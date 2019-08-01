Sports
Zenith Bank Women Basketball League: Customs stop Plateau Rock’s winning run
…as First Bank beat Dolphin in crunch Ibadan centre tie
Nigeria Customs have stopped the impressive victory runs of Plateau Rocks in the ongoing Zenith Bank Women Basketball League.
In an encounter decided at the Aguyi Ironsi Cantonment in Abuja late on Tuesday, it was the Customs women that triumph with a victory margin of 63-44 to increase their winning run to four games. The Customs had earlier defeated Nassarawa Amazons 64-28, beat Air Warriors Babes 63-55 and also defeated Kanem Queens of Borno 57-20 in their first three games.
On the other hand, Plateau Rocks had enjoyed a good start as they whipped Blackgold 57- 44, defeated Benue Princess 44 -33 and also walloped FCT Wings 49-22 in their first three games.
In Aother games at the Abuja Centre, Airwarriors Babes defeated Blackgold Queens 67-46, FCT Wings were 53-36 better than Kanem Queens while Benue Princess defeated Nasarawa Amazons 49-39.
Final round of matches in both Abuja and Zaria centres which are venues for the Savannah Conference will take place today.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic Conference witnessed a match that could best be described as a final match on Tuesday involving two top teams-First Bank and Dolphins, both of Lagos.
It was an explosive encounter that kept spectators at the edge of their seats as First Bank were superior by recording a 13-point victory margin in the match which ended 58-45.
The other game in the centre which closed on Tuesday saw Ogun Babes beating Oluyole Babes 59-56 in a very close encounter. It was the only win recorded by the Ogun Babes while Oluyole Babes failed to win any match in the first round stage.
A total of 27 teams are competing in this year’s Zenith Women Basketball League which is witnessing a new format. It is expected that 144 matches will be decided in the four centres at the end of proceedings on August 1.
Attack on journalists: NUJ berates lawmaker, demands apology from Ebonyi Assembly
Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), yesterday condemned an attack on journalists covering the ongoing screening of commissioner-nominees in Ebonyi state House of Assembly by political thugs numbering over 40 with dangerous weapons.
The thugs, who were allegedly led by a member representing Afikpo South West constituency in the Assembly, Nkemka Onuma descended on the journalists and inflicted injuries on three of them; Ogochukwu Anioke of the Nation newspaper, Samson Nwafor of the Pilot Newspaper and a pregnant journalist, Mrs. Grace Egbo of the Tribune Newspaper who was hit on her stomach and face.
Onuma during the melee allegedly threatened to prevent journalists from covering the state Assembly, describing them as touts.
After the alleged attacks on the journalists, the thugs also held one of them, Anioke by instructing gateman to lock the gate as he made to drive out of the Assembly complex in Nkaliki road Abakaliki.
It, however, took the intervention of the Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Tony Nwizi to prevent further attack on the journalists and their vehicles by forcefully opening the entrance gate which aided their escape.
Miffed by the attack, National President of NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo who condemned the action of Onuma and the thugs, demanded an unreserved apology.
He said: “I am yet to get the full details of what really happened in Ebonyi
state House of Assembly but if what we read is anything to go by, it
is shocking and totally unbecoming of a Honourable member of a House
of Assembly to have abandoned his legislative duty to begin to unleash
mayhem on innocent journalists in Ebonyi state.
“It is totally unacceptable to us and we demand that Ebonyi state
House of Assembly should not just apologized to those people that were
manhandled, they should also make sure that they are taken care of in
the hospital because I learnt that one or two of those people is
already in the hospital. So, they should take care of their bills in
the hospital and assured us of their safety in that House of Assembly.”
2021 AFCON: Eagles target smooth ride to clinch ticket
- Omeruo, Simon eye Burkina’s scalp
Super Eagles are hoping to hit the ground running when they face Benin Republic in the opening day of their 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers as they seek easy end to qualification to the next AFCON.
The three-time African champions did not qualify for the two editions of the tournament before romping to 2019 AFCON where they finished third.
The team is now looking forward to clinching ticket to Cameroon 2021 without blemishes, according to two of the players.
Defender Kenneth Omeruo and Moses Simon are looking forward to winning the ticket with resounding results starting from their opening match against the Squirrels in November.
Nigeria have been drawn in Group L of the series alongside the Benin Republic, Lesotho and Sierra Leone and will open campaign on November 11 with their West African counterparts.
Omeruo said just like they secured ticket to Egypt 2019 with a match to spare they were keen to make it to Cameroon in similar fashion.
He said the 2019 AFCON quarterfinalists were the biggest threat to the Eagles in the campaign and they expect a stiffer competition from them even though other competitors in the group won’t be pushovers.
He said: “We thank God for the last AFCON campaign, although we didn’t win, we proved a point if you consider the fact that we did not qualify for two editions before then. Our target for the next AFCON is very clear; we have to work hard and qualify, the team is growing, you can see a lot of blending in the squad and the spirit of the lads is always very high.
“We felt the disappointment of losing to Algeria in the semifinal of the last tournament and how our fans felt about it and we are ready to push further in the next AFCON but we have to qualify first. It is not going to be easy even though some people have said the group is an easy one. We have to start well; we have to win our first game so that there won’t be any reason for us to struggle before we qualify.”
Simon concurred with his senior colleague when he said that: “We are going to maintain the same approach as the World Cup and last AFCON for this one. We can’t afford not to be in the next tournament so that we can make our fans happy again by going all the way.
“African football is very tough, no more small teams and all of us remember what Benin did at the last Nations Cup; they are a very strong team so we have to be at our best to beat them especially that they are going to be our first opponents.”
World Championships: Fresh court ruling stops Semenya
Caster Semenya will not defend her World Championship 800m title in September after a fresh setback in her challenge to the restricting of testosterone levels in female runners.
But the South African said she would “continue her fight for human rights” despite her “disappointment.”
Semenya has twice appealed against IAAF rules preventing her from running without medication. But a ruling allowing her to compete has now been overturned.
Semenya is challenging new rules from the sport’s world governing body, the International Association of Athletics Federations, that she and other athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) must either take testosterone-reducing medication in order to compete in track events from 400m to the mile or change to another distance.
Semenya had been able to race while awaiting the decision of a Swiss court, having previously lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in May.
The latest ruling by the Swiss Federal Supreme Court means she will not be allowed to compete at the World Championships in Doha.
The court has not yet reached a final decision on the appeal itself.
“I am very disappointed to be kept from defending my hard-earned title,” Semenya, 28, said.
“But this will not deter me from continuing my fight for the human rights of all of the female athletes concerned.”
The IAAF said the court’s decision “creates much needed parity and clarity for all athletes as they prepare for the World Championships”.
It added: “In the remainder of the proceedings before the SFT, the IAAF will maintain its position that there are some contexts, sport being one of them, where biology has to trump gender identity, which is why the IAAF believes (and the CAS agreed) that the DSD Regulations are a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of protecting fair and meaningful competition in elite female athletics.”
In May, Semenya filed an appeal to the court after failing to have new IAAF rules overturned by CAS.
Dorothee Schramm, the lawyer leading Semenya’s appeal, added: “The judge’s procedural decision has no impact on the appeal itself. We will continue to pursue Caster’s appeal and fight for her fundamental human rights. A race is always decided at the finish line.”
D’Tigress’ll defend Afrobasket title – Otis
The head coach of the country’s female basketball team, D’Tigress, Otis Hughley, is confident his side will successfully defend the FIBA Afrobasket title won two years ago in Mali when hostility begin in Dakar, Senegal on August 9.
The Nigerian side went eight -game unbeaten to emerge champion, defeating Senegal 65-48 points to win the title before playing to the quarterfinal stage of the World Cup in Spain.
D’Tigress were drawn against Tunisia and Cameroon at the official draw ceremony held in Dakar, Senegal, with Otis claiming that he has the talents good enough to defend the title.
Otis is aware of the expectations from all after leading the team to a historic eighth place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Spain, with the team ranked number two in Africa.
The team will hope to bury the ghost of their 2015 misadventure where they narrowly lost to host-Cameroon 70-71 in the semifinal under Coach Scott Nnaji.
He however cautioned that winning the title for the fourth time won’t come on a platter of gold as they will have to work hard for it.
“I know Cameroon has a good history against us. They beat Nigeria in the 2015 semis,” he said.
“At this level, anybody can be beaten any day, so we are taking all the teams as the same. No matter who they are, we are going to play them hard and tough.
“It is a round ball, no matter what, it is still going to bounce. We are still going to worry about health and how the chemistry is going to pan out this year because we have not had a lot of time to train together.”
Nigeria (Defending Champions), Senegal (host), Mali and Angola have been tipped as favorites by bookmakers.
Ighalo set for Eagles U-turn
Odion Ighalo is set to rescind his decision to quit the Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles, New Telegraph has learnt.
The Shenhua Shanghai striker sensationally announced his retirement from international football after helping the Super Eagles to third place finish at the 2019 African Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt.
Ighalo scored impressive five goals to emerge the highest goal scorer at the competition and many Nigerians were surprised the former Watford hit man called it quit after such impressive showing.
Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr had said Ighalo was welcome back into the fold at anytime even though they will respect his decision to stay out and the President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick had also said they were talking to the player to drop the idea of throwing in the towel.
However, it seems efforts to retain the services of the former Granada of Spain star have paid off after the striker suggested he would continue with the national team after he posted a picture of him with the Super Eagles on twitter with a cryptic caption, saying “Coming Back Stronger”
Dangote redeems pledge to Eagles
President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote on Wednesday redeemed his financial pledge to the Super Eagles in his Ikoyi office in Lagos.
Represented by the Group Managing Director and Chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr. Olakunle Alake, Dangote promised to continue his support to the development of sport in Nigeria.
The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) team in attendance during the presentation of cheque are: Super Eagles Equipment Manager Chidi Ngoka, Super Eagles Team Administrator, Dayo Achor Enebi and Super Eagles International, John Ogu
It would be recalled that Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) revealed during the just concluded African Cup of Nations that the Africa’s richest businessman, Aliko Dangote promised $50,000 for every goal scored during their Semi-Final match against Algeria while Femi Otedola promised to pay $25,000 per goal for the same match.
CAF Champions League Final: CAS throws out Wydad’s case, confirms Esperance champions
The Court of Arbitration for Sports has thrown out the case of Moroccan club, Wydad Casablanca, as it confirmed Esperance of Tunisia as the winner of the 2019 CAF Champions League.
An Emergency Executive Committee of CAF had ordered for the replay of the final after the second leg game played at the Stade Olympique de Rades was inconclusive.
Players of Esperance were ordered to return their medals and trophy for the rematch at a neutral venue on a yet to be determined date – a verdict that did not go well with the Tunisians.
With the first leg played in Morocco ending 1-1, Esperance took the lead 41 minutes through Mohamed Belaili, the game however turned on its head when Wydad players walked off the pitch following referee Bakary Gassama’s refusal to review Walid El Karti’s disallowed strike for Wydad in the 58th minute.
With Wydad failing to continue the game after more than two hours despite the intervention of CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad, the Tunisians were crowned as champions.
Few days later, the continent’s football ruling body decided that the game should be replayed with Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed taking to social media to air his grievances.
“After the CAF farce: salutation to our army and police, who have been a good example for all the world, and whoever is talking about this should take responsibility for it,” he wrote.
“Salutation to ES Tunis fans, they were great at the last game.
“We will not give up on ES Tunis’ rights or any Tunisian foundation rights.”
The matter was then referred to the CAS who ruled Esperance are the rightful champions of Africa.
Onyekuru set to join Monaco
English Premier League club Everton have agreed to sell Henry Onyekuru to AS Monaco for 15 million Euros after he was denied a work permit in the UK.
Onyekuru has made his international debut for Nigeria, but he is not yet an established star in the Super Eagles setup.
SCORENigeria understands that Onyekuru, 22, arrived in the French Principality Wednesday for a routine medical before signing a long-term.
He was previously shipped out on loan by Everton to Anderlecht and Galatasaray.
Last season, he won the league and cup double in Turkey on loan to Galatasaray.
He scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances for Gala.
Best FIFA Men’s Player: Salah, Mane battle Messi, Ronaldo
World football ruling body, FIFA on Wednesday announced the shortlist for this year’s Best FIFA Football Awards with two Africans, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, hoping to become the best player in the world.
FIFA revealed the candidates shortlisted for four of the individual trophies that will be presented at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan on September 23.
Salah and Mane will be competing against five time winner of the award; Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.
Others on the 10 men shortlist are Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands/Ajax/Barcelona), Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands/Ajax/Juventus), Eden Hazard (Belgium/Chelsea/Real Madrid), Harry Kane (England/Tottenham Hotspur), Kylian Mbappé (France/Paris Saint-Germain) and Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands/Liverpool).
There were 12 names on the shortlist for the women category with FIFA citing article 5 of the rules of allocation, “the shortlist may be expanded to include all nominees receiving the same number of votes as the nominee in the last position.”
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup winners; Julie Ertz (USA/Chicago Red Stars), Rose Lavelle (USA/Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride) and Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC) all made the list.
Netherlands, who lost to the USA in the final has Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands/Arsenal) on the list while England will be looking forward to Lucy Bronze (England/Olympique Lyonnais) and Ellen White (England/Birmingham City/Manchester City) winning the award.
Others are Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway/Wolfsburg/Barcelona), Ada Hegerberg (Norway/Olympique Lyonnais), Amandine Henry (France/Olympique Lyonnais), Sam Kerr (Australia/Chicago Red Stars/Perth Glory), Wendie Renard (France/Olympique Lyonnais)
FIFA announced that the public voting is already open on FIFA.com: votes can be cast until August 19.
Two panels of experts – one for men’s football and one for the women’s game – named the candidates for each category.
FIFA will announce the three finalists for each of the four categories listed above – as well as for the FIFA Puskás Award, the FIFA Fan Award and The Best FIFA Goalkeeper awards for both men and women – in early September.
Nasarawa to reward Amazons for lifting Aiteo Cup
Nasarawa State Government says it will reward Nasarawa Amazons players for lifting the 2019 Aiteo Cup as a mark of honour and encouragement to the players.
The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Youth and Non-Governmental Organisation NGO’s,Yakubu Kwanta, disclosed this to sportswriters shortly after a novelty football match organised in honour of the son of the governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule on Wednesday, in Lafia.
He explained that the lifting of the Aiteo Cup by the Nasarawa Amazons had affirmed the commitment of the governor Abdullahi Sule’s determination in promoting sports in the state.
The SSA said that to drive home his commitment,the governor had vowed to reposition sports in the state for greater develop in the sector.
Kwanta therefore,called on youths in the state to take advantage of the benevolence of the governor to harness their talents in sports.
