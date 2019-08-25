Politics
Your sun will rise again
Babs: I am tired of life. I am tired of everything. In fact, I feel like taking my own life. Depression and frustration are the food I now eat on a daily a daily basis. Suicidal thoughts are not far from me…
Kunle: Hmmmmm!
Babs: It’s been four years since I lost my job, I mean four whole years. I don beg beg beg, toh beg gan don tire me sef. Friends have neglected me; family members are no longer looking at my end. No one wants to identify with me anymore.
Kunle: Hmmmmmm!
Babs: Kunle, tell me, what is the essence of my being alive? Why am I still living sef? Sincerely, I think I would rather prefer to die than to keep living with this shame. I am tired. I am sincerely tired of life.
Kunle: Hmmmmm
Babs: The other day, I told Richard to lend me 2k. Instead of him to tell me he doesn’t have, he began to tell me the stories of my life – how I need to seek spiritual help, how I need to go beg the people I’ve offended and ask for forgiveness. Sincerely, the things he told me that day made me regretted ever going to meet him to lend me money. At the end, he asked me to check back in two months’ time – for 2k ooo. I wished the ground would open up and swallow me.
Kunle:Hmmmmmm!
Babs:Me of all people. I, who used to give out bags of rice to families; I, who used to pay other children’s school fees. I, who used to help people pay for other’s accommodation…So why me? Why me Kunle?
Kunle: Babs, sincerely, I understood all you’ve said but can I ask you some questions?
Babs: Go ahead
Kunle: How is your present situation different from mine some few years back? Can you remember how I lost everything aside my life? I mean how I moved from having almost everything to having nothing – from job, money, accommodation, assets, then, family, all gone before one could say ‘jack…’. I’m glad we’re alive during this period. If we were to do some comparisons between my situation then and yours, now, whose case is more miserable?
Babs: Hmmmmm!
Kunle: Babs, if I could survive then, then, you will definitely survive this too. In life, there comes a time where all seems dark. A time when there’s a sudden stoppage to almost everything good around you. A time when you can’t explain why and how you got into an unpleasant situation you found yourself. There comes a point when people blame you for the calamity that has befallen you, and everyone wants to assume the role of a teacher and instructor in your life.
This time, you might experience total rejection and an unexplainable betrayal from people you trusted most and many more.
Now, note, this is the logic – this is when you decide to join either the league of people who scaled through fire in life or the league of failure.
The only time the game is over is when you give up. But as long as you are still in, irrespective of how life has messed you up or how you’ve been knocked down by circumstances, once you make up your mind not to throw in the towel, it is just a matter of time, the tide will definitely change for good.
Two things I did then, let me share with you today:
1. I believed I would make it: I never gave up on myself even when everything else said otherwise. My belief was so strong that failure wasn’t an option. I was already down, so my next option was to go UP.
2. My words changed: Rather than keep complaining, I started saying positive words. I later discovered that you can change things through your words; and this has worked for me.
3. Make moves: Don’t just sit, take action, and don’t get tired trying. It is better to die trying than to die doing nothing.
Babs, you sure know that though I am not where I want to be, but I am definitely not where I used to be. Today, I can boldly say my sun is shining again. I had since recovered all I lost and even gone farther than the great heights I had attained
Dear reader, particularly those in a messy situation now; one charge for you – GIVING UP SHOULDN’T BE IN YOUR AGENDA. Irrespective of how messy the situation is, your mess will soon become a great message. Your sun will shine again.
Politics
Why I appoint persons with disability to run Commission –Lalong
G
overnor Simon Lalong of Plateau State says his original idea of setting up Disability Rights Commission informed his decision to appoint physically challenged persons to run the commission.
Lalong made this known when he met with a World Bank Technical Team on Disability Inclusion. The governor further said that misapplication of the state Disability Rights Act by able bodied persons compelled him to sack them from the commission meant to cater for the needs of persons with disabilities.
“The same law which was passed when I was speaker of Plateau House of Assembly, was misapplied when persons without disability were in charge of the commission.
“I said `no’, that was not my idea, the idea was that when we set up a commission like this, we should show the world that such commissions can be managed by persons with disabilities.
“I removed those people who were able and I told them to go to where there is no disability and leave this one for people that are disabled. I replaced them with people with disabilities because they have capable hands that can manage the commission,” he explained.
The governor stated that since the commission was taken over by persons with disabilities, the commission has been doing very well and in deference to their specific disability.
Lalong assured that looking at performance of physically challenged persons in his last administration, he would appoint more of them in the next cabinet he was about to constitute.
According to him, those that were dissolved at the end of his first tenure would be reappointed.
The governor pledged to continue to support people with disabilities to fulfil their God-given missions.
He said that his passion to support the disabled persons was ignited during his days at the Ahmad Bello University (ABU), Zaria when a blind orthopedic surgeon who grew up in Plateau treated a student with multiple fractures.
“Since then, I resolved that I will support people with disabilities to achieve their potential,” he said.
Ms Vera Vemuru, Leader, World Bank Technical Team on Disability Development, said that they were in Plateau to interact with persons with disabilities and relevant government agencies on disability inclusion.
Vemuru lauded Lalong’s overwhelming support for people with disabilities and urged him to sustain the tempo.
“I appreciate your passion and what you have achieved from the policy to create the commission.
“From our interaction with members of the commission, each one of them is very passionate and more committed to the course. From my many years on disability inclusion, I have seen the vision, the key plans and execution under your leadership is going on very well,” she said.
Mr Michael Elesami, a member of the team, said that Plateau is the only state in Africa that appointed up to four persons to key positions by an administration.
Elesami urged the governor to pay attention to gender-based violence while addressing the needs of persons with disabilities.
My James Lalu, Chairman, Plateau Disability Rights Commission, thanked Lalong for his love and support for people with disabilities.
Lalu, who is auditory (hearing) impaired, also thanked the World Bank team for the visit which he said was aimed at improving the well-being of the persons with disabilities in Plateau.
Politics
Oyo and Makinde’s rebuilding efforts
F
rom the actions and speeches of Governor Seyi Makinde since he assumed office on May 29 as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) helmsman of the 43-year-old Pace Setter State of Oyo, people’s assessment of him is that of a man that has idiomatically come to cleanse the Augean Stable.
The business mogul has inherited a lot of liabilities both financial, social, economic, and otherwise from his predecessor such that discoveries which are being unearthed on daily basis have put the two Ibadan political gladiators on edge in terms of relationship.
Poised to see that he achieves his electoral promises of alleviating the masses’ suffering and depart from the culture of empty promises that many of his predecessors were notorious for, Makinde has within the 100 days of his administration, taken several intervention giant strides in the pursuit of rehabilitation and correction of the identified patent and latent dysfunctions bedeviling the smooth-running of his administration.
Among the contending issues Makinde has been unknotting are some questionable contract awards executed in the twilight of the past administration; the issue of official vehicles that were carted away by the ex-governor, his wife and some of his aides; the controversial issue of 48 High Chiefs and Baales, who were elevated and installed as Obas in Ibadan against the consenting approval of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1; among others.
Some of these contending issues are still rupturing the political atmosphere of the state, chief among them, the Ibadan obaship which is still in the court and causing an unsavoury furore between the obas led by the Otun Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun (next in position to the Olubadan) and the monarch himself.
To ensure a lasting solution is found to the traditional imbroglio, Governor Makinde has even waded in through the Appeal Court to see that an out-of-court settlement is introduced to allow for peace in the city.
In his strive to reposition the ailing infrastructural and economic architecture of the administration and create conducive environment for businesses within, the state has planned to restore the glory of Bola Ige International Business Complex, Gbagi, Ibadan.
The market, it was said would be returned to its original international standard as provided in its master plan. The market according to assessment by the government is currently in a state of disrepair owing to organisational deficit.
The plan to restore the market was contained in a communique issued after a stakeholders’ meeting held recently at the market between the market leaders and the task force committee set up by the governor to restructure the business complex.
The Chairman of the task force committee, Sanitarian Olusoji Oyewole in his briefing, assured the market men and women that the state government remained committed to providing them the basic facilities that would promote the economic activities in the market.
His words: “The Oyo State Government under the leadership of Engineer Seyi Makinde has deemed it fit to ensure that Bola Ige International Business Complex regains its lost age-long status as a major hub of wholesale textile materials, servicing both neighboring, far and distant states in Nigeria,” he said.
Harping on the intention of the administration in setting up the task force, Oyewole said “It is not to witch-hunt anyone in the market but rather towards seeking their cooperation and support for proper waste dumping of refuse, hygienic toilet facilities, large number of parking lots for convenience and easy access to the market, as well as, considerable open spaces in construction of approved buildings.”
He, however, urged the market community to keep to the environmental laws and town planning regulations of the state, noting that the market stood to benefit if commercial activities were carried out in clean and serene environment.
In his remarks, the representative of the elders’ forum in the market, Chief Adebayo, expressed appreciation to the state government and further pledged support of the market community towards the actualisation of restoring the market to international standard.
Another sector of the state which needs urgent intervention, and which has brought migraine for the Makinde government is the management of some vital ministries, among them the Ministry of Information. Paucity of equipment is the bane of its operation.
Conducting a tour of the ministry last week, the Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, lamented the deplorable condition of the Cultural Centre in the state, disclosing that his ministry has no single digital camera to work with.
He described the condition of the ministry as pathetic, disturbing, and disappointing. To his assessment, the state printing press was still using old technology which was last operated over 20 years ago.
Olatunbosun, who reeled out his modern programmes to drive information in the state and reverse the deplorable state, however, said he was very happy that the governor had people with latest experience in all the sectors of economy in his cabinet.
“We have toured the agencies in our ministry but I can tell you that the condition is pathetic, disturbing, and disappointing. Nothing on ground to work with. As big as this ministry is, there is no single camera to work with. We have editing and television studios but there is nothing in those places. I was told that politicians went with some of the equipment they used during the 2015 general elections.
“As I am talking to you, the Commissioner does not have an official vehicle. On our cultural section, I can tell you that our Cultural Centre which is the hub of the culture department is in dilapidated condition. In fact, it is a death trap. It was neglected for the past ten years.
“I think it is a deliberate attempt to neglect our culture. This kind of edifice (Cultural Centre) is in three locations in Nigeria. While other state governments are managing their own, the Oyo State government neglected its own for many years.
“They used to have two generating sets in that place before now but politicians took the two away in a single day. They claimed that government wanted to use it and up till today, they didn’t return it. After that, we went to the state press centre, but do you know that they are still using Lord Lugard technology there? The last time they printed in our press was four years ago. But we will resuscitate the ministry,” he nevertheless assured.
On what to do to improve the ministry, he said he had a blue print to reposition the ministry, and that he would ensure the governor enjoyed a good relationship with the people.
In the judicial sector, the helmsman said the state was set to introduce parole system for rehabilitation of prisoners as a way of decongesting it and allow for quicker dispensation of justice and sanitisation of the society.
The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists, shortly after an inaugural meeting with the management and staff of the ministry in Ibadan.
The Commissioner stated that there was need to create a viable platform for proper rehabilitation of prisoners who were released through prerogative of mercy for them to become a better person.
His words: “We are going to come up with policies that the judiciary will focus on. For instance, non-custodial sentences policy and parole system for prisoners rehabilitation. An effective parole system will be introduced so that prisoners that were given prerogative of mercy do not go back to prison. This will be done in conjunction with the religious leaders, civil society and charity organisations.”
Before his assumption of office, payment of workers’ salaries was a cause for concern as no one could determine when within or outside the month, the salary would be paid. The welfarist governor promised to be paying workers’ salaries timely and they would be receiving it on the 25th of every month. This promise has continued unbroken, to the delight and admiration of the entire people of the state. Testifying, many workers said they can now plan their finances since they ow when credit alert will sound on their mobile phones.
Many parents, who no longer pay tuition fees, however, small that the N3,000 is, have heaved a sigh of relief as the enrolment of many hitherto out-of-school children has been increasing both at the primary and secondary schools.
Aside from donating his salary to the Pension Fund scheme to alleviate the suffering of pensioners whose pension and gratuities were not paid for several months by the past administration, Makinde, who is committed to improving the education sector, recently announced payment of N500,000 bursary to each of the 120 students of the Law School who are Oyo State indigenes. The N60m million it will cost has won the governor another garland.
Attention of the governor has, however, been drawn to a perceived injustice smuggled into the process by some people who excluded a horde of qualified students, many who had even been processing the bursary before Senator Abiola Ajimobi left the office. The original list of those students sent to the Abuja headquarters of the Law School was allegedly sidelined while the list presented to the governor contained almost only names of Law graduates of the Lead City University, Ibadan.
In their series of consultations and visits to officials of the state government, the Oyo State Indigene representatives from the six Law Schools in the country have continued to seek Governor Makinde’s understanding that his show of magnanimity should not be lopsided, but extended to all the qualified Oyo State indigenes in the Law School.
Many among such laudable plans are still being churned out by the government which is genuinely committed to making life more meaningful and worthy of living by the residents of the state. Should the humane trend continue, the orientation of the electorate is sure to change towards the right way to vote in the future.
Politics
IPOB’s assault on Ekweremadu is an assault on Ndigbo –Okoye
Chief Pius Okoye is the National President of the Igboezue International Nigeria and Diaspora, an Igbo socio cultural organisation spread across the country and beyond. In this interview with OKEGWO KENECHUKWU, he speaks on the state of the nation, RUGA settlement, herdsmen killings and the recent attack on former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu by IPOB members
What is your take on the state of our nation today?
My take is very simple: the Nigeria nation is already at a crossroad and the only solution strongly canvassed by Nigerians in the country and in Diaspora is restructuring. It is our strong view and contention that the leadership of the country lacks the capacity to sustain the peace and unity of the nation without embracing true federation. So the answer is restructuring and nothing else.
The South-East governments recently agreed on the establishment of forest guards as part of security measures to checkmate the excesses of herdsmen in the zone. What is the view of Igboezue on this?
Well, it is a welcome development if actualised with concrete ideas but it must be backed by law. However, Ndigbo should also think beyond that, and make sure they are ready at any point in time to defend themselves. The issue of herdsmen attack will no longer be tolerated anymore.
We have had enough of bloodshed of innocent citizens. Igboezue as a cultural organisation condemned in its entirety the killings of the Enugu Catholic priests, lecturers, raping of our women and so on. I am therefore, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently set up a powerful panel of inquiry to unravel the recent killing in the zone. Members of the National Assembly from the zone should not have any excuse not to do so, if the Federal Government fails to address the menace of these herdsmen terrorising our communities. They should wake up from their slumber and address this ugly development immediately with the Federal Government.
Controversies have continued to trail the recent arrest and detention of the #Revolution Now, arrowhead, Mr. Omoyele Sowore. Do you think such a protest will solve Nigeria’s problems?
Well, in an organised society, peaceful protest is allowed everywhere in the world. It is a peaceful way of expression of anger. I think what was wrong is the entire thing is the name #Revolution Now. And as a politician who expressed interest to contest election into the office of the President, the All Progressives Congress government would always see it as an attempt to overthrow the government in power.
However, what we condemn out rightly is the arrest and detention of Sowore. He is a Nigerian and has his fundamental right to peaceful protest.
What is your stance on the unfortunate incident of the recent killing of three police officers in Taraba State by soldiers?
I am sad. My heart bleeds. This nation is sitting on a keg of gunpowder and it might soon explode. The entire thing is like a set up. Nigerian Army authorities should not fail to tell Nigerians the truth. Nigerians demand justice in this incident. The perpetrators and the kidnap kingpin must all face the full weight of the law otherwise Nigerians should see it as a conspiracy. I will, however, love to advise the police to resort to dialogue during these trying time rather than confrontation.
The 2nd Nigeria Bridge project has been criticized as being politicised. Do you think this administration is capable of completing the project as promised?
Let me use this opportunity to thank the present administration for the massive work going on at the 2nd Nigeria Bridge project. This is one federal project in the South East geopolitical zone that has been politicized by the past leadership of this country. The Igboezu International Nigeria would ever remain grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for this singular project especially if it is completed. He is also working on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and in fact according to reports one of the service lanes of the project is even nearing completion.
Last weekend, the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, was attacked by the IPOB in Germany. How does your organisation see this action of IPOB?
The Igboezue International Nigeria and Diaspora condemned the attack on the former Deputy Senate President by members of IPOB. For us it is misplaced aggression. The embarrassment is not only on the person of the former Deputy Senate President but also on Ndigbo. It is totally unacceptable and IPOB must apologise to Ndigbo, Ekweremadu and other governors mentioned otherwise Ndigbo will see it as being politically motivated.
We don’t want the IPOB to be associated with such act of brigandage. We believe that members of the IPOB are responsible people and should be properly guided by their acts and utterances against Igbo and other stakeholders in their Biafra struggle.
We advise members of IPOB to avoid any acts of violence in order not to betray the confidence and reputation it has built up over the years as a non-violent organisation before the international community. This is because IPOB cannot actualize their dream of self-determination by engaging in acts capable of jeopardizing their Biafran Project. They should sheath their swords and close ranks with the Igbo leaders and other stakeholders to champion their cause effectively.
From the alleged IPOB threat, notable Igbo leaders and governors are no longer safe. What is Igboezue’s view on this?
Any house that is divided will definitely fall. The leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the South-East governors are the leaders of Ndigbo and any assault on them is an assault on the entire Igbo race. There must be synergy and mutual relationship between the IPOB and Igbo leaders at all time.
Politics
Buhari should fix economy, address insecurity, says Teriba
C
hief Executive Officer, Economic Outlook, Dr. Ayo Teriba, and other prominent Nigerians have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari’s new cabinet to, as a matter of urgency, address security, grow the economy and shore up revenue base as catalysts for national development.
In the ministerial list released last week, former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, Dr. Chris Ngige, Geofrey Onyeama, Rotimi Amaechi, Lai Mohammed, Zainab Adamu, Adamu Adamu were returned as Works and Housing; Labour, Foreign Affairs; Transport; Finance; Budget and Planning and Education respectively.
All 43 ministers had spent the preceding two days agreeing to and prioritizing the key strategic initiatives required to drive accelerated economic growth in our country as well as the critical enablers required for seamless execution and agreed on the appropriate key performance indicators and measures of success for each initiative.
Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s honest disclosure of his ignorance of his duties on assumption of office immaterial, the respondents said it is definitely time for the newly inaugurated cabinet to hit the ground running, coming about three months after being sworn and given the barrage if developmental issues on ground.
They said in so far as ministers have leading roles to play in framing issues within their policy domain and developing, implementing and tracking policies and in communicating the impacts and results with the responsibility to take ownership over the success of these initiatives and will be ultimately responsible, it goes without saying that the expectations are very high.
Teriba said even though this government came into office in 2015 with gigantic programmes and policies, the idea of funding such programmes through borrowing was clearly unsustainable and “such fiscal hurdle should be scaled if the second term is going to be different from the first one. They must say more and do more in finding revenue not just announcing plans, programmes and welfare.”
Teriba, who referred to one of his recent interviews, said: “The Nigerian economy, whether you are looking at it from growth, stability or liquidity, presents a situation in which the key variables of interest tend to be up today and down tomorrow and then back the day after because of dependence on oil revenue which has been unstable.
“One defining attribute of the Nigerian economy is cyclical swings in growth, stability and in liquidity. The second is structural shift. Key measures of production are shifting in undesirable directions, as worrying pattern are emerging in both production and spending. Gross Domestic Product today is almost 2/3 of services which has shot striking an undesirable structural shift. Agriculture and industry are declining fraction of the GDP, and this desire urgent attention.
“The Nigerian economy has had to grapple with some policy hurdles over the last years since 2015. While fiscal policies expresses government’s good intentions, investment as well as government spending are as large as consumption. Today consumption has surged as high as 70 per cent and were are steadily declining investing and government spending. Monetary policy has been weak if not more debilitatingly weak that fiscal policy.
“Across all tiers of government, investment is witnessing steady decline. The solution? Government should make agriculture and industries more competitive and spend more on energy infrastructure and transportation.”
Observers said insecurity still remains a major problem as Boko Haram is still rampaging the North-East even as kidnapping and attacks by Fulani herdsmen and other criminals threaten agricultural production and indeed investments.
The government has been making investment in road and rail infrastructure and completing inherited projects, decayed infrastructure in which many roads in the country are still either impassable or are death traps, a dwindling economy that is dependent largely on oil revenues and imports with accompanying unemployment rate.
The stated that the gratifying news is that the government seemed focused on diversifying the economy from oil towards agriculture and industrialization, thousands of industries in many parts of the country remained closed,
It is also interesting that the ministers and experts at the retreat which preceded the allocation of potfolios discussed solutions relating to addressing insecurity, macroeconomic stability, agriculture and food security, energy security for petroleum products and electricity, transportation and critical infrastructure, industrialization and SME development; human capital development, social inclusion, anti-corruption, housing financing and consumer credit.
Just as some experts have suggested that a strong bureaucracy was needed to co-ordinate government policies, plans and programmes for success as suggested by Dr. Amadi of the University of Abuja, it was not baffling too that President Buhari had directed all ministers to pass their memos through the office of his Chief of Staff, even as they take effective control of their respective ministries and fulfill their core mandates.
The president said: “In terms of coordination, kindly ensure that all submissions for my attention or meeting requests be channeled through the Chief of Staff, while all Federal Executive Council matters be coordinated through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. I would like to thank the Office of the SGF for coordinating this successful Presidential Retreat.
“Once again, the challenges that lie ahead of us as a country are significant. But I have no doubt in your individual capacities and our collective patriotic commitment to deliver a better Nigeria for us, our children and a brighter future for all.”
Some of the core plans were to “consolidate and accelerate on the agricultural agenda to achieve full food sufficiency Increase revenue, implement measures to reduce leakages and drive cost optimization and ensure effective coordination between monetary and fiscal policy.”
Others are to “invest in human capital development with strong focus on early education and health insurance Facilitate investment in oil and gas sector by ensuring speedy passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill and Deep Offshore Oil and Exploration and Production Bill Resolve the liquidity challenge in power sector and facilitate private sector investment.”
Nigerians want to see how the various arms of government such as state government, national assembly work effectively to actualize the plans and make major high impact initiatives such as provision of large scale land for agriculture and food security, passage of critical legislations.
But beyond this is more work alone but time to turn our words into actions – to take everything that we have learned, all the strategies and approaches that we have discussed, and go execute our priorities. This work begins now.
President Buhari reiterated that the Federal Government is committed to delivering on and implementing all agreed initiatives within the stipulated timelines, but that to ensure effective implementation, the initiatives will be cascaded to the relevant ministries, whose ministers will champion the responsibility for driving implementation and execution.
Perhaps more anticipatory was what Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), described as “the looming demographic potential of our country, which by average estimates, our population is close to 200 million today. By 2050, UN estimates put Nigeria third globally behind only India and China with our projected population at 411 million.
“This is a frightening prospect but only if we sit idly by and expect handouts from so-called development partners. The solution to our problems lies within us. …in our first term we identified three salient areas for close attention and action, namely to secure the country, to improve the economy and to fight corruption.”
The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has said last week it was not surprised that the President had no clear-cut blueprint to rescue the nation from the economic, security and social quagmires which his administration had plunged our nation into in the last four years.
In a statmenht signed by its Publicty Secretary, Kola Ologbodiya, it said: “Of course, Mr. President had on several occasions demonstrated a lack of required capacity to lead a nation as complex as Nigeria, especially at these trying times.
“At a ceremony where Nigerians had expected the forceful articulation of a progressive policy thrust, Mr. President bored the nation with an empty and directionless script that only evoked more despondency in our nation. Instead of helping President Buhari to offer hope, his handlers were more interested on photo-ups and refreshments, away from serious business of governance.”
Former Presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party, Chief Martins Onovo, however, said Buhari’s government lacked legitimacy and has not done well in running the affairs of the nation in the past five years when Nigeria’s fortunes took a dive for the worse.
“He has a case pending in the court. Did he win the 2019 election? No. So his government lacks legitimacy and I won’t be among those setting agenda for him. He knows he did not win an election. He should go and finish his case in court. Look at the matter. The Independent National Electoral Commission which declared him winner listed 83 witnesses but could not call one. What does that mean other than admission of error?”
He also wondered why the President’s certificate remains an issue after five years in office, but when reminded that the case was still in court, he said he was sure the court will do justice, lamenting though that the performance of his government has been catastrophic.
“His performance has been the most catastrophic since independence. Look at the indices. In terms of the economy, Nigeria rose to become the poverty capital of the whole world, look at unemployment rate and insecurity. Nigeria under his watch has become the third most terrorized country in the whole world.
“His anti-corruption war is a hoax. His cabinet is full of people with pending criminal cases in court, yet he went ahead to inaugurate them. He was at the National Assembly and misinformed the people that hundreds roads have been fixed in the South-East, even when he knew this was untrue. This was greeted with a shout of disapproval from the National Assembly. Yet you media people have failed to investigate that because he has an elaborate propaganda machinery.”
Politics
What Buhari’s retreat for ministers failed to address
S
ome salient essentials of a retreat are that it provides one with the opportunity to learn new things, familiarize deeply with others, refresh on existing knowledge, and develop a new perspective about life and issues.
Organisers of the recent Presidential R etreat for ministers now sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari for his second term, may have also had clear set objectives when they put together the two-day event at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Those coming into the cabinet need to understand the policy direction of the government in the next four years.
In the views of the Secretary the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, participants during the retreat succeeded in laying a critical foundation needed to accomplish significant targets set by the government in the second term.
Nigerians indeed waited for two months for appointments of the ministers, with fears that prolong delays could again, snowball into an economic crisis for the country. When the President finally sent the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, it received mix reactions.
First, was condemnation for failure on the part of the President to dispatch the list without assigning portfolios for each of the ministerial nominees, to aide members of the red chamber in the screening process, at least, in avoiding square pegs in round holes. It was, however, not a hindrance, as the lawmakers cleared all 43 ministerial nominees who have since assumed duty.
Many people have always argued that for the country to make significant progress, competence and not sentiment must be the yardstick for the appointment of individuals into public office. It is on this basis too that critics have since described the composition of the Buhari’s second term cabinet as political patronage.
One can vividly recall how the President assured that only those tested and capable of delivering on assigned mandates would make the ministerial list. In his first meeting with the leadership of the 9th National Assembly at the presidential villa, Buhari said, “I worked with them (returning ministers) for three and a half years at least – meeting twice or two weeks in a month. So I know them. But, this time around, I’m going to be quiet me – me in the sense that I will pick people I personally know.”
Apart from the old ministers that have retained their previous portfolios, one of the best appointments made by the President in the new arrangement is for the ministry of communication. He assigned the portfolio to a Professor of Computer Information System and former Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), who has vast experience in the sector.
Among the greenhorn ministers, whose assigned portfolio also fit their educational background, is Clement Ikanade Agba from Edo State and Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), from Kano State. While Agba who holds a degree in Economics and a Masters in Business Administration with vast experience in a related field has been appointed minister of State Budget and National Planning, General Magashi is the Minister of Defence.
The fact remains that most of the new ministers are stepping in with complete naivety regarding the intricacies in the sectors they are required to manage. Imagine the comments by the former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola who has since admitted that he knows nothing about the interior ministry yet; he is appointed as the minister. “I don’t really know much about the operations or policies of the ministry apart from stories about the ministry on the pages of newspapers. My relationship with the ministry is distant. What I know about the ministry is what I read in the newspapers,” Aregbesola told ministry staff on his first day in office.
Given the current insecurity crisis in the country including; banditry, kidnapping, insurgency in the northeast, and the Fulani herdsmen/farmers conflict, it becomes worrisome to comprehend how someone without the requisite knowledge of a ministry, which mandate is to foster the maintenance of internal security and citizenship integrity for the promotion of good governance could be deployed there.
Aregbesola’s confession, only confirms some of the issues which the two-day ministerial retreat in Aso Rock failed to address. Firstly, there was no point for President Buhari to have kept secret his decision to unbundle some of the existing ministries until the day of inauguration.
It was also sad listening to the SGF during the inauguration that he would be sending out ministerial mandates, to all the ministers for review within two weeks, a document that will be used for tracking of their performances. The statement sounds like a contradiction of Buhari’s comment, revealing that the retreat agreed on appropriate KPIs and deliverables to be achieved in the road map on government priorities from 2019 to 2023. Also approved was key sector performance indicators (KPIs), and measurement of success for each initiative across the respective ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) of the government.
People expect that the documents earlier distributed to the ministers before the retreat by the SGF should have spelled out, the mandates of the respective ministries, in line with the roadmap for deliberations at the retreat. It appears that the retreat only took broad approach in discussing the administration’s policy direction and not specific action plans as most of the new ministers will now spend part of the next four years learning the robes.
With Buhari’s present ambitious plan to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, and speed up execution of people-oriented projects in order to change the existing poor infrastructure narrative, the ministers must know that they have no time to waste. After all, their principal and Commander-In-Chief believe strongly that the government has no option but to deliver in the second term.
Politics
Politicians, govt agencies should be held accountable, says Ambaoiwei
F
ormer Acting National President of the Ijaw National Congress, (INC), Chief Charles Ambaiowei has said politicians and government agencies should be held accountable to the people for the manner they deploy and utilise funds put in their trust if the nation must develop.
Ambaiowei, who is the Bayelsa State Chairman of the committee Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), projects sited in the state also called on the Commission to be more transparent in the execution of its developmental projects in the affected states and stop what he described as current bureaucracy that is inimical to success.
In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, he lamented the near opaque manner the agency is discharging its duties, stating that all efforts to get it to furnish his committee with locations of the over 893 projects it claimed to be executing in Bayelsa State which has now been supposedly increased to over 1,333, have been fruitless.
“Under the leadership of the last NDDC Chairman, Mr. Nsima Ekere, who left to contest governorship election in Akwa Ibom on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), the Commission promised to release the information and even set up an inter-ministerial committee under the Project Monitoring Services Director to compile all the information and give to the Bayelsa State government’s team. We have been on this for the last two years yet they have not supplied us any of such.
“Even though we have supplied them with our own questionnaire template with which we are seeking the information, we have even moved further to make the Attorney-General of the state to write them officially that if they failed give us the information as promised, we will resort to the provision so the Freedom of Information Act, but it was as if we are pouring water on the feather of a fowl. Nothing has been done,” Ambaiowei said.
He added: “Currently there is an Acting Managing Director whom the committee has made recourse to, and don’t forget he has been there, representing Bayelsa State on the Commission, but we have gone back to him that we have 893 projects you have cited in Bayelsa and promised to provide us with information about their locations and the stage of work, but up till now, we are yet to get anything from them.
“Since April 2018 when I made the preliminary report and he directed the Executive Director Project Monitoring Service to provide the information, till this minute, we have not been able to interact with him despite several visits there. Even when we managed to enter his office, he was not there, neither could we trace our letters to their office. The bureaucracy is frustrating and it seems they are aware of the intended outcome, hence the current rigmarole.”
He lamented that recent disclosure by the new NDDC Acting Chairman during a visit to Governor Seriake Dickson that NDDC now has 1,333 projects in Bayelsa State, did not even help matters, because the state has been unable to ascertain such.
Ambaiowei, an engineer and former Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure in Bayelsa State during the tenure of then Governor Goodluck Jonathan, said the if all measures failed, the state may resort to legally activating some social methods of sealing off the NDDC Directorate Office in the state until the commission responded to the demands of the committee, “because there is a world of difference between NDDC allocating projects and executing them, verifying these projects is vital.”
He added that with the NDDC now run by the APC government but Bayelsa is controlled by a PDP government, it would pay the former better to work with the Bayelsa State Government’s Project verification efforts to provide update on the projects as a way of endearing themselves to the electorate in the state.
Politics
2020 guber: Edo APC and the search for a common front
Ahead of the 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State, CAJETAN MMUTA reports that the political terrain in the Heartbeat of the Nation had been so much troubled leaving almost everybody in the whirlwind of uncertainties.
It is not in doubt that the witty battle engaged by Governor Godwin Obaseki against his estranged political godfather, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for the soul of the party and the state ahead of the 2020 governorship election has left the party members and the state with frazzling experiences.
The two ‘warriors’ have had measured appraisal of mastery of how much weaponry, funds, contacts and connections, strategies and other logistics to expend as time and tide allow them to continue or retreat from the raging political gimmick, which has drawn so much focus, criticisms, confusion and fanfare.
Unfolding events at the popular Anthony Enahoro legislative chambers and elsewhere within the last two months have brought many to ungodly poise, with lots of curiosity and questions about what may have indeed prompted the seeming rumble between the gladiators. Many had expected that either or both gladiators should be raising false alarm if they believe that there was no lion off the cage to force many to run for their lives.
Sadly, the state has been given a steep and deep bloody scratch and no doubt it may take decades to heal. Not a few were recently jolted to their marrow to hear and read what Oshiomhole said, that the media and other interested bodies were behind the quakes and shakes that have left many in fussy guess over the frosty relationship between him and Obaseki. The propriety or otherwise of the inauguration of nine out of the 24 members of the Edo State House of Assembly by the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Yahaya Omogbai, has remained contentious.
The outcome, criticisms, commendations, pretenses, denials, neutrality, bravado and condemnations have brought all the leaders, elders and other stakeholders to a rough edge. While people of the state keep groping in the dark over the brouhaha, the dramatis personae are presumably seeing themselves off with mimicked smiles about what is believed to be swords sheathing in the guise of reconciliation. Reconciliatory efforts The recent peace meeting in Iyahmo in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state on Sallah Day between Oshiomhole and his political son and successor, Obaseki, was a clear but brief attention shift from the tautly ring of still pending rage and rough political tackles ahead and a smokescreen in the long search for an elusive peace by both parties and the stakeholders. Already, sleep had been murdered.
This is so because it is rife that behind the cotton lie the obvious that both sides are armed to the teeth with stiff and steel political daggers hounding for possible scapegoats. While that final time comes having reneged in all fronts to yield to the voices of reason and peace; the day, month and year of the chameleonic adder of death nail is near and no prophesy can stop the warring parties. Interestingly, from all indications, the sword of Damocles is swirling dangerously and irretrievably for its deadly cut of pounds of flesh.
Few weeks back, strong indications emerged of how powerful forces in the Presidency and influential traditional institution, politicians and business mogul waded in to resolve the feud. Findings by Saturday Telegraph revealed that Obaseki in company with his deputy, Hon. Philip Shaibu; the Chief of Staff, Mr. Taiwo Akerele; the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Ogie Osarodion; and some other members of the State Executive Council had visited Iyamho’s country home of Oshiomhole to felicitate with him as part of activities marking this year’s Sallah celebration by the Muslim community.
This annual rite had been seen by many as a reconciliatory move in many circles and an attempt by the state’s helmsman and his aides to beg Oshiomhole to soft pedal. Oshiomhole during the said visit had told the world that Obaseki is his brother and that he had no problems with him. Obaseki on his part had also echoed the same. Oshiomhole had said: “From time to time, we have always been meeting. It is not an unusual visit, the meeting afforded me the opportunity to meet with my brother and with people I have worked with”, adding that it was unfortunate that the media enjoy creating factions for their own gain. On his part, Obaseki said there is nothing unusual about the meeting, noting that it is Sallah Day.
“We have just finished celebrating with former National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, in Benin City and we decided to come here (Iyamho) to celebrate Sallah with my predecessor”, he said, urging those who think there is a rift between the duo to perish the thought. Chairman of APC in the state, Anselm Ojeua, told our correspondent that, “those people saying there is no peace between the governor and APC national chairman are not honest. They met and have said they have nothing against each other.
“My position had been that there is no problem between them. Those who think that they have problem with the governor because he is not bringing money to share felt if they create the problem it will capitulate; it is the third party that is causing the problem”.
He urged Edo people to remain calm as they expected more dividends of democracy from the present government under Obaseki. Waiting on Mr. President The question, therefore, is; on whose account is the lingering crisis in the hallowed chamber of the state Assembly? Insider sources close to the Oshiomhole group of 12 members-elect, who are still holed in Abuja told Saturday Telegraph that all the hue and cry about reconciliation was a ruse as both actors “bid themselves bye after the Iyamho visit” and that, “nothing was ever discussed”. According to one of the credible sources, the members-elect are waiting for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter.
“President Buhari had during the screening of new ministers promised to wade into the crises in Bauchi and Edo states. He has also asked the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney-General of the Federation to look into the cases in both states. From the 21st of August we shall know the final stand. So, there was nothing like reconciliation; it was a mere visit. The peaceful reconciliation should be left for them. We are waiting for the direct intervention of President Buhari”, the source said. Previously, it was gathered that the timely intervention and pressures mounted on the governor by the Presidency, the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba Nedo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare 11, the Ogidigan and other eminent personalities may have forced the governor to take the latest plunge. Sources close to the feuding parties disclosed that the deputy governor had earlier visited the APC national chairman during which he tried to appeal to Oshiomhole to soft pedal on the political impasse between him and Obaseki as well as other key actors in Edo State APC.
This newspaper gathered that the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kari, has personally expressed his displeasure over the seeming soured relationship between Obaseki and Oshiomhole. He was said to have insisted on the need for the governor to take necessary steps to settle with his predecessor. Besides, President Buhari was also said to have seriously frowned at the manner the state government is handling the Edo crisis, particularly as it regards legal issues against the ruling party and apparent disregard of various directives for Obaseki to issue fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the 24 members House of Assembly. Dangote, on his part, was said to have, alongside Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC and one of the new ministers, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, personally pleaded with Oshiomhole and Obaseki to sheathe their swords in the interest of the state.
At a meeting held earlier at the Abuja residence of the Africa’s richest man, with Adebayo, Oshiomhole and Obaseki in attendance, it was gathered that Dangote and Adebayo, particularly prevailed on Oshiomhole to allow Obaseki visit him during the Sallah holiday, during which both parties in the impasse would click glasses amid talks and bid bye to the over two months old disagreement.
Although this was not to be as this paper learnt that the encounter was merely a cheery one with no serious issue discussed as both the host and his guests had their banter in the open sitting room, it was clear then that the presumed talks for peace between Oshiomhole, Obaseki, Shaibu (Deputy governor), Chief of Staff and the SSG, Osarodion Ogie, among others, did not hold as expected. Sources close to the APC in the state said issues over the running of affairs of the state were identified as the major cause of the problem between Oshiomhole and Obaseki. Also pointed out was the way some key political aides believed to be loyal to Oshiomhole were booted out of office by the governor.
More puzzles
How far the Sallah visit will smoothen glaring rough edges for the governor ahead of the eventful year 2020 gubernatorial race in the state and possibly enthrone lasting peace remains a mirage. There is mutual suspicions among the gladiators. This is as questions are being asked as to what would happen to all the aggrieved parties. In addition, the hanging fates of the 12 memberselect who are presently holed in Abuja following alleged threat to their lives since the onset of the crisis remain a puzzle too. Sadly too, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the APC is also said to be highly embarrassed and unhappy about the situation in Edo state.
At the moment, it is not clear how the matters in court would be resolved. There are three cases in court; one each in Benin, Port Harcourt and Abuja. But unbent as ever, Obaseki is not bulging into all the seeming threats from any quarters including that of the national leadership of the ruling party and Ad hoc committees set up by both chambers of the National Assembly, although one is yet to witness a frightening muscle flexing as the senate and House of Representatives are both on recess and will soon resume to revisit the Edo imbroglio. Also, the Presidency and office of the AGF may soon take decisive actions aimed at bringing all the parties together in the affected states where political crises are taking tolls.
Fears over the battle ahead
In another development, amid the festering stalemate over the barrage of orders from various quarters, there is still uneasy calm and uncertainty. The state government appears set for the worst. It had tagged the recent Senate resolution on Edo Assembly as unconstitutional and a flagrant disregard for principles of separation of powers. It also warned that the said resolution could spark fire that would set the state ablaze.
A chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Don Obaseki, in his view, urged the state government not to allow miscreants or motor-park touts to feed fat on the resources of the state. A statement issued earlier by the state government described as unconstitutional and a flagrant disregard for the principle of separation of powers, the resolution of the Senate directing Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state House of Assembly.
In the statement signed by the SSG, the state government declared that the “illegality will not stand” and advised those it referred to as “powerful persons” not to set the state ablaze, “merely to satisfy their thirst for power and control.
The Senate in a step that was not totally unexpected, directed the governor to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly, and ordering a fresh inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly. “As earlier mentioned, this move was not unexpected in the light of the enormous political pressure, which had been brought to bear on the officers and members of the distinguished Senate by the highly placed and powerful persons who intend to foist their will and choices on the good people of Edo State.
“This is borne out by the recorded statements made by one Seid Oshiomhole (a member-elect and younger brother of the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole) wherein he boasted that both the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, had been instructed on what to do in this matter. Ogie also noted that the Senate failed to take cognizance of the existence of a valid injunction in Suit No FHC/B/OS/70/2019 wherein the Federal High Court restrained various parties from interfering in any manner with the activities of the Edo State House of Assembly.
“The Edo State Government is further aware that in suit No. FHC/ABJ/ CS/815/2019, wherein the Clerk and the National Assembly are defendants before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the National Assembly and the Clerk have not only been duly served with the processes but have entered appearance in the matter.
“It is unfortunate that the distinguished Senate would act in flagrant breach of these various court orders and purport to come to factual and legal conclusions concerning a matter in which the parties are already before the courts and therefore subjudice. “We are also concerned that the members of the distinguished Senate appear to have very scant regard for the principle of separation of powers as enshrined in our constitution, which is manifested by their taking over the functions of the judiciary in dispute resolution and giving directives to a governor of a state who is certainly not subject to the supervision of the National Assembly.
“The Edo State Government maintains that there is nowhere in the constitution particularly Section 11(4), which enables the National Assembly to “take over” any House of Assembly or in this respect, the Edo State House of Assembly.” The SSG added that: “It must be further observed that it has always been the contention of the Edo State Government that the power to issue a proclamation for the inauguration of a House of Assembly as set out in Section 105(3) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was duly and completely complied with and it is not within the power of the governor to recall same once issued or to perform the same act multiple times. Once the governor issues a proclamation letter, his job is done. “It is the duty of the Clerk of the House of Assembly to inaugurate the House of Assembly and he has since performed that task. He has further approached a court of law to seek a validation of his actions.
The pronouncements of the distinguished Senate on the subject (with respect) is clearly misconceived and will amount to interference in the role of the courts, which may in fact constitute contempt with which the governor would not wish to be associated.
“The Government of Edo State firmly believes that our state is not a colony or a vassal of any person or persons exercising power in Abuja and we shall take all necessary steps within the ambit of the law to defend and validate our position and actions on this matter. “We call on all persons of goodwill to call the powerful wielders of ‘power and authority’ in Abuja and elsewhere to refrain from acts, which are clearly unconstitutional, undemocratic and a flagrant disrespect for the principle of due process and separation of powers.
“These powerful persons should not be allowed to set our state ablaze merely to satisfy their thirst for power and control. As we have always maintained on this subject: – This illegality will not stand!!!”. As the fire keeps glowing amid chest beating and bragging, all eyes are watching to see how best the entire crisis and the clash of interests will come to an end.
Politics
APC Caretaker C’tee takes over party secretariat in Ogun
The Caretaker Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ogun, on Friday, took over the party secretariat in Abeokuta.
The committee led by its chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi and other executives, party chieftains and security operatives, arrived the secretariat around 10.am, and headed straight to the offices within the complex.
Addressing newsmen after inspecting the facilities, Sanusi, explained that his members were at the secretariat to assess its condition, adding that the committee would swing into action immediately.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prior to the takeover on Friday; the APC secretariat had been under the control of the sacked state executive led by Chief Derin Adebiyi.
Sanusi told journalist that “the authentic caretaker exco put in place by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has legally taken over the party structure”.
He expressed displeasure over the present condition of the secretariat, but assured that the committee would give the secretariat a facelift in preparation for the forthcoming local government elections in the state.
According to him, the takeover was in order as the party was expected to swing into action after the general election and inauguration of a new government in the state.
But in a swift reaction on Friday evening, Adebiyi said the takeover of the secretariat by Sanusi-led caretaker committee was “a forceful invasion and illegal occupation by loyalists of Governor Dapo Abiodun”.
He accused the committee members of storming the party secretariat in a “warlike manner”, accompanied by fierce looking security operatives.
“It is a forceful invasion by the loyalists of Ogun governor. They illegally occupied our secretariat.
“They stormed the offices, drove away our staff and locked the place up. The action is condemnable,” Adebiyi said.
He explained that the matter of the dissolution of his exco was currently before an Abuja High Court, wondering why the caretaker committee could not wait for the outcome of the case.
Adebiyi, who insisted that his exco was a product of a state congress held on May 2018, declared he and his members would explore all legal means to reclaim the party secretariat.
“We are products of the Congress on May 19, 2018. We are not engaging them like touts; the next court hearing is in October.
“They should have waited. We paid the rent of the secretariat. The caretaker committee has been conducting their businesses in Osoba’s house.
“We are no novice, we have refused to take laws into our hand, but we will explore all legal means to reclaim the party secretariat,” Adebiyi declared.
He, however, accused the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole of backing the “illegal caretaker committee” in Ogun and also causing crisis in the party as a whole.
“Oshiomhole is backing this illegal caretaker committee; he has caused serious damages to the party at the national level. Mark my word, Oshiomhole will leave his position with ignominy,” he added.
Politics
Supremacy battle: Ortom, Akume resume war of words
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his estranged political godfather, Senator George Akume have again been embroiled in a battle for supremacy with the two politicians exchanging unpleasant words to each other.
The recent trouble started at the reception organised in honour of the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Akume, where he (Akume) fired a diatribe at Ortom saying he singlehandedly made him (Ortom) governor in 2015 and not the Holy Spirit as the governor often claims.
The utterances of the Minister, who was at the at the reception with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 polls, Emmanuel Jime, however, did not go down well with Ortom who insisted he was enthroned “by the Holy Spirit and not Akume”.
According to the Minister: “I made Ortom governor; not the Holy Spirit”, Akume boasted at the reception.
But in a furious reaction, Governor Ortom said this is not the first time the former governor would make what he called “such a blasphemous statement against his person”.
“He had made a similar claim during the valedictory session of the 8th Senate,” Ortom said.
The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, described the utterances by Akume as “unfortunate”.
Politics
Bello’s second term’ll be a disaster for Kogi people – Audu
Alhaji Mohammed Audu is the son of a former governor of Kogi State, late Prince Abubakar Audu and a governorship aspirant in the forthcoming election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC)). In this interview, he speaks on his bid to resuscitate his father’s political structure and his chances in the poll. Johnchuks Onuanyim reports
How has the campaign for the Kogi State governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) been?
The campaign has been very interesting. I have been witnessing campaigns in Kogi State since 1998 and I have been around during all those campaigns. The atmosphere has not been as depressing as it is now because Kogites have been left in a very hopeless state. Their economy is in shambles and the people have no money to sustain themselves. So, they are not even energetic. The only source of energy is when we appear for campaigns; they get some kind of relief. What they keep telling us is please take us out of this situation.
So, the campaigns have been very interesting because at the point of campaigns, we are very sure of victory. The people already knew who they don’t want and who they want and the reasons are very obvious. I don’t know if anybody anywhere can manipulate any election and think he is going to go away with it in Kogi. If you manipulate Kogi election, you will have blood on your hands because of the people who have died of untold hardship.
Do you mean manipulation of the APC governorship primary or the main election, and what are factors that will determine the outcome of the main election?
When I talk about manipulation, I am sure that you know that everything Governor Yahaya Bello does, he manipulates. He would want to manipulate the primary election; he would want to manipulate the general election. That is what I mean and no one will get away with manipulation of the process. However, I am happy that the party is giving considerations to the various modes of primaries. We know that once the party fulfills its promise to carry out a transparent, free and fair process of selecting a candidate, I can assure you that the outcome of the November election will be very swift and decisive.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) knows that they don’t stand a chance and I can promise you that by 12 midday on election day, the PDP would have already known its fate and APC would also have known its fate as well. Anything to the contrary will be a dream. If the people are not happy with the process, we would have given the opposition the advantage. That is all they are praying for; to use APC against APC because that is the only way they stand a chance at victory. Otherwise, if the APC is together, it will be unbeatable.
Would you consider decamping to another party if Governor Bello wins the APC primary?
What I have told you is that if a peoples’ oriented process is allowed, all of us will support it without questions. But, what we know and we are telling you from Kogi State is that a peoples’ oriented process, a free and fair process will definitely not produce Bello. These are no rumours. Go every local government area in the state and ask their opinion. If you think that Yahaya Bello stands a chance, go to Kogi and ask the people what they want. It is not about paid job of appearing on television and saying different kind of things.
Ask the civil servants, ask the pensioners, ask family men, ask children in school whether any system is working in Kogi State. If we have another four years of this, there will be no state because everybody would have died of conditions that are very bad because they are suffering. I can assure you that no right thinking Kogi man wishes in his wildest dream to have Bello return as governor, no matter the circumstance. If you see Bello come back, he would have forced himself on the people.
There is more than one person vying for the APC governorship ticket in your family. Is that not a sign of division right from home?
I don’t agree with you. When you go into a family and everybody is a lawyer, why don’t you say it is a sign of division? I can tell you something. We all have our different ways of going about our aspirations. My brother is a younger person, who feels that he can use the energy of a young man to orchestrate a mass movement and ensure that Bello is removed. I have my own experience and I want to ensure that Bello is removed. There is another one of us who wants to ensure that Bello is removed. The uniting factor here is that we all want to remove Bello. I dont think you should look at it as disunity. We are not fighting or quarrelling, but agreed on one thing, which is that Bello must go.
You spoke about a transparent process of primary and the party has opted for the indirect mode. Do you think that the process will be transparent?
First, I must tell you that I am a loyal party man and whatever my party adopts, I will support. Now, in this particular instance, not only do I support my party, I am indifferent with any process that you bring, whether direct or indirect. The bottom line is that the sentiments that I have expressed tells you that head or tail, we will win and they will lose. Whichever way you turn the coin, we win. But there is a snag and I have said this over and over again.
My heart is with our party men in Zamfara State. After having sleepless nights campaigning, spending a lot of resources, doing so much for the victory of the party, one party will be locking around the corner, waiting for you to make mistake and capitalise on it and at the end of the day, you lose everything that you have worked for. This is what I am particularly worried about. We might go through the indirect primary, defeat Bello, but the case between the two executives may be such that if it favours one, it might nullify everything that we have done.
The fact is that we are not willing to take the risk of finding out who is right and who is wrong. This is the issue we have with using a particular set of executive to conduct the primary. The best thing to do to deepen internal democracy in Nigeria is to follow what President Muhammadu Buhari has done. He said that in other to avoid any controversy of his nomination, allow a direct primary process, where every card carrying member of the party will come forward to decide, who their candidate should be. It went without rancour and sentiments and he emerged.
Kogi is a state with different tribes, different religious calling and different beliefs. But all of them are united in one course and that is the course for good governance. They are happy to be given an opportunity. It will be an internal party referendum, which means that if you carry out that process successfully, whoever wins is as good as winning the main election because the followership of the APC far outweighs the followership of other parties put together. So, it will be an election before an election and I think it is a fantastic opportunity for the ruling party to show its strength.
Are you confident that the leadership of the party at the national level will be able to conduct a primary that will be acceptable to all the aspirants?
I do believe so because there is no election process that goes without rancour. A general election in 36 states has just taken place and it is only in a few places that you have complaints of manipulations. I believe that the leadership of our party will be able to do a good job and conduct a free and fair primary.
There are reports that delegates for the primary are being intimidated, while some are being arrested or kidnapped. Have you heard any such complaints from your supporters?
I will simply tell you something. I told you earlier that if Bello returns, he would have forced himself on the people and those are the traits.
There are rumours that a private army is being raised ahead of the polls…
I have heard that, but for me, it is not a far because I have been involved in this process before. This is not the first time I am hearing this. In any case, Kogi people have realised something; if you fear, you die. If you make the mistake of saying that you are afraid of the men in uniform, who are fake; you will still die because in the last four years, a lot of people have died. They people would rather die exercising their franchise than to wait for another four years and suffer before they die.
So, I dont think that anybody in any uniform will be able to scare anybody. I can tell you that our supporters are resolute. We will not allow any puppet master or puppet to come and scare people with dane or toy guns. As far as democracy is concerned, the power of the thumb is stronger and bigger than even the power of a fighter jet and this is what we are going to exhibit on August 29.
Politics is a game of number and Kogi East, where you come from has the number to swing votes. Assuming the ticket goes to Bello, are we likely going to see the 1992 scenario that brought your late father to power?
You are talking of the scenario between my father and Architect Olorunfemi. While you think it was tribal sentiments, it was not, but party and manifesto. Our people in the opposing party at that time, which was the Social Democratic Party (SDP), felt that the process of selecting their candidate was faulty and that their internal democracy model was bad and that led to a revolt. My father did not benefit from any kind of tribal patronage. The same scenario is about to replay itself. It is not tribal, but saying that if you do not have a proper selection process, the people tend to revolt. That is all that is at stake notwithstanding tribe. I can tell you that if Yahaya Bello had done very well as governor of Kogi State, APC would not have had two aspirants because it would be unnecessary as nobody changes a winning team. In this case, he has performed very poorly.
We heard that money is already exchanging hands to seek favour. Are you aware of that as well as the claim that some aspirants are sponsoring others to seek better mileage?
I just picked my form on Thursday last week, so I could not have sponsored somebody who will pick his form before me. So, I don’t know about sponsorship of anybody. Secondly, I think the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) is populated by men of integrity and I have not heard about money exchanging hands. What people are saying about their dissatisfaction with the mode of primary is not the fault of the NWC.
It is the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, which comprises governors and everybody else that asked states to adopt mode of primaries that their stakeholders opt for and this is what most of the states have done. But, in the case of Kogi State, it is factionalised and that is our argument. So, I don’t think this has to do with money exchanging hands or not. It was something that some people felt was done in error and I believe they are trying to correct it now.
Outside Governor Bello, what are your chances against other aspirants, especially people like Admiral Usman Jibrin (rtd).
I think Jibrin just joined politics three months ago and he is learning on the job. But as far as I am concerned, I wouldn’t go that far to worry about him when there is a governor with state resources at his disposal. Admiral Jibrin showed himself maybe in preparation for 2023. I have a great deal of respect for all the aspirants, but for this time, it is a game of popularity and structure. In the whole state, I am the only one with a grassroots movement; I am the only one with a full party structure that has been sidelined. I am the only one with a political structure called the Audu Political Family. If you know any person that has a political structure like that, please indicate.
Do you still think that the Audu family is united?
Have you heard that they are supporting anybody? Have they made any statement? But later, they will be making a statement.
Trending
-
News5 hours ago
Primate Ayodele predicts outcomes of Bayelsa, Kogi Edo guber polls
-
News22 hours ago
Host communities thank Buhari for appointing Akpabio, Sylva ministers
-
News5 hours ago
Owerri Declaration: Igbo leaders demand autonomous status for Igboland
-
News21 hours ago
US: How Nigerian scammers duped Japanese woman of $.2m
-
News20 hours ago
Hong Kong police fire tear gas in renewed clash with protesters
-
Sports21 hours ago
I will ‘end’ Joshua’s career in Saudi Arabia – Ruiz Jr
-
Sports23 hours ago
Eriksen situation is hurting player, club – Pochettino
-
Arts & Entertainments10 hours ago
BBNaija (S4): Khafi wins N7.6m car