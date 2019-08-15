Why I left Arsenal for Everton – Iwobi

Alex Iwobi revealed the desire to make a name for himself and to shake off the ‘youngster’ tag at Arsenal propelled him to join Everton.

Iwobi joined the Goodison Park outfit on a five-year deal for a fee of an initial £28 million, which could rise to £34 million with potential add-ons.

The Nigeria international, who was a regular member of Unai Emery’s squad last season, has lifted the lid behind leaving the club where he grew from a boy to a man.

“I spoke to the manager and Marcel [Brands] and they almost lured me in,” Iwobi told Everton TV.

“The offer was too attractive for me to turn down. The manager was telling me, ‘There is a spot for you, we will take care of you’. Basically, all the things you want to hear as a player.

“I always had that youngster tag at Arsenal, so hopefully with this move I am able to make a name for myself in the Premier League and create history with Everton.”

The forward also lauded the other summer signings by the Toffees and hopes manager Marco Silva will help them to achieve great success with the club.

“It is exciting times for Everton. I was able to look at the transfers and players they have brought in – some great talent,” he continued.

“It is not just me. There were quality players here before [the summer] and they are still here. The manager has worked with Richarlison for a long while and made a name for him.

