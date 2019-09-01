Sokoto declares Monday holiday

Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has described ongoing media attacks against him and his as an attempt to create animosity between him and his boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Ajayi, who is currently the acting governor of the state following the working leave embarked upon by Akeredolu, maintained that those behind the move to smear his reputation were political jobbers who would fail in their quest.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Deputy Governor’s Special Assistant on New Media, Allen Sowore, stated that “let those who are interested in becoming the Deputy Governor in the next dispensation wait till when Arakunrin Akeredolu is ready to pick who will run with him in the next election for the further development of Ondo State.”

Social media, particularly twitter had been inundated with allegation of perjury and forgery against the deputy governor over his academic records.

According to the allegations on Twitter, it was stated that while serving as Chairman of Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi registered for the 2004 May/June Senior School Certificate Examination as a full-time student of Community High School, Mobolorunduro with registration number 4291420/058.

Besides, it was alleged that Agboola used 8th December, 1980, as his date of birth in order to be eligible as internal student of Community High School, Mobolorunduro but he later deposed to an affidavit for correction of date of birth on 9th March, 2006, at the Federal High Court, Akure, stating that he was born on 24th September, 1968.

But responding to the allegations in the statement, the deputy governor described it as a political war and propaganda against him, insisting that this was not the first time such a campaign would be launched against him, hence his resolve that such would not materialize.

It reads: “The attention of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Alfred Agboola Ajayi has again, be drawn to the deliberate sponsored media attacks to smear his reputation by some unscrupulous elements and political job seekers.

“These elements will stop at nothing to blackmail others for political gains. We know them and their tactics. One would have ignored them but for unsuspecting members of the public who may take their rabid lies and propaganda for truth.

“Like every other public office holders, in 2007, after Hon. Agboola Ajayi won election as a member of the House of Representatives, he was petitioned.

“The Court of Appeal which was then the highest court to adjudicate on election matters of the House of Representatives gave its verdict and vindicated Honourable Agboola Ajayi.

“It is therefore foolhardy and unfortunate that those who should know better are still wandering and wallowing in their pool of ignorance over matter which the judiciary has given its final verdict.

“In the past three months, the same stories aimed at smearing the reputation of the person of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi have been sponsored and planted in both conventional and online media platforms.

“The Deputy Governor will not be surprised if by tomorrow the same persons in their desperation start pasting; sharing the posters and handbills of the Deputy Governor, Alfred Agboola Ajayi to contest against the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN in the 2020 governorship election.

“The ultimate aim of these job seekers is to create animosity between the loyal Deputy Governor and his amiable boss.

“The Deputy Governor is undaunted, committed and most importantly loyal to the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in the collective desire to leave the State better than they met it.

“The seat of the Deputy Governor is an exalted seat, and let those who are interested in becoming the Deputy Governor in the next dispensation wait till when Arakunrin Akeredolu is ready to pick who will run with him in the next election for the further development of Ondo State.

“In the past, these same shenanigans have tried through other means to create a dichotomy between the Office of the Governor and his Deputy, they have failed. These latest media attacks too shall fall flat.”

Like this: Like Loading...