21st Lagos Book & Art Festival to focus on freedom

Actress, showbiz enthusiast and brazen queen of social media, Amara Maduka, in this interview with AKINSETAN AKINRELE spoke candidly about her goals, relationship and sundry issues.

2019 is gradually coming to an end, how has it been for you?

If I’m going to answer honestly, I’ll say everything is new. I don’t feel like my old self anymore. I have a new movie I did with Martinz Jr Studios coming out soon. It’s a project I’m very excited about and I know you all will love it. It’s called ‘Ordinary Couple.’ You should look out for it and thank me later. I starred alongside Antonio and Nancy Isime. It’s a once in a lifetime comedy story I know everyone would love.

What are you up to now?

I’m fully into the entertainment industry. I write and presently I’m working on starting up my own production company. And for me it’s everything inclusive, even music eventually. But I’m kicking off with a show.

You often flaunt your curves on social media, don’t men harass you over that?

Well, honestly I’m of the opinion that a man who is irresponsible is irresponsible. What a woman wears doesn’t and shouldn’t affect a man who is responsible to himself. Just as we hear about of paedophilia in the news lately. It has nothing to do with the kids. If you’re an adult, there are things you should learn for yourself. You don’t harass a woman because she is flaunting her butt, that’s not an invitation.

This could lead to rape, doesn’t it bother you?

How a woman dresses has absolutely nothing to do with her being raped. People just don’t get it. An adult must learn self control or they’ll always land in trouble. As women, we see men wear really tight pants and have their huge crotch showing up but we don’t come to rape them. Even though some of us just admire the thing and move on because as adults we know IT IS NOT AN INVITATION! Not physically though. But I see them on Instagram. Sadly we can mostly see those online cos we don’t have men with such eggplant in Nigeria. Most of our men with the big eggplant have follow Onyibo go, leaving us with few or nothing. And this should be treated as a national emergency, by the way. Well, on an average, the size doesn’t matter but the usage does. Then again, if it’s too small, wetin we gain?

Are you in relationship?

I’m currently self-dating. I take myself out, I buy myself stuff, I spoil myself, I orgasm myself. Those toys are amazing and ladies should try it sometime. And they don’t give you drama. You don’t share them with others. They don’t cheat too!

It might make you detest marriage, are you not worried?

The controversy surrounding sex toys is really unnecessary. Men act like the toys are going to replace them, but I don’t think it would. Eventually, a woman will need the warmth of a man and the toys won’t provide that. Toys are basically for emergency situations. When the human isn’t available and a girl has to help herself, a sex toy comes in handy.

So, you can do without sex toys?

Personally nothing has control over me. I can dump it in a heartbeat if I want to. I use it. It doesn’t use me. If you get what I mean. I can do without sex. A great sex is great. But then again, no be food na. I think it’s an established fact that curvy women are better lovers and great at sex. They are the juiciest so, technically, they’re the sweetest.

I come from a very loving family. And they happen to understand that it’s God that gives husband, I can’t just order one from Jumia.

My heart is big and so meek. I cry as much as I laugh. Sometimes watching a random video on the internet makes me cry. Sometimes an honest compliment can even make me cry. I absorb energy that’s why I’m careful of the energy I allow around me and things I expose myself to.

You are hardly seen at event, are you anti-social?

I’m an ambivert. But more often than not, I enjoy my own solitude. Lots of messed up people out there these days one has to be extremely careful with which energy you mix. I’m not good at honouring invitations. Which is something I’m working on too. I realised I can’t stay in the sidelines anymore.

How then do you relax?

I relax with music and being butt naked in my house. Nakedness is liberating, sis and I have influenced all my friends. Once you hang with me, you’ll learn how to love your nakedness. Clothes are stress but I’m naked only at home o.

Can you marry a man as old as your father?

I think love is a beautiful thing and it doesn’t respect age.

I’m happy Regina Daniels found someone who makes her happy. Most people talking down on that union wish they have what she does, trust me. I’m just happy she is happy. If love decides to come in an older package I’m definitely taking it.

What do you expect from your future husband?

I don’t have expectations of men. I believe in the laws of the universe, law of attraction, mostly. You attract what you are. So, I’m expecting the universe to deliver a heart like mine to me. It’s all about a person’s soul for me. I’m working to be a very wealthy woman, so a wealthy man doesn’t freak me. I can influence him into the man I want him to be if his soul vibes with mine. As for stature, I’m knowledgeable enough to know that none of us made ourselves, so I don’t look at people’s outward look. I pay attention to their inward look.

There seem to be so much hate in Nollywood, especially among actresses, what’s your take?

Women hating on women has nothing to do with entertainment.

It’s everywhere. We are our own worst enemies and it’s so sad. The entertainment industry is really putting the country on a map. And if the government paid us a little bit of attention with financial assistance, I’m sure we would soar higher.

What do you think should be done to take Nollywood to the next levels?

The way forward is finance. Everything boils down to money. We don’t have investors. All we get is criticisms and little support. Nigerians keep comparing us to Hollywood and it baffles me. We do what we do out of little or nothing and we are able to get results. Not Hollywood’s standard perhaps, but if we have half of what those guys have, we’d shake the world.

Like this: Like Loading...