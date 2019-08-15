Widespread criticism greets Israel’s decision to block US congresswomen

…renames Prisons as Nigerian Correctional Service

2,700 inmates to benefit from new act

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a new law, which provides lifeline for condemned criminals who are awaiting execution in prisons across the country.

The law known as Nigerian Correctional Service Act (2019) also repeals the Prisons Acts and changes the name of the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) to Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

The approval by the president is coming three months after the dissolution of the 8th National Assembly, which passed the bill.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, disclosed this yesterday while speaking to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A total of 2,700 condemned inmates across prison formations in the country are expected to benefit from the new act.

Enang said under the new law, chief judges have been empowered to commute death sentences of inmates to life imprisonment where an inmate sentenced to death has exhausted all legal procedures for appeal and a period of 10 years has elapsed without execution of the sentence.

“This Act repeals the Prisons Acts and changes the name from Nigeria Prisons Service to Nigerian Correctional Service, otherwise known as “the Correctional Service,” Enang said.

According to the presidential aide, the law makes provision for support and facilitate the speedy disposal of cases of persons awaiting trial in prisons across the country.

Section 12 (2) (c) of the new law provides that: “Where an inmate sentenced to death has exhausted all legal procedures for appeal and a period of 10 years has elapsed without execution of the sentence, the chief judge may commute the sentence of death to life imprisonment while Section 12 (8) empowers the state Controller of the Service to reject more intakes of inmates where it is apparent that the correctional centre in question is filled to capacity.”

The law has divided the Nigerian Correctional Service into two faculties namely, Custodial Service and Non-Custodial Service.

The Custodial Service is to take control of persons legally interned in safe, secure and humane conditions; Conveying remand persons to and from courts in motorized formations; Identifying the existence and causes of anti-social behaviours of inmates; and Conducting risk and needs assessment aimed at developing appropriate correctional treatment methods for reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration.

The Custodial Service is also responsible for “Implementing reformation and rehabilitation programmes to enhance the reintegration of inmates back into the society; Initiating behaviour modification in inmates through the provision of medical, psychological, spiritual and counselling services for all offenders including violent extremists; empowering inmates through the deployment of educational and vocational skills training programmes, and facilitating incentives and income generation through Custodial Centres, farms and industries; Administering borstal and related institutions; and Providing support to facilitate the speedy disposal of cases of persons awaiting trial.”

Enang further noted that the non-custodial faculty of the Correctional Service is responsible for the administration of non-custodial measures, namely: Community Service, probation, parole, restorative justice measures and such other measures as a court of competent jurisdiction may order.

“This second Restorative Justice measure approved in the Act include victim-offender mediation, family group conferencing, community mediation and other conciliatory measures as may be deemed necessary pre-trial, trial during imprisonment or even post-imprisonment stages,” he added.

Answering questions on how long should it take the president to assent to bills passed by the National Assembly considering that the 8th parliament was dissolved on June 8, 2019, Enang said: “When a bill is passed it goes through a process of National Assembly management, particularly the legal department in the office of the Clerk to National Assembly.

“The time of Mr. President begins to run from the date that the bills are transmitted to him. The time doesn’t begin to run from the dates the bills were passed. It is 30 days from the date when the bill was transmitted to him.

“This bill was transmitted to him on July 20 and was assented to on August 14, so Mr. President signed within the 30 days period. After bills are passed by the legislature, there are still other processes of assembling, which the Clerk of the National Assembly undertakes before he forwards to us. I believe these are one of the few bills remaining, I won’t say another will not come.”

Meanwhile, the prisons community has received the development with joy.

Until the presidential assent, prisons operated as centres of punishment for inmates.

Spokesperson for the Nigeria Prisons, Mr. Francis Enobore, a Comptroller, said there are about 2,700 condemned inmates in the prisons across the country.

Enobore said: “I don’t know if I will be able to give you the exact figure now, but we have, as at the last count, about 2,700 (condemned inmates).”

On how the Nigeria Prisons received news of the presidential assent, Enobore said: “Well, it brought a lot of joy to the entire prison community. We are now migrating from the colonial mentality, from the tradition of having prison as a place for punishment, to the global concept that emphasises looking at the crime, the offence committed to the extent of enabling us to do separation and adequate segregation, to foster rehabilitation and reintegration.”

