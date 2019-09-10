10 best FIFA women’s player

The Best FIFA Women’s Player is an association football award presented annually by the sport’s governing body, FIFA. From 2001 to 2015, the award was known as the FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year. The selection criteria for the players of the year are: sporting performance, as well as general conduct on and off the pitch. The votes are decided by media representatives, national team coaches, and national team captains. In October 2016, it was announced that the general public would also be allowed to vote. Each group has 25% of the overall vote. CHARLES OGUNDIYA with Wiki reports looks at the last 10 winners of the award from 2001 till 2019.

Carli Lloyd Carli Anne Hollins (née Lloyd) is an American soccer player. She is a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2008 and 2012), twotime FIFA Women’s World Cup champion (2015 and 2019), two-time FIFA Player of the Year (2015 and 2016), and a three-time Olympian (2008, 2012, and 2016).

Abby Wambach Mary Abigail Wambach is an American retired soccer player, coach, two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. A six-time winner of the U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year award, Wambach was a regular on the U.S. women’s national soccer team from 2003 to 2015. As a forward, she currently stands as the highest all-time goal scorer for the national team and holds the world record for international goals for both female and male soccer players with 184 goals. Wambach was awarded the 2012 FIFA World Player of the Year, becoming the first American woman to win the award in 10 years. She was included on the 2015 Time 100 list as one of the most influential people in the world.

Birgit Prinz Birgit Prinz is a German retired footballer, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and three-time FIFA World Player of the Year. Prinz remains one of the game’s most prolific strikers and is the second FIFA Women’s World Cup all-time leading scorer with 14 goals (second only to Marta from Brazil).

Lieke Martens Lieke Elisabeth Petronella Martens is a Dutch footballer who plays for FC Barcelona. She is a member of the Netherlands national football team. In 2017, she was named UEFA Women’s Player of the Year and FIFA Women’s Player of The Year.

Na d i n e Keßler is a retired German footballer. She played for VfL Wolfsburg and the German national team.Keßler was the recipient of the FIFA World Player of the Year award at the 2014 FIFA Ballon d’Or.

Marta Vieira da Silva, commonly known as Marta, is a Swedish-Brazilian footballer who plays for the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League and the Brazil national team as a forward. With 17 goals, she holds the record for most goals scored at FIFA World Cup tournaments. Moreover, she is the first footballer of either gender to score at five World Cup editions. She has been named FIFA World Player of the Year six times, five of them being consecutive (from 2006 through 2010) and the latest award coming in 2018.

Nadine Angerer Nadine Marejke Angerer is a retired German footballer who played as a goalkeeper. After making her debut for the Germany women’s national football team in August 1996, Angerer won a total of 146 caps. Since replacing injured Silke Rottenberg as first choice for Germany before the 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Angerer took over as first choice and kept a clean sheet in every round as Germany won the tournament. On 13 January 2014, Angerer was named FIFA World Player of the Year, becoming the first goalkeeper – male or female – to win the award.

Mariel Margaret Hamm-Garciaparra is an American retired professional soccer player, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. Hailed as a soccer icon, she played as a forward for the United States women’s national soccer team from 1987–2004. Hamm was the face of the Women’s United Soccer Association. She has been named FIFA World Player of the Year two times in 2001 and 2002.

Homare Sawa Homare Sawa is a former Japanese professional women’s football player. She captained the Japan national team to 2011 World Cup title and the silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics. In 2012, she was named the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year.

Megan Rapinoe Megan Anna Rapinoe is an American professional soccer player who captains Reign FC in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), playing primarily as a winger. As a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, she helped lead the U.S. to win the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments, a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, and finish runners-up at the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She was on Monday September 23 named the Best Women’s Player.

