$9.6bn judgment: Vigorous prosecution of P&ID, warning to international criminals —Buhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari warned on Tuesday that the nation would not tolerate attempts by persons and organisations he described as “international criminals” to defraud the country.

He also stressed that his administration would sustain its anti-corruption fight.

Buhari cited the Federal Government’s prosecution of Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) over the controversial $9.6bn judgment it obtained from a London court against Nigeria as an example of “scam.”

He was speaking at the General Debate of the ongoing 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Buhari told the session that the world was facing various crises, including financial crimes, and called for collective efforts by all countries to address the problems.

He stated” “Organised criminal networks, often acting with impunity across international borders present new challenges where only collective action can deliver genuine results.

“This is true in the battle against violent extremism, against trafficking in people and drugs and against corruption and money laundering.

“The present Nigerian government is facing the challenges of corruption head-on. We are giving notice to international criminal groups by the vigorous prosecution of the P&ID scam attempting to cheat Nigeria of billions of dollars.”

The President’s speech also touched on the Social Media, blaming them for promoting crimes and mass killings.

He also held technology companies responsible for helping the social media to fuel crises.

Buhari noted: “They cannot be allowed to continue to facilitate the spread of religious, racist, xenophobic and false messages capable of inciting whole communities against each other, leading to loss of many lives. This could tear some countries apart.”

He also spoke on the effects of poverty, saying: “No threat is more potent than poverty and exclusion”, adding that a link existed between poverty and criminality.

He stated, “They are the foul source from which common criminality, insurgency, cross-border crimes, human trafficking and its terrible consequences draw their inspiration.”

The President told the session that his administration was doing much to tackle poverty as exemplified by its social investment programmes for the vulnerable people.

Making a general case for Africa, Buhari sought the support of the West to develop the continent.

He spoke further, “A developed Africa will not be antagonistic to industrialised countries but will become friends and partners in prosperity, security and development. A prosperous Africa will mean greater prosperity for the rest of the world. A poor Africa will be a drag on the rest of the world. Is this what the international community wants?

“A coordinated multi-lateral effort should be set in motion to utilise and maximise use of the enormous resources on the African continent for the benefit of all nations. Investing partners will be able to recoup their investments manifold over time.

“Current attempts to help develop Africa by industrial countries are un-coordinated and plainly incremental. We have the skills, the manpower and the natural resources, but in many instances, we lack the capital – hence my plea for industrial countries to take a long-term view of Africa, come and partner with us to develop the continent for the benefit of all.”

Buhari also devoted some time to the Palestinian situation, saying that they had a right to live on their own land.

He said: “On the international scene, Mr President, the United Nations has new opportunities to take the lead on issues that continue to cloud the prospects for international peace and prosperity, namely;

“The rights of the Palestinian people to have their own country free of occupation. Mr President, the international community has spoken from Resolution 242 of 1967 to the present day on the rights of the Palestinian people to have and live in peace in their own land…”

The President also informed the session on Nigeria’s plans to combat climate change.

He added: “On climate change Nigeria stands resolutely with the international community in observing agreed carbon emission targets which I signed in 2015.

“We have since issued two sovereign Green Bonds and have added an additional 1 million hectares of forested land taking our total forest coverage to 6.7 per cent through collective national effort.”

He called for the expansion of the membership of the UN Security Council to include more nations.

“As we advocate and strive for inclusion within our societies, we must also ensure inclusion prevails in our collective action as members of International Community.

“That is why we support the expansion of the Security Council to reflect the diversity and dynamics of the 21st Century,” he said.