and unbearable than where you are coming from.
The truth some people refuse to admit is that the woman runs the home. The woman is the anchor of every family. She is the mother to her husband and children. She is the reason the man is classified as responsible or otherwise. She is the multiplier of her husband’s seed and the vine of his family. A man’s house becomes a home only when a woman comes in. A man is deemed responsible in the society and in the eyes of the law when he’s married. The woman owns the home. Truly the man is the head being the major provider for the needs of the home as well as the shield of protection for the family but the woman is in charge. More importantly, the headship is a divine ordination that is non-negotiable with anybody. The Word says “A wise woman builds her home (with godly character) but the foolish pulls it down with her hands (bad, ill-tempered manners). Proverbs 14: 1.
Men have their own problems, too. Not every man is worth marrying as a husband. Such a man is a nightmare and bad market for his unfortunate wife. There are men who are violent, stingy, irresponsible and incurable cheats. There are men who are hostile and uncaring to their wives but could do anything to take care of their children. Also, there are men who are terrible all-round: they’re bad fathers, loveless husbands and irresponsible men. Women who are unlucky to marry any of these categories of men would survive only by the grace of God and by being economically independent.
If your husband is not abusive or violent, he’s not a criminal, he’s not a ritualist and he’s not an impotent, my dear sister, you can still handle his case with wisdom, prayers and good counsel. A praying woman would settle the account of her husband on her kneels. I know a woman, a retired health worker, whose husband had taken to court for divorce four times! Today, the bed-ridden sick man is being taken care of by the only son the woman had for him. She’s a 63-year-old woman of an exemplary character.
While I do not seek to massage the ego of errant men, the truth is that an average man would cheat. Quitting your marriage because your husband cheats on you is not worth it. The same man could end up being a man of God later in life. Men do tell lies; but they claim that they tell lies for three reasons: to protect their homes/relationships; to show respect and honour to their spouses/partners; and to avoid shame or ridicule that may arise from their indecent conducts.
Women should deplore their weapons of high spiritual profundity and power of prayers to protect, support and change their men. Women are more sensitive and discerning than men; women are not as carefree or lackadaisical like some men; and women are more frugal and accountable in managing resources than many men who are profligate in spending.
Prioritise your home above other things. God will give you a better man than your husband if he maltreats you beyond what you could endure. God will send a comforter of a man into your life if indeed you’re a victim of his wicked acts or constant abuse. You will enjoy a better marital bliss elsewhere if he sends you packing unjustly or you quit to save your life from a dire situation. God will always defend the helpless in all situations.
Concluded.
From Last Week . . .
I received a barrage of scathing responses from some readers for daring to counsel women that they should work on their weak points and character flaws so as to keep their marriages. However, there are those who believe that women also have a role to play beyond finding faults in their men. Some people asked whether women in abusive marriages should stay put at the expense of their lives. My point is that women should not quit on account of “petty issues” that could be wisely resolved” and not life-threatening issues.
Revolution: Are we ready?
“The revolution is not an apple that falls when it is ripe. You have to make it fall.” – Che Guevara
What is revolution? In simple explanation, based on the various intellectual works of renowned political scholars, revolution is when the ordinary people of a country often referred to as masses come together with a common objective of bringing down an unpopular and draconian government. The question then is do we have ordinary people who are not happy with the government now in this country? Yes. Do we have an unpopular government? Yes. Do we have a draconian government? Yes, especially with what is happening to Omoyele Sowore, for just using the word revolution. Then the final question: are we ready or can we carry out revolution as a people now? It is difficult to give a straight answer to the last question because of the peculiarity of Nigerians as extremely docile and gullible people.
Why did President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration panic when an activist journalist and politician Omoyele Sowore said he was mobilizing the people for a #RevolutionNow movement that was scheduled to kick off on Monday August 5, 2019?
The nation’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) even took Sowore away 48 hours to the scheduled mass movement, saying that by conceptualizing and coordinating such movement he has crossed the lines. In security parlance, if you cross the lines anything including death can come your way. Response from security when you cross the line can be violent and brutal. The least you can probably get under such circumstance is to be put to death or in prison through judicial pronouncements.
In the case of Sowore they chose the lesser one probably because of the nature of government system in operation that even legalizes dissention and protests by the people as a way of expressing their disapproval of a government and their actions. Moreover it’s the court not security that will determine if lines are really crossed.
Expectedly, the action of the DSS is backed by their sister force the Nigeria Police who alongside the Presidency are saying that Sowore’s action of calling for a revolution amounts to a violent overthrow of an elected government which is treasonable and also a terrorist act. We however need to note that all these are definitions given to Sowore’s action by the same system he is confronting so you cannot expect much objectivity in their narration.
But the human rights community has however not kept mum on the development. They have cried blue murder with the aging activist and the only Nigeria Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka comparing the government’s behaviour to the nation’s dark days when late military dictator Gen. Sani Abacha held sway in the 90s. Also, the leading human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) point by point demolished the action of the DSS and the Police as ultra-varies and crass show of power and unconcealed violation of fundamental human rights of the citizens.
He even went further to show how in 2015 President Buhari then as a leading opposition leader called for revolution and hired him [Falana] as lawyer that sued the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government and got a favourable judgement barring Police or any security agency from disrupting peaceful protests of the people against establishment. The court then, according to him, went further to direct that in such circumstance of protests, the Police as part of their responsibility should provide security for both the conveners and protesters. But what did we see last Monday, a clear violation of this judicial directive with well-armed combined team of military, police and DSS chasing away protesters across the country with Federal Government excitedly celebrating it.
The reason why this government is jittery at the mere mention of revolution is because the government is alienated from the people and gets threatened by even its own shadow.
Even before the 2019 general election the administration knew that the gap between it and the people were widening. While the populace endured the situation with the hope of throwing them away through the ballot, the abracadabra election came that did not allow the will of the people to prevail. Predictably, the outcome of the election created further gulf between the people and the administration.
The apparent confusion in the government system that is underscored by the uninspiring cabinet just assembled after long wait, plus the continued bloodletting of innocent souls across the country was provocative enough for the Sowore #RevolutionNow Movement to act.
Knowing very well what happened last February at the general election, it was therefore annoying this government reminding Sowore and his group that the only way to change a democratically elected government is by ballot.
Perhaps the shocking development from the revolution issue is the level of mobilization of security agents, the Police, the DSS and the military to quash the planned protest.
If these bodies – Police, the DSS and the military – had shown similar energy, zeal and toughness in tackling the menace of herdsmen, banditry, and kidnapping ravaging the country, the level of distraught among the populace would not have reached their desiring a revolution. A television watcher after seeing the combined security team attack unarmed protesters in Lagos had this to say: where were all these people when herdsmen took over our highways?
The last time the country witnessed such level of security mobilization against an unarmed civilians was when the Nigerian Army took their python dance to the South-East in search of Nnamdi Kanu and his separatist group, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in 2016.
The same road the government followed then in creating a monster out of a harmless Kanu by incarcerating him is the same route they are following now trying to create out of Sowore for expressing his fundamental right of free speech and association.
On the road to this musing I took time to study 10 foremost revolutions in history: Chinese communist revolution, Iran revolution, Haitian revolution, Industrial revolution-global movement that turned Europe around, 1848 revolution, Cuban revolution, Xinhai revolution – the 1911 revolt that led to the collapse of Qing dynasty in China, the French Revolution – that led to series of decade of social and political reforms from 1789 to 1799, the American Revolution of 1765 that led to American independence from the Great Britain and the Russian revolution that ended Russian Empire.
I also took a reading at some latest revolts in Africa particularly in Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, and Tunsia that led to the Arab Spring. The Egyptian revolution was the one President Buhari recommended for the country in 2014 when he was disturbed with political happenings in the country, but four years after he occupied the commanding seat and the situation even got worse, he now orders the incarceration of anybody thinking or using the word revolution. What a double standard? However, after my study of both the old and the new era revolution I have come to an undeniable fact, that this country is not yet ripe for revolution. Revolution is not a press conference matter where you announce its starting date nor is it an apple waiting to fall when it is ripe; in fact real revolution is as unpredictable as the arrival of an earthquake.
All notable revolutions are driven by passion for an answer to a challenge. In this land such does not exist, why because two heavy cogs are tightly holding revolutionary wheel from moving, they are religion and ethnicity. So long as we remain one country called Nigeria, we can only record pockets of uprising driven mostly by division among the greedy elites over sharing of loots and frustration due to hunger but none will ever develop into a revolution. If we have deep thinkers in this regime and among our security operatives, they would not have tried to create mountain out of molehill by escalating Sowore’s use of the word revolution. Now they have only enriched the profiles of the activist and further impoverished the already not too good democratic status of this regime.
Notwithstanding that however, Nigerian leaders need to note this: that those who refuse to heed the wise counsel of Mahatma Gandhi that non-violent revolution is the transformation of relationships that eventually end in the peaceful transfer of power, may have to contend with John F. Kennedy’s reminder that those who make peaceful revolution impossible, will make violent one inevitable. Why not, you can only with your human power and might jail revolutionaries but certainly not their dreams which are the revolution itself. God bless Nigeria.
Radicalizing the South-West…
Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable – US President John F. Kennedy: Remarks on the Alliance for Progress, 13 March, 1962.
Hereditary bondmen! Know ye not (that) who would be free, themselves must strike the blow? – In: Frederick Douglass, My Bondage and My Freedom, 1855.
Man is born free, and everywhere he is in chains. One thinks himself the master of others, and still remains a greater slave than they… As long as a people is compelled to obey, and obeys, it does well; as soon as it can shake off the yoke, and shakes if off, it does better; for, regaining its liberty by the same right as took it away, either, it is justified in resuming it, or there was no justification for those who took it away…The strongest is never strong enough to be always master, unless he transforms strength into right, and obedience into duty – Jean Jacques Rousseau in “The Social Contract” (1762).
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism – Whether attributed to US President Thomas Jefferson or historian Howard Zinn.
To start with, have you seen how the APC/Muhammadu Buhari administration retreated, tail between its legs, over the El-Zakzaky bail issue only after the Shi’ites turned violent? The amateurish way Buhari has handled the Shi’ites portends grave dangers. First, the government got itself boxed into a corner by the Shi’ites. It had to find a way of escape through the courts. The judiciary has further confirmed its new-found notoriety as lackey and errand boy of the executive. It is now beyond dispute that our judges are willing tools in the hand of the Executive. They have thrown their independence to the dogs. Pity! Now, not only the Shi’ites but other groups with an axe to grind know they will not get Buhari’s ears until they, too, put his back to the wall.
This government does not value the language of peace. The only people it respects are those who talk with it in the streets. More importantly is the fact that the amount of literature that has filled the internet on the Shi’ite versus Sunni, Fulani versus Hausa divide has debunked government’s own narrative of why it is going for broke with the Shi’ites whereas more dangerous groups like the Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen are getting kid-glove treatment from it. Unfortunately, government has been unable to debunk the Shi’ites superior argument that government’s high-handedness has little to do with national security but more with the fight-to-the-finish between two fanatically religious groups (Sunni and Shi’ite) and the now sharpening-up fight-to-the-death between Fulani overlords bent on keeping their hitherto Hausa vassals under subjugation and the growing militancy of the Hausa and other Northern minorities to overthrow Fulani suzerainty and reclaim their independence. So it is religious as well as political struggle. Nigeria is merely the grass on which the many elephants in the North are conducting their battle for supremacy. We now have a better understanding of the issues involved; thus helping us to make informed commentaries as well as take decisions that will better safeguard our individual and collective interests.
George Santayana says those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeating its mistakes. Unfortunately, it has also been posited that history teaches that human beings hardly learn from history. Human memory, says Adolf Hitler (Mein Kampf or My Struggle), is so short that you have to tell them the same “truth” again and again. Is it not said that those who drive people from the open space of discussions drive them into cellars (closed places) where revolutions are made? Hence Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong admonishes “…letting a hundred flowers bloom and a hundred schools of thought contend…” Where dissention is forbidden and freedom of speech criminalised, we have a society in regression, a process that has been on in Nigeria for decades, beginning seriously with the silencing of human rights activist and convener of the Ogoni Bill of Rights, Ken Beeson Saro-Wiwa. Vile dictator Sani Abacha had thought the judicial murder of Saro-Wiwa and his comrades would silence agitations in the Niger Delta – but it only radicalised them the more. Faithful, then, is the saying that the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of tyrants and martyrs alike. Today, the Niger Delta swarms with militants so much so that elections there wear the full regalia of war! But for the wisdom of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua ably assisted by the then VP Goodluck Jonathan who came up with the amnesty programme, this country might have gone up in flames.
Failing to learn from history is why Boko Haram has become the Frankenstein monster that it is today. Just like they thought the killing of Saro-Wiwa would signal the end of the Niger Delta struggle for better living standards, they also thought killing Boko Haram’s leader without uprooting the insurgency would do the trick. As our people would say, they only turned Boko Haram into a snake that was wounded but not totally killed, only for it to return with a vengeance. Did you read the Wall Street Journal’s account of how 1,000 of our soldiers were buried peremptorily in unmarked graves in Maiduguri? When I read Festus Adedayo’s account (Sunday Tribune, 4th August) of how the death of his brother-soldier in Sierra Leone was casually broken through a letter – and nothing more – I remembered, also, my cousin, Brother Fasasi. A man cannot be more handsome! The last we saw of him was when he came to say goodbye after he joined the army at the 133 Battalion, Owo in those civil war days. Few days after, they were drafted to the war front. He never returned! It is not the Army alone that treats its members cavalierly; it appears to cut across. I remember when Rosaline’s father died after having served the police for over two decades. To collect his entitlements, his colleagues in the same pensions department where he last served demanded bribes from Rosaline who, as the eldest child, just finished Form Five! She was aghast to see that those making such demands were colleagues who drank “burukutu” with her father. They pleaded for understanding because, according to them, the same treatment awaited their own families at their own demise. What a system! And what a people!
But we digress! The Presidency gloats because it thinks it has “succeeded” in scuttling the “RevolutionNow” movement’s planned nationwide protests. It should bury its head in shame! There is no better way of understanding how little-minded our present rulers are than this. If it has chalked up any “victory” at all, it should be told that it is pyrrhic and will soon turn into ashes in its mouth. Unfortunately, they are creating problems not only for themselves but for future governments and generations of unborn Nigerians, just like Abacha did with Saro-Wiwa and Umaru Yar’Adua did with Boko Haram’s leader, Mohammed. The destruction that Boko Haram continues to visit on Nigeria would have been avoided if their insurgency had been better handled. Nigeria at the moment suffers from similar pig-headed policies and mindless intransigence by Buhari. He has made the Boko Haram crisis worse through a security architecture made up solely of his Fulani tribe and Sunni religion that has performed abysmally below expectations. Yet, he will not tinker with it. He has created another monster in the Fulani herdsmen who, on the Global Terrorism Index, are the world’s fourth most deadly terrorist group. Tribe and religion have become Buhari’s Achilles heel. Rather than deal decisively with insecurity caused by Fulani herdsmen and others of their ilk, our own Nero fiddles while the country burns. To disabuse the minds of many that the murderous herdsmen are not doing his bidding, Buhari has to deal with them decisively. He should not be bent on gifting them with colonies, RUGA, etc. when he should be treating them as the vile terrorists that they are.
The South-West used to be quiet before the murderous herdsmen came – There were no Niger Delta-fashion militants and there were no South-East-fashion secessionist group like IPOB. The invasion of the South-West by murderous herdsmen has changed the equation. Not only is the South-West now restive, the various extant militant groups there are being roused from their slumber by the government’s insensitivity to South-West sensibilities, interests and concerns. This cannot but be dangerous. Have you noticed that the South-West’s intelligentsia, who were prominent in the epic June 12 battle, are already in the trenches? Learning from June 12, I think the South-West will prefer to fight and win this battle as it did June 12 – but if the avenues of peaceful protests are shut, like the Buhari administration is doing, then, the grim prospects would be either to surrender or pursue the project through other means.
LAST WORD: I smell revolution in the air! Let the “REVOLUTIONNOW” protests continue! Set the captives free!
Buhari, mass action and Sowore’s revolution
“I as a retired General and a former Head of State have always known about our soldiers. They are capable, they are well trained, patriotic… brave, and always ready to do their duty in service of our country. But in the matter of this insurgency, our soldiers have neither received the necessary support nor the required incentives to take on this problem. The government has also failed in any effort towards a multidimensional response to this problem leading to a situation in which we have now become dependent on our neighbours to come to our rescue. “Let me assure you that if I am elected president, the world will have no cause to worry about Nigeria as it has so recently, that Nigeria will return to its stabilising role in West Africa. We will pay sufficient attention to the welfare of our soldiers in and out of service. We will give them adequate and modern arms and ammunition to work with. We will improve intelligence gathering and borders patrol to choke Boko Haram’s financial and equipment channels. We will be tough on terrorism and tough on its root causes by initiating a comprehensive economic development and promoting infrastructural development, job creation, agriculture and industry in the affected areas. We will always act on time and not allow problems to irresponsibly fester. And I, Muhammadu Buhari, will always lead from the front.”
The above statement formed part of the elaborate speech of President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2015, in Chatham House, London, at the run down to the presidential election of that year. He was indeed voted into office as President, and the rest, as they often say, is now history. Reviewing that well written but badly delivered speech, after a term of four years, it will be sufficient to say some of us were sold a dummy to buy into the Buhari candidacy project.
Taking inspiration and insight from what obtains today, the Buhari presidency has become a huge disappointment, a hypocritical emanation, a phlegmatic leadership and harbinger of poverty and hunger on a populace that remains detained by general inertia. The scenario he painted above has assumed a horrifying dimension because of poor leadership response and near absence of intelligence gathering that always overwhelm the security agencies to react rather than be proactive on issues of crimes and criminalities. Taking off on his disputed second term, I am yet to see the “comprehensive economic development and promoting infrastructural development, job creation, agriculture and industry, in the affected areas”.
Instead, President Buhari has deepened hunger, poverty, dislocations, disconnections and deprivations in such whimsical manner that tends to suggest crimes now rule the space in Nigeria rather than governance. Reading through Buhari’s submissions in that August presentation at the UK Chatham House gives me cause for worry.
First, since he was voted into office, all the issues he raised from welfare of soldiers to the purchase of ammunition and modern equipment, have grown to gargantuan level. Soldiers are being killed almost on a daily basis. Kidnapping has become the fastest growing industry in Nigeria. Armed robbery and banditry have consistently remained in the front burner of security discourse.
The population of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) has remained all-time high, growing almost at a geometric proportion and spreading across states that were hitherto unaffected by insecurity concerns. The ferocity of herdsmen killings and kidnappings is threatening the very foundation of a country that has endured its fragile unity and delicate balance. Different geopolitical groups are now threatening to resort to self-help since government appears helpless and unable to arrest the drift. The level of insecurity in Buhari’s Nigeria is the worst in the history of the country.
Rather than urgently respond, government’s utterances, often times lead in the wrong direction. Second, the palpable fear in the geopolitical space is not a good incentive for democracy and democratic practice. There are too many arrests and detentions of persons seen to be critics of the government. Once a supposed democratic government becomes paranoid to criticism, it wears the garb of autocracy with all the vestiges of prependalism and militarism. A militarised political atmosphere does not yield to robust interaction and constructive engagement. It only yields to pretentious acquiescence.
Third, since the last time we heard of the Tucano fighter jets deal in the United States of America, I am not sure this government has made a deliberate effort at purchasing other ammunition and equipment that would have made the insurgency fight more utility-driven. The Tucano jets are not likely to reach us until 2021 when President Buhari would have been on his mid-term phase.
His Service Chiefs have not shown enough gravitas and understanding of the asymmetric nature of this insurgency. For the first time in a long haul, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Buratai stopped short of saying he could no longer trust his troops. Only last week, the Wall Street Journal, such a responsible, credible and reputable journal, gave a damning verdict on the unethical practice of the military which it accused of carrying out mass burials especially at night. The Wall Street Journal gave graphic details of a practice by the military, that has its own implication for the plights of soldiers in combat with the insurgents.
Expectedly, the Army denied the allegations. And while that has not simmered, Omoyele Sowore was arrested and detained by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday, 3rd August, over call for a revolution that would put paid to a lot of the halitosis that presently stares us in the face.
What Sowore is calling for is not new to Nigerians. General Buhari called for mass action in 2003 after he lost the presidential election. Part of that mass action exercise included civil disobedience and public protests in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos and some North-Central states. As a chieftain of the National Democratic Party (NDP) at that time, I actively participated in that mass action alongside General Buhari, Late Ikemba Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Balarabe Musa and a host of other chieftains of opposition political parties. At the Mabushi Roundabout in Abuja, we met a detachment of policemen, battle ready and fiery looking, poised to stop our trail. For three days, we sustained the action just to drum home the import of a failed and heavily rigged general election. In 2011, General Buhari reportedly made inciting statement to warn the government in power of the consequences that awaited it, if the elections were rigged. The popular statement of “monkeys and baboons will be soaked in blood if the elections were rigged” became a common refrain. After the elections, there were total breakdown of law and order. Over 800 persons were reportedly killed after the election and about 10 corps members who participated in the election also lost their lives.
The government set up a committee headed by Sheikh Ahmed Lemu and the outcome partly indicted General Buhari, while linking his statement to the reason why there was mass protest. In 2014, at the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), there were series of mass protests to drum public support for the new party.
The subsidy removal protest, fuel scarcity protest and a host of others were carried out to register the party’s displeasure over the under-performance of the then Goodluck Jonathan-led Federal Government. The Chatham House outing of General Buhari in February 2015, was part of the larger schedules of activities to mobilise Nigerians to vote out the Jonathan administration. In all of these engagements, General Buhari was a recurring decimal.
He was not only involved on the street protests, he occupied the front roll. This is why I find the present panicky measures of the Buhari-led government a bit curious. Under a democracy, the people have the right to voice out their resentments in whatever form provided they do not take up arms against constituted authority. Sowore has only called for civil disobedience to register the growing displeasure with a government that has failed abysmally to deliver on its promises. The government economic policies, if any, are dehydrating while the political correctness of its actions are usually suspicious. Infrastructures across the country are in parlous state, while the psyche of the average Nigerian has been affected by hopelessness. The Buhari-led presidency has remained clueless and showing copious signs of incompetence.
Rather than be role models to our West African neighbours, we have become butt of ridiculous jokes across the African continent. Our borders are porous more than ever before. The unwholesome activities of herdsmen and killer gangs are becoming the ugly stories of a decadent country in search for escape routes. Hunger is prevalent in the land. Poverty walks on the streets, insecurity is the visible roadmap you see on the landscape while unemployment has gotten to an alarming magnitude. Nigeria has become one huge country governed by rudderless leadership clutching at every flotsam to keep the ship of state afloat.
The problem of the Buhari presidency is President Buhari. He is neither leading from the front nor the back. He is caught at the middle of nowhere boxed up by a cabal that dictates the power pendulum. Aside from being reclusive, his approach to contending with issues are too cocooned in the inner fortress of Aso Rock conclave. He needs to reach out. He needs to visit states, engage with the people and their leaders, and create platforms for robust interaction. Rather than invite traditional rulers to Aso Rock, such a jamboree, if you ask me, I would expect the president to visit the homes and states of those traditional rulers and directly interact with the people. When the people cannot connect to their president, they get swayed by all manner of lies and concoctions often handed down to them by their selfish leaders. They manipulate their followers and create stories that would serve the egos of political buccaneers and economic predators.
After the elections, even though still in dispute, I expected to see the President going round the country for the needed moral healing, to assuage the people, that he means well. But once a government becomes a monologue, anything goes. This is why a call for a people’s revolution becomes a veritable platform for a hopeless populace to get a tinge of opportunity to let out bottled steam. That way, the government will be forced to give greater attention to their ugly plights and inhuman conditions. If this government had performed, nobody will be calling for protest, but failures and frustrations must naturally motivate mass action.
Much ado about ‘Bow and Go’
Ola Awoniyi The screening of ministerial nominees by the Senate has come and gone but the dust it raised may take some time to settle. The announcement of ministerial nominations is always greeted with public excitement. And the case was not different this time round too, for obvious reasons. The President needs ministers to help him in running the affairs of the country. When the ministers are in place, it is generally believed the full complement of the Executive is formed for the business of governance to begin in earnest. This is why the nation was eager about the composition of the next Federal Executive Council (FEC). President Muhammadu Buhari eventually forwarded the names of his nominees to the Senate for screening and approval last week. The public anxiety continued until penultimate Tuesday when the list was unveiled at the Senate plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.
The following day, the Senate began the screening after earlier deciding to postpone its recess for the exercise. The prompt commencement of the legislative process by the Senate under the leadership of Senator Lawan is remarkable. It showed the senators were willing to defer their holiday for what they considered a national assignment. And the way they went about it was a clear departure from the past wherein nominees were made to go through some undefined pre-screening rituals before being invited to the Red Chamber for formal screening. Rather than applaud the Senate for that, a well-known parliamentary practice of giving recognition to former lawmakers, who by virtue of being in parliament before without abusing their integrity had fulfilled the condition for their appointment ab initio, started generating controversy. Eight nominees, out of the 43 on the list, took their turns on Day One.
Uchechukwu Ogah, a nominee from Abia State, was the first to be invited into the chamber for screening. For almost one hour, the senators feasted on him. Then former Benue State Governor George Akume, who previously was also Minority Leader of the Senate, took his turn. Standing on his feet looking at Akume in his white babariga as he mounted the podium, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, cleared his throat and said: “I rose for only one purpose to ensure that tradition, that convention be respected in perpetuity so that no question here, other than ‘take a bow and go’ propagated by a few of our colleagues, be maintained.”
The privilege was accorded Akume as a former two-term senator. Akume’s case is interesting. Between 2007 and 2015, he not only had his seat well marked, as others, in the Senate, he also took part in the screening of nominees of the President more than twice.
“I rise to support that he should be asked to take a bow and go, given his length of service in this chamber,” said Distinguished Senator Omo-Agege. It was obvious the DSP spoke the minds of his other colleagues. The President of the Senate then came point-blank on the issue: “Let me also remind us that it is a tradition here to give this privilege, this concession to senators who served in this chamber or in the House of Representatives or indeed the State Houses of Assembly. This tradition must continue despite the fact that some people do not understand it and we need to educate them.” It is a tradition inherited from previous Senate, which evidently underscores the importance the lawmakers attach to the institution of the parliament such that if one has discharged himself or herself creditably there, he would do even better in other areas notably in the executive branch. Not knowing the import of that parliamentary practice and one of prerequisites for ministerial nomination, which equates it with the condition for qualification for membership of the House of Representatives, some Nigerians, among them commentators and columnists, queried the essence of the screening if all that a nominee would do at the Senate is to bow and take his leave. I admit that asking these former lawmakers some questions may refresh the memories of their new colleagues and indeed Nigerians about the character and competence they had earlier demonstrated in parliament.
It may also be a needless exercise because the former lawmakers had ab initio met the condition for their nominations. Ita Enang, Special Adviser on Senate Matters to President Buhari, who was formerly in the House of Representatives and Senate and indeed in charge of Rules and Business, first in the House and later in the Senate for several years, put this issue succinctly. According to him, the practice of “take a bow and go” is not new and not peculiar to the Nigerian Senate. “It is a tradition that started in the United Kingdom and the United States parliaments and has become a parliamentary tradition everywhere.” Enang knows his onions and knows well the rules guiding confirmation hearings. If that practice deserves a review as some honestly canvass, I think the Senate will not hesitate do so accordingly.
The point, however, is some of those who criticised the practice and erroneously called the upper chamber and its leadership all kinds of names would wish to be at the receiving end of that privilege if previously in parliament and now appeared on the ministerial list.
But before we go for tinkering with that established practice, it is important to know the intention of the law in assigning the all-important confirmation of ministers and other key appointments of the president to the Senate. In carrying out that task, the Nigerian Constitution asks the Senate to ensure the president complies with certain provisions. For ministerial nomination, Chapter 6 Part 1 Section 147 is very apposite here. Subsection (2) of this section states: “Any appointment to the office of Minister of the Government of the Federation shall, if the nomination of any person to such office is confirmed by the Senate, be made by the President. Subsection (3): Any appointment under subsection (2) of this section by the President shall be in conformity with the provisions of Section 14 (3) of the Constitution;- provided that in giving effect to the provisions aforesaid the President shall appoint at least one Minister from each State, who shall be an indigene of such State. Subsection (5): No person shall be appointed as a Minister of the Government of the Federation unless he is qualified for election as a member of the House of Representatives.”
I consider the scrupulous application of these criteria as the real purpose of the confirmation screening. The same critics of the just-concluded process would have accused the Senate of overreaching itself if it had done more than prescribed by the law.
It would have been more helpful though if the President had provided the Senate the portfolios of the would-be ministers in which case the Senate would assess their competence and appropriateness against the portfolios assigned them. Again, ministerial nomination is the prerogative of the President and the Constitution does not mandate him to assign portfolio to nominees forwarded to the Senate. As such no one can blame President Buhari. This is where those who equate Senate screening to a job interview miss the point.
For a job interview, the candidate knows what to prepare for and the interviewers the questions relevant to specific jobs. In this case, neither the nominees nor the Senators know the portfolios the president intends for the nominees. Unless they speculate based on the educational or professional experience of a nominee, all the senators can do with those they did not know or those that had not passed through their institution previously is ask general questions that may give little insight about them and how they may perform as ministers.
Awoniyi is the Special Adviser on Media to the President of the Senate.
Why and how history defines who we are (part 4)
INTRODUCTION
In my last three outings, I have been able to show that history offers a storehouse of information about how people and societies behave. History offers the only extensive evidential base for the contemplation and analysis of how societies function, and how people need to have some sense of societies function simply to run their own lives.
Today, I shall continue with same.
BISHOP (DR.) SAMUEL AJAYI CROWTHER (1809 – 31 DECEMBER, 1891)
Crowther was born with the name Ajayi in Osogun, in the Egba section of the Yoruba people, in what is now western Nigeria. When he was 13 years, he was taken as a slave by Fulani and Yoruba Muslim raiders and sold several times before being purchased by Portuguese traders for the transatlantic market. His ship was intercepted by the British navy’s anti-slave trade patrol, and the slaves were liberated in Sierra Leone. There he became a Christian, taking at baptism the name of an eminent clergyman in England, Samuel Crowther. Excelling at school, he became a mission teacher and one of the first students of the Fourah Bay Institution, founded by the Church Missionary Society (CMS) in 1827 to train able Sierra Leoneans for Christian service.
He assisted John Raban and (probably) Hannah Kilham in their studies of African languages, and in 1841 he joined J.F. Schön as a CMS representative on T.F. Buxton‘s Niger Expedition, contributing signally to it. He studied at the CMS College in London preparatory to ordination in 1843–a landmark for the Anglican ministry. With Henry Townsend and C.A. Gollmer, he then opened a new mission in Yoruba land, centered in Abeokuta, by now the homeland of Crowther’s Egba people. (He discovered some close relatives there and was the means of conversion of his mother and sister). His role in producing the Yoruba bible, which set new standards for later African translations, was crucial. Crowther’s visit to Britain in 1851 influenced government, church, and public opinion about Africa.
The CMS secretary, Henry Venn, saw Crowther as a potential demonstration of the feasibility of self-governing, self-supporting, and selfpropagating African churches and in 1857 sent him to open a new mission on the Niger.
The entire staff was African, mainly from Sierra Leone, and Venn moved toward an Anglican version of the “three-self” formula by securing Crowther’s appointment in 1864 as “Bishop of the countries of Western Africa beyond the Queen’s dominions.” In the upper and middle Niger territories Crowther pioneered an early form of Christian-Muslim dialogue for Africa.
He oversaw J.C. Taylor’s ground-breaking work in Igboland and directed the evangelization of the Niger Delta, with notable results at such centers as Bonny. In the 1880s clouds gathered over the Niger Mission. Crowther was old, Venn dead. The morality or efficiency of members of Crowther’s staff was increasingly questioned by British missionaries. Mission policy, racial attitudes, and evangelical spirituality had taken new directions, and new sources of European missionaries were now available.
By degrees, Crowther’s mission was dismantled: by financial controls, by young Europeans taking over, by dismissing, suspending, or transferring the African staff. Crowther, desolated, died of a stroke. A European bishop succeeded him. Part of the Niger Mission retained its autonomy as the Niger Delta Pastorate Church under Crowther’s son, Archdeacon D.C. Crowther, and at least one of the European missionaries, H. H. Dobinson, repented of earlier hasty judgments. Everyone recognised Crowther’s personal stature and godliness; his place in the history of translation and evangelization has often been undervalued.
HAILE SELASSIE I (23 JULY, 1892 – 27 AUGUST 1975)
Haile Selassie I was born into the family of Lij Tafari Makonnen Woldemikael, but given the name Haile Selassie (trans.
“Power of the Trinity”) at his infant baptism – a name which was adopted as part of his real name in 1930. Selassie I was an Ethiopian regent from 1916 to 1930 and Emperor from 1930 to 1974 who remains very visible in Ethiopian history even till this day.
Following the catastrophic 1973 famine in Ethiopia, Selassie I was eventually removed from the throne. In 1975, after a coup d’état, he died at the age of 83 as a result of strangulation. He was famous for his multilateral and internationalist views and policies, which led to Ethiopia becoming a Charter member of the United Nations. His passionate speech at the League of Nations in 1936, condemning Italy’s use of chemical weapons against his people during the second Italo-Ethiopian War still resonates through time. Even today, followers of the Rastafari movement still revere the late Selassie as the returned biblical messiah or God incarnate destined to usher in a golden age of eternal peace, righteousness and prosperity – a claim which Selassie himself publicly refuted on at least one occasion during his lifetime.
STRONG LEADER
Over the next four decades, Haile Selassie presided over a country and government that was an expression of his personal authority.
His reforms greatly strengthened schools and the police, and he instituted a new constitution and centralized his own power. In 1936, he was forced into exile after Italy invaded Ethiopia. Haile Selassie became the face of the resistance as he went before the League of Nations in Geneva for assistance, and eventually secured the help of the British in reclaiming his country and reinstituting his powers as emperor in 1941. Haile Selassie again moved to try to modernize his country. In the face of a wave of anti-colonialism sweeping across Africa, he granted a new constitution in 1955, one that outlined equal rights for his citizens under the law, but conversely did nothing to diminish Haile Selassie’s own powers.
FINAL YEARS
By the early 1970s famine, ever-worsening unemployment and increasing frustration with the government’s inability to respond to the country’s problems began to undermine Haile Selassie’s rule. In February 1974, mutinies broke out in the army over low pay, while a secessionist guerrilla war in Eritrea furthered his problems. Haile Selassie was eventually ousted from power in a coup and kept under house arrest in his palace until his death in 1975.
NOW THIS
OYO EMPIRE
Oyo Empire, in present-day South-Western Nigeria, that dominated during its apogee (1650–1750). Most of the states between the Volta River in the West and the Niger River in the East. It was the most important and authoritative of all the early Yoruba principalities. According to traditions, Oyo derived from a great Yoruba ancestor and hero, Oduduwa, who likely migrated to Ile-Ife and whose son became the first alaafin (alafin), or ruler, of Oyo. Linguistic evidence suggests that two waves of immigrants came into Yoruba land between 700 and 1000, the second settling at Oyo in the open country North of the Guinea forest. This second state became pre-eminent among all Yoruba states because of its favourable trading position, its natural resources, and the industry of its inhabitants.
Early in the 16th century, Oyo was a minor state, powerless before its northern neighbours, Borguand Nupe by whom it was conquered in 1550.
The power of Oyo was already growing by the end of the century. However, thanks to the alaafin Orompoto, who used the wealth derived from trade to establish a cavalry force and to maintain a trained army.
AND THIS
Oyo subjugated the Kingdom of Dahomey in the West in two phases (1724–30, 1738–48) and traded with European merchants on the coast through the Port of Ajase (now Porto- Novo). As Oyo’s wealth increased, so did its leaders’ political options; some wished to concentrate on amassing wealth, while others advocated the use of wealth for territorial expansion.
This difference was not resolved until the Alaafin Abiodun conquered his opponents in a bitter civil war and pursued a policy of economic development based primarily on the coastal trade with European merchants. Abiodun’s neglect of everything but the economy weakened the army, and thus the means by which the central government maintained control.
His successor, Alaafin Awole, inherited local revolts, an administration tenuously maintained by a complex system of public service, and a decline in the power of tributary chiefs. The decline was exacerbated by quarrels between the alaafin and his advisers; it continued throughout the 18th century and into the 19th, when Oyo began to lose control of its trade routes to the coast.
Oyo was invaded by the newly risen Fon of Dahomey, and soon after 1800 it was captured by militant Fulani Muslims from Hausaland in the northeast. (To be continued). THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK “The very concept of history implies the scholar and the reader.
Without a generation of civilized people to study history, to preserve its records, to absorb its lessons and relate them to its own problems, history, too, would lose its meaning.” (George F. Kennan)
LAST LINE
I thank Nigerians for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s treatise
Keep your man, there’s no spare (1)
The women who are lucky to be in marriage should rather thank God and work harder to keep their men. They should eschew the illusion that there are men out there waiting to ‘marry’ them if they quit their marriages. They should work on their weak points and character flaws by determining to turn a new leave. Where their efforts appear not to be yielding positive results, they should pray, fast and seek help on how to successfully manage their men rather than opting to quit on account of petty issues that could be wisely resolved. The thought of better or ‘faultless’ men out there waiting for them is quite misleading, deceptive and delusional as such ‘perfect’ men only exist in their world of fantasy.
By recent events, it dawned on me that the fulfilment of the Biblical prophecy of Isaiah 4: 1 which states that “…four women will get hold of one man, they will tell him: ‘we will eat our own food, cloth ourselves and provide shelters for ourselves only just allow us to be identified with you as your wives” is a few years away. The mishaps around the world that often claim men as major casualties are pointing to the fact that in a matter of few years, men would be the most expensive and difficult human commodity to possess. There’s a logic behind this claim.
Terror onslaughts around the world target men as victims or elements of conquests. The assailants (terrorists) and the patriots (soldiers in battlefronts fighting against the insurgents) are men while most of the casualties among the hapless civilians in the warring territories are also men.
For instance, in Syrian terrorism alone, no fewer than 400,000 people have been killed. Out of this number, almost 80 per cent are men. I watched a video in which the Syrian terrorists lined up young men between the ages of 15 and 50 and shot them in the head in more than six different locations. Heaps of corpses dotted the landscape of the city. By now, the figure must have increased. This figure include those of the fighters, soldiers and civilians alike and they are mostly men.
According to available information, the US-led coalition airstrikes have killed over 14,000 across Syria, of which 9,158 dead were ISIL fighters, 309 Al-Nusra Front militants and other rebels, 169 government soldiers and 4,025 civilians. The airstrikes occurred in the period between 22 September 2014 and 23 March 2019.
In Afghanistan war from 2001 till date, no fewer than 111, 000 Afghans, including civilians, soldiers and militants, are estimated to have been killed in the conflict. Aside the casualty figure, over 29,000 have been documented to have been severely wounded. Of the casualty figures, about 100,000 of them were men.
In Yemen, more than 70,000 people have been reportedly killed. This is according to Al Jazeera. The United Nations reports that from March 2015 to December 2017, between 8,670 and 13,600 people were killed in Yemen, including more than 5,200 civilians, as well as estimates of more than 50,000 dead as a result of an ongoing famine due to the war. The vast majority of this casualty are men in their prime age.
Back home in Nigeria, in 2014 alone, Boko Haram was reported to have killed over 6,600 people. As we all know, the insurgents usually kidnap women and children while they kill men during their dastardly acts. Except when they strike by bombing soft targets at public places like the markets, worship centres, schools, IDP camps and suicide attacks, they don’t spare men in sight.
Just in six months in 2017, Nigeria records 2,598 death from road accidents. The casualty per gender might be closer, yet, more men have died by road mishaps than women and children. Quite a lot more had happened since then till date. The current wave of intermittent killings and kidnappings on our major highways in the last one year has affected both sexes but still, more men have fallen victim than women.
If accurate data are to be generated, we might discover that we now have about 55 to 45 ratio of married women to single moms in our society. Is it that all these single moms are not good wife materials or they don’t have what it takes to keep a home? Not at all. Many of them are quite adorable and virtuous such that one begins to wonder how come they are not married. They are still searching for their own men.
In October 26, 2018 edition, I wrote on the title: “Help! Men Are Scarce.” I quoted the scary data released by a Ghanaian Pastor, Rev. Daniel Eshun of Temple of Faith Gospel Church, Ghana, where he said: “We (already) have excess of women. By 2020, we are going to have women in Ghana between the ages of 15 and 55 in excess of three million according to the statistics of 2010 population and housing census, go and check. Between the ages of 15 and 55 (in Ghana) we are going to have three million women who will not find husbands if each man marries one woman. Tanzania has 30 million women, 20 million men. In February of this year, President John Magufuli was begging, literally, begging the men to take two, three wives because over 10 million women can’t find husbands; and you know what that means? There would be increase in prostitution, (escalated) extra-marital affairs, there would be increase in unwanted pregnancies and abortions, (epidemic of) sexually transmitted diseases because there’s excess of women (in circulation)… and old marriages would collapse because the men would leave them and take new wives. If you say polygamy is destabilizing (to homes, then) think about (the adverse effects of) monogamy (to the society) as well.”
The above statement was made by Rev. Eshun while speaking on the topic: “Legitimacy of Polygamy” on a Ghanaian television interview programme sometimes last year.
To be concluded.
Buhari’s ‘Own’ Ministers
“Those who serve as Ministers can be compared to hands: reaching up, they take care of the head; reaching down they take care of the feet”- Han Fei
President Muhammadu Buhari is certainly an interesting political character that requires some deep studies to decipher what really is his mission in politics. Every of his outing politically produces bizarre scenario difficult to understand while trying to grasp his administration.
In 2015 it took President Buhari seven months to form cabinet. During the long wait then an international journalist confronted him wanting to know why the delay in his appointing ministers to work with him in the government and he wondered audibly to his questioner why all the anxiety and excessive excitement over ministers who are nothing but just ‘noise makers’. The President in his further elucidation of his position did not understand any reason for the much fuss over ministers when the government to him was comfortably running without them. The anticipation of the waiting public was in such high altitude that they were really expecting to have a watertight team akin to crisis cabinet of war times. But when the President eventually divulged the ministers then, it was too ordinary, unbefitting and unappetizing for the public expectations after the long wait.
For over 40 months the President worked with these ministers, he never queried or dropped anyone of them except for those who voluntarily resigned on personal grounds. Even the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who dodged National Service and fraudulently obtained exemption certificate, could not be removed until the public outcry became deafening, ditto the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation David Babachir Lawal who was enmeshed in the grass cutting scandal in the North-East.
But to the shock of not a few government watchers, President Buhari told a visiting audience after nearly four years working with the ministers that they were not really his own. That he never knew most of them as they were brought to him by other persons. He then made a solemn promise that his ministers this second term will be his own. That he would be appointing those he knows personally.
Government watchers therefore drawing from that pronouncement which they see as a subtle disclaimer on his first term ministers set out to see a fresh and more pragmatic faces for the second term cabinet.
President Buhari is well known to all as a political introvert who has near extreme enclosed association with the public and the people anxiously looked forward to seeing such replicate in the new cabinet. But lo and behold what did we see after nearly six months from the February 23, 2019 election, dozens of the same ‘unknown Ministers’ returning, making a list of others comprising mostly politicians whose known antecedents are of no attractive performance. Most of the names in the list including those who were leaders of their people after their initial elections became unelectable based on their subsequent performance rating by their people.
Nigerians who looked forward to seeing out of the box thinkers this time to confront the huge national challenges raging from economy, security to unemployment were stunned to see just ordinary 43 persons brought in ostensibly to satisfy political interests. Being mostly politicians who are already schooled in the act of navigating troubled winds, it was not difficult screening them more so that this 9th Senate has been in a hurry to demonstrate their docility and their emerging rubber stamp image to an obviously authoritative executive who would not take a no for an answer. The obviously irksome ‘bow and go’ system became so notorious this time that it made gibberish of the entire ministerial screening process.
Given the near perilous political situation of the country today where its survival is clearly under threat, the populace were expecting a ‘war cabinet’.
In the 40s after the British forces could not prevent the German occupation of Norway then Prime Minister Chamberlain was dropped and replaced by Winston Churchill who was well known for his military prowess.
Confronted by the challenge of the time Churchill told his first cabinet: “I would say to the House, as I said to those who have joined this Government, I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat. We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind. We have before us many long months of toil and struggle.
“You ask what is our policy. I will say, it is to wage war with all our might, with all the strength that God can give us, to wage war against a monstrous tyranny never surpassed in the dark, lamentable catalogue of human crime.
“You ask what is our aim. I can answer in one word: Victory. Victory at all costs. Victory in spite of all terror. Victory however long and hard the road may be. For without victory there is no survival.”
With the critical state of affairs in our land today, where everyone is seeking the deseaming of the country; where hate against each other is growing at such alarming rate; where marauders have invaded all the nooks and crannies of the country inflicting horror on the populace; where ethnic groups are disowning Nigeria and desiring their own homeland as a country. One expects a cabinet that would be hungry for real change and a President who would be screaming and saying to us Nigerians: “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil tears and sweat” because just as it was to Britain when the Prime Minister made that remark so it is with us now in Nigeria now ‘We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind’.”
Everyone had thought that this second term cabinet provides opportunity for the President to right the wrongs of the last four years by setting up a hungry, quick to act cabinet being led by a General who is ready to take the bull by the horn. But with this cabinet of 43 ordinary persons who in performance record and current reckonings have no great thing to offer, hardly can any Nigerian even the known optimists expect miracle from this team.
That is indeed the level of disillusionment in the country as President Buhari inaugurates his cabinet. The people are not expecting the desired radical touch that the myriads of problems in the nation beckons to come out of this cabinet just as was the case in the first term.
Not a few government watchers had expected in a Buhari cabinet for a second term, an absolute avoidance of doubts with national unity as target, and drawing on all talents which are abound in this country but it did not happen.
As the new cabinet comes on stream amidst crisis in the land from all perspectives, I wish to leave President Buhari with this insightful saying from a Chinese philosopher Han Fei, “A ruler of men faces two possible misfortunes: if he employs the worthy, the ministers will use worthiness as a pretext to rob their ruler of his power, but if he promotes men recklessly, his affairs will be neglected, and he will not prevail. What the situation therefore requires is a stand out leadership. Can Buhari offer it? God help us.
Leah Sharibu: Whether living, whether dead…
The fact is, when men carry the same ideals in their hearts, nothing can isolate them – neither prison walls nor the sod of cemeteries. For a single memory, a single spirit, a single idea, a single conscience, a single dignity will sustain them all. – Fidel Castro in “History will absolve me”
Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? As it is written, for thy sake we are killed all the daylong; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. – Romans 8: 35 – 39.
The vile and empty characteristically defecate and dance on the grave of true patriots, desecrating and defacing their memory. Perverts and little minds who live for the moment and are never ever able to grasp the big picture danced on the grave of Awo. After frustrating his yeoman’s efforts to be president, a pedestal he had hoped to use to better the lot of the common man, they praised and eulogised him to high heavens at his death. The vilest of them all, the ones who were unsparing in their opposition, the Brutus, so to say, were the ones who were loudest in their ululation of Awo, shedding the most crocodile tears as they waxed lyrical. One of such described Awo as “the best president Nigeria never had.” He was right – but he was one of those who ensured Awo never reached his goal.
Nemesis returned (you know what I mean) and they danced also on the grave of MKO Abiola. “On June 12 we stand” became “On June 12 we eat”. Those who betrayed MKO most; those who played prominent roles in the annulment of the June 12 election; and those who could tell us how the man got murdered – cried the loudest when MKO died. Last year, the locusts returned ostensibly with good tidings; saying they had come to bestow honour on MKO. Thank God not all were deceived for, as they say, you can deceive some of the people all the time; you can deceive all the people some of the time but you cannot deceive all the people all the time. They danced on Abiola’s grave simply to “win” the 2019 elections.
They danced on the grave of Toyin Olakunrin, not minding the additional misery they were piling on his grieving family and forlorn 95-year-old father. For some of them it was the best time to remind us of the little favours they purportedly extended her way. Some men do not care to rub in the insult! For others, it was the opportunity they had eagerly awaited to re-launch their sagging political career. Last Friday morning as I stumbled on my 2018 Christmas and New Year message to Mrs. Olakunrin and her response, the Federal Government itself stylishly “broke” the news that Leah Sharibu may never walk this planet again – to quote erstwhile U.S. President Barak Obama as he broke the news of American forces’ killing of Osama bin Laden.
They are getting ready to also dance on Leah Sharibu’s grave. When rumours broke concerning her “death” before the elections and her family said they, too, had heard the rumours and asked the government to say the truth, they quickly denied it. “Don’t put sand in our garri,” they seemed to be saying. It is not true that they really wanted or want Leah out of incarceration. They never wanted and still don’t want her out alive. It would demystify them. A little girl would not be allowed to cause such damage to what they stand for. Otherwise, tell me what efforts have they made to free her? The other time they said her captors demanded some billions which they said was too much – but they have reportedly given N100 billion to Miyetti Allah and are ready to spend another billions on RUGA for killer herdsmen. Cows and killer herdsmen are more precious to them than our angelic Leah. Sheer hypocrisy! Their actions and or inactions are deliberate. We are the ones yet to see it that way and begin to respond appropriately. But it does not matter anymore!
Leah Sharibu will never die! The saints of the Lord, of which she is now a part, do not die; they sleep in the Lord. Leah has taught us Christian chivalry, courage, strength and character as of the times of old. She has taught us godly love as Christ and the apostolic Fathers experienced and practised it. She has taught us how to focus on God and the things of God, not distracted by worldly living and the things of this world. She is a living example of what Peter meant when he told the Lord Jesus they had left home and family and everything else and had followed him. “And Jesus answered and said: Verily I say unto you, there is no man that hath left house, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my sake, and the gospel’s, but he shall receive an hundredfold now in this time, houses, and brethren, and sisters, and mothers, and children, and lands, with persecutions; and in the world to come eternal life” – Mark 10: 29 7 30.
For mockers and scorners, Leah’s immediate reward here is that she has etched her name in gold. Yes, she may have been denied the opportunity to live her life but even if she did, she would still have died some day. Jesus raised Lazarus from death: what was the eventual end of Lazarus? Methuselah lived 969 years: what was the ultimate end of Methuselah? Sir, Ma, what will be your eventual end and my own eventual end? Pray, what will be the eventual end of the captors/killers of Leah and those dancing or getting ready to dance on her grave? In another 400/500 years, if the Lord tarries, many of us will no longer be remembered even by members of our immediate families. Our graves, if our remains have not been upturned out of them, will most likely be desolate. I know next-to-nothing about my great-grandparents; I do not know their graves, not to talk of visiting. I do not even know who they were; neither can I say their names. How about you?
But Leah lives in the present times in our heart. And, as they say, to live in the heart of those we love – and who love us – is not to die. Leah will live in future times on the pages and in the annals of history. Her memory and remembrance will outlive that of presidents. Kids like her will read about her. Adults will study her. Academic theses and dissertations will be conducted on Leah Sharibu.
Tell the mockers and scorners: Leah Sharibu is not the loser. She ran her race. She finished her course. And like the apostle Paul said: For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” (11 Timothy 4: 6 – 8). Leah Sharibu, I believe, is one of such deserving saints.
When you have run and finished your race, what else are you waiting for? This was where Paul differed significantly from John the Baptist who, in his hours of travail, asked of Jesus: Art thou he that should come, or do we look for another?” (Matthew 11:2). Let mockers and scorners know that the vile murderers and terrorists, their sponsors, defenders, backers and, above all, the cause they purport to advance, are the losers – ultimately. Another set of losers are tongue-in-cheek Church leaders who, unlike John the Baptist who spoke truth to power (i.e. King Herod), use “wisdom” instead of picking up the gauntlet. This planet is not worthy of Leah; it is filthy compared to where her heart is and where the Lord Jesus has prepared for her. Instead of our pot-hole-filled roads, she walks or will walk on streets paved with gold; where PHCN never fails and where Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen and bandits do not threaten. Hypocritical and lily-livered so-called Christian leaders have no place there either. Alleluia!
Last Word: Brand new CJN Tanko Muhammad has told judges not satisfied with their salaries to resign and look elsewhere for greener pastures. Can they please join the growing tribe of ex-judges consulting for politicians! That’s where the big bucks are these days!
Operation ‘take a bow’ and sin no more
I have said it on different platforms that President Muhammadu Buhari remains detained by old, rebarbative and crude ideas about governance. After his election in 2015, in which I vigorously participated, he squandered his enormous goodwill in just six months, when he kept the nation on temporary holiday by his deliberate delay in announcing his cabinet. The economy that had shown symptoms of frictions, fluctuations and shocks, suddenly capitulated and the nation went into recession. Two years after, job losses became visible themes of a government that easily exposed its leadership incapacitation. Poverty remarkably increased and killings assumed a frightening dimension as a result of ineffective security architecture. The government was put on a stretcher gasping for breath. The president spent some good time in the United Kingdom to attend to an undisclosed ailment. The cabal had a field day while the President was away and the nation played host to all manner of political plots and sub-plots that attempted to alter the permutations in the National Assembly.
The quarrel with the Bukola Saraki-led Senate was that it had become a thorn in the flesh of the government even when they both belonged to the same party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). While the Saraki group talked about independence of the Legislature as an arm of government, the APC as a political party, wanted the National Assembly leadership to always kowtow to the whims and caprices of the Executive arm of government. This was not to be. It led to a period of accusation and counter-accusation between the executive and legislative arms of government. The APC wanted a pliable National Assembly that would bootlick the dirty rump of the Executive and be in sync with all the desires, dreams and aspirations of the president. They have succeeded in getting one. The Senator Ahmad Lawan-led Senate and that of the Gbajabiamila-led Lower House. It was all smiles and banters when the new leadership of the National Assembly visited the Villa to pay obeisance to President Buhari to herald the take-off of a master-servant relationship which the APC had always craved for. Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-agege, descended on his kneels to pay obeisance to the all-powerful President. They have simply sold their birthright to the presidency. Since the president massed its weight on the members of the Assembly to select its own desired leadership, such leadership cannot work on its own independent accord.
When you ceaselessly pour libation on a shrine and consistently demand for protection from the gods of the shrine, you will have no option when the gods decide to ask for your son as a reward for his protection. That is exactly what the National Assembly and the Executive would become in the next four years. It is not a surprise therefore, to see the “operation take a bow and go” presently being undertaken in the Senate for ministerial nominees as they face the nation in what ought to be proper screening to weigh in on their competence, expertise and experience. The present leadership of the Assembly is an extension of the Executive arm of government. Everything that was wrong in the eyes of the 8th Assembly, will be right in the eyes of the present 9th Assembly. Even, members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been conscripted into this mind game. With Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, the Minority Leader doing the yeoman’s job of asking for “take a bow”, you readily know the plot has sunk in. It is a collegiate malfeasance, plotted, planned and delivered by the opposition for the ruling APC. Even those who have questionable past have become lullabic lyrics in the mouth of Senator Abaribe. He saunters to his feet, gesticulates with toothpaste smile, whirls around, before he delivers his errand.
To the best of my knowledge, this is not a screening exercise thus far. It is a circus show meant to ostentatiously whet the appetite of the feudal lords as a mark of appreciation for bringing this leadership on board. This will be the pattern throughout the next four years. At first, I had thought this Senate would possess the balls to scrutinise a few of those names that are standing trial in EFCC for financial profligacy and economic crimes; Timipreye Sylva, Godswill Akpabio, Uche Ogah, and a host of others. I had thought the initial security screening would also prevent those names from being presented as ministerial nominees, but I am told that in a “country of sins without sinners”, all acts of omission and commission form part of the leadership attributes of the “sinless sinners”. Imagine a government that prides itself as fighting corruption, presenting her first eleven with names of persons that are clearly standing trial for corruption.
Nigeria has become a dumping ground where mediocrity rules. It has become a country of uncommon possibilities. The impossible happens right here and occupies the driver’s seat. If this is what President Buhari could offer Nigerians after two months post-inauguration wait, then, there is something mortally wrong with the present leadership. Was the ministerial list a product of Mr. Integrity or from the cabal? Could President Buhari have produced such a list going by what his handlers say he is or this list was just handed over to him by the cabal for onward transmission to a rubber stamp Senate? A cabinet ought to reflect the character of a government. Does that mean this is the actual character of President Buhari and all the sanctimoniousness was just a fluke? You mean, President Buhari, APC’s Mr. Clean, Mr. Integrity, used his hand to write those names knowing full well some of them are confirmed candidates of EFCC? Is it possible? How can?
The more one tries to understand the trajectory of this government, the more you get confused. This government has just told Nigerians that the fight against corruption has been postponed for another day because this present regime of pretenders has shown a manifest departure from the norm to embrace the bizarre. You cannot stop corruption with corruption. You cannot fight corruption with corruption virus. You cannot pretend to be fighting corruption. You either own up to the fight or just jettison the fight. Using corruption to fight your perceived or imaginary political enemies cannot deepen any anti-corruption fight. It rubbishes anti-corruption crusade and presents the protagonist as a hypocritical element. You are busy chasing Diezani Alison-Madueke in the United Kingdom, and leaving your party loyalists to enjoy plum positions anointed by the same government that has been blowing hot air over corruption. This anti-corruption crusade is a mere fluke, empty rhetoric and sheer banality. Once any anti-corruption crusade suffers perception crisis, it hurts the very soul of such crusade. There are no shortcuts to fighting corruption; you are either ready or you are not ready.
The beauty of what we have at hand is that, President Buhari has shown us the true colour of his character. It is always difficult to live a life of pretence. No matter how hard you try to conceal your real self, someday, your true colours would come aglow. Just imagine a President Buhari sitting in the chambers with those familiar faces who have been guests of EFCC, they will dispense with their ministry’s budget and handle projects. They will raise their hands in the chambers to contribute to deliberations. And when the president goes out, he will deliver speeches to score himself high on anti-corruption. Hmm, what a contradiction. It doesn’t matter if this present government achieves little because we are not expecting so much from them. What should matter to us is how to recover Nigeria from the grip of the present occupants without doing colossal damage to the psyche of a country that is presently in dire straits. Four years is long but short. We will endure until a time when majority would begin to see APC’s dubiety and deliberate occupation of the seat of government through rigged elections.
As for this rubber stamp assembly, nothing much to expect from them. The purpose for selecting the NASS leadership was to ensure a total compliance with all the vagaries of misgovernance that may come along the way. It wasn’t an Assembly leadership meant to do the bidding of Nigerians but one that was programmed to swallow the President’s vomit without raising questions. When the 8th Assembly asked questions, they were branded anti-Buhari by a government that became insensitive to public criticisms. The government prefers a “take a bow” doctrine, with no questions asked, and no answers provided, to please the power apparatchiks of both party and presidency.No matter the stuff that the Senate President is made of, he cannot look in the face of the president and deny him obeisance. Senator Lawan has poured libations on the Aso Rock shrine, he should be prepared to donate his voice anytime it is required. It is a shrine-client relationship. He cannot run away from that responsibility. It is what you get when you eat kolanut from the shrine. The shrine must always demand for his own kolanut at the appropriate time. Nigeria needs help. Nigeria needs salvation but certainly not a “take a bow” salutation.
