A battle against illiteracy, drop-outs
In Ebonyi, its war against school dropouts and illiteracy, UCHENNA INYA reports
E
bonyi State was created October 1, 1996 by the Late General Sani Abacha. It had high level of illiteracy as the people were unwilling to acquire basic education because of poverty. They preferred menial jobs for well-to-do individuals and hawking to education. They were hired by the wealthy individuals among them as ‘slaves’ and lived with such individuals in order to earn a living.
Those who were not hired by the wealthy individuals, were found in major commercial cities like Onitsha, Aba, Lagos, Port-Harcourt and other cities across the country, hawking on roads and streets to keep body and soul together. There were high level of poverty and illiteracy in the young state. Its first Civilian Governor and Senator representing Ebonyi North zone in the National Assembly, Dr. Sam Egwu, was forced to declare free and compulsory education from Primary to Secondary levels to change the narrative.
Egwu also sponsored graduates to overseas for their Masters and P.hD programmes immediately they graduated through a programme tagged HIPACT. His successor, Chief Martin Elechi took Egwu’s footsteps, also declared free Education in his administration. His government also sponsored many graduates overseas for their Masters and P.hD programme to increase literacy level in the state.
Elechi’s successor, Engr. Dave Umahi continued with the free education and offered scholarships to more than 100 graduates across the state that made first class in their degree programmes. The Umahi administration is currently sponsoring Masters Degrees and P.hD of the first class graduates and is paying them stipends for their upkeep. The government, which has renovated many schools across the state, has been carrying vigorous campaign against hawking and loitering of school children during teaching and learning hours to promote literacy in the state.
During its first term in office, the government set up a committee that arrested child-hawkers across the state and students that went to school late. Despite these, the state is still listed as the state with highest illiteracy and school drop outs in south east geopolitical zone.
According to UNICEF Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), while South East recorded 11.3 per cent out of school children in 2016/2017, Ebonyi State recorded 21.4 per cent out of school children. The survey named Ebonyi as a state in the southeast that has the highest school children drop out. This accounted for why a programme tagged Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) was launched by the state government last week. The government is to be assisted by World Bank in the programme. It is intended to eradicate illiteracy in the state.
Speaking during the flag-off which took place at International Conference Centre (ICC), Abakaliki, with many stakeholders in the education sector from federal and state levels in attendance, Governor Dave Umahi identified illiteracy as one of the major causes of insecurity and violence in the country. He said all children should go to school because that is the only way to safeguard the future and to have a peaceful coexistence. “I was addressing the press on the unfortunate attack of our brother-former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany. Those that attacked him were not Medical Doctors or Engineers or Lawyers or Chief Executives of parastatals or industries.
“Even if they were least educated people of IPOB members, they wouldn’t do what they did. And so, it is lack of education. Lack of education brings frustrations and that is a clear case of what happened.
“And so as we make efforts today, to bring back these children who probably would be attacking us in England, or in America tomorrow, we should know that the slogan in our dear state that every child is your child whether biological or not. We should bear in mind that the only way to safeguard the future of your children and your own future and to have a very peaceful evening, is to preserve future of the children,” he said.
According to him, the state had maintained 10th position in both NECO and WAEC for the past five years but he is not satisfied because he is aiming for the first position. He said the state government is working hard to rewrite the education of the state by creating three centres which will commence September this year for intelligent primary school graduates. He stated that the parents’ duty was to drop them off at the school gate because their feeding, clothing, medical, etc will be taken care of by government. The aim, according to him, is to have students making a minimum of 9As in WAEC and NECO. He also said the state government had also established the vocational training centre at the international market to help children who are the breadwinners of their families.
“We are creating three centres; we want to start with primary one and we want after the common entrance, all the people that pass the exam will re-sit a special exam and those who will make 95 per cent and above will be taken to those three centres and all the parents need to do is to drop them in front of the school.
“Their feeding, school fees, medicals and clothing are totally taken care of by government. We are starting this September. Some of these children are out of school because they are the breadwinners of their families. So, we are building a vocational centre at the International market for some of the children that are trading, to enable them to school and trade at the same time,” Umahi said.
He further promised that by 2022, when the programme is to end, there will be no out of school children in Ebonyi State any more.
Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr Stephen Odo, in his remarks, noted that all efforts by the state government to bequeath qualitative education to all Ebonyi children have not received the desired response.
He blamed this on parents, guardians and care-givers who according to him for one reason or the other still keep their children/wards at home or give them out for one reason or the other still keep their children/wards at home or give them out as maids or house-helps, or even allow them to hawk in the cities.
He said: “This scenario has led to an unacceptable level of out of school children in the state especially when compared to other states in the Southeast.
“For instance, while Southeast recorded 11.3per cent out of school in 2016/2017, Ebonyi State recorded 21.4 out of school children. This figure is 90 per cent higher than the zonal average,” the Commissioner said.
He said the problem of out-of-school is both a national and a global concern. In Nigeria, about 10.5 million children of school age are out of school, about the highest in the world while UNICEF report of 2018 shows that one child out of every five out-of-school children globally is from Nigeria.
He also noted that one of the main reasons for the problem is lack of political will by government to tackle the issue. “Other reason why the problem persists is financial constraints, ignorance on the part of parents/guardians, socio-cultural complexities, access to schools, physically challenged children, child labour and migration and orphanage. “Fortunately for us in Ebonyi State, we have the political will in excess supply, so all other barriers to children being in school will be completely taken care of. For the saying goes that where there is a will, there is a way,” Odo said.
He promised that the state will be committed and dedicated to the program and urged all Ebonyi people to cooperate with the ministry of education. On his part, Executive secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission(UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi said the issue of out of school children have been a major problem in Nigeria, stating that in 2015, the number of children out of school were 500,000 in number and in 2017, it was 10.8 million children but has come down to 10.1 million, describing it as worrisome.
He urged everyone to ensure that no child is left behind in this program for a better and strong future. He further stated that one of the goal measures required to address the issue is the ability to showcase previous achievements before giving out money to further the program which he said Ebonyi state had achieved already. He disclosed that each boy is entitled to 80 dollars while a girl is entitled to 100 dollars in the BESDA programme. This according to him, is to encourage the education of female children because girls are mostly left behind in most of the participating states programme. Dr. Tunde Adefoke, a representative of the World Bank explained that the project is Ebonyi project but only assisted by the world Bank and urged the state to show commitment to the program. He noted that Ebonyi is the only state in the south east benefiting from the program due to the large number of children out of school, adding that it is not enough to have well equipped school buildings but the major thing is ensuring that the children are in school.Professor Gidado Tahir, the National Coordinator of the program (BESDA) commended Governor Umahi for his giant step to end Nigerian worst education nightmare and for embracing Better Education Service Delivery for All. He urged the governor to ensure that a proper measure is put in place to bring the target number of children, ensuring that they remain in school and providing a conducive learning environment with effective teachers.
Isawo, Igbogbo roads in need of urgent attention
Recently, June 18, 2019 precisely, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared that the bad Isawo road in Ikorodu area of Lagos State would soon be a thing of the past. He made the declaration while on an inspection tour of Rice Mill and Industrial park project being developed by the state government in Imota.
He also said once the heaviness of the rain subsided, the road would be fixed immediately.
However, several weeks have passed by now and there has been no sign of work carried out or readiness to carry such works. Traders, landlords, shops owners, tricycle riders, passersby and residents of Isawo road complained bitterly and shared ‘horrible experiences’ and the trauma they have suffered on the road.
Mrs. Olorunshola Taiwo, a trader along Asolo-Isawo road, urged the Lagos State government to intervene as a matter of urgency on the problem they are facing as roadside traders. “I don’t usually come to sell in the market due to the bad road. I do come twice a week and make sure I put on a boot, so as to keep germs away from entering my legs. Sometimes, my goods fall on the road and customers won’t buy dirty goods from me, consequently, making short in profit,” she said.
She also stated that coming to the market to sell hasn’t been easy for her but she has to come so as to take care of her family and sick husband.
Landlords of the community also shared their experiences concerning the issue of the bad road. They said that it has been torture all along for them in the sense that they have apartment to let out but no one is ready to rent because of the road leading to their houses.
They also complained that they find it difficult to leave their various houses to work on daily basis.
Mr Oladipo Adio, a house owner along the road, complained bitterly about the erosion on the road. He stated that he usually finds it difficult to stay outside his house for relaxation due to the erosion growing into their compound, consequently allowing for breeding mosquitoes, thereby leading to Malaria.
He explained that his house which was N500,000 annually for a mini-flat now cost less at N200,000 due to the deplorable condition of the road.
He complained that almost all his tenants have moved out of his compound because of complain of malaria. “Their common complaint was that their children were often infected with malaria,” he said.
He also stated that no one is ready to take the apartment for rent because the road that leads to the house is at its worse state.
Also, Mrs Grace Egunbiyi, a resident along Isawo road lamented on how her car usually breaks down on the road, which causes her getting to work late each day.
She said she has stopped taking her car out on the road, and most of her tenants have emulated her. But she has to spend more on transport fare, which is really money and time consuming.
“Misdeed can and, indeed do happen in our environment”, says Alhaji Oseni Hammed, as he expressed his grief on how he was robbed and was at his point of death as the robbers threatened to kill him by pointing a gun at him. Luckily, he gave them all that was on him to save his life. After, he was beaten brutally and was rushed to the hospital. “If the road was good, I wouldn’t have been attacked,” he believed.
He also lamented that most of his tenants have packed out of the house to a better environment because they feel the environment was not safe for them anymore. He further stressed that the harm which the bad road has caused was very pathetic because the erosion had sent many landlords packing as well.
“I should have packed out of my house too if not that I spent enough money to fight the erosion and the likes. It seems government has even forsaken us here.” He said
Miss Olamide, who runs a mini provision store called ‘MAMA T’ stores, shared similar experience. She complained that her little business has been frustrated, because customers no longer come to her shop to buy from her due to the bad road. She complained that she no longer sells eggs because she doesn’t want to be at loss while transporting the eggs to and fro her store, as it all cracks due to the bad road.
She also pointed out that trailers and big vehicles do have accidents while passing on the road frequently.
Mr Safui, a tricycle said he usually had challenges while on the road by holding firm to the tricycle wheel, so that it would not fall or have accident.
Safui again said he was always repairing his tricycle too often, almost ever two-day with part of the tricycle being damaged. “I pass through lot of stress on the road to the extent of me getting sick after work and always on medication,” he said.
Passersby on this road have to face traffic when going to work and when coming back from work. They also have the issue of high rate of charges by the commercial vehicles plying the road, especially when it rains.
A passerby quipped while talking to Safiu on how he had an accident on the road in which the vehicle he entered was stuck in a pot hole and a trailer was coming behind with a break-failure. He said that all the passengers in the vehicle had to jump out with many sustaining severe injuries..
He also shared his experience again on how he was robbed late at night on his way home on the same spot. He said that the robbers took all he had. However, Isawo residents are still very hopeful that work would start as soon as possible on the road as promised by the governor. They urged the governor not to forsake them.
For a better disaster management strategy
Last week, a team of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, FEMA visited the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency to understudy the state emergency strategies. MURITALA AYINLA reports
A
lthough disaster is what nobody prays for, efforts must at all times be made to prevent and possibly manage it when it occurs. Therefore, if there are agencies at all that keep Lagos moving in spite of its obvious challenges, resulting from ever increasing population, rising crime rate, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA and the Lagos State Fire Service Fire Service will readily come to mind.Despite the fact that, the Lagos State Safety Agency is also believed to contribute to the ‘control’ rate of disaster in the state, LASEMA and Fire Service are largely seen as the most effective and busiest agencies in the state.Beyond the frequent management of emergency incidences, which take place almost every second, the agencies are unarguably responsible for the improved transportation and improved traffic flow in recent days, especially with the frequent road accidents involving tanker and other heavy duty trucks. For the officials of the agency, there is no work-free day as they hardly experience a dull moment.
While other staffs of the state government are resting, they are always at work at a rescue of recovery operation. It is a known fact that commuters and motorists have confidence in disaster management in Lagos ends than other neighbouring states due to effective and efficient strategies usually deployed with the aid of the state-of the-art equipment which most states of the federation can’t boast of.
Hence, in order to improve on disaster management in the country, particularly, in the nations’ capital, Abuja, the emergency management team of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, last week visited the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA.
Led by its Director-General, Mr Abass Idris, the agency delegates said; given the fact that Lagos is cosmopolitan state like Abuja, they were in Lagos to share experiences on emergency management and to improve on their response time to emergency scene.
The FCT FEMA Director-General, Idris said that the emergency responses could be improved upon if the right approach is adopted, promising to collaborate with Lagos to gain more experience and emergency management strategies.
According to him, the collaboration will afford the two agencies to share common knowledge, expertise and prepared ahead of disaster noting that LASEMA has all it takes to save lives and property during an Emergency with the state of art equipment stationed at every Emergency point in Lagos. During the visit, the Abuja delegate also visited LASEMA Operational Unit at Cappa, Oshodi, Onipanu and Lekki as well as the Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA Terminal. They were also taken round of the agency’s facilities in the Command and Control staion in Aluasa as well as the control rooms were emergency calls are received. Presentations were also made by other sister agencies in the emergency management sector of the state.
The FEMA DG, who promised to collaborate with Lagos to gain more experience and emergency management strategies, explained that the collaboration will afford the two agencies to share common knowledge, expertise and prepared ahead of disaster. He noted that LASEMA has all it takes to save lives and property during an Emergency with the state-of-art equipment stationed at every Emergency point in Lagos.On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Agency, Dr. Femi Oke-Osayintolu said that Lagos had experienced remarkable improvement in timely management and rescue operations both on land and waterways.
He said that LASEMA had educated the FEMA on the latest rescue operations both on land and waterways, adding that agency had taken the visiting FCT emergency agency to its facilities such as LASEMA Emergency Response Unit Command and Control centre in Alausa,He explained that the visiting delegates were also taken through Lagos waterways, calling on the residents to always call the emergency free toll lines 737 or 112.Osanyintolu, who also expressed optimism in the possible reduction lost of lives to emergencies across the country, said collaboration between emergency agencies among states would reduce casualties recorded in road crashes, building collapse and other disasters.
On her part, the Technical Adviser, Lagos Response Unit, Tolade Martins, said that the emergency call centre receives over 90,000 calls daily, saying that the centre was established to facilitate a coordinated emergency response. She added that once an call emergency call is made, the caller would be asked to state the nature of the incidence and address of the occurrence so as respond and deploy the relevant agencies to the scene. The Abuja team was also at the Igando Relief Camp to know and under study where internally displaced victims of disaster are taking care of by the state government.
Doka: A community in need of help
Doka is a suburban community in Bauchi metropolis, located at the southern part of the state and about four kilometers away from the main Dass-Tafawa Balewa road behind Gwallameji Area in Birshi Gandu ward of Bauchi Local Government council.
Doka village, also served as a host to many students of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi and some of its staff.
However, New Telegraph gathered that the community, which has been in existence for about 70 years, lack basic social amenities such as road, hospital, school and a Police post where the locals can settle their differences since the establishment of the community. Interacting with some of the community members on their present predicament and challenges surrounding them, Mrs. Sarah Yohana, a mother of five children, said truly women are not finding it easy living in Doka community, especially, when they are sick. She said that they also find it difficult to cross the river whenever the need rises.
Yohana explained that as a result of the deplorable road condition and lack of bridge to link Doka community to Gwallameji and Rafin Zurfi in the western part of the community, it had resulted to two pregnant women losing their lives. The woman leader pointed out that most pressing challenges facing the whole community now is lack of maternity clinic, portable drinking water, school, access road and a Police post, where they can settle their little misunderstandings in the community and they have to go far away to seek for readdress of any differences that occurred among themselves.
The 56-year-old mother said: “We are not finding it easy to cross the river or ply the road but the most challenging issue we are having is lack of maternity. Our women here are suffering during labour because the road is bad. Consequently, we lost two women due to prolonged labour at home and lack of medical service providers within the community.”
She pleaded for help from both individuals and government, saying that lives had been hard on them for many years, living without hospital, water, good road and school for their children.
She said: “If our children, women or any member of the community fall sick at night, it becomes a serious issue to us because we know the chances of survival is slim. We have no access road, and no one can access us. There is no way we can take our sick ones for medical attention and we have to wait till day break before succour may come out way.”
Commenting on children’s plights, she said, any day that it is raining, it becomes automatic holiday for the children in the community, which according to her, also affects learning ability of the children greatly and is making education less attractive to them.
She recalled that she nearly lost her 17-year-old daughter due to the overflow of the river.
“One day, my daughter was going to school early in the morning this year and unknown to her that the river was over flowing, she was in the middle of river before she realised that the river was over flowing. The water overpowered her and it took a combined efforts of youths and elders in the community to rescue her from death.”
Sarah Yohana said that their experience of living in Doka village which is about four kilometers away from main road is not palatable and needed urgent government attention.
“When it rains, that means those outside the community cannot come home and those inside the community cannot go out for any activities and we have been living miserably like this for many years,” she lamented.
“As you can see, we have not even one borehole, in this large community. Our source of drinking water is from the well and streams despite being close to the town. Sometimes, during dry season, even the well-water is not enough. We find it difficult to get water still, especially potable water. All we need from government as a community for now is borehole, but most importantly, women need maternity clinic to reduce maternal mortalit among young women in the community.”
Speaking further to New Telegraph, community leader of Doka village, Mr. John Ciroma, said that he has being living in Doka for more than 40 years but the situation has not been so bad like this year, even though he confirmed that last year the river consumed one live.
“This road has caused us many lives. In 2018, I lost my neighbour while one escaped narrowly. Some have lost their handsets, property and other valuables in the process of crossing the river while farm lands have also been washed away,” he explained.
According to him, because of the congestion in Gwallameji and Zafin Zurfi bordering the community, “people have shown interest to cross over but because we have no road, hospital and other social amenities, people are not forthcoming.”
On his own part, the village Head of Doka, Yohana Daniel, informed that if nothing was done to arrest the erosion, it would consume the whole community in the nearest future.
He said with the way the erosion is approaching them, people are scared to come and transact business with them and as human, they cannot continue to leave in isolation.
Daniel explained that during the dry season, it is easy to cross to the other side of the world, but once it is rainy season, it becomes hell on Earth for them.
“This community is big. We have about 1,500 people living here. Among us, we have farmers, government workers, entrepreneurs, Federal Polytechnic students and hotel operators. Even though farmers are the majority, we have been cut off from the world.”
Daniel said their farm produce include, maize, Guinea corn, onion, rice, acha (sorghum) and beans.
“We have made frantic efforts to attract the attention of government in the past, all to no avail. But in this present administration of Senator Bala Mohammed, , we have hope that he will do something positively for the community.
“All we need now in this community, first is bridge and road, so that we can be connected to Gwallameji, Zafin Zurfi and other parts of the state. Second is school and then maternity for our women and the sick and lastly a borehole,” he said.
Speaking with New Telegraph, the deputy Youth Leader, Doka village, Mr. Joel Jacobs, corroborated that, “it has been long since we have been yearning for construction of roads and the bridge but succour has not come our way yet. Your coming here today made us proud and gives us hope that the attention of various stakeholders would be drawn to our suffering which is an indicator that help may come our way soon.”
Jacobs said that youths of the community have done their best to arrest the escalation of the erosion by filling up the river with heavy stones, saying their effort have been overpowered by the river due to downpour. According to him, youths have contributed positively towards the rehabilitation of the roads.
“Our request to this government is to construct a road for us and a maternity clinic. We are all citizens of this country and we were supportive to this government during election. We have lost two pregnant women already and we don’t want to experience that again,” he pleaded.
Light comes after darkness
For 20 years, they wallowed in darkness over alleged indebtedness to electricity companies. Most communities in Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State were without electricity for long. In this report, ADEWALE MOMOH writes on the pains residents had as well as the respite on the way for the communities
R
espite finally came for these communities when the flash of electricity illuminated the communities. Immediately, thunderous cacophony of noise, ‘Up Nepa’, rented the air. Every household jubilated saying, “we thank God; electricity is taken or restored to our communities.”
Although, NEPA had for a long while metamorphosed from PHCN into privately owned distribution companies, the word is still the only word that is fully understood between the literate class and laymen in the country but this cannot be said for residents of Ondo State, residing in the Southern Senatorial District of the state, who had been without power from the national grid for almost 20 years.
With this seemingly pathetic condition, views of the over 1,000 communities making up the six local government areas of the senatorial district, no doubt have been redirected to see power as luxury and no longer a necessity, with generators competing for spaces in various households and no option other than to acclimatize to its attendant effect of noise pollution.
Residents of communities in Odigbo, Okitipupa, Irele, Ese-Odo, and Ilaje Local Government Areas have been in total darkness due to the disconnection of affected areas from the national grid by the BEDC.
According to the BEDC, the action was taken so as to pressurise the communities to pay up the outstanding debt of about N2 billion, which were allegedly incurred by some households within the affected communities since the days of NEPA and PHCN
Reason for this, according to the BEDC officials in some of the numerous meetings held with top government officials of the state government towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis, was that when the privatisation of the power sector was formalised, February 21, 2013, assets and liabilities were handed over, hence their resolve that all outstanding debts of consumers from the days of PHCN and the preceding company must be paid.
After series of meetings by residents and stakeholders, BEDC trimmed the debt from N2 billion to millions of naira as against the appeal for a total write-off of the debt in order to begin the billing from when BEDC took over.
After the stalemate on measures to resolve the issue, series of protests rocked the various parts of the communities as BEDC insisted that the affected local governments be cut off in an alleged strategy believed to force non-debtors to compel the actual debtors to pay up. Among the protests that shook the state was the blockage of the Benin-Shagamu highway at the Ore axis of the road by the youths from the senatorial district last year.
According to the leader of the United Action Democracy (UAD), Kunle Ajayi, also known as ‘Wise Man’ who led youths on the protest held on August 1st, 2018 he emphasized that the blockade of the busy route became necessary due to the continuous cut off of the district from the national grid by BEDC. Ajayi, who maintained that efforts of the various personalities from the area as well as some of the district’s political representatives have continued to prove abortive, stressed that BEDC’s action has deprived everyone in the district from happenings around the world as well as suffocated businesses.
Also, the Ondo State Traditional Council of Obas had passed a vote of no confidence in BEDC over the issue with a call to Federal Government not to renew the operating license of the distribution company. According to the traditional rulers during one of their monthly meetings in Akure, the state capital, the move became imperative as a result of the years of inefficient and erratic power supply by BEDC to the people of Ondo North and Ondo Central Senatorial districts as well as the total blackout in Ondo South district, which they said have negatively affected social, cultural and economic activities of the people. The monarchs added that BEDC had in past years put majority of the communities in southern parts of the state in perpetual blackout, yet continues to make unrealistic demands from the people.
Meanwhile, some groups within the senatorial district were of the opinion that politicians, who hailed from the area, have not been doing enough towards ensuring that power was restored to the communities.
The Chairman of Tailors Association, Okitipupa branch, Mr. Wahab Muhammed, during one of the protests against BEDC and politicians in the district prior to the 2019 general elections, lamented the deafening silence of their political representatives, stressing that they have failed the people by not coming to their rescue.
“It is sad that our politicians from the Ondo South Senatorial District have failed us. We have been in total darkness for over 10 years and they have failed to restore our electricity. We are also not happy that the state government has not done anything meaningful to address the situation. Henceforth, we are not going to pay revenue to the government,” he said.
Also, Chairman of Electronic Technicians Association, Okitipupa branch, Comrade Omosule, urged the Federal Government not to renew the contract of BEDC because of its alleged failure in the district as well as across the state.
“It is crystal clear that BEDC has failed woefully, despite the fact that we do not owe them. They have refused to supply us with electricity. We want the Federal Government to terminate their contract because they are not in any way effective,” he said.
Meanwhile, respite came the way of the affected communities during the visit of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to the state, prior to the last general elections where he assured the people that the Federal Government had ordered replacement of the all-power installation within the Ondo South Senatorial District following years of neglect.
Through the words of the Vice President, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) moved to site, where it replaced all the affected lines within the district with readiness to restore power to the affected communities.
Speaking in Akure, recently on the restoration process, the Executive Director, NDPHC, Engr. Ife Oyedele, disclosed that respite is now in the offing as the countdown to the restoration of electricity to the affected communities begins.
According to Oyedele, commissioning of the restoration of electricity to the affected communities would be done by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who is Chairman of the NDPHC as he stressed that the project was fully conceived by the Federal Government. He disclosed that restoration of electricity supply had been completed in communities such as Ajagba, Igbokoda, Okitipupa, and Igodan-Lisa (OSUSTECH) while rehabilitation of Ore-Okitipupa 33KV line had equally been completed.
Oyedele also said work is on-going on the rehabilitation of Okitipupa to Ilutitun 11KV through Ikoya, rehabilitation of Igbotako to Ilutitun 33kv line through Ijuodo, and the rehabilitation of Ore to Irele 33kv line.
“It is now certain that people of the area will have power supply because the job has been completed. Right now, what we are doing is a re-commissioning test, our work is to restore power supply.
“This project was conceived by the Vice President, designed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company and awarded to contractors that have passed the test and it has nothing to do with any individual, state, local government or politics. It is purely Federal Government-sponsored projects being projected by the Niger Delta Power Holding Limited. It is about development,” he said.
Oyedele also disclosed that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, (NERC), has signed an agreement with Discos in supplying meters to customers across the country.
“The NERC has what we call meters assessment programme and this makes it possible between the meters providers and the consumers at an easy time. I think Discos have signed an agreement with NERC. It is the responsibility and duty of Discos to provide meters to all its customers across the country. Anybody, who wishes to have these meters should approach Discos.”
As regards the indebtedness of the Southern Senatorial district to the BEDC which led to the subsequent disconnection of the district from the national grid, Oyedele stated that, “I am not aware of any debts being owed by any people but in any case, what I know is that every consumer apply to be connected for power supply. It is an individual thing, not a community thing.
“But I know that in Ondo South senatorial district, the place is not classified as eligible customers. This is an individual to those who applied from former NEPA. But I know that if you have an outstanding payment, you have to pay.”
However, for some of the residents of the district, they have been expressing mixed feelings as to the full restoration of power to the entire axis of the southern senatorial district.
According to majority of the people New Telegraph spoke to, not until electricity from the national grid is seen by residents before accepting the claims of the Federal Government of electricity supply to the area.
One of the residents, Festus Akinkunmi, insisted that if truly electricity would be switched on the area, BEDC should be sanctioned for what he described as deliberate act in order to cut off the affected communities from the national grid.
He added that the decision had affected the livelihood of residents, particularly those in need of electricity to power their businesses.
“Why must I bear the brunt of my neighbour’s iniquity when we are definitely operating different meters? Why must I pay for the inefficiency of PHCN? Why should I be made to suffer just because BEDC wants to make an unending profit?”
“Sequel to the blackout, how many jobs do you think must have been lost? What about lives during emergencies at hospitals within this area and the industrious youths that have been rendered restless and restive owing to the fact that this area makes Ondo State part of Niger Delta? Students of the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, how do they think have been coping with this abnormality?”
A near-fatal spiritual exercise
He has been fighting poverty with all his might. He needed to work harder in the fight. Solution? Ikechukwu Oke, an SS1 student of Ishieke Secondary School, Ebonyi, went on a 41-day dry fasting on a mountain in Abakaliki. He is now in a hospital, where he is battling for life. UCHENNA INYA reports
I
kechukwu Oke, a 19-year-old, lives with his elder brother, Obinna Oke, a mechanic, on Ishieke campus of Ebonyi State University and was enrolled into school by the brother. On daily basis, he hawks a basin of sachet water otherwise known as pure water and gala in Onitsha, Anambra State after every academic term to raise his school fees.
Things continued to get worse for him and his aged mother, a widow, who lives in the village. He decided to embark on a 41-day and nights dry fasting due to the family problems.
Oke did not inform any member of the family before embarking on the dry fasting. He had sneaked out to a popular prayer mountain at Azugwu in Abakaliki metropolis for the dry fasting, which he embarked on July 23, 2019 and ended it successfully. But he ended with certain health consequences; he became malnourished, gawky in appearance, couldn’t stand on his toes upright. He collapsed on the prayer ground. Those around him ran away, trying to avoid police harassment but only two persons summoned courage and carried him to his elder brother, who immediately contacted a patent medicine dealer, who temporarily resuscitated him.
The patent medicine dealer administered drip and some drugs on him to revive him. A former House of Representatives member in the state, Peter Edeh, who is an old boy of Ishieke Secondary School, not satisfied with the local treatment, mobilized people to take him to Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA) for proper medical examination and immediate treatment.
Edeh said: “He is unable to speak but arrangements have been made to take him to hospital. His mother, a widow, is with him now. On a notepad beside him, he listed some of his problems which include constant spiritual attacks, family afflictions, and other academic and financial problems.”
New Telegraph visited him at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA) where he was undergoing medical treatment. He was however unable to speak. His mother, Elizabeth Oke, who broke down in tears, said: “Ikechukwu Oke is my fifth son; my husband died in 1996. Ikechukwu’s elder brother, my first son, took him from me to assist me in training him since their father is no more alive and things became difficult for us. He was enrolled into school by the elder brother. After school closes in any academic session, Ikechukwu always visited me to work for me. After assisting me in the village, he would move to Onitsha, where one of his sisters is living. The sister, who is one of my daughters, was adopted by someone and has been in Onitsha. So, Ikechukwu usually goes there to live with them and hawk pure water and gala to raise money for his school fees. After hawking the water and gala, he usually comes back to me to inform me that he has gone back from Onitsha for his studies.
She continued that, “he told me that he would still come back to me after seeing his elder brother, so as to harvest cassava on our farm to process and get garri (cassava flakes) he would use and go back to school for his feeding. His brother thought that he has gone back to see me not knowing he went for dry fasting and prayer on a mountain in Abakaliki.
“That his brother decided to come to home after expecting him and asked me where Ikechukwu is, whether he was no longer harvesting the cassava for food processing. “I didn’t know he was going for 41 days dry fasting. Nobody knew it because we wouldn’t allow him to do such long fasting. Though, he has been fasting and praying, this one is the longest.
“So, people brought Ikechukwu to the hospital and he was dying. They alerted me in the village and I trekked long distance under heavy downpour to come and see him in the hospital. When he was revived in the hospital, I asked him why he did such fasting without our consent and he said we would not allow him to do it, if he had informed us. He lamented that things were becoming more difficult for us and he had to do the dry fasting for God’s intervention. “We are actually suffering; we started suffering immediately I lost their father. Things are very difficult for us. Nobody asks whether we exist or not. I usually serve men building houses. I serve as a labourer and they pay me N1,400 daily from which I have been using to carter for my children. I almost lost one of my hands while doing this tedious job. It is a hard job. My son, Ikechukwu’s elder brother told me to stop the work but I don’t have other means of survival.
“Ikechukwu always complains of our condition and always do fasting and prayer for it. He usually complains that we are not moving forward, no improvement in our poor condition. He started his prayer in early stage when he was 11 years old. We are all Catholics and Ikechukwu belongs to Charismatic organisation in the church. He belongs to various prayer groups in the church while I also belong to charity organisation. We are all committed in the things of God and we have been begging Him to have mercy on us and change our story for good.”
His elder brother, Obinna Oke, said nobody was aware of the boy’s action, describing it as shocking and bizarre.
He noted that he wouldn’t have allowed his brother to embark on such suicidal mission. He added: “Ikechukwu is my younger brother. He is a healthy person and does not suffer any ailment. He lives with me in Ishieke where I work as a mechanic. He told me that he would like to visit our mother in the village and assist in her farming activities since school has closed for the term. It was on July that he said this to me and that he would visit our sister in Onitsha after helping our mother in the village. He promised to return to me and then left. He has no telephone line as to know how he was doing. I decided to go to our village and check on him. When I asked of him, I was told he has gone to Anambra State.
“While I was working in my site at Ishieke, people came to me and said that my brother, Ikechukwu has been brought back home and that he was dying. I asked who carried him home and I was told it was two persons, who said that they went for prayer at a mountain in Abakaliki where he collapsed. They said he did 41 days fasting and prayer without tasting anything. They told me that on the last day of the prayer, he collapsed and they decided to carry him home after inquiring where he comes from. “I asked him why he decided to do that type of fasting without telling me because he was supposed to be taking water or fruit during such long fasting. He said there was no cause for alarm and that he decided to do the dry fasting because of our condition which he had severally complained have gone worst”.
Oke disclosed that his brother wanted to become a Reverend Father but there was no one to assist him which was why he put him in secondary school, so as to join Junior Seminary after graduation to know if he can actualise his ambition.
One of his friends, Felix Nonso, said Ikechukwu had sought assistance from government and private individuals following the family’s poor conditions but to no avail especially sponsoring him to actualise his dream of becoming a Catholic Priest.
“Fasting has been part of his life, though he has never embarked on dry fasting. He was still reading his Bible while being administered to by the doctors. Engr Peter Edeh called to attend to him. All thanks to God, who preserved him for 41 days and nights dry fasting. I want to enjoin you who have the heart of assistance to ensure this boy end up in theology school,” he pleaded.
A rain of cries, agonies in Ondo
Across all communities and tribes, the significance of rain is always attributed as blessings and a bountiful harvest for the people. Biologically, rain is of paramount importance for survival of living as it serves as the main source of water that keeps the cycle moving.
When it rains, particularly in rural communities, after the commencement of planting on farmlands, the satisfaction and fulfillment of joy on the faces of farmers can be likened to that of blossom and green cornfield that is always in contact with the rains.
However, the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), as well as the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), had, earlier this year, predicted that most states in the country would experience torrential rains while about 600 Local Government Areas in the country are under threat of flood.
According to the NIHSA, in its warning, “no person should build structures within the flood plains, and people should clean their drainages.
“When the flood looks for a way to move and does not find any, it begins to pull down buildings and bridges.
“It is not easy to predict urban flooding. It occurs suddenly mostly, but river flooding can be predicted to a high level of accuracy because of equipment along the river channels in Nigeria.”
NIMET, on its part, had appealed to government at all levels not to take the prediction with kid gloves.
“We call on all policy and decision-makers in the three tiers of government to take these predictions seriously and prepare adequately against any eventualities.
“Let me advise that with the manner climate change events are unfolding globally whereby a number of predictions are upturned.”
Meanwhile, on August 3, 2019, it became evident that the warnings given were not yielded to by those concerned as the rains that fell in some parts of Ondo State came bearing sorrow and agony as it left the joy expected with it behind.
Following the torrential rain in some parts of the state, many residents were rendered homeless due to the flooding, which led to the collapse of residential buildings and shops.
Also, hundreds of hectares of farmlands which were almost ready for cultivation were swept off, with farmers gnashing their teeth as their investment went under the waters before their eyes. Mostly affected by the flood were those residing in Alade-Idanre and Odode-Idanre town in Idanre Local Government as well as those in Ayede-Ogbese community in Akure North Local Government Areas of Ondo State.
The flood, it was gathered, occurred as a result of heavy downpour in the state which subsequently led to the overflow of the rivers within the affected communities, particularly the Ogbese River, which stretches from Ekiti into Ondo State.
In Alade-Idanre, areas affected by the flood were, Oke Mapo, Opa, Yaba Alade Idanre among others while in Ayede-Ogbese many areas were affected.
It was estimated that property running into millions of naira were destroyed by the flood as it also made movement impossible as most of the affected residents were stranded all through the downpour.
Also, those whose houses collapsed completely groaned of having nowhere to lay their heads, stressing that they could not salvage any of the property during the havoc.
While calling for urgent intervention from relevant government agencies, particularly, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to come to their aid, the affected residents lamented that the means of their livelihood have been swept away, adding that all they toiled to achieve in life were destroyed by the flood with nowhere to put their families.
According to one of the victims, Banji Akinkunmi, who pleaded with the government to come to his rescue, all his life efforts have been taken away from him by the flood. He expressed worries that due to his old age, he had nobody to run to nor had any income to fall back upon.
Another victim, Ayo Olusola, a retiree, lamented that his fishery business, which he set up with all his life savings was swept away by the flood.
Mrs. Rhoda Saliu, a widow in her 60s, who runs a poultry farm, narrated that the birds which she just purchased days to the disaster were all destroyed by the flood.
According to her, she was nurturing the birds for sales ahead of the forthcoming festive season in December.
Also, those still counting their losses in the incident were rice farmers in the state. The farmers disclosed that the flood, which occurred as a result of torrential rainfall, destroyed over 600 hectares of their rice farms located in both Eleyowo and Ogbese.
The farmers, who were obviously in pains, stated the rice farms which has been totally submerged in water were expected to be harvested in October.
Pastor Olayinka Labiran, who is the coordinator of rice farmers in the state, lamented that such calamity has never befallen his members since they ventured into rice farming.
The rice farmers group with the name, Federated FADAMA Rice Association, appealed to the federal, state governments as well as other relevant agencies to come to their assistance, stressing that over 373 rice farmers came together with their resources to cultivate the farm.
Labiran added that a member had at least one hectare, which was made possible through the loans obtained from the Bank of Agriculture under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers Scheme.
“We are in a state of mourning because of the loss the flood had caused us.”
Meanwhile, on its apart, the Ondo State Government attributed the flooding in the state to the construction of buildings on river courses in the state.
It, however, unfolded plans to demolish structures erected on waterways in different parts of the state.
According to the Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, who inspected the havoc wreaked by the downpour, the demolition is part of measures to prevent flooding in the state.
Ajayi, who is acting as governor, promised that the state government would try its best in terms of bringing relief to the affected victims soon.
“We thank God no life was lost. Small flood that is not much like this had killed, but we thank God such did not happen in Idanre.
“I was in Ibadan when this happened. We have inspected the houses. I will advise that our people should leave the affected houses to prevent another disaster.
“Some people build houses along the river course. We will ensure that no matter how highly placed the person is, we will demolish the house to have a free flow of water,” he said.
Speaking on the magnitude of the havoc, the Odopetu of Ayede-Ogbese, High Chief Oladimeji Abitogun, stated that the government is only chasing shadows with its intending approach to the issues.
According to Abitogun, the Ogbese river has never been dredged, adding that the drainage within and around the community, which has blocked, overtime, has never been channelized which he said was the resultant effect of the heavy downpour.
He cautioned that urgent measures must be activated to prevent such from recurring in the future instead of strategies currently being employed by the government at scoring unnecessary political points.
“Farms have been destroyed. Buildings have collapsed. Cars have been swept away. Beyond that, people have lost so much in terms of valuable property.
“Even crocodiles and other amphibious animals now lurk around the community. That is the situation with us in Ogbese now. “That kind of statement from a political leader that houses will be demolished is unfortunate. That is what I called a third world mentality. Leadership is more than political expediency.
“I have listened to some of the officials of the Ondo State government talking down on them as regards the flood as if the government does not have any blame in all of this.
“How about officials of the physical planning office, they do not do due diligence when they give approvals?
“They should look at the effects of erosion washing the riverbed as well as the blocked drainage. People have lived on these plains for centuries without any issue. “Will the government also say that the flooding that occurs on the airport road in Oba-Ile is caused by people building houses on waterways too?
“We must look at this in a more fundamental and germane way other than saying it is because the people are building houses on waterways.
“They should release the relief material first for the affected victims. They should provide short and long-time measures,” Abitogun stated.
Giving succour to IDPs
One of the major challenges confronting the Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration in Benue State since assumption of office in 2015 is security.
The attacks on communities in various local government areas in the state such as Guma, Makurdi, Kwande, Agatu, Tarka, Logo, Gwer, Gwer West and Buruku by militant herdsmen no doubt buttresses the intensity of security challenge within the state.
Of particular note in the series of the attacks is the attack on Tomatar, a village in Saghev council ward of Guma local government area in the governor’s home, January 2, 2018 by herdsmen, where over 70 were killed. It was one of the most devastating moments in the history of the state.
The attack on Mbalom during which two Catholic Priests, Reverend Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha were gruesomely murdered along with worshippers by men suspected to be herdsmen militia was another dark moment.
Also worrisome are the series of attacks on Agatu leading to loss of lives and property which exposed the Ortom administration to the enormity of the insecurity and humanitarian challenges it had to contend with.
Sadly, these attacks have rendered many people homeless, leaving the state government with no other option than to establish camps in strategic locations of the affected local government areas to provide shelter and succour for the displaced.
In the midst of these challenges, the Benue State Emergency Management Agency SEMA has thus far been proactive in providing relief materials and other forms of humanitarian support to cushion effects of the hardship on victims of such attacks.
Proper attention has been accorded Cameroonians taking refuge in Abande and Imande Agbatse in Kwande local government area of the state that Governor Ortom sees as part of his administration’s responsibility to cater for.
It is quite obvious that the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Mr. Emmanuel Shior understands the mandate given him by the governor as he has evolved strategies to ensure prompt intervention in all humanitarian challenges and emergencies requiring such intervention. No doubt, it was perhaps based on this understanding that, Mr. Shior, on assumption of office, established the Abande and Imande Agbatse refugees camps in Kwande to address the humanitarian crisis.
Governor Ortom however, later approved the relocation of the more than 3, 000 refugees camped at the Abande and Imande Agbatse to Anyake settlement in Kwande.
With the approval, Mr. Shior also established Internally Displaced Persons camps in Daudu, Guma local government, Abeda Anyiin in Logo, Abagena in Makurdi and Naka in Gwer West where food and non food items are distributed on regular basis.
New Telegraph gathered that the state government through SEMA is currently catering for about 483, 692 displaced persons spread across the state in both official and non official camps.
The IDP camps are being effectively managed to ensure that the health facilities and other social amenities such as boreholes provided by the government are functioning.
Similarly, the state government, through the Ministry of Health has provided clinics in the IDPs camps and deployed medical personnel there to manage them while complicated cases are referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) and the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), all in Makurdi.
Also worthy of note is that the security of the IDPs and indeed all people of the state is a priority to the Ortom administration hence efforts are constantly made to secure all vulnerable communities from herdsmen attacks and deployment of security personnel to man the camps.
In order not to leave the children out of school for so long in view of their condition, the state government has established emergency schools under supervision of staff of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to teach them.
In addition, individuals and organisations have been partnering with SEMA to voluntarily impact knowledge to children in the various camps with the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Benue state chapter taking its 2019 literary awareness campaign to Abagena and Daudu camps.
The successes recorded by SEMA under Mr. Shior are largely due to the unwavering commitment of Governor Ortom to the security and welfare of the IDPs in the camps.
Gov. Ortom has also consistently called on the federal government to release the N10 billion it promised through the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to assist states that had been ravaged as a result of attacks on their communities due to herders- farmers crisis. It is also important to acknowledge that the state government has, through SEMA, built a strong synergy with NGOs such as United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) which has often yielded positive results. For instance, UNICEF works in collaboration with SUBEB to run the emergency schools in all the IDPs camps to ensure that the children gain access to quality education same way those in the normal free societies do.
Apart from victims of attacks by herdsmen, victims of flooding in the state have no doubt, over the years, also benefitted from SEMA’s largesse as many of them, especially from the last devastating rains, were presented with relief materials.
Saved from death’s jaw
For a kidney patient, death can hit anytime. But 9-year-old Victoria Iboi in Ogheghe village, Auchi, Edo State, has escaped after undergoing successful transplant sponsored by Ebonyi-trained Medical Doctor, Obinna Oke. UCHENNA INYA reports
V
ictoria’s mum, a hair dresser and mother of five, was evicted from her shop four months ago for her inability to pay her rent. She had solicited for help from different quarters to enable her realize the rent and return to her business but to no avail.
Her husband, a Toyota Mechanic apprentice, could not raise the money and the health condition of Victoria, her daughter, who is a twin, compounded her woes.
The little girl was diagnosed of kidney disease. The woman and her husband had done all within their power, begged everyone they knew, relations and politicians, approached many radio and TV stations, took to social media but nothing came out, not even enough money to afford the maintenance of Victoria’s hemodialysis to avoid her sudden death.
But Luck smiled on her when an Ebonyi trained Medical Doctor, Obinna Oke, who is currently on his Housemanship in Benin Edo State, got wind of the worsening health of the 9-year-old girl and resolved to tackle it.
Oke, before moving to Benin, Edo State for the Housemanship/Intenship, floated a foundation known as JOFA Global Foundation to sponsor free hemodialysis for paediatric patients between 0-18 months in any Nigerian hospital of indigent parents who cannot afford the procedure. He put N3million into the fund.
Oke, who is Chairman/CEO of the foundation said: “Once we verify the authenticity of their condition through their care providers, we make a transfer of the required sum for the procedure to the hospital or clinic or through the managing physician, with a token for the patient’s upkeep.
“This however, shall only cover for emergency situations until the definitive cure (e.g renal transplant) or sponsorship for maintenance hemodialysis for such a patient is sort by their relations or any other means most of which the foundation shall help”.
However, the foundation took the bull by the horn and sponsored Victoria’s kidney transplant. The disease kept the girl popularly called Vicky out of school. N10million was spent on the transplant to save Victoria from the chronic kidney disease.
Oke said: “I had been distraught for over three months now but today, my heart pumps with joy. About three months ago, a Paediatrician and a nurse phoned me from the Renal Unit where I work concerning a 9 year old girl, Victoria, with Chronic Kidney Disease, who needed urgent hemodialysis and whose parents were indigent. They were aware of my offer (through JOFA Global Foundation) for such sick children of poor parents, who needed dialysis but can’t afford it.
“Victoria couldn’t later be dialyzed because of difficulty in getting femoral access due to the swelling that developed from previous cannulations. They were meant to buy a tunnel line but there was no way they could afford it. Her poor, helpless Mum, a hair dresser and mother of five, who was evicted from her shop four months ago because of inability to foot the rent, kept calling for help. Her Dad also, a Peugeot car mechanic, had to become an apprentice again of Toyota since Peugeot cars have nearly become extinct. Victoria’s ill-health had worsened their condition.
“Attempts at getting her a suitable tunnel was futile as an appropriate size was not readily available. This led to a worsening of her condition and created a state of hopelessness for her with a deep sense of urgency for us to do something. She had become bloated with fluid, in persistent pain, in constant dyspnoea and could only manage to sleep sitting up all night. We didn’t give up until Vicky was successfully cannulated and subsequently began to dialyze although once weekly as against the recommended two to three times weekly. “Vicky doesn’t allow any other doctor touch her apart from me. From then on, people call her my daughter. She has a twin brother, Victor, who is in Primary 3. Victor hasn’t the slighted idea what Victoria goes through, although he is said to often cry beside her on such terrible nights when it appeared Vicky would breathe her last. Both are inseparable. Vicky had stopped school for over six months now because of her ill-health. Yet, she’s so brilliant and adorable, and gets everyone asking God why she had to be that unfortunate. “Vicky’s recent cold mood sends deep fear down my spine. She no longer cries of pain, even as we drive the big cannula down her thighs, a process that sends the adults up the couch in pain irrespective of the level of local anaesthetic agent infiltrated. She now merely stiffens and gasps and then continues to stare vacantly at the ceiling. She seldom talks or smiles anymore even when I play her favourite cartoon, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. Imagining the horror on her mind suffocates my soul.
“Her prognosis had become very poor. Her Managing Consultant had many times counselled her parents in light of it, and on the only window of recovery; Kidney transplant. A procedure that takes average of 10 million, excluding the cost of a donor kidney, if a free donor isn’t available. “Vicky turned nine on the first of last month. When she was asked to make a wish, everyone knew what poor Vicky would ask. Of course, to get better and be strong. But no, she limped up on her feet and with a tinge of smile that she hadn’t afforded for a long time said: “I wish to be the flower girl at Dr Obinna’s wedding.” My heart was instantly ripped apart even as the nurses and my colleagues hummed in fondness.
“ I got home that day and wept. I couldn’t sleep all night. I discovered I would never make peace with myself should I wake up any day to hear that Vicky was no more.
“A week ago, after Vicky’s session of dialysis, I realized something needed to be done before the obvious would happen. So, I sat up at night and wrote a long mail to the only stranger-friend I knew, a saint in human flesh.
It wasn’t for him to expressly help. I wrote him to pour out the frustration and despair that Vicky’s condition had enmeshed me in and for him to help me in one of the steps I had determined to beg even the whole world for her sake.
“Later in the evening, I got the most shocking reply from this stranger. He wrote: “Dear Doc. Let’s not waste more time. Please initiate the process of getting her a kidney transplant. I will raise the required funds.
“The next day, I woke up to a credit alert of N10million and I couldn’t believe my eyes. This particular stranger who pleads anonymity has done it again! So, simply as before and as always. Of note is that I had long transferred this sum successfully to the hospital that carried out the transplant.”
Burga: One community, many problems
Burga is a big community in Dull ward, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Like any other community, Burga is faced with many problems that need urgent attention to reduce some of their sufferings and pending crisis that may erupt between the people of Bal village and Burga over market relocation.
Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the market was temporarily relocated to Bal village as a result of series of complaints by Fulani herdsmen, who constantly alleged that on every market day, Burga people use to steal their motorbikes and other valuables. That is nearly leading to a showdown. But now that the people have resolved their differences to return the market to its former host community, Burga, has become a tug of war between Burga and Bal communities and if not addressed, may lead to a breakdown of peace in the two communities.
Speaking to New Telegraph, a community leader in Burga town, Alhaji Musa Talle Burga, said initially, the problem started with the Fulani over missing motorbikes on each market day and the market was relocated to Bal village to douse tension.
According to him, another problem, “what we are facing is that in the whole of Tafawa Balewa LGA, there is no big market like Burga market but we have no shops. Apart from that, currently, we are having problem with Fulani, even though that problem has been settled. The problem between us and the Fulani was that the Fulani accused our people of stealing their motorbikes and other valuables each market day and because of that, the market was relocated to Bal village for peace to reign.”
Burga said that now that their feud has been settled with the Fulani, another one erupted between the Bal community and Burga as the Bal people have resisted any move to return the market to Burga. “We want our market back but the people of Bal village are claiming the ownership of the market day and any attempt to relocate the market to Burga would result to breakdown of law and order,” he said.
“Now that we have reconciled our differences with the Fulani, we are expecting that the market should go back to its former place but we fixed Monday for our market day, Bal community fixed Monday. We fixed Tuesday, Bal fix Tuesday and it is getting out of control because it is really affecting our business and other trade. They wanted crisis but our people rejected it. We have elders who are prevailing on us. If not, by now, we would have shed blood.”
Speaking on flooding, Burga, who is 61 years old, said that, the recent flooding in their area affected 50 houses and destroyed 30 farm lands.
He said the flood washed away maize farms and the sand covered rice farms, saying they are yet to record death as a result of the flood but those living near the river bank are always afraid of the unknown. He said another problem in Burga, is youth restiveness.
“We have many youths in Burga who have finished secondary schools but have no work to do. Some of them are willing to further their education but no one to help them. As you can see, we are poor, we cannot sponsor them anywhere for education.” “We need help ourselves, not to talk of helping others. We need government to help us in this situation. We are calling on people to help us.”
He said some of them are farmers but this year 2019, they don’t have enough fertilizer in good time and when the fertilizer is available, the high cost drives them away.
“A bag of fertilizer costs N10, 000 in this community and we are looking for what to eat. How can I carry N10,000 to buy a bag of fertilizer. It just would not work like that. To buy a bag fertilizer at N10, 000 is better but a bag of maize is at N7, 000. But if government would subsidize it at affordable price like N5, 000 or below, we will be able to afford. “We are also into dry season farming but last year 2018, the farming was not good for us due to some certain reasons and this year’s rainy season farming, flood has washed away our farmlands and we don’t get fertilizer in time which is a double tragedy for us.”
He said their people are battling with malaria, pneumonia and typhoid because of cold and lack of enough mosquito nets. “Some people have three wives and 10 children but they gave them three mosquito nets. That would not do them anything. Our hospitals have no drugs but we have enough manpower.”
Commenting on road project embarked on by Governor Bala Muhammad Abdulakadir in the Burga community, he said it was a blessing to the people of the community and it would further boost their businesses and link them with other communities within a short time.
“We are yet to receive any intervention from government but we are hoping and expecting government to do something about our situation. I am calling on government to help us with fertilizer, nothing more!”
A hell of a flood in Ekiti
Ekiti State witnessed a sensational rainfall which began on Sunday August 25. The downpour became heavier on Wednesday August 27 and ravaged sections of Ekiti communities.
The heavier downpour, which started around 6.30pm on Wednesday and lasted till the following day, Thursday 28th of August, cut off from the main city, certain parts of Ado metropolis and some parts of Ikere Ekiti in Ikere Local Government Area of the state.
Mainly affected in Ado Ekiti is Ureje area, along Federal Polytechnic road and other adjoining communities like Boom Town, Eminrin and Ijelu village, fondly called Aba Oyinbo by commuters.
A resident of the area, Mr Idowu Adaramoye, said the bridge on Ado-Ijan-Ikare road, which also linked the capital city to the Federal Polytechnic region was overran by flood around 1am and lasted till 6am.
He said commuters travelling along that route between that six hours had to park their vehicles at the nearby filling stations and waited until it subsided. The source said the flood also surged into a church and about five houses located within the vicinity of Ureje Bridge . “Nobody could cross that bridge to the Polytechnic side or go into Ado Ekiti city. Most of the residents had to wake up and catch a glimpse of the ravaging fast moving water.”
Also, residents of the Boom Town, Eminrin , had to stay indoors till 12 noon before they could cross Ureje stream that overflowed their environment. The Chairman of the community, Mr Yemi Oladimeji, appealed to government to dredge the stream to lower the water to prevent recurrence of the flooding. “This Ureje stream was dredged about three years ago but the job was not well done and the effect is what we are feeling today. About four houses could have been destroyed but for communal efforts made to ensure that we concrete the same inner Ureje bridge that linked us with Oke Ila region.
“There is need for government to do more thorough job to dredge inorder to reduce the water level.”
In Ikere Ekiti, aftermath of the downpour has rendered some residents homeless while property worth millions of Naira was destroyed by flood.
The affected areas are Kajola Adun Ogbon in Oke Osun, Alade filling Station Area in Odo Oja. When New Telegraph visited the affected areas, it was observed that the downpour led to flooding which submerged many houses, livestock gardens and cars.
Some occupants of the affected houses are now trapped within, while others are finding it difficult to get to their houses as the whole environment has now been flooded.
Flooding has been a usual occurrence annually in Ikere Ekiti. Some residents are stranded and helpless, calling for the assistance of government.
The Commissioner for Environment in Ekiti State, Olugbenga Agbeyo, said he was notified about the incident by the speaker of the Ekiti State Assembly, Right Hon. Funminiyi Afuye and since then, he had started contacting relevant authorities to do the needful.
Earlier, the Ekiti State Government said it has commenced proactive measures to save residents from flood and other natural disasters.
The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, said the measures include enlightenment of the populace, moral and material support for disaster response agencies, among others.
Egbeyemi explained that the state government would aid the state fire services in providing emergency and prompt response services, to areas and individuals affected by natural disasters. Egbeyemi gave the assurance on Tuesday, while receiving the Head of Operation, National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), Ekiti State, Mr Olusegun Afolayan, in his office in Ado Ekiti. Egbeyemi stressed that the state government, through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has embarked on sensitization programmes that would discourage the people from blocking drainages with refuse and sewage that can prevent the free flow of water during this rainy season.
This was sequel to the forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agencies (NIMET) that over 20 states of the federation would be overrun by massive floods in the month of September.
Egbeyemi, who commended the efforts of NEMA across the country in bringing succour to natural disaster victims, urged the officials to shun nepotism, sectionalism and be fair to all disaster victims irrespective of their tribe, ethnicity, and location.
The Deputy Governor also added that the state government through SEMA was mobilizing all forces to ensure that the state is clean and to avert the 2019 flood prediction through the provision of waste bin to houses.
Egbeyemi promised that the state government would ensure full compliance to NEMA directives and advice that would make the state safe from flood and other imminent natural disasters. Afolayan explained that the essence of his visit to Ekiti State was to seek for the assistance of the state government in creating enabling environment for a functional SEMA, Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs)and other stakeholders in the states.
The NEMA Head of operation in the state, who commended the state government for cooperating with the agency in responding and tackling of disaster challenges, said vision of the agency was to build a culture of preparedness, mitigation, response and community resilience to disaster in Nigeria.
While disclosing that the agency recently embarked on repositioning, restructuring and reengineering its activities in tackling disaster challenges, Afolayan noted that concerted efforts and active collaboration were needed between all emergency response services to provide a viable disaster rescue response to the distressed.
Afolayan stressed that all hands must be on deck to mitigate and respond to imminent flood disaster that might likely occur as a result of heavy rain fall as predicted by NIMET, and NIHSA 2019 Annual Flood Outlook.
The NEMA Boss in Ekiti further appealed to the state government to fund SEMA and Fire Services to make them more proactive and provide operational vehicles to them to enhance their performance during intervention.
Afolayan wanted the state government to produce media jingles that would sensitize and enlighten the people of the state against indecent dumping of refuse in gutters and deviate from blocking waters ways to avert flood disasters.
