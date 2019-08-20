Arts & Entertainments
Wizkid becomes first African to hit 8m monthly listeners on Spotify
Afropop star, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has become the first African artist to hit eight million monthly streams on Spotify.
Spotify is an online, music streaming platform that pays royalties based on the number of artists streams as a proportion of total songs streamed.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that streaming records revealed Wizkid’s popularity on the platform on Monday.
The previous record was held by Congolese rapper and singer, Maitre Gims. He had seven million monthly listeners.
This win follows Wizkid’s recent collaboration with DJ Spinall and Tiwa Savage on ‘Dis Love’.
The singer also featured on ‘Like,’ a new single by British-Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kojo Funds.
The music star is also the first African artist to walk the runway at a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show while his music `Soco’ played at the background.
Wizkid started recording music at age 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed.
In 2018, he became the first African artiste to sell out Skyway Theatre. The only other artist who has achieved same feat in Minnesota, is Beyonce.
The ‘Sweet Love’ singer recently made Billboard entry for his collaboration with Beyonce on her ‘Lion King’-inspired album.
Arts & Entertainments
Insight into Nigeria’s development experience
Book Title: Federalism, Leadership and Development
Author: Samuel Orovwuje
Pages: 161 pages
Publisher: Dictus Publishing, Germany
Reviewer: Obed Awowede
T
here are very few books that capture the breadth and depth of Nigeria’s contemporary leadership and development experience against the background of its history as Samuel Orovwuje’s Federalism Leadership and Development. A collection of some of his essays, most of which have been published in Nigerian newspapers and foreign journals, Federalism Leadership and Development provides a more than sufficient peek into the Nigerian state and its developmental challenges. Yet, it is not limited to issues about Nigeria, as it delves into international relations and migration, yet another concurrent issue of interest across the world. Aside from the functional themes of nationhood and development, the book looks at the structural issues of federalism and explores the crisis of leadership both in Nigeria and on the African continent. Orovwuje’s kaleidoscopic panorama also touches heavily on such social issues that have engaged Nigeria’s rulers in recent years such as same-sex relationships, the Boko Haram insurgency, national security and free speech, leadership, unemployment and the ethos of nationhood. In all, through forty five (45) essays, he dissects the Nigerian condition in a style that anyone, policy wonk or layman, can connect with.
The background of Orovwuje’s essays is situated in the state of underdevelopment of Nigeria, which has forced a robust public debate on the issues of leadership, federalism and development. This underdevelopment is suffused in the experiences of unemployment, poverty, social dislocation, fear, anxiety, economic difficulties, corruption, migration and political succession problems. In addressing these issues he frontally engages them and is not scared of speaking to the problems and offering solutions. In ‘Leaders, not Pretenders!’, The author speaks to the malaise of godfatherism, nepotism and empty campaign promises that are the bane of party democracy in Nigeria. This is an essay he wrote and published just before Nigeria’s 2015 general elections. In it he pushes the argument that the country needs true leaders and not pretenders who want power for the sake of it. He takes on the leadership selection process in the two main parties, APC and PDP thus: “Internal democracy is not respected in the APC, PDP or other parties. Internal democracy is one of the major attributes of party organizational leadership but it has not always played out in Nigeria’s space and, indeed, the emergence of the incumbent president (Dr Goodluck Jonathan) as the only PDP aspirant is also a challenge for the democratic process and the leadership question in Nigeria.” That was 2015; the same can be said of the primaries for the 2019 general elections where President Buhari ended up the sole aspirant of the APC!
The theme of leadership failure interweaves the issues of underdevelopment as seen in the essay, ‘The Common Man and the Failure of Leadership in Nigeria’: “the parochialism in the political realm has not only exacerbated the socio-political and economic disparities between the rich and poor, it has crucially also played a role in institutionalizing corruption in Nigeria.” Those problems were expected to get a salve, especially with the successful transfer of power to President Buhari, a man famed for his ascetic lifestyle and Orovwuje captured the expectations and the potential pitfalls, which must now seem prophetic, as follows: “Indeed no one has a fair idea of the critical mass of this government, but it may only be a matter of time that we see the demonstration of a newfound Nigeria where courage, discipline, stewardship and indeed promise-keeping, reminiscent of Buhari’s ancestral DNA, will resonate with the election triumph. One thing, however, is abundantly clear. Unless the bogus structure of governance and the number of political jobbers that draw off the resources of the state at various levels is sorted, Buhari cannot go through with his ambitious economic reforms agenda for Nigeria. We can only hope that the Change is here.” How prophetic! But Orovwuje’s comes from deep thinking and a thorough reading of the social space, which has been his practice for over two decades now.
For Nigeria to achieve true change and development it must regularly engage its peoples in discussions on the terms of the union. That point is succinctly explored in the essays dealing with Nigeria’s corporate history and true federalism and finds expression also in other subjects dealing with the everyday problems in the country such as insecurity and forced internal migration. In them the author sees the symptoms of the main problem, which is a defective federal structure. Again, the failure of leadership connects with the problems of the political and governance structure, because the current arrangement is both unwieldy and unaccountable. He advocates a structure that promotes national inclusion while providing for the expression of the identities of the diverse nationalities at the local level. In ‘Toward a new Governance Structure for Nigeria’, which was published ahead of the 2014 National Conference organized by the President Jonathan administration, the author counsels as follows: “Nigeria should not be in a hurry to forget the disintegration of the former Yugoslavia between 1992 and 1999, which had similar trajectories like us. Therefore, the national conference should facilitate a deep-rooted and inclusive democracy where all minorities are protected.”
Throughout the book Orovwuje emphasises that elite exploitation using the instrument of state power creates social problems,pitting groups and against groups through the vehicles of propaganda, hate-speech and manipulations of the levers of power. To stem the tide toward civil unrest, he canvasses that ‘Politicians should be ready to make necessary compromises whenever it is required in the spirit of national interest.” (The imperatives of Social Harmony)
While majority of the essays focus expressly on issues, a few come in the form of tributes: to Chief MKO Abiola (winner of the annulled June 12 1993 presidential election);President Nelson Mandela; Professor Ali Mazrui; Prime Minister Lee Kwan Yew; Maya Angelou and Dr.Tunji Braithwaite. These are easily recognizable names and their values will resonate with many readers, but in including a tribute to HRH Chamberlain Orovwuje, Okpara I of Agbon Kingdom in Delta State, the author brings out the point that even in our small corners there are persons who have shown commendable qualities deserving of recognition and have in their own ways tried to make a difference in their communities. The king was one such person;he “was a disciplinarian and highly principled man with a large heart that accommodated all shades of opinions, particularly from his chiefs and subjects.”
Federalism, Leadership and Development is not a textbook on those issues but a practical examination of the themes as threads that run through the essays. Broadly the 45 essays provide a deep insight into the historical and contemporary issues that collectively make up the touchstone of the Nigerian experience, a reason the book is highly recommended to anyone who seeks to understand why Nigeria is the way it is, a wasteland of development sprinkled with a few bright stars.
Arts & Entertainments
Indigo Reimagined: Celebrating ingenuity of Yoruba women
F
or over one month, Professor Peju Olayiwola held connoisseurs of the art and many of her followers, including students and the academic community of the University of Lagos, spellbound with her latest collection of art works in a solo exhibition titled ‘Indigo Reimagined’.
The exhibition, held at J.F Ade Ajayi Auditorium Gallery, a wing of the main auditorium of the university, attracted quite a number of personalities and generated discourse, ending on a celebratory note.
On display were about 11 works imbued with the signature tone of the artist and in a her exponential fashion; they tell the story of her sojourn in the art’s world and of her in-depth understanding and mastery of her creative fecundity as well as artistic concept for which she is known over the years.
For this writer who is quite familiar with the artist and was part of her formative years way back at the Ekehuan campus of University of Benin, seeing her works almost 30 years after, was an amazing discovery to behold the transition from the state of an acolyte to that of a master artist.
One was particularly impressed by the maturity and definitive images that have emerged from her creative oeuvre. That she has attained this level of creative proficiency and scholarship within such a period of time was not entirely surprising because she has always displayed an uncanny devotion to art all through our undergraduate days.
She was one of the reliable students then for many of us who were not in the Fine/Applied Arts department, but by nature of our study were required to take classes in her department, and she was always willing to put us through the grind whenever we ran to her with our class work.
Over the years she has developed that knack for mentoring and tutoring a notch higher and has not only become a master artist but a super lecturer. Humane and affable, with easy disposition and soft spoken but certainly with a compelling presence and understated authority and compassionate as well as.
A committed artist who at that early stage of studying left no one in doubt of the path she wanted to pursue. She was very much aware of her background as a royalty and the responsibility that imposed on her but yet very humble and disciplined.
Her art works fully bore the colourful and rich ambience of her cultural background; being of Yoruba extraction in the south western part of the country. Besides, she has also in a very interesting and impressive manner infused into this a good mix of her other half or background, Benin heritage as she is royalty as well from Benin Kingdom.
Her works draped of the rich tie and dye (Indigo) adire tradition of her people where cloth weaving and drawing of patterns tradition was very common. She has also through the works on display gone beyond the practice in homestead to also interrogate the practice, which has extended to other parts of Africa.
However, as a devoted artist to a given course, which she has over the years committed her resources and time in developing, she has infused her character and personality into the presentation of this art and elevated the tradition to a different level through her works.
It is this background that has over the years permeated her works but not without her introducing new elements and techniques, all too peculiar to her creative ferment into what she does. ‘Indigo Reimagined’ exhibition is no less inspired by the same background as she stated clearly that: “The works in this show are about cloth and yet not principally made of cloth. It celebrates the ingenuity of Yoruba artists and the art of Yoruba women who painstakingly painted cassava paste on cloth with feathers. It reveals the inter-connectedness of various artistic genre associated with dyeing such as painting, stencilling and pottery.”
It is this philosophy, intricate patterns and her unique technique of delivery, are well obvious in many of the works exhibited. Works such as ‘Even mother wrapper couldn’t cover,’ done on mixed media; ‘Aso Ibora 1/11’ done in polyster to ‘Kampala series – IV – VI,’ done in metal foil; all exploring different textile patterns but yet blazed forth her signature tone in the manner she has crafted these amazing creations.
While creations such as ‘Etu, aso – oke’ that is dyed in indigo further accentuates her mastery of this medium of creation, which she has so much elevated and shown how comfortable and relaxing that she is working with such medium even though it is most tasking but she is nevertheless so deliberate and definitive working with it.
She also, in a very vivid and powerful manner, took her captive audience back to her growing days in Ibadan, Oyo State, through some fabrics collection which, according to her, dates back to 1989. This is quite impressive and creative.
Also, the collection of 13 glazed treasured household wares, such as cups, and plates, which were all carefully put together and displayed at a the middle section of the exhibition hall, tell the story of the homestead, as these are priceless collections that enrich the home as ornamental and decorative elements but much more than that they also underline the status of the home maker because these are treasured possessions through the ages.
Going down memorable also are such works as ‘Ori mipe,’ done in mild steel, which is an installation that is quite gigantic in nature and can’t be missed out as you walk through the exhibition hall. Quite impressive creations that tell of the personality of the artist as these are timeless pieces that come with a lot of creative prowess.
‘Oje market day,’ a fabric installation, is also larger than life just as ‘Leitmotif I – III,’ which is textile with rich and discernible patterns on them.
While works such as ‘Body blue’ and ‘Sun bebe,’ both done on aluminum foil and polyester, also show the other side of the artist in terms of her understanding of the various interplays and elements that make up her society. They show her power of observation and ability to creatively reflect on what goes on around her in her society.
Reflecting once more on her creations, the professor of art said: “The multicultural dimension of these designs shows that indigo dyeing has moved away from being a solely Yoruba idiom with a large number of West Africans situated around the Bank Olemoh/Akerele area (Surulere, Lagos) practising the trade.
“Oje Market Day is a motley display of colours and patterns and fabric named after the popular Oje Market in Ibadan. It is visual poetry of the portrait of the ancient city.
“Oje Market Day refers to the connection between both local and international markets in textile. Oje Market in Ibadan was known as the international market for textile in West Africa. Exquisite hand-woven indigenous fabrics from different cities in south western Nigeria were sold in the market,” she wrote in the description of the work.
The write up on the exhibition also clearly gave a clear indication of the essence of the entire exhibits and her sojourn: ‘‘Indigo Reimagined’ highlights the multidimensionality of dyeing fabrics whilst simultaneously providing us with a window into the beauty and functions of other indigenous crafts like pottery and metal work associated with dyeing.
“These installations are not limited to the dyed textile as a site of adornment and signification. Instead, they redirect our gaze at the very process of ‘art as art’ in their own right; in a sense, the process, methodology and labour of making art is itself conceived of as art.
“This conceptual, yet tactical, engagement with cloth compels the viewer to look at the often neglected but important aspects involved in the process of this long-standing tradition of indigo dyeing. The show stands as a reflection of modern urban culture in the introduction of new themes, techniques, and materials. It ultimately challenges the viewer to see cloth in its multiple socio-cultural and political dimensions.”
Many of the visitors rated the exhibition very highly and one of the noted commentators on the works is Nigerian renowned artist and master sculptor, Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya, when he described the artist as a gem and cultural hero.
“You are a gem and a cultural hero. I haven’t seen an installation of this magnitude using various materials to celebrate our cloth history.”
Professor Olayiwola has come a long way from her days in University of Benin, Benin City, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1988 before proceeding to Nigeria’s premier university, University of Ibadan, for her MA and Ph.D. in Art History in 1991 and 2004 respectively.
She comes from a very rich artistic and historic background and has put that to good use working through the years in various mediums as metalwork, pottery, textile and sculpture, with her focus on coterie of issues and developments within her confine and beyond.
Her sojourn in the academic world started from her former school, University of Benin in 1991 where she taught in the Fine Arts Department and later in 2002 moved over to the University of Lagos.
Now a professor of fine arts, she has over the years earned a number of awards, which include: Best graduating student at the University of Benin Art school in 1988; NYSC Merit Award, Lagos State (1989); Distinguished Researcher’s Award, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos, 2007; Two Central Research Grants of the University of Lagos; and Commendation for teaching at the University of Lagos, in 2005. She is Professor of Art History and the current Head of the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos.
Tyson Scholar at the Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville, USA and Distinguished Visiting Scholar at the University of Arkansas (2019-2020); US Lagos State Consulate Grant 2017; US Alumni Exchange Award 2018 and Goethe Resident Artist grant, (KNW), Dusseldorf, 2017.
She is President – elect and Vice President of the Arts Council of the African Studies Association (ACASA), USA and member of various associations; Board of the Lagos Studies Association; Art Powa Publishing Network (ARTPOWA), South Africa; International Committee of Museums (ICOM); College Arts Association (CAA); Nigerian Field Society, Ibadan Branch (NFS) and other organisations.
Literature
Biyi Bandele’s Rain returns on stage
‘Rain’, a play written by Biyi Bandele, goes on stage on Sunday, August 25, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Directed by Toyin Oshinaike, produced by Park Theatre in collaboration with Theatre @ Terra, the play features guest performance by standup comedian Odogwu D Comedy Machine. Famed for his performances on television as “Principal” in Bovi’s comedy series titled “Back To School”, Odogwu also hosts a yearly one man stand-up comedy show known as Home Alone.
Rain, which won the International Students Playscript Competition in 1989, is an absurd but funny play of two crazy street sweepers who find their mental balance in telling each other tall stories that reflect their warped state of mind made up of and by the state of the nation.
Park Theatre is the resident theatre platform established to offer and promote regular theatre culture within the serene atmosphere of Freedom Park Lagos, which is in response to the urgent call for more community-based performance spaces that balance the delicate needs of the performers and the community they serve.
The play was earlier staged at Esther’s Revenge, Freedom Park, Lagos, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. It was also directed by Toyin Oshinaike.
Nigerian comedian, Afamefuna Igwemba popularly known as Klint Da Drunk, expressed gratitude to God for surviving a car crash along Bauchi-Jos express road.
Klint Da Drunk, took to his instragram handle @klintdadrunk to express his joy on Friday.
Below are extracts from the message:
“Please, help me in praising God Almighty for delivering us from the Jaws of death. Along Bauchi-Jos express road, we were involved in a terrible car crash.
“We boarded golf 2 on charter as it was the only means to move.
“The driver was careful enough so I had no issues with him but then, out of the blues, a truck jumped right in front of us and road was wet as it had been drizzling.
“The driver tried all he could to stop the car but the slippery road just made it look like he did nothing all I was shouting was “JESUS! JESUS!! JESUS!!!” and with a speed of about 100km/per hr or there about, we rammed right into the back of this truck.
“God being so merciful and wonderful, we got out of the car with very minor injuries, how the tail of the truck was stopped from causing major damage on us is just God’s doing.
“God I thank you for life, I thank You for Your Mercies, I thank You for Your Grace and for your love on sinners like us.
“May your name be glorified forever in Jesus Mighty Name!!! Amen!!!,” he said.
The Nigerian comic actor is a famous Nigeria stand out comedian and musician that has contributed to the entertainment industry immensely.
Klint Da Drunk became popular after he made his first appearance in Nigga raw first album “Obodo” then appeared in several other videos.
He became a public figure after his unique performance in a ‘Night of Thousand Laugh’ a comedy show hosted by Opa Willims in several part of Nigeria.
The renowned comic actor has featured in numerous Nollywood movies which include Destroyer, Chain Reaction, Lost Kingdom, My house help etc.
He is married to his longtime girlfriend Lillian and their marriage is blessed with two children, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Meanwhile, Many celebrities were very excited that the comedian and other passengers survived the mishap.
They shared comments of gratitude on his page. Some reactions below:
@julietibrahim: “Glory be to God. I had a similar encounter before and it’s just God’s miraculous intervention God is good all the time.”
@ruggedybaba: “Thank God for His mercies bro.”
@okonlagos: “Thank You Jesus.”
@senatorcomedian: “Thank God!!!!”
@alexxekubo: “God almighty we thank you.”
@patrick_salvado: “God is good bro, sorry about that Ordeal”.
