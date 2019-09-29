35-year-old man commits suicide in Benue

A 35-year-old man identified as Ezekiel Odeh on Sunday allegedly committed suicide in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

New Telegraph learnt that Odeh, who is from Igbeji Akpa, was said to have taken a substance known as “goodbye” believed to be a poisonous herb before he gave up the ghost.

A source within the community said the deceased had before now threatened to take his life but was prevented by family members and loved ones.

“He had been threatening to kill himself before now. He took the substance yesterday morning and locked himself in the room where he died,” said a source.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, described Odeh as “a gentle and easy-going man” who is connected to many politicians in the state.

Odeh did not leave any suicide note to give any reason for his action.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene said at press time that she was not aware of the incidence.

