2019 Poll: I was told to join APC to be forgiven, says Mailafia

former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 election, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has said he was blackmailed to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) for him to be forgiven over an offence he did not commit.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, he said members of the party had a wrong impression that he was negotiating to join APC after the elections.

In his words: “Well, I don’t think rumours are waiting for journalists to dwell on. Because of my silence after the elections, I was so quiet that rumours started going on that maybe, the APC government was negotiating with me, to move somewhere else.

“Just before the elections, there were pressures on me and I was even interrogated by security agencies over something that happened in CBN about 10 years ago, which was not even in my department.

“They started harassing me and blackmailed me that if I joined APC, I would be forgiven. I told them, why can’t they come and join me. I even asked them why can’t President Muhammadu Buhari come and join my party, ACD.

“What does he have that I don’t have more than him? Is it their analogue generation that will save Nigeria? Somebody that has never even used computer? What have they to offer Nigeria again? They should go back home and relax.”

He also faulted the judgment by a United Kingdom Court in favour of Process and Industrial Development Ltd to take over the assets of Nigeria estimated at $9.6 billion, describing it as “a judicial scam of the highest order and judicial tsunami”, orchestrated by international forces that want to destroy the country.”

Mailafia warned that if care was not taken, the P&ID court verdict would put Nigeria in a big mess

“The P&ID is a judicial scam of the highest order and it has been orchestrated by international forces that want to destroy our country. They did it in conspiracy with some high-powered Nigerians and it is very shameful.

“If we don’t take time, it will put us in a very big mess. I just hope that we manage this crisis with wisdom and courage. It is a judicial tsunami.”

The national chairman ADC, Ralph Nwosu,

said the National Working Committee of the party had resolved to adopt “a policy of radical transparency” and ensure that members know all affairs concerning the party, especially its finances.

He noted that, “as a result, there would be regular interface between all state executives and their colleagues at the national level. Henceforth, apart from the monthly National Executive Council meetings, there would be conference of party Treasurers, Financial Secretaries, and Auditors.

“All national, zonal and state officers occupying these positions are to meet and work out operating budget for the party for efficient running. They would also be responsible for quarterly audited statement, which must be made public on the ADC website and Blog for all our party members and members of the public.

“ADC is currently partnering with relevant organizations to provide Google Digital Skills training across Nigeria for members, supporters, and interested public. Such trainings have taken place at the headquarters, and successfully piloted in Kogi State.”

