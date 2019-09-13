A mixed tale of employment in Delta

It is an irony. While some sacked workers in Delta State are up in arms against the state government, others are in joyous mood after they received employment letters for teaching jobs. DOMINIC ADEWOLE, in Asaba, reports on the controversy that has become employment in the state

It works unto good for some indigenes but brings hell on earth for others.

While some indigenes of the state are crying, protesting, weeping and gnashing, threatening fire and brimstone over the annulment of their employment into the state’s civil service, some others are smiling home with offer of employment by the state government.

The 3,000 workers that were recruited at the twilight of the Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan-led administration in 2014 but were sacked by his successor, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa because their employment was allegedly fraught with fraud and irregularities have renewed hostility against the state government.

Ironically, 1,014 newly employed indigenes of the state have rolled out their drums of joy and appreciation to the governor, whom they referred to as “Ekwueme-gburugburu” for keeping to his promises.

The sacked workers vowed to overrun the streets of Asaba, the state capital with their family members, well-wishers and benefactors, if nothing was done at the expiration of a one-month ultimatum they issued to Okowa.

But unperturbed, within the one month ultimatum, the governor granted automatic employment to 14 persons and gave 1,000 appointment letters, on merit, to others. This is not including the sacked workers.

While the sacked workers, under the aegis of the Suspended Civil Servants in Delta State, lamented that the governor deceived them in the build up to the 2019 general elections into supporting his re-election and voting for his party (the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) candidates, having promised to revisit their matter for possible reabsorption, over 650 sacked workers of the Delta Line Transport Company lambasted the governor for sacking them unjustifiably and filling the vacancies to feather his political nest.

They rose from an emergency meeting, presided over by their chairman, Comrade Obus Regha in Asaba, last month, and expressed shock that the governor had advertised for youth employment in the agricultural and skill training but ignored his campaign promises.

He said: “We all attended the screening to recall us back in April this year but till date nothing has been done. Yet, there has been advertisement for employment in the agricultural sector with rumour going round that the plan of government is to recall only 500 persons. If this is true, we condemn such plan and demand that all truly employed Deltans that were affected over five years ago, be recalled as we all worked for the governor’s re-election.”

But the governor’s Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, doused the rising tension and reassured them that the state government has started reviewing the process, maintaining that measures had been put in place to ensure that Deltans were gainfully engaged whether in private or public sectors.

Few days after their anger was kindled, the governor provoked their thought again. He rolled out 14 automatic employments. He claimed that it was for deserving indigenes of the state.

During the inter-denominational thanksgiving service to mark the 28th anniversary of the creation of the state at the Government House, Asaba, the governor told those that cared to listen that since the grace of God had kept the different ethnic groups in the state together, it would be good for him to announce automatic employment for 14 distinguished persons.

The governor maintained that his administration would continue “within the limits of the funds available”, to ensure that there is fairness and equity within the ethnic nationalities.

He said: “As a government, we realize that there is need to be equitable and fair in all that we do and that will help to unite our people even more. I want to assure all Deltans, on behalf of the deputy governor and myself and other top government functionaries that we will continue to work hard to ensure that we stay equitable in all that we do.

“We will try that, within the limits of the funds available, to ensure that there is fairness. As a state, we are one family and this can only be possible as we ensure that we continue to love each other and in that demonstrating that love, we can achieve a stronger Delta. And, this can only be actualized by what we are willing to contribute to the development and growth of our state.”

At this, the sacked workers wondered why the governor failed to use their case to celebrate the anniversary. According to them, Okowa had transferred his aggression that his predecessor (Dr Uduaghan) defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on them, hence their matter was inconsequential to him.

As they were crying foul over this, on Friday, August 30, in Asaba, barely 72 hours after the pronouncement of automatic employment, the governor, released letters of appointment to 1,000 indigenes of the state in teaching profession with a charge to be resourceful to the meaningful education pursuit of his agenda.

The governor’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, supported by the Permanent Secretary in his ministry, Hon Sam Diateke, who represented the governor during the official handing over of their offer of appointment letters, said the newly employed persons were among the 3,000 applicants for job slots in Science related subjects that was published by the state government few months ago.

He explained that they were selected on merit from the 25 local government areas of the state, which cuts across the three senatorial districts of the state and have voluntarily signed to be posted to the rural areas of the state and remain there for, at least, five years, before seeking redeployment to urban areas of the state.

He said: “We are going to engage the 1,000 employees in training and induction programme. They have signed for us that they will remain in rural areas to raise the standard of education for the state for a period of five years. We took them on merit. We will resist any pressure from them to be posted to urban areas.”

What magic wand did the lucky ones perform to catch the attention of the powers-that-be in the state that is different from the sacked civil servant, is the puzzle that remained unresolved?

Obus said his members have prayed and fasted for the sack sledge-hammer to pass over but to no avail.

He explained that successive administrations in the state, including the incumbent government, employed the service of a consulting firm to help downsize the alleged over-bloated staff strength of the state, which according to the governor, rose above 60,000 when he assumed office on May 29, 2015, flush out ghost workers and those that falsified their credentials, but their matter was not referred to the firm.

He made reference to Accapella, a consulting firm, which started at the twilight of the administration of Uduaghan, inherited by Okowa, to fish out over 20,000 ghost workers, including those that are due for retirement but have dubiously remained in service.

He said workers, under alleged ‘non-performing parastatals’ -especially, Delta Line Transport Company and those that involved in the unholy practice of age falsification and indulge in certificate forgery, have been shown the way out of service, but still, they were not used to fill the vacant spaces.

One of the new employees, Mr Donaldson Onowu, who hails from Ndokwa West council area, flanked by his colleagues, Mrs Ifakpo Ezimaife (Isoko South) and Omomo Ediri (Ughelli North) expressed surprise that they got their jobs without political patronages or party affiliation, maintaining that “the recruitment was transparent. I was surprised I made the list. I don’t know any politician. I have been in the labour market for years. This goes to show that it is no longer business as usual in Delta State”,

Mrs Oghenerukvwen Olise, from Uvwie council area, who studied Computer Science from Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe, said: “I have been on the streets since 2016.” She hailed the governor for putting an end to her gallivanting from one unproductive private job to another, saying, “it was like a miracle to seek for job and get it on merit in Delta State. So, I am most grateful to Governor Okowa for providing such free, fair and transparent platform.”

The sacked workers, have continued to cry foul, and calling on well-meaning Deltans, political god-fathers, top government functionaries and human right activists to prevail on the governor to fulfil his electoral promise.

“What will he (Governor Okowa) be remembered for? Forconstructing thousands of roads but rendering those to ply them jobless? He said he keeps to promise. What has become of our own? If he forgot, can his advisers or somebody who is close to him, please remind him before we take our destiny in our hands?”, Obus said.

