News
36 dead cows: Leave Yorubaland now, Gani Adams tells herders
…or there’ll be more trouble
- Urges monarchs to fulfill traditional obligations
“They should move out of the South-West immediately because they don’t have anywhere to stay in the zone. The South-West will not be convenient for them”. Those were the words of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, while speaking on the recent tragedy, in which 36 cows were killed in Ijare community, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.
He added: “We thank God that the Inspector General of Police and the federal government have taken the security of south west more seriously because they understand the economic and political implication of it. So, I think from the IGP response they are not living any stone untouched so the collaboration will start practically maybe next week or in two weeks.
“I spoke with the CP and they said they would not leave any stone untouched because they are more serious about the matter.
They have bought vehicles and machine to start their own arrangement too, so by the time we harmonize the two, definitely the criminals will not have a place to live, and we are serving them notice to leave south west even Nigeria because I know that what we are doing in South West will be a good example for other regions to follow.”
Warning that the sad oc- currence is just a tip of the iceberg and a caution to herdsmen and other livestock shepherds, who are in the habit of straying into farmlands in the South West, the generalissimo of the Yoruba nation said there are bound to be more of such consequences if ‘foreigners’ do not desist from desecrating sacred land. Explaining that the mysterious death of the cows shows that the deities in Yorubaland are still alive to their responsibilities, Iba Adams said it is quite unfortunate that many people had forgotten their tradition.
“Because we have abandoned out traditions, that is one of the reasons we are having the problems we are facing in Yorubaland. During the Oyo Empire, we normally use our deities to conquer wars but it is quite unfortunate that our people did not know the difference between tradition, culture and religion”, he said. Insisting that the recent calamity that befell a cattlerearing group in the agrarian community was as a result of the desecration of a sacred place, Aare Adams argued that thunder and lightning are part of the secret powers of the Yoruba race, and that their efficacies are still very potent.
He also warned communities that refuse to practice their traditional faith and fail to worship their deities that they may not have the same instant reaction as that of Ijare because the divinities in such areas may be slow in reacting to desecrations, owing to their neglect by the people. However, he agreed that such powers are not limited to the Yoruba race, noting that there are many of such places, with such mysterious powers all over the world, giving examples of Brazil, Mexico, and countries in the Caribbean, Africa and elsewhere.
“What happen there was as a result of the sacred place, which must not be touched, unless by the kings of that community and some members of spiritual groups in the community. When the cows passed, the thunder struck and killed the cows.
So, it is part of the secret powers in Yorubaland. “But for communities that do not grease its own, they may not react at the right time. We have many sacred places in Yorubaland that our community leaders and the rulers have abandoned.
In the whole world, God give every human being and each community, the power to react at the right time. “It is not peculiar to Yoruba race only and you have seen different things that happened all over the world. Even the hurricane, they investigated it and said that some were caused spiritually by human beings. A lot has happened in Yorubaland, when you want to write what has happened, Yoruba is enriched and it has been in existence for the past 8500 years.
He further advised Yoruba monarchs and the masses to pursue their tradition beliefs irrespective of the religion they practice so as to forestall problems in the near future, even as he noted that tradition could be used in fighting crime and reduce ills of the society.
“I will just advise our royal fathers and the people that no matter how we practice Christianity and Islam, we should not overlook our tradition. What binds Yorubas together is our tradition; the only respected sector of the Yoruba now is the tradition. If Yoruba stop our tradition, definitely there would be problem. “We will have more recog-nition and more prosperity if we uphold our tradition and cherish it.
We can use tradition to fight crime, if you consult what you have in your community and pray against crime, I can tell you authoritatively that if it is not totally eradicated, it will reduce. “As it is said, Heaven helps those who help themselves. If the deities and their intermediaries are in a Yoruba palace, they will intercede between man and God.
In Christianity, they pray through Jesus Christ to God but in Yoruba tradition, they believe that you pray through the deities to God.
“Since 8500 years ago, they have existed, before the coming of Christianity in 1864 to Yorubaland, so, Yoruba believe that if they have a security threat, they will go through all the deities in the community and report the incident to them. Once the necessary rites are performed, I can assure you that, if not 100 per cent, at least 86 per cent of the situation would be under control”, he noted.
News
Nigeria has more tourism potentials than Europe, says don
A Professor of Archeology, Prof. Adisa Ogunfolakan at the weekend remarked that, Nigeria possesses greater opportunities in the tourism sector better than many countries in Europe and Asia, where tourism remains the bedrock of their national economy.
Professor Ogunfolakan, a director at the Natural History Museum, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile- Ife, made the remark at the weekend during an event organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism to mark the 2019 World Tourism Day held in Osogbo with the theme: “Tourism and Jobs, a good future for all”. He said going by the number of tourist attraction centres in Nigeria, the country has more potentials than Mecca in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem in Israel.
The university don maintained that, Africa, and Nigeria in particular has been shortchanged by the western imperialists towards the quest for economic liberation through tourism.
He however said Osun, being the cradle of Yoruba race could generate more foreign earnings if her tourism potentials are optimally harnessed. He charged the new administration in the state to make more funds available to the ministry to enhance its capacity for the purpose of turning the sector around and as well increase the state’s internally generated revenue.
Meanwhile, the Supervisor in the Ministry, and a Commissioner -nominee, Dr Adebisi Obawale in his welcome address said the rationale behind the World Tourism Day was to raise awareness among the people of the world on the socio-economic importance of tourism. He reiterated the resolve of the state government to continue to support activities tailored toward repositioning the sector for optimal performance.
Speaking further, Dr Caroline Ogunlade , a Senior Lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, in her speech described tourism as a catalyst of equality among every strata of the society, adding that tourism, if properly harnessed, could help in building better future. She said her findings and research show tha Osun has over 60 tourist attraction centres that can turn around the fortunes of the state if seriously utilised.
News
Niger uncovers over 1,000 ghost workers
saves N100million after verification exercise
Niger state government has saved more than One Hundred Million naira (N100million), after the Committee on Civil Servants salary Management and Verification uncovered over one thousand ghost workers. Speaking to our Correspondent on Saturday, Chairman of the Committee, Engr. Ibrahim Mohammed Panti said a lot of discrepancies and malpractices have been discovered in the payment of salaries.
According to him “the state’s staff strength of over twenty seven thousand (27,000) people have so far been reduced to about twenty six thousand (26,000) while some few ghost workers have also been discovered by the committee.
“The discrepancies discovered in the course of the committee’s work include duplication of Bank verification number (BVN), multiple bank accounts number of some staff, duplication of civil servant control and identification numbers as well as some staff names appearing in payment vouchers but could not be found in the nominal roll with office of the Head of Service.”
He added that discrepancies were also found in the payment of staff grade levels due to the different figures in payment vouchers. He added that out of the 95 Ministries, Departments and Agencies asked to submit their staff list, only 42 complied, saying “the committee will not pay October salary to any of the MDAs that refuse to submit theirs on or before 2nd October.” He emphasized that the exercise was to seal the leakages in salary payment to civil servants and not to witch-hunt anyone, adding that anyone who feels aggrieved or affected by the exercise negatively is free to approach the committee.
News
Delta agog as MWAN gets new president
History was made again in Asaba, the Delta State capital, as the Medical Women Association of Nigerian (MWAN) elected the Permanent Secretary at the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Mininim Oseji, as its 21st National President of the group.
The new President, emerged at the association’s Biennial Conference and General Assembly amongst other executives, including, the National President-elect, Dr. Lilian .A. Afolarin, the National Coordinator, Dr. Bobola Agbonle, the National Treasurer, Dr. Martha .E. Umuerri, the National Assistant Secretary, Dr. Uche Okwe.
Others are the National Financial Secretary, Dr. Ngozi Ali, National PRO, Dr. Vivian Omo-Aghoja, the National Internal Auditor, Dr. Onyi Owa-Nwabuzo and the National Young Doctors Forum Coordinator, Dr. Ovenomo Esievoadje.
The occasion saw over 2,000 participants, well-wishers and spectators rejoicing that the health sector will witness an era of positive change.
News
Agriculture: Ogunbiyi advocates more investment in research, productivity
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State and Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, has warned that Nigeria’s poor performance in agriculture could lead to famine if the constraints militating against the sector are not speedily addressed.
Advocating for more investment in research and productivity, the chartered insurer made this known at Odusuwa hall of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, where he presented a paper at the 2nd edition of Ife Agric Conference (IAC) 2019.
The conference, with the theme: “The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Future of Agriculture in Africa,” saw Ogunbiyi arguing that the development of agriculture is important to the country based on its size, potential and prospects.
In his address titled, “Agriculture: Feeding and Funding Africa’s Green Revolution,” Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, declared that the development of agriculture marked a major turning point in human history and evolution.
He said, “The sector has several untapped potentials for growth and development. Statistics show that about 84 million hectares of Nigeria’s land area has potential for agriculture; however, only about 40% of this is under cultivation.
“In spite of this huge potential, the state of agriculture in Nigeria remains poor and largely underdeveloped. The sector continues to rely on small farm holdings and traditional farming methods to sustain a growing population without major efforts to add value. This has reflected negatively on the productivity of the sector, its contributions to economic growth as well as its ability to perform its traditional role of food production among others.”
“Among other constraints, low productivity has been identified as a major contribution to the declining growth rate in Nigerian agricultural sector. Slow growth in capital per workers and not slow Total Factor Productivity (TFP) is responsible for slow growth in the sector. Others include lack of interest in agricultural sector by majority of the populace, absence of necessary infrastructure, marketing problems, wastages, unstable prices among others.”
Voting began on Saturday to elect a president for Afghanistan with more than 9 million Afghan registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid fears of violence and fraud.
Tens of thousands of Afghan forces were deployed across 34 provinces to protect voters and polling stations from Taliban attacks.
The hardline insurgent group has threatened voters to stay away from the election or face dire consequences.
About 9.6 million of Afghanistan’s 34 million people are registered to vote for one of 14 candidates at around 5,000 polling centers that will be protected by some 100,000 Afghan forces with air support from U.S. forces.
More than 400 polling centers will remain closed because they are situated in areas under Taliban control. Hundreds more in schools, mosques and district centers will be closed because of security concerns.
The voting process is another source of concern. The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has come under criticism for issuing contradictory and unclear statements over what processes will be in place to prevent fraud if biometric systems fail during the eight hours of voting.
Four of the 18 candidates registered to contest for the top job dropped out of the race, but their names remain on the biometric voting devices, reports Reuters.
The chief contenders are incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and his former deputy Abdullah Abdullah, both of whom came to power in 2014 after a bitterly contested election marred by fraud.
Voting began on Saturday to elect a president for Afghanistan with more than 9 million Afghan registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid fears of violence and fraud.
Tens of thousands of Afghan forces were deployed across 34 provinces to protect voters and polling stations from Taliban attacks.
The hardline insurgent group has threatened voters to stay away from the election or face dire consequences.
About 9.6 million of Afghanistan’s 34 million people are registered to vote for one of 14 candidates at around 5,000 polling centers that will be protected by some 100,000 Afghan forces with air support from U.S. forces.
More than 400 polling centers will remain closed because they are situated in areas under Taliban control. Hundreds more in schools, mosques and district centers will be closed because of security concerns.
The voting process is another source of concern. The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has come under criticism for issuing contradictory and unclear statements over what processes will be in place to prevent fraud if biometric systems fail during the eight hours of voting.
Four of the 18 candidates registered to contest for the top job dropped out of the race, but their names remain on the biometric voting devices, reports Reuters.
The chief contenders are incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and his former deputy Abdullah Abdullah, both of whom came to power in 2014 after a bitterly contested election marred by fraud.
Voting began on Saturday to elect a president for Afghanistan with more than 9 million Afghan registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid fears of violence and fraud.
Tens of thousands of Afghan forces were deployed across 34 provinces to protect voters and polling stations from Taliban attacks.
The hardline insurgent group has threatened voters to stay away from the election or face dire consequences.
About 9.6 million of Afghanistan’s 34 million people are registered to vote for one of 14 candidates at around 5,000 polling centers that will be protected by some 100,000 Afghan forces with air support from U.S. forces.
More than 400 polling centers will remain closed because they are situated in areas under Taliban control. Hundreds more in schools, mosques and district centers will be closed because of security concerns.
The voting process is another source of concern. The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has come under criticism for issuing contradictory and unclear statements over what processes will be in place to prevent fraud if biometric systems fail during the eight hours of voting.
Four of the 18 candidates registered to contest for the top job dropped out of the race, but their names remain on the biometric voting devices, reports Reuters.
The chief contenders are incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and his former deputy Abdullah Abdullah, both of whom came to power in 2014 after a bitterly contested election marred by fraud.
News
Nigeria’ll set aside $9.6bn judgement debt –Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed optimism that the entire arbitration decisions and judgement debt of N9.6 billion against Nigeria by a United Kingdom court over a botched gas contract would be set aside. The minister stated this in London while reacting to Thursday’s ruling by a UK commercial court staying execution of the $9.6 billion judgment debt and granting leave for Nigeria to appeal the decision in the UK appellate court.
It would be recalled that the UK court had on August 16 authorised an Irish engineering and project development company, Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID), to seize the $9.6 billion, about N3.5 trillion in Nigerian assets, over a failed contract. The court ruling was a fallout of the botched 20-year Gas and Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) and the subsequent award made in July 2015 in favour of P&ID by an arbitration panel sitting in London. The GSPA was purportedly entered into in 2010 between the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and P&ID.
In the failed contract, P&ID was to build a gas processing facility to refine associated natural gas into non-associated gas to power the national electric grid. On its part, the ministry was to build pipeline to supply gas to P&ID facility to be located in Adiabo, Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.
The agreement went sour because the company which did not build any facility at the agreed site blamed the ministry for not constructing the pipeline for gas supply, alleging that it had committed 40 million dollars into the contract. However, the minister’s reaction, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja by his media aide, noted that with the reprieve granted by the court, Nigeria has the opportunity to take appropriate steps to set aside the entire judgement debt in favour of (P&ID). He said: “We now have a fresh opportunity of arguing our case and even filing separate suit to argue that the entire judgement be set aside.
“As we have been saying everywhere we go, we have been compiling arguments that will make our case and position to set aside the judgment debt, an easy thing.” The minister noted that besides the victory in the court, the Federal Government delegation to the UK, had succeeded in changing the narratives of the case in favour of Nigeria, in the international community. The government delegation included the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu. Speaking further, he added: “We came here with the sole purpose of not just winning in court but also winning in the minds of the international community.
“We started by visiting key media outlets, key business and financial groups such as Bloomberg, Financial Times, the Economists and others. I must say that over 24 major publications that published our stories are from our own viewpoints. “What we are saying is that, until now, only the voice of P&ID was heard, only their own side of the story was heard but in the last four days our efforts in visiting the key media outfits and think tanks have paid off in changing the narrative.” Mohammed said the meeting with investors and other stakeholders had also helped to change the negative narrative that the case might hamper foreign investments into the country.
News
Consumers demand stable electricity from DisCos, GenCos
Electricity consumers across Nigeria have called on Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), Generating Companies (GenCos) and stakeholders in the power sector to ensure that Nigerians enjoy stable electricity.
Speaking during a Power Sector stakeholders and consumers summit held in Lagos, which was organised by the All Electricity Consumer Protection Forum, the electricity consumers expressed their displeasure with high estimated billings by DisCos.
The National Coordinator of All Electricity Consumer Protection Forum, Adeola Samuel-Ilori, while delivering his address said the purpose of the summit is to bridge the communication gap among the stakeholders and consumers in the power sector. He said: “Electricity is not a privilege for any Nigerian but it is a right. Therefore if it is a right, then part of the rights we are entitled to must be fulfilled.
“So, whatever it takes to be fulfilled must be done. The issue of estimated bills must come to an end and if there is going to be an estimated bill, there must be a methodology for every DisCos bills. “Such methodology must be follow strictly so that the issue of a room collecting N10,000 at the end of the month when the light given to them is not even up to two days in totality is not done.”
News
Lagos generates 750,000 tone of plastic waste yearly
Stakeholders in recycling sector yesterday said Lagos State generates about 750,000 tons of plastic waste annually, calling on the state government to partner with private sector in creating an enabling environment for proper waste management.
This was even as the state government hinted that plans are ongoing to rebrand scavengers and re-integrate them in the chain of waste generation and management in line with the global standard. Speaking at the Plastic Waste Management Policy Workshop with the theme: “Turning the Plastic Waste Menace into Opportunity in Lagos State”, the Assistant Director, Wastes Management Division in the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Mrs Tolulope Adeyo, said the state government would soon unveil a strategy to eradicate scavenging.
She said: “We don’t see them as scavengers, we see them as resource people because they can’t see the value chain. The society see them as the downtrodden in the environment but our administration is looking at rebranding them and allocating them to different places. “By the time we start separating waste and sorting them from the residences, the waste will not get to landfill where they have to scavenge.”
On her part, Biliki Adebiyi- Abiola, a waste recycling expert, said there was a big disconnect with the plastic waste management, lamenting that Lagos waterways have become dumpsites for plastic waste. She advocated for increasing awareness level in order to stop indiscriminate plastic waste disposal, adding there are so many job opportunities in the plastic waste management.
Trending
-
Perspectives23 hours ago
Things God cannot do in your marriage (Part 1)
-
Show Biz23 hours ago
All they didn’t tell you about Mad Melon of Danfo Drivers’ fame
-
Politics23 hours ago
In free, fair contest, Yahaya Bello won’t score 25% in any local govt –Musa Wada
-
News24 hours ago
Akiolu to Sanwo-Olu: Fill vacant stools, appoint new kings
-
News23 hours ago
You cannot waive your immunity, lawyers tell Osinbajo
-
Investigation23 hours ago
IRT WIDOWS: LIFE WITHOUT OUR HUSBANDS
-
Politics23 hours ago
Livestock policy same as RUGA, cattle colony –Pogu
-
Travel and Tourism23 hours ago
AWALAHHOTEL: ‘Closure, great loss to the people, government’