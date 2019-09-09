$9.6bn P&ID judgement: CSOs oppose payment, back Malami

A Coalition of Civil Society groups has thrown its weight behind the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, over the reported $9.6 billion world record award by a United Kingdom-based arbitration tribunal against the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Convener of the Guardians of Democracy and Development, Transparency and Accountability, Mr Solomon Adodo, described the judgement as a subterranean plot to blackmail the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, over the controversial $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) judgement.

Adodo, who spoke on behalf of the group, claimed that it was in possession of credible information on attempt by hired unpatriotic civil society groups to blackmail the person of Malami just in a bid to pass the buck and pave way for the hasty implementation of the $9.6 billion Judgement premised on a sham lawsuit filed at a Court in the United Kingdom.

The group argued that Malami did not play any role in the said contract when the said contract between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Processes and Industrial Development Ltd was entered into in January, 2010 by Mr. Michael Quinn of P & ID and Mr. Rilwanu Lukman the then Minister of Petroleum Resources who signed the Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) on behalf of P&ID and the Nigerian government respectively.

The group vowed to resist any group or individual who sets out to frustrate ongoing efforts by the government to stall the implementation of the judgment delivered by a court in the United Kingdom (UK). He said: “It is therefore mischievous to accuse Mr. Malami of sabotaging the Federal Government’s effort whereas he was not there from the commencement of the deal and/or the legal brickbats that ensued.

Our findings reveal that the intentions of these civil society groups is to distract the Attorney General of the Federation while frustrating the efforts of the Federal Government to amicably arrive at a more plausible solution which will create a soft landing for Nigeria.

“P&ID has therefore engaged these mischievous civil society groups to serve as smokescreen in fighting the Attorney General of the Federation. Available records show that the trump card of P&ID has been to consistently dig up mud and smear the image of any individual occupying the Office of Attorney General of the Federation.

