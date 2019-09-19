50 Afghan civilians killed in US drone strike, Taliban attack

AWKA

The long convoy of state of the art vehicles from Onitsha-Enugu Express way pulled to a stop at Amawbia junction and scores of crippled Hausa beggars lined up begging for help at the junction.

Inside one of the vehicles was an average height dark complexioned slim man dishing out instructions to his aides.

“Stop! He ordered, get me one million naira and give it to those people by the road side” he added.

His aide obeyed and quickly handed over N1 million to the crippled baggers on the road side.

One of his friends ridding along with him in the same car exclaimed; “Chief, you mean that you just handed over N1Million to these bunch of baggers? This is too much and do they really need such a huge sum of money?”

The man replied “what is your problem? If you need N1 million; become a cripple like them and I will give you N1million.

“These people are handicapped and there is no work they can do to get N1Million. But you are strong and healthy enough to make more than N1million. So let them enjoy themselves” he said.

His country home in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area, Anambra State; is a rendezvous for baggers and those who come to seek for financial assistance.

The number is always unprecedented each time he is at home and a man in his mid fifties waited in the compound for days in order to see him.

He came out of the house and sent for the man asked him why he wanted to see him.

“My wife has just been delivered of a set of twins. I need N350, 000 to discharge them from the hospital” he lamented.

The man handed him the sum of N500, 000 to go and solve his problems but instead of the embattled father of twins to go home, he shared the sum of N100, 000 to some baggers around him.

As he was passing the exit gate, the man called him back and said.

“I gave you money to solve your problem and you started sharing the money to beggars. That means that if you are as rich as I am, you will use your money to assist people. Chief Security Officer, get me N1million and give it to this man; he is a good man. You can now go to the hospital and bring home your family,” he told the obviously elated and shocked man.

The staff of Radio station in Anambra State was at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka for an assignment. The man with a heart of gold also came to the institution as a special guest.

He announced that he would begin the immediate construction of the entrance road to the university’s main campus and the build three blocks of office for the university. The reporter introduced himself to him as one of the beneficiaries of his education foundation in Imo State.

“Oh! You are from Imo State and beneficiary of the scheme, you are now a graduate and you are married. I did not know that the foundation got to Imo State. This is good and just like in the bible; one out of the ten came back to say thank you. In that case I will give you N250, 000 for your family”, he said.

This same man during the Nigerian civil war gave a glimpse of his love for philanthropy when he bought food items, relief materials and passed through enemy lines to the Internally Displaced People’s Camp (IDC) where the defunct Biafra refugees were kept and shared it to all and sundry without asking for a kobo.

For Arthur Eze, the act of philanthropy did not start today. Stories also had it that he gave his school uniform to a class mate who was sent out of school because he did not have a proper one. When he got home, he asked his father a wealthy monarch, to buy another one for him. Reason?

“The boy is from a poor home and the father do not have the money to provide him with uniform”.

This man is Prince Engr. Arthur Eze from Ukpo community in Dunukofia Local Government Area, Anambra State. He is arguably the richest Igbo man in the South East.

Born on the 27th of November, 1948, he attended St Augustine Secondary school Nkwere, Imo state as well as California State University where he studied Mechanical and Chemical Engineering.

He is the CE, Atlas Oranto Petroleum, the largest holder of oil exploration blocks in Africa.

Stories about Engr. Arthur Eze’s act of kindness are countless and all points to his philanthropic gestures to humanity irrespective of tribe or religion. He leaves on his trail hallowed songs of praise and ever green memories of benevolence in the minds of those who encounter him.

Recently, he declared a state of emergency on all poor homes in his community. He built building and reconstructed ancient dilapidated houses of poor families. As at the time of this report fifty buildings are nearing completion.

When people living with sickle cell disorder came for help, he spent N5 million in Ukpo communities for the treatment and management of patience and victims of the disorder.

Victims of the 2013 flood disaster across the country received the sum of $6.3 million while their counterparts who were affected by the terror of Boko Haram got relief materials worth $800 million

The Anglican Deanery and Youth Development Centre, Otuoke, Bayelsa State got empowered to the tune of $800 million while the elders in his community got the sum of N10 million as stipend.

To Ozoigbondu “Savior of the Igbo race”, as he is fondly called, philanthropy and benevolence is a virtue which all and sundry must imbibe for the sake of God and posterity.

He has always quoted the popular Anglican chorus in Ancient and modern hymn book “only our good works that we shall be remembered for”, insisting that only good deeds earn good name for a person.

According to him; “I am above sixty years and I do not think I need any other thing in life.

“At most ten years or so I will be no more unless God says I should stay longer. So there is the need for us to be good to the person next to you and let God crown your efforts with blessings” he said.

Ironically Arthur Eze has no political ambition unlike the regular Nigerian wealthy man but he has continued to sponsor politicians contesting for one elective position or the other such as former president Goodluck Jonathan, incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and countless National State Assembly and gubernatorial candidates across the country.

By November this year, Engr. Arthur Eze would be seventy-one years old. Many still contend that he doesn’t look it, reducing his age to sixty five.

True to the nature of a Sagittarius his generosity at the age of seventy-one has continued to over flow y leaps and bounds. His bluntness has remained a great threat even to those who may not help but like him.

“The problem I have with some politicians is that they do not want the poor people to be in power. If children of poor people are in government they would be in a better position to appreciate the needs of the masses and provide good governance for everyone. I know that they are my friends and brothers but I always tell them that the greatest campaign ever in politics is touching the lives of the masses and no amount of rigging will stop you from winning the election” he said.

The Christendom appears to be the highest beneficiary of his kindness as both the congregation and clerics attest to the fact that such men come once in a century and they are always rare to come by.

At his quiet moment he studies his holy bible in a bid to rekindle his covenant with God Almighty and after the Episcopal attendance he relaxes with his favourite ancient and modern hymn rendered by his private choir “Pass me not Oh gentle savior, hear my humbly cry.”

