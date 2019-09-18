700 displaced as flood sacks Ondo community

F

lood accompanying a two-day rain has sacked the residents of Ayetoro community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

At least, 700 people have been reportedly displaced by the flood.

More than 500 people were rendered homeless while hundreds of houses were submerged in the flood, which paralysed the socio-economic activities of the community.

One of the affected residents, Mr. Emmanuel Aralu, said his property and other valuables were submerged in the flood and was unable to salvage anything.

Aralu said about 100 houses were affected while about 700 people were displaced.

The man said economic activities had been paralysed as most of the people who engage in fishing had abstained from the river and the ocean while most shops had been destroyed.

He said that the only church in the town, the palace, health centre and schools were all affected by the flood.

Aralu disclosed that some residents had fled the coastal community because of the development.

Another victim, Mrs. Margaret Ogunyemi, regretted that flooding had been a recurrent problem in the area.

Ogunyemi accused successive administrations in the state of being insensitive to the plight of the people of the area.

She said government had not been fair to the people of the community over the years and wondered why they should be abandoned in their time of need.

The woman said most of the residents had resorted to the use of canoes to access their houses.

She said: “We need help from government before the flood washes the community away. The state and Federal Government should come to our aid.

“The health centre, the palace, schools, shops and most houses here are flooded. We have been held in a place for days.”

