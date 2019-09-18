71 suspects arrested as Lagosians lament increasing cultism, robbery cases

Muritala Ayinla

There is growing tension and anxiety in Lagos over increasing daylight robberies and other crimes perpetrated by cultists and robbers in the metropolis.

This was even as the Lagos State Task Force said that it has arrested another 71 miscreants around railway-line in Oshodi as part of efforts to rid the state of all criminal elements, especially those operating at notorious black spots across the metropolis.

While some residents are raising concerns over increasing robberies during traffic and in some streets, other expressed worry over heavy presence of hoodlums smoking Indian hemp and using other hard drugs in their areas without anyone checking them.

Confirming the development, the Taskforce Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who led the enforcement team in Wednesday’s early morning raid, said that some of those arrested were in possession of suspected illegal substances (Indian hemp) and other dangerous drugs such as Codeine, Skunk and Tramadol.

He explained that the crackdown is in line with the determination of the Task Force to curtail the activities of hoodlums who rob unsuspecting members of the public.

Egbeyemi reiterated that all identified black spots across the state would be continuously raided and arrested suspects would be fully prosecuted if found guilty, stressing that the present administration has zero-tolerance for all forms of crimes and criminality.

“Lagos State is the most populous in Nigeria as well as its economic heartbeat. As such, the state government is committed to providing a conducive environment for both local and foreign investors,” he said.

He, however, revealed that while 13 of all the arrested 71 suspects were released after a thoroughly screening by the Chairman. The only underage male among them was transferred to the Lagos State Correctional Centre for proper rehabilitation.

