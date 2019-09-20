20 African-Americans on tour of Nigeria

Background

Awalahh Hotel located on Maiduguri/ Ningi Road, Bauchi, Bauchi State a pearl in the North East and Bauchi, which is known as the ‘pearl of tourism.’ A most sought after hospitality home with rich natural ambience and laced with sophisticated facilities and services offered by highly motivated professionals, but its recent history is that of a pearl turned into sour grape as it fell into bad management resulting in its being shut down by the federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) for inability to meet up with its tax obligations, which is put at about N100 million. It closure is a bad development and a blight on the shining armour of the state, which prides itself as a tourist delight, with one of its foremost tourist asset under lock and keys.

The state government is not the only one feeling the brunt but the entire people of the state, particularly operators in the tourism value chains and visitors to the city. Austin Tsenzuul, a former staff of the hotel in an encounter with this reporter, reminiscent on the glorious days of the hotel, lamenting the fact that the people and state government are losing greatly from the closure of the hotel, which he said was once a symbolism of the tourism wealth of the state and a melting pot for many seeking a natural haven to relax and savour the best of hospitality culture. Huge setback to tourism Looking back on its days at the hotel, he said it was a thing of pride and fulfilling career dream to have worked at the hotel.

However, in an emotion laden voice, Tsenzuul described the closure of the hotel as a huge lost to the state government and a disservice to the people on depend on it for patronage and livelihood.

‘‘First and foremost, let me tell you the closure of Awalah Hotel today as a result of non – payment of tax to the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) is a huge and monumental set back to tourism development in Bauchi State, the North East and Nigeria,” cried Tsenzuul. Going down historical lane, he said that the hotel, which was highly rated then in the whole of North East, started operation before Zaranda Hotel, which is another classy hotel in the city. Ac- c o rding to him, Awalah was commissioned in 1986 and managed by Britons, who then ran a tourism outfit in the city and years later another British organization took over the management of the hotel before two Israeli brothers also came in the fray and years later it reverted the state government under whose management the fortune of the hotel nosedived, leading to its closure.

A glorious past He described the hotel then as not just the most sought after in Bauchi but in the entire North East region. ‘‘Awalah was the melting pot of tourism, it was the melting pot of hospitality, which came to existence before Yola International Hotel.’’ Tsenzuul also spoke glowingly of its rich and fascinating ambience, facilities and services, describing the services as professionally delivered and par excellence. ‘‘Services as at that time were near excellent, almost perfect services,’’ he said.

The rooms, he said were tastefully furnished and fitted with the best of amenities then, offering a wide selection of services, which according to him, included; ‘‘Laundry and dry cleaning services, foods and beverage, security, recreation facilities and any other thing you can think about in a star rated hotel globally.’’ The location of the hotel, he said was another attraction for people then as it was unique, sitting majestically in a naturally appealing, cozy and serenaded environment.

It was a serene cocoon that had its own live aside of the community and visiting the hotel was an experience that many graved. ‘‘In addition, it was the first hotel in this part of the country, North – East, with a functional swimming pool and all this at tracted everybody; both the Africans and Europeans,’’ recalled the former staffer with a tinge of nostalgic undertone.

He explained that culinary treats at the hotel then was a most sought after experience for many, with its wide selection of foods ranging from African to continental dishes. Local dishes such as pounded yam, egusi soup, Tuwan Masara, Miyab taushe, kuka, superggeti bulanya, and chicken castro, where delightsome treats.

On the social plane, he said Awalah Hotel was the place to catch on romance and groove with dates and family members at different times of the year, especially during festive periods, as the hotel was well – primed and offered ranges of romantic treats for people.

A blow to social and night life in the city Tsenzuul revealed that night life was a cherished experience to behold, with its night club the most popular in the city and famed for attracting some of the popular musical artistes from across the country, with such greats as the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, performing at the club.

‘‘In those days, I must tell you that Bauchi State and the eastern part of the country were such a nice place that you could go enjoy the outdoors 24 hours without any body harassing you even an enstrange dog would not harass you. So at Awalah Hotel then you could grove both night and day life endlessly from days to weeks and throughout the year per.

Now that the hotel has been closed down it is a big lost for many.’’ Death knell of tourism He also lamented that the closure of the hotel is a huge blow to tourism in Bauchi State because tourism is a multi – faceted sector that carters for the needs of all human beings; both the poor, the average and the rich. To buttress this fact, he said that since the hotel was closed down people hardly get the kind of quality services Awalah used to offer and the revenue that was generated from the hotel is no longer being generated, resulting in lost to the state government in the area of internal revenue generation

