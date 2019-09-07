100 days: Razak rallies support for Sanwo-Olu

“From the look of things, Lagos people are in for a good time under this dogged achiever.” Those were the words of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak, who urged the people of the state to keep supporting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in order to enjoy good governance.

Razak, a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), made the comment while speaking on the achievement of the state governor as Sanwo-Olu clocks 100 days in office. Noting that the governor needs maximum support to succeed in the onerous task of moving the state to the next level, the former gubernatorial aspirant thanked God for guiding the residents on the right path, saying the election of Sanwo-Olu is the making of a right choice.

He also thanked the people for voting all the candidates presented to them by the leaders of the party as led by the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Noting that Sanwo-Olu has started on a very good note within the first 100 days in office, the former Commissioner for Public Transportation urged Lagos residents to double their support for him. According to him, payment of taxes as and when due, is one of the surest ways to assist any government to succeed, pointing out that, it is through tax that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), could be increased to guarantee more dividends of democracy to the masses.

“I therefore appeal to the good people of Lagos to uphold their civic responsibilities through payment of their taxes for more development, growth and progress of the state to enable it maintain its position as one of the most viable economies on the African continent. “And I can assure you that, any revenue accrues from such social responsibility would be prudently managed because of Sanwo- Olu’s financial frugality,” Razaq assured.

On security challenges, Razak urged the people to sustain the peaceful co-existence among the various ethnic groups and religious adherents in the state, reminding them that chaos is antithetical to economic growth, social comfort and religious harmony. Razak also congratulated the people of Lagos on the newly inaugurated cabinet, pointing that the assemblage of the star-studded team is an added advantage to Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

“With the team, Lagos people can go to sleep with their eyes close as the tested and trusted hands in the cabinet would perform wonders. He called for vigilance by every individual because, according to him, security of any community is a collective responsibility of the generality of the citizenry and not an exclusive duty of the government. He therefore urged the residents to monitor their environment with a view to reporting suspicious movements from strange people to the appropriate quarters for prompt actions, asserting that, community policing is the panacea to the security challenges facing the country presently.

Like this: Like Loading...